Julia Louis Dreyfus announces breast cancer diagnosis, calls for universal health care

Julia Louis Dreyfus, 56, announced yesterday in a note posted to Twitter and Instagram that she has breast cancer. She didn’t provide details about the stage of cancer she has, how it was discovered or her course of treatment. I suspect she’ll go through treatment and will be somewhat open with the press when she feels the time is right, similar to how Cynthia Nixon, Christina Applegate and Giuliana Rancic discussed their breast cancer treatments. (There’s no obligation or expectation for her to disclose anything at all, I just imagine that’s how she’ll do it.) Julia’s statement brought it home how common breast cancer is, and how cost prohibitive medical treatment can be for those who can’t afford it. She called for universal health care and really packed a punch in this brief note:
Just when you thought… pic.twitter.com/SbtYChwiEj
— Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) September 28, 2017
I love and admire her willingness to be “political,” although I think that it’s just common decency to have affordable and accessible healthcare for all, we’re the only first world nation that doesn’t. I’m so grateful that the Graham-Cassidy bill didn’t make it to a vote and that we still have the Affordable Care Act for now. So many other basic protections are being stripped, people should not be dying in the US because they can’t afford treatment. We need to go further than the ACA and the for-profit medical system needs to be dismantled.
People has a follow up story revealing that Julia learned she had cancer just one day after she won her historic sixth consecutive Emmy for Veep, her seventh for Lead Actress in a Comedy and her eighth acting Emmy overall. (She also has Emmys for producing.) HBO told People this news, along with the fact that “the production schedule on Veep will be adjusted as needed.” HBO issued a statement to People about Julia’s diagnosis. She is set to film the final and seventh season of Veep. The last season finished airing in June.
“Our love and support go out to Julia and her family at this time. We have every confidence she will get through this with her usual tenacity and undaunted spirit, and look forward to her return to health and to HBO for the final season of Veep.”
Julia’s rep simply stated that “Julia is incredibly grateful for the outpouring of support and well wishes.”
Our thoughts go out to Julia as she battles breast cancer. Hillary Clinton, Christina Applegate and so many other people are thinking of her too. She really is a beloved actress and person.
Julia, you're in our thoughts and our hearts. Inspired but not surprised to see you using your platform for good in this difficult moment.
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 28, 2017
Mama, find me. Let's talk if you want
— christina applegate (@1capplegate) September 28, 2017
Photos credit: WENN and Pacific Coast News
Wish her all the best!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Talk about highs and lows. She has a major, record-breaking career achievement, and then bam, next day is diagnosed with cancer.
I truly wish the best for her and everyone affected by this awful disease.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
delete
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I admire her and wish her all the best. I’m also reminded to make that mammogram appointment that I keep putting off.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love her! What a beautiful message. It’s so funny how in the midst of Republicans trying over and over again to strip away Obamacare, more people than ever before are starting to talk about universal healthcare – which is what we really need. That’s hopeful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Joe Biden’s tweet was my favourite: https://twitter.com/JoeBiden/status/913531470001602565
Report this comment as spam or abuse
oh yeah–i cried when I read Joe’s tweet (and not just because he did an exceptional job with it, grammatically-speaking)
Joe and Julia, 4ever.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Fantastic!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Omg. That is the best!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Best wishes to Julia. I think she has one of the best senses of comic timing out there.
Best wishes also for the path to universal healthcare in the US.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
An elegant choice to make when confronted with bad news. Wishing her a full recovery.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Universal Healthcare in the USA? This is for communist countries!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Like Spain?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was being sarcastic….one of the best things in my country is our healthcare system, despite the efforts of our government and the EU to ruin it by cutting off the funds.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Like England? Like Germany? Like Taiwan? Like Switzerland? Like Australia? Like France? Like Canada? Like Sweden?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Only the civilized countries. This Yank says we want in!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Unfortunately, I feel like universal healthcare isn’t widely understood in this country. Bernie is its primary voice, and don’t get me wrong, I absolutely love him, but he doesn’t do a great job of explaining the benefits and debunking misconceptions about it. I watched the CNN debate this week with Bernie and Graham, Cassidy, etc. Bernie’s team needs to do a way better job of prepping him, or maybe he’s just not good in this format, but he gets completely steamrolled every time. Of course, Lindsay and Cassidy called him a socialist multiple times, which isn’t true, but it’s the kind of thing that sticks with and frankly, scares, some people. But Bernie had no comeback. They also came at him saying universal healthcare will stifle medical innovation. Again, Bernie had no comeback. What about pointing out all of the incredible medical and drug advancements out of France?! But no. Bernie just keeps reverting back to that same “top 1%” message like he’s on auto-pilot.. I think we need a broad and aggressive universal healthcare 101 campaign in this country to educate people on the benefits and start to debunk some of the common myths.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Many great points, Jo Jo.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wishing her successful treatments and a future of good health.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The way she announced it made my eyes tear up. I don’t watch VEEP, but love to watch her as Elaine. So funny and real. God damn cancer.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m picturing Elaine pushing that bastard and yelling, “GET OUT!”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
One of the greats! Best wishes for recovery.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Also wanted to add that the VEEP episodes with Julia and Hugh Laurie are priceless.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love her and wishing her all the best. And the exchange between her and Joe Biden was so lovely. Veeps stick together!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Have always loved her. May she have a speedy recovery. What a gracious and selfless act to call for universal health care. This is the true American spirit–to want everyone taken care of, not just oneself.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Amen to everything you said.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her Why-NOT-Me? attitude about it really got me! Tells me what I need to know about her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What a classy lady. Thinking of others when faced with her own health crisis. Wishing her the best for recovery.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A million best wishes to Julia. She is a treasure.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love this because she could so easily have not said anything; even if she didn’t have union insurance she could still easily afford the best care possible without making a dent in her bank account. It’s amazing that many people’s sole arguement against universal healthcare comes down to capitalism.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wish her all the best and yes the US needs universal health care. When you get a life threatening diagnosis the last thing you need is to worry about being able to afford the treatment.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wishing her all the best and feeling appreciative of her message. It’s truly frightening and heartbreaking to think of all those who potentially might not have access to the care they need and deserve if the GOP has their way, the heartless bastards.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
During one of my Dad’s many visits to the ER while he was battling cancer and the nurses were prepping him (taking blood, blood pressure, temp, etc.) and also getting him ready for CT Scans and all that fun stuff, I took a walk through the halls and saw a sign that listed all the prices for coverage ($5,000 for a ct-scan, $3,000 for an x-ray, etc.) and was amazed at the costs if you didn’t have insurance. This was posted for visitors to Canada. All we had to do was show them Dad’s Care Card and the card the Cancer Agency gives you when you need to visit the ER so they’ll know what he’s battling and needs to move to the front of the triage list.
Not once, his entire battle, did we have to factor money into the equation. Not for his medical treatment or the prescription medication he was on.
Now visiting my future in-laws in Indiana, the Mom keeps working so she can still have access to her crappy benefits where she’s still out of money for high blood pressure. It’s insane to me that there’s no universal health care here. That there’s no prescription medication plan here.
I keep telling my fiance that as soon as we can, we’ll start the process where he can become a Canadian citizen. I can’t live here in these types of conditions where we can lose everything because the elected officials have their cushy benefits while us peasants have to worry about a slip and fall, or car accident, or a diagnosis that can be treated easily but cost you everything.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I lost my mother to Breast cancer. My mother battled it for 20 years. Whenever I hear about a women with Breast cancer I immediately want to give them a hug. I’m sending my love and support to Julia and her family right now . It’s going to take everyone to in her family to stay strong .
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was listening to our local NPR station yesterday, the state attorney general does a monthly interview/call in q&a. There was a heartbreaking caller talking about the devastating impact medical bills (and he had insurance) have had on his life. Ruined credit, bankruptcy, etc. There is something wrong when you have to debate the financial ramifications while trying to stay alive.
Report this comment as spam or abuse