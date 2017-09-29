Jennifer Lopez relieved to finally find her aunt and uncle in Puerto Rico

As someone who worried about my Florida family during Hurricane Irma, I can totally relate to Jennifer Lopez’s plight. The 48-year-old actress, whose family hails from Puerto Rico, posted a video to Instagram last Friday, expressing her concern for members of her family whom she hadn’t heard from, as well as making an appeal for donations to the charity organized by Puerto Rico’s First Lady, Beatriz Rossello, United for Puerto Rico (Unidos Por Puerto Rico). On Sunday, during a press conference with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, she announced that she was donating $1 million to hurricane relief efforts.
Fortunately, Jennifer’s relatives – Tomas and Adela Rios (the parents of her cousin/assistant Tiana) were located. Jennifer posted a video Wednesday on social media of the couple, who appear to be fine, with the caption “After a long 6 days we found the last of the family! Now the rebuilding begins!!” My Spanish isn’t what it used to be, but PEOPLE translated their comments for me. About his famous niece, Tomas recalled, “I’ll never forget how good she was with us, especially my brother.” He added, “And I remember her since she was a little girl with a lot of love and affection.” Adela shared, “I’ve always loved her, although I haven’t always had the opportunity to show her because we’re so far away, but I’ve always loved her and remember her with much affection.”
On the same day her relatives were located, Jennifer announced a charitable initiative launched with ex-husband Marc Anthony called Somos Uno Voz (We Are One Voice) to help get aid and supplies to those trying to rebuild their lives after the storm. The singers enlisted some high caliber talent to get the word out, including fellow Latin performers Pitbull, Ricky Martin, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Luis Fonsi, as well as Bruno Mars, Ed Sheehan and Jennifer’s current squeeze, Alex Rodriguez.
Say what you will about Jennifer, but the woman has a big heart. She lent her talents and support to the victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting last year and now she’s stepping up to help Puerto Rico in a time when they definitely need the assistance (since the Commander-in-Cheeto is still preoccupied with football players. Sigh). I’m glad her family members are safe and sound and I hope she raises lots of money to help the others in need on the island.
Photos: Pacific Coast News, WENN.com, Backgrid
To those who much have been given, much is expected.
Good on Jenn. Love to see people coming together and helping. I have always liked her as far as professionally with music, movies and she seems to be very genuine. Don’t always dig her choice in men but hey, I haven’t always picked the best either!
Edit: she worked her a$$ off so it hasn’t been given to her but I think we get the jist of it
I love Jennifer Lopez and it is so good to see her helping her fellow Puerto Rican people in their hour of need. Hour of need is an understatement, those people are really suffering thirst, hunger and sweltering heat.
Now this is an off-topic comment but I have always wondered why Puerto Rico doesn’t become a full state of the union. Why are they so proud to just stop being an “estado libre associado” when they can be part of the union just like every other state. When they are in the middle of a crisis like now they expect full help from the US but they do not want to be a state. It seems a bit hypocritical to me, just saying.
Hypocritical?! Jesus. They are a goddam colony that has been exploited by the US for decades. Learn some Puerto Rican history before you call a colonized people who are on the brink of death from thirst right now, who have been kept in poverty so fatcats can open Walmarts and built resorts, hypocrites.
If you are American then Puerto Ricans are YOUR fellow people as well so go to Unidos right now and make a donation because they literally lack drinking water.
And as someone married to a Puerto Rican family I will tell you, every Puerto Rican family I know, in the states and on the island, has given ten times more service in the military than my own “American” family from the states. Service is part of their culture and we have a LOT to thank them for , not criticize the political decisions of a colony in their time of need.
The response to Puerto Rico’s needs has been abysmal. Deep down, i feel like Trump ignited the NFL/bending the knee controversy to deflect from the situation in Puerto Rico, and i hate that it has been so successful (i’ve taken part in the debates myself). This is worse than Katrina IMO because it’s just so blatantly obvious that he doesn’t know or care to know about Puerto Rico at all. Giving excuses like it’s in the middle of the ocean, etc, like members of his Cabinet haven’t been spending hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars to jet off here and there. It’s truly disgusting. Tr*mp is a psychopath.
Trump didn’t do so well with the hurricanes in Texas and FL either but he’s worse with Puerto Rico. Who brings up debt when millions of people hungry and homeless? He just doesn’t care about people.
