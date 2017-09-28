Frances Bean Cobain makes $95K a month from Kurt Cobain’s publicity rights

Here are some photos of Frances Bean Cobain and Courtney Love in Paris a few days ago. They caught the tailend of Paris Fashion Week, and they went to the Yves Saint Laurent show (plus they went shopping at the YSL store too). Is anyone else surprised by this? I know Frances Bean has been spending more time with her mom in the past few years, but it feels like a new chapter of their relationship now, like they’re doing mother-daughter trips to Paris Fashion Week and going shopping together. I’m also surprised by Courtney’s look here – she seems very… pulled together. Not messy at all. Shock!
Meanwhile, Frances Bean is closing the book on her starter marriage to Isaiah Silva. They started their divorce proceedings earlier this year, and I guess the divorce is still being finalized, and that’s why we’re getting some information about Frances’s finances, through public documents. So would it surprise you to learn that Frances Bean is making more than $100K a month just off Kurt Cobain’s publicity rights plus dividends?
No surprise here: Kurt Cobain’s daughter Frances Bean Cobain is very well taken care of financially thanks to her late dad. According to a yearly income and expense declaration filed earlier this year as part of her divorce from Isaiah Silva, the 24-year-old model makes $95,496 a month from the Nirvana rocker’s publicity rights and $6,784 a month in dividends.
She is also worth more than $11 million—she listed property worth $4.5 million and stocks, bonds and other assets worth $6.8 million. Frances also listed her monthly spending amount to be $206,000.
Kurt committed suicide in 1994, at the peak of his career. He was 27. Frances married Isaiah in 2014 and filed for divorce from in March 2016. They have no children. In September, a court ruled Frances must pay Isaiah $12,000 a month over the next four months as temporary spousal support, as well as $15,000 to cover some of the cost (if not all) of his attorney fees.
The idea that she spends $206,000 a month is crazy, right? Does that include her mortgage payments on her $4.5 million property? Possibly. I mean, sure, I’ll totally believe that many celebrities can easily spend $200K-a-month, especially if you count real estate ventures. But it does seem like an exorbitant figure for Frances Bean. Then again, I’m surprised that her net worth is so low – she’s only worth $11 million? I would have thought it would be much, much higher.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Backgrid.
Million dollar question:
Do you think Courtney Love had something to do with Kurt’s death?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No, and that’s a dumb question. Only a drug addict blames anyone but themselves for their addiction and mental health issues.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No. Let’s not be crazy conspiracy theorists.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
no. he’d already overdosed twice in his life and a quick look at his songs – “i hate myself and i want to die” – it’s all pretty clear.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s such a good question. We watched this documentary called Soaked in bleach . It was very compelling . The was the showed how difficult it would be to kill yourself with a shotgun and the way he landed. There was a lot going on behind the scenes with he and Courtney . It was really really interesting .
Report this comment as spam or abuse
aims, you should watch the documentary frances made and released. there’s a lot of footage of kurt and it’s very clear how mentally ill and drug addicted he really was.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I did, and it answers some questions too. I came out of it feeling sad. I loved Nirvana and felt kinship towards Kurt. I felt sad for him, his upbringing was difficult . Basically , his whole life was hard. He was a genius and he hit nerve with my generation . One scene that really struck me was when he was holding his baby and he was really high. People around him was acting like it a normal thing. It’s really sad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
that film is awful and full of baseless claims
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No. He was an addict and suffered from mental illness.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes. SO much yes. There’s no way you couldn’t think she did.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I used to think so, back when i was younger. Now, after watching all i could find about Kurt, i think its what keeps him alive. And she liked being that Black Widow.
He was amazing talent, but too messed up. She was just as messed up, she had mental issues as well, but she survived. I have no idea how.
I do think FBCobain has more money than 11mil. She went through divorce and who ever does her finances knows what to do. She cannot run out of money, cos Kurt’s legacy will never go away.
I read somewhere, few yrs ago, that she was worth almost a billion. It sounds insane, but who knows…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Absolutely not. He was a depressed addict. He killed himself. Let’s not act like he was some helpless man overrun by his wife. That’s a misogynistic trope. Courtney is better than that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No. I actually knew Kurt and Dave before they were famous, when they were just bumming around The Last Exit in the UD in Seattle, and he hated himself even then. He was on heroin before he ever met Courtney, and while she might not have been healthy for him, she didn’t kill him. He killed himself, which he’d already tried to do several times before.
She may suck, but people need to stop with the ‘She killed him!’ crap.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow its like knowing a part of modern music history… Love did heroin before Kurt as well. They were tragic match.
I still think he had potential to be wonderful person.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nope
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t imagine how anyone spending that amount of money in a month can be good with money (unless there are fixed high expenses with stuff like real estate or security/travel). I always think that there’s a point where you can’t really enjoy anything because you have everything you want and the desire, the wanting, the dreaming about it is part of the fun. Working for it also helps.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Do you think she might have fiddled the numbers a bit so that the ex husband gets less money? And just generally played everything down?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wish I could remember where I read this, but someone “close” to Frances said she did a lot of online shopping and that her house was littered with boxes that hadn’t been opened (and arrived who knows how long ago). That image stuck with me. Portrait of a person blowing through money but unable to get any enjoyment from it.
She looks much healthier in those photos than in recent years, and I hope this is a lasting uptick. What a tough birthright.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Judging by her Instagram, she buys a lot of art and first-edition books. That’s an expensive hobby.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If her income is $100,000 per month and she spends $200,000, that $11 million won’t last very long.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Spoiled rich kids forget that money doesn’t grow on trees and one day there won’t be any left for them to waste
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, those numbers surprised me too. I do hope most of that 200K is for a mortgage, but who knows? It’s not as if it’s rare to hear about celebs squandering a fortune because they don’t understand a basic concept about money: don’t spend more than you earn.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s what I was thinking! She’s spending almost twice her income each month!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s her income through Kurt. She may and probably does, have additional income.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
At this rate, it will last 9 more years.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She has 95k in income from his royalties. If she’s modeling she may have other sources of income.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right? She’d be wise to get her spending down. She’s still very young and hopefully has many, many years ahead of her, and she needs to make that money last.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m surprised her net is lower too. Kurt ‘s estate is worth around 150 million , and since she’s the only offspring , she’ll get a large chunk of that. There’s no question that her life hasn’t been easy. I wouldn’t wish it on anyone. A mentally ill father whom she never met and will forever be in his shadow. A mother who’s totally unstable with a strong history of drug abuse . Her life was chaotic . Frankly , I’m really proud of her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All of that also applies to countless people with no money.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
…Who don’t have the resources to take care of themselves and maybe stay away from toxic family. It’s a bit b*tchy to say this, but even though it doesn’t fix everything, just the amount of choices someone with money has to get well and make actually good decisions for themselves without the fear of scarcity limiting every little move… makes a BIG difference.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
For some reason, I feel 200k is small compared to the majority of celeb spending by month.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am not rich so to me $200k expenses a month is ridiculously absurd. Also, simple math, if she makes approx. $100k but has $200k expense per month, that means her lifestyle is unsustainable. If she doesn’t find new streams of income, then she would have to dip into her assets, like selling a house, paraphernalia, etc. This simple math is how some stars go bankrupt and bankable stars like Johnny Depp go into financial trouble.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Are these numbers coming from her divorce proceedings? b/c lawyers can massage numbers to make things look a certain way- especially when keeping their client from paying alimony to a grifter.
{sorry, the grifter comment is probably unfair}
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly What I thought!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Absolutely. There may be money deemed “untouchable” in divorce proceedings that is not being listed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That was my first thought. No way that is her worth.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The numbers could very well be fudged in a divorce case to keep her ex from taking cash from her. Not that I’d blame her, I’m just saying there’s no way of knowing for sure she actually spends that much.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Another example is Lisa Marie, Elvis’ only child. Her current divorce is going through similar claims of expenses outpacing a steady, significant income stream.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep, Lisa Marie’s divorce lawyer got her to move into her daughters house so they could say she has no money. Her soon to be ex husband wants to get his hooks into the elvis estate. Basically Lisa Marie is saying she is broke and her ex should get a job.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, I think she still owns rights that she hasn’t sold. I think Courtney sold her own portion and gained like $20 million. But then she also claimed that she lost it all, so who knows!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This amount of money and spending is a perfect example of why so many of the rich and elite lead fundamentally purposeless, conflicted, and guilty lives. Also, it’s why so many of their opinions have little relevance for the rest of us. Struggle and striving are blessings in many ways.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She should only have to pay this opportunist she married spousal support for the time they were married, so around 24 months. Even then it’s a total rip-off, but anything longer than that would be so incredibly unfair and undeserving.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s one lucky kid. $100,000a month is a lot of money and she is well take care of unless she spends it foolishly. I hope this girl invest it into an education and make a life for herself. That what I would do if I am a product of musical royalty. As for her mother, I am surprised that Courtney Love looked great… At least she looks better than Madonna
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Lucky” isn’t really how I’d describe her…..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If Courtney and the executors of Kurt’s estate were smart, they likely put aside money for Frances in a trust that she can’t access until she’s older, but who knows. With her spending habits, 11 million doesn’t seem like much.
But apparently they also didn’t advise her to get a pre-nup so who knows what they did.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wouldn’t even know how to begin to spend $200,000 a year, let alone each month. Holy jeez.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I would have a hard time with that as well. Even including a mortgage.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love her top outfit! She looks a lot healthier than when she was with Isaiah and like she has put on some weight.
She strikes me as intelligent (just based off her twitter/instagram accounts, she used to post a lot about books and music and she came across well) so I’m sure she realizes that making 100k a month but spending 200k is not sustainable. I’m guessing those figures are from when she was with Isaiah and she toned it down now, or maybe her lawyers fudged the numbers a bit to protect her.
Either way I really don’t see her winding up broke someday. She’s probably just enjoying her 20′s and when she gets older maybe she’ll hustle some, or maybe she’s making good investments now to keep the money coming in when she’s older. If she really wanted to she could make a fortune doing just about anything in the music industry.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think she’s spending more than she’s making, the money we know about, the $100 or so k a month is income her former spouse could technically get a chunk of. My guess is most of her actual wealth is in a trust that can’t be touched by him or anyone. Cough cough Courtney.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am pleased to see them repair that mother daughter bond. I also struggled with my mom but she became my best friend. we all have demons in us.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What I think is crazy is that she has to pay her ex $12,000 a MONTH for a two year “starter” marriage, in which they had no kids together and he sacrificed nothing (ie he didn’t sacrifice his career to support her career/their kids, etc). I read somewhere (maybe on here?) that he wanted her to continue to pay child support for his child from a previous relationship!! That is beyond ridiculous.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just still can’t believe her ex has the nerve to say she gave him Kurt’s guitar from when he did MTV Unplugged as a gift and is trying to get that in the divorce. I could be wrong, but I hope that she wouldn’t have done that especially since it’s from one of his best performances.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I also can’t even imagine what the hell I would buy each MONTH for 200K?!?!?! LOL I might be able to spend that one or two months if I just bought everything for anyone of my family/friends/kids….but by that third month I would be out of ideas!! LOL how insane. I guess I’m cheap(?!) because I can’t even imagine how to spend 5k a month?! HAHA I would be sweating bullets. Loads of vacations, I guess?!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is still her father’s spitting image despite the dark hair and heavy make up. She used to look even more like Kurt when she was younger but she definitely changed the bottom half of her face, did something to her jaw to make it more angular (she had a way rounder face when she was young). I always wondered if she got work done to look less like Kurt because the physical resemblance was so uncanny.
Report this comment as spam or abuse