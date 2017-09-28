Frances Bean Cobain makes $95K a month from Kurt Cobain’s publicity rights

Courtney Love and Frances Bean Cobain go shopping at Yves Saint Laurent

Here are some photos of Frances Bean Cobain and Courtney Love in Paris a few days ago. They caught the tailend of Paris Fashion Week, and they went to the Yves Saint Laurent show (plus they went shopping at the YSL store too). Is anyone else surprised by this? I know Frances Bean has been spending more time with her mom in the past few years, but it feels like a new chapter of their relationship now, like they’re doing mother-daughter trips to Paris Fashion Week and going shopping together. I’m also surprised by Courtney’s look here – she seems very… pulled together. Not messy at all. Shock!

Meanwhile, Frances Bean is closing the book on her starter marriage to Isaiah Silva. They started their divorce proceedings earlier this year, and I guess the divorce is still being finalized, and that’s why we’re getting some information about Frances’s finances, through public documents. So would it surprise you to learn that Frances Bean is making more than $100K a month just off Kurt Cobain’s publicity rights plus dividends?

No surprise here: Kurt Cobain’s daughter Frances Bean Cobain is very well taken care of financially thanks to her late dad. According to a yearly income and expense declaration filed earlier this year as part of her divorce from Isaiah Silva, the 24-year-old model makes $95,496 a month from the Nirvana rocker’s publicity rights and $6,784 a month in dividends.

She is also worth more than $11 million—she listed property worth $4.5 million and stocks, bonds and other assets worth $6.8 million. Frances also listed her monthly spending amount to be $206,000.

Kurt committed suicide in 1994, at the peak of his career. He was 27. Frances married Isaiah in 2014 and filed for divorce from in March 2016. They have no children. In September, a court ruled Frances must pay Isaiah $12,000 a month over the next four months as temporary spousal support, as well as $15,000 to cover some of the cost (if not all) of his attorney fees.

[From E! News]

The idea that she spends $206,000 a month is crazy, right? Does that include her mortgage payments on her $4.5 million property? Possibly. I mean, sure, I’ll totally believe that many celebrities can easily spend $200K-a-month, especially if you count real estate ventures. But it does seem like an exorbitant figure for Frances Bean. Then again, I’m surprised that her net worth is so low – she’s only worth $11 million? I would have thought it would be much, much higher.

Photos courtesy of WENN, Backgrid.

 

54 Responses to “Frances Bean Cobain makes $95K a month from Kurt Cobain’s publicity rights”

  1. Jillian says:
    September 28, 2017 at 10:43 am

    Million dollar question:

    Do you think Courtney Love had something to do with Kurt’s death?

    Reply
  2. Miss S says:
    September 28, 2017 at 10:46 am

    I can’t imagine how anyone spending that amount of money in a month can be good with money (unless there are fixed high expenses with stuff like real estate or security/travel). I always think that there’s a point where you can’t really enjoy anything because you have everything you want and the desire, the wanting, the dreaming about it is part of the fun. Working for it also helps.

    Reply
  3. Megan says:
    September 28, 2017 at 10:46 am

    If her income is $100,000 per month and she spends $200,000, that $11 million won’t last very long.

    Reply
  4. Aims says:
    September 28, 2017 at 10:46 am

    I’m surprised her net is lower too. Kurt ‘s estate is worth around 150 million , and since she’s the only offspring , she’ll get a large chunk of that. There’s no question that her life hasn’t been easy. I wouldn’t wish it on anyone. A mentally ill father whom she never met and will forever be in his shadow. A mother who’s totally unstable with a strong history of drug abuse . Her life was chaotic . Frankly , I’m really proud of her.

    Reply
  5. Jordan says:
    September 28, 2017 at 10:51 am

    For some reason, I feel 200k is small compared to the majority of celeb spending by month.

    Reply
  6. Hazel says:
    September 28, 2017 at 10:52 am

    I am not rich so to me $200k expenses a month is ridiculously absurd. Also, simple math, if she makes approx. $100k but has $200k expense per month, that means her lifestyle is unsustainable. If she doesn’t find new streams of income, then she would have to dip into her assets, like selling a house, paraphernalia, etc. This simple math is how some stars go bankrupt and bankable stars like Johnny Depp go into financial trouble.

    Reply
  7. Ariel says:
    September 28, 2017 at 10:53 am

    Are these numbers coming from her divorce proceedings? b/c lawyers can massage numbers to make things look a certain way- especially when keeping their client from paying alimony to a grifter.
    {sorry, the grifter comment is probably unfair}

    Reply
  8. Shannon says:
    September 28, 2017 at 10:55 am

    The numbers could very well be fudged in a divorce case to keep her ex from taking cash from her. Not that I’d blame her, I’m just saying there’s no way of knowing for sure she actually spends that much.

    Reply
  9. Talie says:
    September 28, 2017 at 10:55 am

    Well, I think she still owns rights that she hasn’t sold. I think Courtney sold her own portion and gained like $20 million. But then she also claimed that she lost it all, so who knows!

    Reply
  10. JC says:
    September 28, 2017 at 11:15 am

    This amount of money and spending is a perfect example of why so many of the rich and elite lead fundamentally purposeless, conflicted, and guilty lives. Also, it’s why so many of their opinions have little relevance for the rest of us. Struggle and striving are blessings in many ways.

    Reply
  11. Sabrine says:
    September 28, 2017 at 11:16 am

    She should only have to pay this opportunist she married spousal support for the time they were married, so around 24 months. Even then it’s a total rip-off, but anything longer than that would be so incredibly unfair and undeserving.

    Reply
  12. Kiki says:
    September 28, 2017 at 11:17 am

    That’s one lucky kid. $100,000a month is a lot of money and she is well take care of unless she spends it foolishly. I hope this girl invest it into an education and make a life for herself. That what I would do if I am a product of musical royalty. As for her mother, I am surprised that Courtney Love looked great… At least she looks better than Madonna

    Reply
  13. Millenial says:
    September 28, 2017 at 11:20 am

    If Courtney and the executors of Kurt’s estate were smart, they likely put aside money for Frances in a trust that she can’t access until she’s older, but who knows. With her spending habits, 11 million doesn’t seem like much.

    But apparently they also didn’t advise her to get a pre-nup so who knows what they did.

    Reply
  14. Originaltessa says:
    September 28, 2017 at 11:41 am

    I wouldn’t even know how to begin to spend $200,000 a year, let alone each month. Holy jeez.

    Reply
  15. prettylights says:
    September 28, 2017 at 11:46 am

    I love her top outfit! She looks a lot healthier than when she was with Isaiah and like she has put on some weight.

    She strikes me as intelligent (just based off her twitter/instagram accounts, she used to post a lot about books and music and she came across well) so I’m sure she realizes that making 100k a month but spending 200k is not sustainable. I’m guessing those figures are from when she was with Isaiah and she toned it down now, or maybe her lawyers fudged the numbers a bit to protect her.

    Either way I really don’t see her winding up broke someday. She’s probably just enjoying her 20′s and when she gets older maybe she’ll hustle some, or maybe she’s making good investments now to keep the money coming in when she’s older. If she really wanted to she could make a fortune doing just about anything in the music industry.

    Reply
  16. morgfunk says:
    September 28, 2017 at 11:48 am

    I don’t think she’s spending more than she’s making, the money we know about, the $100 or so k a month is income her former spouse could technically get a chunk of. My guess is most of her actual wealth is in a trust that can’t be touched by him or anyone. Cough cough Courtney.

    Reply
  17. Her Higness says:
    September 28, 2017 at 12:02 pm

    I am pleased to see them repair that mother daughter bond. I also struggled with my mom but she became my best friend. we all have demons in us.

    Reply
  18. Eve V says:
    September 28, 2017 at 12:37 pm

    What I think is crazy is that she has to pay her ex $12,000 a MONTH for a two year “starter” marriage, in which they had no kids together and he sacrificed nothing (ie he didn’t sacrifice his career to support her career/their kids, etc). I read somewhere (maybe on here?) that he wanted her to continue to pay child support for his child from a previous relationship!! That is beyond ridiculous.

    Reply
  19. Dj Jazzy Jen says:
    September 28, 2017 at 12:50 pm

    I just still can’t believe her ex has the nerve to say she gave him Kurt’s guitar from when he did MTV Unplugged as a gift and is trying to get that in the divorce. I could be wrong, but I hope that she wouldn’t have done that especially since it’s from one of his best performances.

    Reply
  20. HeyThere! says:
    September 28, 2017 at 12:51 pm

    I also can’t even imagine what the hell I would buy each MONTH for 200K?!?!?! LOL I might be able to spend that one or two months if I just bought everything for anyone of my family/friends/kids….but by that third month I would be out of ideas!! LOL how insane. I guess I’m cheap(?!) because I can’t even imagine how to spend 5k a month?! HAHA I would be sweating bullets. Loads of vacations, I guess?!

    Reply
  21. Amelie says:
    September 28, 2017 at 2:24 pm

    She is still her father’s spitting image despite the dark hair and heavy make up. She used to look even more like Kurt when she was younger but she definitely changed the bottom half of her face, did something to her jaw to make it more angular (she had a way rounder face when she was young). I always wondered if she got work done to look less like Kurt because the physical resemblance was so uncanny.

    Reply

