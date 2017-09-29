Tiffany Trump, 23, doesn’t get an ‘allowance’ from her dad, he just gave her an apartment

This week, we learned that Tiffany Trump’s half-siblings had tried to get her name taken out of Donald Trump’s will. In a newly released-yet-old Howard Stern interview, Donald Trump admitted that Ivanka, Uday and Qusay Trump tried to “bump off” Tiffany, meaning (I believe) that they tried to appeal to their father about NOT including Poor Not-Precious Tiffany in the will. It’s no secret that Bigly doesn’t much care for his second daughter. All he sees is his precious Ivanka – she is his sun and moon and all the stars in the heavens. Tiffany is just some girl to Bigly. Well, People Mag has an addendum story to go along with that old Stern interview:

As newly leaked Howard Stern footage reveals that President Donald Trump once said his children Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka tried to boot their half sister Tiffany Trump from his will, a source says Tiffany’s financial future is in no way guaranteed. A source who knows Tiffany Trump — Donald Trump’s only daughter with second wife Marla Maples — says the 23-year-old has no promises from the former business mogul about what she could inherit after his death.

“She says she is not guaranteed anything, which is one of the reasons Tiffany and Marla have been so respectful of her dad and tiptoed around so much,” says the source.

Tiffany, who just began her first year at Georgetown Law School, made headlines this week when a 2005 recording obtained by Newsweek of her dad speaking to Stern on his radio show had Donald Trump admitting that his two eldest children tried to “bump” Tiffany from the inheritance. And a source tells PEOPLE that Tiffany does not receive much financial assistance from her father.

“Donald paid for her college and gave her an apartment, but she did not get any allowance,” says the source. “She did ask her sister to talk to him about changing that though. Ironically enough they’re very close now.”

Growing up in Calabasas, California, after her parents split in 1996 and officially divorced in 1999, Tiffany “never lived the life of a rich person,” says the source. “People assumed she was rich because of who her father was, but she always lived a very modest lifestyle. School was always covered but that was pretty much it.”

President Trump has always seemed to have a complicated relationship with his younger daughter. For instance, in a phone call with Fox & Friends on Election Day, Trump said he was proud of Tiffany “to a lesser extent” than his adult children. “I’m very proud of my children. I mean, I’m just looking at them right now, as an example for your show,” he said, according to Mediate. “But I’m very proud, because Don and Eric and Ivanka and — you know, to a lesser extent ’cause she just got out of school, out of college — but, uh, Tiffany, who has also been so terrific.”

Meanwhile, the source tells PEOPLE Trump and Tiffany were not close during her childhood.

“She had very little to even do with him. And that makes everything about her financial situation really weird and awkward.”

Her name should be To A Lesser Extent Trump from now on. To A Lesser Extent probably didn’t grow up with the kind of gold-plated faux-opulence of Ivanka’s treasured existence, but I bet Tiffany is more well-adjusted. I rolled my eyes at the idea of “daddy only paid for school and an apartment!” though. I mean, tough life. Instead of trying to fit in with the snobs at NYFW, she should try getting a real job.

Tiffany Trump and Marla Maples

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

45 Responses to “Tiffany Trump, 23, doesn’t get an ‘allowance’ from her dad, he just gave her an apartment”

  1. Nicole says:
    September 29, 2017 at 7:31 am

    Yea okay that’s still more than most of us get. Is a modest lifestyle a SILVER bathroom instead of a gold one? *rolls eyes* Plus your family is full of trolls so I don’t feel sorry for her.

    Reply
  2. Daisyfly says:
    September 29, 2017 at 7:37 am

    Trying to muster some sympathy…

    Uh…

    ER…

    To a lesser extent, I do. Maybe.

    Reply
    • Megan says:
      September 29, 2017 at 8:05 am

      I have sympathy for her to the extent that she was clearly treated differently than Trump’s other children. I’m sure it was, and is, hurtful to see Trump fawn all over Ivanka while he barely acknowledges Tiffany’s existence.

      Reply
    • tifzlan says:
      September 29, 2017 at 8:16 am

      I’d feel more sympathy if she actually actively tries to distance herself from her dad but she still relies on her last name to grift and get special treatment sooooo…. pass.

      Reply
      • Alix says:
        September 29, 2017 at 9:21 am

        This. So she and Marla tip-toe around U Bum in hopes of getting a slice of the pie someday? Creepy, regardless of how big an ass Daddy is. I’d accept my tuition/apartment as compensation for lack of an actual father, decide to make my own way in life, and tell him to rot in hell. Or first blackmail him out of a few mil in exchange for not writing a well-timed tell-all. Yeah, actually, maybe the latter.

      • lucy2 says:
        September 29, 2017 at 9:23 am

        This. I’d have a little respect for her if she just kept her head down, went to school on his dime, got a good job, etc. But she’s supporting him and what he’s doing, so no, no pass from me.

    • Erinn says:
      September 29, 2017 at 8:21 am

      Isn’t there a certain amount of expenses that still have to be paid as long as the kids in school? It probably varies from state to state … but I’d assume he was paying some form of child support and that doesn’t just end the day she hits 18 – at least not where I’m from. If you’re over the age of majority and still in school the parents are still expected to pay a certain amount so that the education won’t suffer. For all I know this isn’t the case in whatever state they filed… and maybe it was something they sorted out in the divorce. But I would assume that unless it was specified he would stop any support at a certain time, he’d be expected to continue to support her in some form.

      I don’t really feel bad for her. I mean – I feel bad that she’s treated so differently than the other kids, I guess. But that’s not necessarily a bad thing when your dad is as sketchy as hers. Less chance of getting hauled into fraudulent practices and things like that.

      Reply
  3. Louise177 says:
    September 29, 2017 at 7:42 am

    No, Tiffany isn’t anybody better than the rest of them. She’s trying to use her name for freebees and prestige so she’s very much a Trump. Doesn’t she have Secret Service protection too?

    Reply
  4. Annie says:
    September 29, 2017 at 7:47 am

    She has a free place to live which, in addition, is probably very nice and she has her education paid. I won’t be spilling any tears for her.

    Reply
    • Lolo86lf says:
      September 29, 2017 at 8:16 am

      Yes you are right. Tiffany has had a privileged life compared to rest of us mere mortals, but you if you review Ivanka’s lifestyle in New York (brothers too) it doesn’t seem fair. It is the principle! Tiffany is DT’s flesh and blood too and she was entitled to the same level of wealth like his other children. And why is it that DT is not sooo proud of Tiffany like he is of Ivanka? The answer is because Tiffany is not as beautiful as Ivanka and because she did not grow up with him. I find it extremely selfish of Ivanka, DT Jr. and Eric to try to bump Tiffany off the will. What a trio of evil buzzards.

      Reply
  5. Lua says:
    September 29, 2017 at 7:48 am

    I feel bad for her. Everyone hates her because of her family, and her family hates her. Just because he pays for her school and apartment doesn’t mean she’s not extremely emotionally broken thanks to having a family who so openly dislikes her

    Reply
  6. jferber says:
    September 29, 2017 at 7:48 am

    I always considered Marla smart and I think it would be smart for Tiffany to break away from the Trump brand altogether. She would be quite popular as the outspoken Trump and I bet after law school she could actually work and have a really good life. Her father will never love her. She should not show “respect” and kowtow to him because it would further demean and humiliate her. Let her be Independent Trump instead of Second Best Not Precious Trump. She should also see a therapist to sort out these issues and make an emotional break from the f-ckery of her family situation.

    Reply
  7. grabbyhands says:
    September 29, 2017 at 7:49 am

    I would love to know what counts as a “modest” lifestyle, even as a lesser Trump.

    Reply
  8. Lululemon says:
    September 29, 2017 at 7:49 am

    Her half-siblings trying to get her taken out of the will probably has something to do with her snake of a mother and what she did to Ivana and their family.

    Marla even had the audacity to recently say that she was not sorry for having an affair with Donald.

    It’s still hard to muster sympathy for Tiffany though since she’s still better set up for life than most people.

    Reply
  10. littlemissnaughty says:
    September 29, 2017 at 7:51 am

    I think we need to talk about the word “modest”.

    Reply
  11. Chrissy says:
    September 29, 2017 at 7:53 am

    And yet she had enough clout to get the American taxpayer to pay for her her car hires and security during her recent Italian vacation. Wouldn’t she have to go through the WH to get that? Something doesn’t seem right. Also, who wouldn’t love an apartment in, I assume, NYC? I think she protests too much. Get your education and pay your own way, I say. After all, revenge is best served cold. Besides after this nightmare is over and her family members are in jail, she might want to change her name. The only thing I think is true is the bit about Donnie J and Ivanka trying to get her disinherited. This I totally believe. What a sick family of backstabbing vipers.

    Reply
  12. lightpurple says:
    September 29, 2017 at 7:56 am

    Who needs Daddy’s actual money when he’ll spend $100,000 of the taxpayers’s money on rental cars in Italy for you? No sympathy for Tiffany. She’s a grifter like the rest of them and I want that $100,000 returned in full with interest.

    Reply
  13. RBC says:
    September 29, 2017 at 8:02 am

    I don’t understand something, why do Marla and Tiffany have to “tiptoe” around donald? Marla and he have been divorced for years and it is pretty clear he does not care that much for Tiffany. I don’t think Marla was left broke after the divorce. Does he have dirt on Marla? I am sure donald had her sign a NDA when they divorced. Why even be in contact with that bunch of vipers? He may be Tiffany’s father but he certainly could not be called “Dad”

    Reply
    • Ninks says:
      September 29, 2017 at 8:29 am

      I think for a long time, Marla said nothing so as not to jeopardize the alimony/child payments she got from Trumlethinksin. He’s been known to stop payments to other family members on a whim or whenever they upset him, so the story was that Marla didn’t want to lose the money she was getting for Tiffany. Maybe he agreed to pay her more once he announced his run for president to keep her quiet, maybe she’s keeping quiet so Tiffany can keep her inheritance, maybe she just doesn’t want to do anything that will ruin the relationship (whatever it is) between Tiffany and her father and half-siblings.

      Reply
  14. Aang says:
    September 29, 2017 at 8:35 am

    It’s sad when any child is treated like that. My father had nothing to do with me or my two brothers. But he did adopt his sister’s son and raise him with his second wife. It really hurt to see him give the love to another child that we had craved our entire lives. Like, what’s wrong with me? Why does he love him and not me? That kid grew up to be a heroine addict and now my father is raising the addict’s toddler. I can see now we were better off but as a kid it hurt. So I feel sorry for child Tiffany but she’s now old enough to know better and I have no sympathy for anyone who doesn’t call him out.

    Reply
    • Veronica says:
      September 29, 2017 at 8:52 am

      I always find it interesting how differently we all respond to the choices our estranged parents make. In my case, it was the failure of my father to learn from his mistakes that made me write him off as hopeless. He had a chance to try again with my stepsister’s son after she became an addict to give that kid a good life, and I was furious with him that he just blew it again. He just refused to take any responsibility for him – and it was worse than what he did to my siblings and me because we at least had a good mother, this kid had nobody. That made me realize that whatever was in him was broken in a way none of us could have fixed.

      It never steps hurting. You will always carry that sense of unworthiness. I’ll never be a woman who can trust a man to the extent of being dependent on them. Eventually you grow up and reach a point where you come to terms with it, and you forgive that person for not being able to do right by you. You recognize that whatever was inside them that stopped them from being a loving parent wasn’t your fault. Ideally, you learn to do better.

      Reply
  15. Veronica says:
    September 29, 2017 at 8:46 am

    I mean, I feel for her in the sense that she didn’t choose to be born to such garbage human beings, but…I’m stuck on “modest living.” Man, I wish my living had been modest enough to cover my college tuition. 9_9

    Reply
  16. Cee says:
    September 29, 2017 at 8:57 am

    So he actually covered her on the important stuff – childhood house, education, college, grad school, apartment. She is debt free. No loans, no uncertainty. Her last name will probably close some doors but it will open so many more. She will be OK.

    Also – not depending on him for money seems to be the definition of FREEDOM. She can be whoever she wants to be, no strings attached.

    Reply
  17. What's Inside says:
    September 29, 2017 at 9:01 am

    Tiffany was not raised by Donald who by his admission did not see much of her when she was growing up on the West Coast. I think he has met his obligations for her education and livelihood, but because of who he is and the way he thinks does not give much more than that. Perhaps that will change over time and once she has finished her education and is employed in her chosen profession. Who knows. However I think she has had an excellent preparation and an ability to launch into life that many others will never get.

    Reply
  18. J. Walter Weatherman says:
    September 29, 2017 at 9:04 am

    Not surprising at all. I went to Penn with Tiffany (met her around the way). But we have mutual friends and one thing that used to go around about her was how cheap she was considering who her dad was. She told my friends that she got $500 per month from her dad though. There are stories of her going out to dinner with folks, and she wanting to split the check down to the last cent. I personally didn’t find this too noteworthy being a broke student myself. But everyone around Penn knew of her frugality.

    Reply
  19. Millenial says:
    September 29, 2017 at 9:10 am

    Eh, I do feel some sympathy for her. I certainly wouldn’t trade places with her. I’ll take my student-loan funded state university education with parents who loved me over all the riches in the world and a parent who for all intents and purposes abandoned me emotionally.

    Reply
  20. WendyNerd says:
    September 29, 2017 at 9:12 am

    GDI, where DID that tiny violin go?!

    Reply

