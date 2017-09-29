Will the end of ‘Fixer Upper’ mean huge problems for HGTV?

I enjoyed the fact that so many people had opinions about Chip and Joanna Gaines, aka the couple from Fixer Upper. The Gaineses announced that the current season of Fixer Upper, the fifth season, will be their last. They cited their desire to focus on their family as the reason for ending the show. Fixer Upper had become HGTV’s most valuable and most popular property. It was a combination of family-friendly viewing (the Gaineses are churchy but not preachy) with pleasant designs and a winning reno/decorating formula. Chip and Joanna are immensely likeable on-screen, which doesn’t sound like a big deal until you realize that HGTV has a bunch of shows featuring extremely dysfunctional (or dysfunctional-seeming) married couples. There’s one show – and I won’t name names – where the husband seems like a sexual predator, hand to God, like someone who murders hookers in his spare time. So with Chip and Joanna leaving HGTV, what happens to HGTV now?
After five successful seasons, one of HGTV’s most watched shows, “Fixer Upper,” is coming to an end. Chip and Joanna Gaines announced the news on Tuesday, shocking some fans of the show. While the Gaines promised they would continue renovating homes in Waco, Texas, the future for HGTV is less clear.
“The end of ‘Fixer Upper’ is a very big deal for the network. HGTV is a channel that depends on blockbuster, talent-driven shows to drive audience for their lesser content, new content, magazine, furniture line and overall brand,” Rebecca Lavoie, host of the upcoming podcast “HGTV & Me,” told Fox News. “Before ‘Fixer Upper,’ ‘Property Brothers’ was probably the channel’s most valuable property, which is why the brothers are at the center of several spin-offs, but even that show has probably seen its peak, while ‘Fixer Upper’ is arguably very much on the upswing and there are no other shows that touch it in terms of quality, charm, and sheer watchability.”
The last season of the show garnered over 3.19 million same day viewers according to Deadline.com, and was HGTV’s highest rated program followed by “Flip or Flop,” leaving a gaping hole in the network’s programming. As for the Gaines, some predict they will go to a larger network and possibly try their hand at a less niche program, like a talk show.
“Joanna and Chip Gaines have outgrown their original show. A lot has changed since ‘Fixer Upper’ first premiered in 2013. They’re now instantly-recognizable celebrities, immensely likeable, and a trusted brand name in home repair and interior design,” explained branding expert Scott Pinkser. “Just like Rachael Ray eventually outgrew the Food Network, the Gaineses are clearly ready for a platform that’s more visible than HGTV. In fact, the Rachael Ray business model of TV talk-shows, magazines, endorsements and product lines might make a lot of sense.”
Some of you suggested that Chip and Joanna would move to another network, but I still don’t know. We’ll see. Of course, it’s more than possible that this was a money issue, but I sort of believe that HGTV would have given them carte blanche to ensure that they keep making Fixer Upper. Maybe another network was offering more money, but for that to happen, wouldn’t it actually be a network, like CBS or NBC or ABC? Would people still like Fixer Upper if it was on ABC? I don’t know. As for the hole in HGTV’s programming… well, I just assume that they’ll find other house-flippers or Southern-rustic decorators to build a show around. There are plenty! And please, HGTV executives, do a screen test with the men to make sure they don’t come across as super-predatory, hm?
I don’t really get why this is a big deal, I was getting tired of her shiplap shiplap shiplap everywhere designs.. meh
Jessica, I agree. Nothing she does is innovative and all of her interior designs look the same to me. The same detailing, same ‘junkyard’ finds, and shiplap shiplap shiplap. And her husband is such a goober.
lol what is ‘shiplap?’
I like Masters of Flip better. The Nashville show.
I love that show! I also really enjoy Nashville Flipped.
Yup. She’s most likely moving on to promote her own work and not have to share the limelight. She married down and they both know it. They’ll split within five years.
Yeah I think he’s really pushing the “I’m so funny” schlep. I have been more into Property Brothers lately when I have to get my couch zombie on…
And an island in every kitchen! I too got a little tired of her designs. I found Chip to be entertaining. I did like the show for a long time – I even got my husband to watch it. Havent tuned in for a while, and there will be reruns so I won’t miss it too much.
Idk if the US HGTV showed Tackle My Reno, but I liked it. I don’t think they gave it another season ☹️ Now there was a lovely man who came across really well.
Oh, good grief, yes! And he is irritating in the extreme. I don’t know how she can stand to spend time with him.
No. HGTV was around before the construction of the nation of Shiplapia. People will still tune in to get their couch zombie on regardless of who is showing them house porn and craft ideas that they will pin on Pinterest but never really try themselves unless they are trying to compete with a know it all mom blogger they went to high school with.
ha “Shiplapia”!!!
As long as HGTV has The Property Brothers and House Hunters-House Hunters International they’ll be okay.
I totally agree!! Property Brothers, HH, and HHI are the reasons I will continue to weekend couch potato with HGTV!
I used to really like the Kitchen Cousins (or whatever they called themselves) and wondered why they just dropped off. Lawsuits apparently (
Cousins had major issues with not paying supplier and subs, I know owners of one of the companies that has sued them,
I agree. I like property brothers,house hunters, and all the beachfront house hunt shows. Love the original love it or list it and tiny house hunters.
I love knowing I can flip on HH/HHI at bedtime. It’s a classic. And it’s always different, unlike shiplap.
Yes, and I like Island Hunters too. It’s amazing there are islands that aren’t even that expensive.
“I sort of believe that HGTV would have given them carte blanche to ensure that they keep making Fixer Upper”
I agree! I fully believe that they chose to end this show and there was no money issue. Everything these two touch is gold, and whether one loves or hates them, leaving in the absolutely midst of their popularity is brilliant; it only further ensures that everything they do will be golden after this because their fans will be starved for more. I believe them when they say that they’re tapping out of the show to focus more on their other businesses and also to give their children a stable, normal childhood.
I know they get a lot of heat for being Christians, but I don’t really care. I’m anti-organized religion in my personal views, but as long as nobody is forcing their views on me, I’m perfectly OK with whatever they believe in. If they ever included all kinds of prayers on their show and made it based around Christianity, I would have a problem with that… but since they don’t, I don’t care. I actually really like them and came to truly enjoy their show.
I stopped watching hgtv because the property brothers were on too much. I hate them!!!
Same.
They’ve gotten really over the top with the schtick, too. And now singing and screenwriting? Please.
They are singing and screenwriting??? Uh, they are quite overexposed already.
They look like Sims characters
Does that channel show Rehab Addict? It was on briefly in the UK on..the Food Network I think?! And I fell in love with Nicole Curtis, she’s so awesome but now it’s not scheduled anymore. Much like The Kitchen, i liked that too.
I’m not 100% on this, but I think rehab addict is on DIY, a sister channel
She’s another one, like the Kitchen Cousins, that has had issues with lawsuits and some bad PR. Have seen her show on DIY network but not sure if they are new or reruns,
Rehab Addict is still on in the US. She does some beautiful renovations.
I LOVE REHAB ADDICT!! She’s amazing. I once got caught in a marathon for like four hours.
RH is coming back next month with new episodes. IIRC, Nicole Curtis recently birthed, so that might be why there’s been nothing but reruns for ages.
But I love Curtis big time! Her restore-in-place mantra does my traditional heart good. I live in a neighborhood where beautiful older homes are being razed and going up in their place are three-story modern/contemporary monstrosities. Big squares with little windows. It’s just heartbreaking.
It’s a fave of mine, too! Authentic, well-done reno’s are fascinating! And she’s fairly enjoyable to watch.
I think she’s on this fall, but her season is a lot shorter than other shows. She’s my favorite, although I also like Jonathan Scott.
I think it’s most likely that they aren’t interested in doing renos anymore. I have read things in the past about how they feel resentment towards the people who have been on the show and then sell their house quickly after the rehab or they put it on Airbnb.
They haven’t done renos as a part of their business since before the show. They’ve built their brand and probably feel like they can get away with not doing the show anymore.
Just my two cents but I don’t think it’s money
or a scandal.
You make a really good point! I wondered if they ever felt resentment about former Fixer Upper couples putting their houses on AirBnB for just ridiculously, astronomical prices. I would feel resentful if I was them. It looks to me like Chip and Joanna are sincere about wanting to give the people they help a really nice home that they can enjoy for a long time. To turn around and sell it quickly or AirBnB it out is super tacky. I don’t blame them for not wanting to deal with the renos anymore.
Couple years ago had an opportunity to spend a day with one of the HGTV talent (was their staff liaison for a convention where they were speaking). They said Chip and Joanna were genuinely like they come across on Fixer Upper; very approachable, Chip is a hoot (much more toned down than the show version), very smart and both goal and family oriented. Feedback on the Property Brothers is they were friendly, always busy, didn’t do a lot of socializing at HGTV events but nothing negative to say. Comments about Nicole Curtis and the El Moussa’s were not as nice, particularly about Curtis.
I’d be crushed to hear the Scott bothers were anything but nice. They just seem like solid, hardworking individuals.
Another co-worker met the Scott brothers at an industry trade show, a company had hired them to bring people to their booth.. He said not many people were stopping or engaging with them as many people at that show didn’t know who they were; I guess a lot of contractors/suppliers know HGTV more from consumer trends vs watching the channel. Anyway, only reason he stopped was his wife told him to get a picture. Coworker spent around 20 minutes with them, said they were great, know their stuff, and were really tall. LOL!
Yes, I think Drew and Jonathan are like 6’5″ or 6’6″ tall.
I think GMA offered them something good or ABC is going to have them do a weeky show where they rehab a house for somebody in need. The excuse they gave for quitting their HGTV show? Watch them. They will “sit still” for a year, especially if they have a non-compete clause in their contract.
That is a brilliant idea!! You should pitch that, it totally goes w their brand!
I think it goes back to HGTV owned “Fixer Upper” and if they start their own show, they become the owners/producers of their brand. That’s where all of this has been going. They are building a brand and want it all under their control. Fixer Upper didn’t work with that.
Look for a “Magnolia” show in their future where they are the producers.
i actually believe that they didn’t want their kids to be forced on tv as they grew older. it’s fine and cute when the kids are little, but they’re getting older and they don’t want to be forced to continue on with the charade (pre-teens and teens are just not gonna wanna do it). I can totally see them giving it up to give the kids more privacy and themselves more freedom. they’ve built a huge business in the silos and magnolia that doesn’t require their presence on tv anymore. her furniture is literally everywhere nowadays.
Ok, I’m going to need someone to name names on the HGTV show with the sexual predator-esque host. I don’t have cable, or a tv for that matter, so I haven’t watched that channel in years.
I cannot stand the original Flip or Flop couple, the El Moussa’s. She’s a plastic Barbie with an annoying voice and a personality to match. And he’s just flat out creepy. I can’t even put my finger on it, I would not want my daughter alone in a room with him.
That may not be the one Kaiser’s referring to, but the two of them annoy me to no end. I always change the channel when their show comes on.
Thank you for responding. Now, armed with this info, I’m off to participate in one of my favorite pastimes…. Googling random crap when I really should being doing something more productive : )
I cannot stand them either, and never could understand why anyone liked the show. Your description of them is perfect. Every time I’ve tried to watch Flip or Flop, I get so creeped out by the husband. I never could quite put my finger on it, but if that is who Kaiser is referring to – spot-on description!
The thing that’s so appealing about the Gaineses is that they come across as fairly authentic. The Prop Bros are too showbiz for me.
Joanna is extremely attractive—but she should know that seems to be displaying symptoms of first-stage resting bitch-face.
“Murders hookers in his spare time..” I don’t watch hgtv anymorr, but I’m curious who this BI is…
I read an article somewhere that she’s gotten into skin care and wants to quit HGTV to go full time into that. This was probably 3 weeks ago. I wasn’t at all surprised by this news after reading that. Apparently, there’s maybe some legal stuff going on because she was shilling it on QVC and she had a noncompete clause.
I like “Good Bones” with the mom and daughter in Indianapolis.
