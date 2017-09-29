Hocus Pocus is being remade by Disney Channel without the original cast or director

Halloween is finally drawing near, never mind the fact that most stores have had spooky decorations, costumes and bags of fun-sized candy for the holiday on their shelves since July 6. Sorry, that’s a rant for another post.

One of the annual traditions of many a Halloween enthusiast is at least one screening of the 1993 Disney movie Hocus Pocus. And now, after enduring audience interest, a “reimagining” of the original tale of the witchy Sanderson sisters is on the way. The trick to this treat – the original stars, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy, are not returning. I feel like Charlie Brown getting a rock from Disney in my trick or treating pillowcase.

Deadline reports that a remake of the Halloween classic is in the works for the Disney Channel with a new cast and a new director (Kenny Ortega, who directed the original and other classics for the Mouse House, including High School Musical, is out as well). There’s very little information as of yet on the script, which is centered around a new story and new characters and is being written by The Royals‘ Scarlett Lacey. But one of the original movie’s producers, David Kirschner, is serving as executive producer on the new project.

I can’t believe they’re going forward with this without the women who made the movie the beloved cult classic that it is. It’s not that they weren’t game. I mean, just last year Sarah Jessica Parker said of a reunion of the Sanderson gals, “I would love that.” If that wasn’t enough, Bette, after joking that the chance of a sequel to Hocus Pocus was on hold because Disney was having “trouble finding a virgin,” showed up at her annual Hulaween party dressed like Winnie Sanderson and looking amazing.

All I have to say about this development is NOPE. I’m a fan of the holiday as much as the next person, and I’m kind of excited to see Jamie Lee Curtis return to the Halloween franchise. But this? As far as I’m concerned: no Bette, no dice. She put a spell on me that can’t be broken. #neverforget

  1. HeyThere! says:
    September 29, 2017 at 7:05 am

    This will always be the classic/good version!!!! Reminds me of my childhood during Halloween time.

  2. Liberty says:
    September 29, 2017 at 7:14 am

    Bleh. Nope. Even the small children in my far-reaching pod of family and friends love this movie.

    “When accountants and insurance agents run Hollywood, Chapter 6.”

  3. Clare says:
    September 29, 2017 at 7:15 am

    One of my favourite films (along with Sister Act). We watch it every Halloween!

  4. Lucy2 says:
    September 29, 2017 at 7:16 am

    I don’t get it. If the original still has enough interest, why not just re-air that?

  5. Lara says:
    September 29, 2017 at 7:26 am

    Nope, they ruined Dirty Dancing so they can leave this well alone

  6. Nicole says:
    September 29, 2017 at 7:27 am

    No thanks

  7. Blaire Carter says:
    September 29, 2017 at 7:36 am

    On behalf of witches everywhere—NO, just NO!

  8. OSTONE says:
    September 29, 2017 at 7:42 am

    I’m all in for a sequel with the original cast. A remake? No thanks.

  9. grabbyhands says:
    September 29, 2017 at 7:45 am

    This is why we can’t have nice things.

    And I say this as someone who doesn’t even count this as a favorite Halloween tradition (Halloweentown for the win!) movie.

  10. third ginger says:
    September 29, 2017 at 7:50 am

    Yet another unnecessary reboot. Also, went shopping at a huge Halloween store with my daughter and her girlfriend. So much Sanderson sisters merchandise!!

  11. STRIPE says:
    September 29, 2017 at 8:09 am

    Nooooooo!
    But also, whatever. I don’t have to see it and the old one still exists. Ghostbusters fan Boyd should have had a similar attitude

  12. MellyMel says:
    September 29, 2017 at 8:46 am

    Nope! Not watching it! Halloween is my favorite holiday and I watch Hocus Pocus at least once every year. They keep remaking movies I grew up with and it needs to stop!

  13. jwoolman says:
    September 29, 2017 at 8:58 am

    Kenny Ortega is a genius, but why do a remake? Just let him loose on an entirely new show. You shouldn’t do remakes of movies that still work so well. The original is basically timeless. I think kids can manage to cope with a plot set in an earlier time. Why pretend everything is happening right now?

  14. Mindy says:
    September 29, 2017 at 9:24 am

    What do you mean you can’t believe they’re remaking the movie? That’s what they do now! There is NOT ONE ORIGINAL IDEA coming out of the House of Mouse now. They’re remaking every damn animated film as a live action movie, and they’re remaking this because their target audience doesn’t know (or care) who the actresses in the original are. Plain and simple. It’s STUPID logic on their part, but why would they mess with their new business model that has been successful?

