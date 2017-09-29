Hocus Pocus is being remade by Disney Channel without the original cast or director

Halloween is finally drawing near, never mind the fact that most stores have had spooky decorations, costumes and bags of fun-sized candy for the holiday on their shelves since July 6. Sorry, that’s a rant for another post.
One of the annual traditions of many a Halloween enthusiast is at least one screening of the 1993 Disney movie Hocus Pocus. And now, after enduring audience interest, a “reimagining” of the original tale of the witchy Sanderson sisters is on the way. The trick to this treat – the original stars, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy, are not returning. I feel like Charlie Brown getting a rock from Disney in my trick or treating pillowcase.
Deadline reports that a remake of the Halloween classic is in the works for the Disney Channel with a new cast and a new director (Kenny Ortega, who directed the original and other classics for the Mouse House, including High School Musical, is out as well). There’s very little information as of yet on the script, which is centered around a new story and new characters and is being written by The Royals‘ Scarlett Lacey. But one of the original movie’s producers, David Kirschner, is serving as executive producer on the new project.
I can’t believe they’re going forward with this without the women who made the movie the beloved cult classic that it is. It’s not that they weren’t game. I mean, just last year Sarah Jessica Parker said of a reunion of the Sanderson gals, “I would love that.” If that wasn’t enough, Bette, after joking that the chance of a sequel to Hocus Pocus was on hold because Disney was having “trouble finding a virgin,” showed up at her annual Hulaween party dressed like Winnie Sanderson and looking amazing.
All I have to say about this development is NOPE. I’m a fan of the holiday as much as the next person, and I’m kind of excited to see Jamie Lee Curtis return to the Halloween franchise. But this? As far as I’m concerned: no Bette, no dice. She put a spell on me that can’t be broken. #neverforget
Photos: WENN.com
This will always be the classic/good version!!!! Reminds me of my childhood during Halloween time.
That was a fun movie. I thought Vinessa Shaw would have had a bigger career.
Bleh. Nope. Even the small children in my far-reaching pod of family and friends love this movie.
“When accountants and insurance agents run Hollywood, Chapter 6.”
I need advice, my daughter is 3.5 is that too young to watch it do you think? I’m gagging to watch it and I love Halloween!
Not at all. My granddaughter was watching it last year at age 4 and loved it!
I know times have changed, but this movie gave me nightmares as a kid. I love it as an adult, but the whole witches stealing children and eating their soul/youth disturbed me as a kid.
One of my favourite films (along with Sister Act). We watch it every Halloween!
I don’t get it. If the original still has enough interest, why not just re-air that?
Because Hollywood doesn’t have any original ideas anymore, so they keep stomping on all of the movies we love to make a quick buck with the kids 😒
My 10 year old step daughter loves this movie, and I will definitely not be showing her this version!
Ain’t that the truth.
Nope, they ruined Dirty Dancing so they can leave this well alone
Footloose was ruined too. Have never seen the remake of it. This is just a BIG NO. My 5 year old granddaughter LOVES Hocus Pocus.
No thanks
On behalf of witches everywhere—NO, just NO!
I’m all in for a sequel with the original cast. A remake? No thanks.
This is why we can’t have nice things.
And I say this as someone who doesn’t even count this as a favorite Halloween tradition (Halloweentown for the win!) movie.
Yet another unnecessary reboot. Also, went shopping at a huge Halloween store with my daughter and her girlfriend. So much Sanderson sisters merchandise!!
Nooooooo!
But also, whatever. I don’t have to see it and the old one still exists. Ghostbusters fan Boyd should have had a similar attitude
Nope! Not watching it! Halloween is my favorite holiday and I watch Hocus Pocus at least once every year. They keep remaking movies I grew up with and it needs to stop!
Kenny Ortega is a genius, but why do a remake? Just let him loose on an entirely new show. You shouldn’t do remakes of movies that still work so well. The original is basically timeless. I think kids can manage to cope with a plot set in an earlier time. Why pretend everything is happening right now?
What do you mean you can’t believe they’re remaking the movie? That’s what they do now! There is NOT ONE ORIGINAL IDEA coming out of the House of Mouse now. They’re remaking every damn animated film as a live action movie, and they’re remaking this because their target audience doesn’t know (or care) who the actresses in the original are. Plain and simple. It’s STUPID logic on their part, but why would they mess with their new business model that has been successful?
