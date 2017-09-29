Miley Cyrus is ‘less impressed’ with her smash hit ‘Wrecking Ball’ right now

True story: circa Bangerz, I actually downloaded several Miley Cyrus songs. I loathed the “Wrecking Ball” video but I love the song as pure pop. I actually think “Adore You” is an underrated love song too. My point is that when Miley is working with the right producers and her image-phase is clicking, she can actually turn out some good pop music. I just don’t think the current phase of Miley is really clicking at any level. I mean, I see her name on the iTunes charts, so I guess someone is downloading her sh-t, but who are they and why? Why is anyone buying Country Miley Y’All? Especially when she’s trashing her “black appropriation phase”? I don’t know. Anyway, Miley covers the new issue of NME and guess what? She’s still trying to convince us that Country Miley Y’All is happening. What comes across is that Miley has apparently been listening to some focus groups, because she sounds like a malfunctioning pop-country fembot at times. Some highlights:
On her repeated threats to leave America if Trump won: “I didn’t leave the country. I’m not f–king leaving the country, that’s some ignorant s–t, that’s dumb. Because that’s me abandoning my country when I think I’ve got a good thing to say to my country. And trust me, I hear every day on my Instagram, ‘Just leave already! When are you going to leave?’ Well, that’s not going to be any good. Does it really matter where I am? Because wherever I am, my f–king voice is gonna be heard, and I’ll make sure of it.”
Her new song with Dolly Parton, “Rainbowland.” “Yep, and it’s also very political. One line is such a Dolly lyric – it says, ‘We are rainbows, me and you / Every colour, every hue’. And it’s about all these different races and genders and religions, if we all did come together to create and said, ‘Hey, we’re different, that’s awesome, let’s not change to be the same, let’s stay different but let’s come together anyway.’ Because a rainbow’s not a rainbow without all the different colours.”
The song she wrote for Hillary Clinton: “Well, ‘Inspired’, I wrote that for Hillary Clinton [but] I’m not fighting fire with fire, hate with hate. I’m fighting hate with love. I’m doing this concert this week in Vegas and for ‘Party In The USA’ the screens will say ‘education’ and ‘healthcare’ and ‘equality’, ‘justice’, ‘freedom’, ‘liberation’, ‘expression’. These things are what make up our country. It’s not a party in the USA if it’s filled with hate, discrimination, walls, violence, all these things.”
On ‘Wrecking Ball’: “You know, I should f–king be grateful every f–king day for that song, and I am. I think people look at things that they’ve done and there is this sense of shame, or ‘I wish I wouldn’t have done that’ – not because I’m naked, by the way; it’s because I feel like I’m in a deeper songwriting place… Lyrically I’m less impressed with that song for me right now. I feel like it doesn’t reflect who I am now, but that’s fine because it’s not supposed to… I’m sure I’ll say the same thing about this record at some point.”
Her new back-to-white image: “[Singles] ;Malibu’ and ‘Younger Now’ are obviously two f–king very different visuals in a way, but what binds them together is that they are both me. For Bangerz I was so one way, I was so ‘This is who I am, there’s nothing that’s gonna change it’, and you know, I did that on [Miley Cyrus & Her] Dead Petz too. Now, I think I have more of an open mind where I’m like, ‘OK, I can be a bunch of different things every day’, I don’t have to be so locked into myself because then I’m putting those walls and borders around myself that I tell everyone else not to give in to…. From the outside, like you said,…Dead Petz wasn’t a record for everyone… I think it ended up shutting some doors in the way of people making themselves less mentally available to listen. They think, ‘I’m already pissed off so I’m not listening to that, she’s crazy’. In a way, Younger Now is really about ageism and sexism too because I feel like as women get older it’s so hard, and I’m watching Madonna do it with such grace and such style and people still attack her… People just want to talk about how she shouldn’t do a f–king cartwheel at the Super Bowl and it’s like, why? Why can’t you still wear a grill, why can’t you still be a part of pop culture?”
“Dead Petz wasn’t a record for everyone… I think it ended up shutting some doors in the way of people making themselves less mentally available to listen.” That’s one of the most humble-braggy statements I think I’ve ever heard, especially because A) Dead Petz was a terrible album, B) notice she doesn’t even say “I ended up shutting some doors” she says “it”, C) “people making themselves less mentally available to listen” = Dead Petz was too “deep” for the common folk, the humble peasants who are buying Miley’s current country crap.
I also don’t understand why she’s trashing “Wrecking Ball” as a SONG. Talk trash about the video all you want, because the video f–king sucked. But the song is great. “It’s because I feel like I’m in a deeper songwriting place… Lyrically I’m less impressed with that song for me right now.” Yes, because her current song IS ABOUT RAINBOWS AND HOW WE’RE ALL IN THE RAINBOW BECAUSE WE’RE ALL DIFFERENT RACES. That’s so deep!!!!!
Is she physically incapable of keeping her damn tongue in her mouth???
I feel an almost uncontrollable urge to cut it off every time I see it. Not sure why it bothers me so much, but here we are…
OMG, I was just thinking the same thing, geesh. She looks better with her dark hair, and cute little outfit and then she pulls the Gene Simmons tongue…..not a good look. How old is she???
It’s gross the way she keeps her tongue sticking of her mouth more than my dog. Is she trying to imitate the Rolling Stones tongue symbol?
No, thank you. And really, her line about Madonna is peak white feminism.
I was so disappointed that Brooke Simpson chose to be on Miley’s team when JENNIFER HUDSON is sitting right there!
I agree with her thoughts on ageism in the industry. I didn’t listen to Dead Petz – I neither love nor hate Miley as an artist but I like her politics, I like that she is a boundary pusher, and I like that she seems like she is trying to do good things in the world. I also really like the imagery in her video for Younger Now – the lyrics and overall music is catchy too. Wrecking Ball to me is a meme generator and a modern day version of Nothing Compares 2 u. It may not be lyrically brilliant, but I’m sure it made her a ton of money.
I wish she would go away.
Did this image remake work? I feel like I haven’t heard as much about her new music as past albums…
When did Dead Petz come out? I’ve never heard of it. Also she seems like a nice girl but as a musician/singer/pop star she seems really fake and all over the place. I’m kinda surprised she hasn’t found her footing and where she feels comfortable in the music world. As a pop star she’s been around long enough to figure that out imo. Not sure if she doesn’t have the right support/mgmt around or if she doesn’t listen or what.
Also put your tongue back in your mouth. It’s not cute or edgy or whatever she’s trying to do there.
This is what happens when your life from a very young age is hyped up and is filled with people telling you how amazing you are….and you don’t have any humility.
She’s a child working her shit out for all to see and 🙄🙄🙄 it’s so tedious.
NO REALLY, does the NME cover actually say she’s MAGA?!?!? Because, holy shit girl. WTF. We’re not taking that phrase back.
Seriously. Keep that shit. Keep it faaaaar away.
You know what I’m not impressed with?
1. Her dismissal of her own cultural appropriation
2.That she insists on carrying on with the tongue thing. It looks like a giant slug is trying to escape your mouth. Stop it. For the love of god, stop.
She is experimenting , I like it (not a big fan or anything but she seems talented). All this ‘appropriation’ talk is nonsense.
Yeah, I guess all us black people should just shut up about it, right? Since it’s all nonsense? God forbid we should actually criticize people for treating us like props and costumes.
But your dismissive attitude speaks volumes about you
There’s a cover of Wrecking Ball by another singer that is so much better than her version, and it kind of shows it’s not a bad song. She just made it all about her riding around naked, because that’s all she knows how to do to get attention.
If there’s anyone who is NOT aging gracefully, it’s Madonna.
Is she writing her own lyrics? Honest question, since I don’t really pay attention to her music, I have no idea what she does with her songs. Does she write all her own lyrics or is she a, change a word and take writing credit, lyricist?
Wrecking ball is an amazing song. Probably her best. The fact that she’s disowning proves that she’s doing the same old, “This is me now” thing she says she was doing on Bangerz but isn’t doing now. She’s got some identity issues y’all. Frankly, I don’t mind the video either. Her whole look with the silver boob & crotch straps that she wore to the VMAs and all over town was MUCH worse. That’s what she should be trying to disown.
She’s really trying to have it both ways. She’s claiming to be so woke, yet apparently has no problem with her dog whistle “making America great again” magazine cover and prodigal daughter returns narrative.
It’s pretty Swiftian, trying to be perceived as all things to all people. But when you that, who are you really? If she really was so sure of her beliefs, wouldn’t she have vetoed the Trump messaging on that mag cover? I’m side-eyeing.
