Kim Kardashian finally confirms that she’s expecting a third child via surrogacy

It’s totally anticlimactic now, but in a new promo for Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian finally confirms that she and Kanye are expecting again, this time via surrogacy. She actually doesn’t confirm the surrogacy part of it in the promo, but we’ve known about the surrogacy for months now, even though Kim has tried to be “coy” (fake-coy) about it. Granted, it’s none of our business, but Kris Jenner is the one leaking sh-t to People and Us Weekly, and obviously they wanted us to know about the surrogacy months ago. Here’s the promo:
Meh. What else? There’s a ridiculous amount of Kim K news for some reason this week, but all of it has been overshadowed by Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy news and Khloe’s pregnancy news. Kim made the choice not to go to Paris Fashion Week this year, on what would have been the one-year anniversary of her assault and robbery in the middle of PFW 20016. Kim recently talked about her struggle with anxiety post-robbery in an interview with T Singapore, saying: “I definitely get a lot more anxiety now, just with people knowing your every move.” Apparently, the mastermind of Kim’s robbery (who is awaiting a trial in France) also wrote Kim a letter of apology – go here to read TMZ’s coverage.
Kim also covers the latest issue of Vogue Mexico, and she used her cover to encourage people to donate to Project Paz:
I'm so honored to be featured on the cover of @VogueMexico's October Beauty issue. #VogueBelleza #FuerzaMexico pic.twitter.com/n2lA7T2fdX
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 28, 2017
This beautiful country has been devastated by the recent earthquakes and needs our support…
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 28, 2017
If you want to help, please consider making a donation to @ProjectPaz, who give every dollar raised to the victims https://t.co/hXB3Py9Sl8
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 28, 2017
Hey fans of @KimKardashian, it seems that you crashed our website. Ty for all your support. For donations, pls visit https://t.co/6X6mPLxZgL
— PROJECT PAZ (@ProjectPaz) September 28, 2017
Yawn! Next!
Yawn. But good for her getting her fans to donate to Mexico.
I think she got her upper lip or lip lifted to be closer to her nose to correct that huge space that was created by so many nose jobs.
She’s looking different again and it’s not just the blonde hair
A surgical lip lift? Isn’t that quite invasive? I wonder if there’s a scar visible in un retouched pics. I do agree though – she does look different.
They all look terrible in the promo, as if they are melting even Kourtney worst being Khloe and Kylie.
I don’t know about scars but I think she got it done during her downtime after the robbery
Aaawww North and Saint are so cute they make Kim cute-ish. Congrats for the happy news! I am happy for yeezy after that dreadful year he just had.
I’ll say this – at least she used her profile to get money to a good cause.
I still hate the blonde hair, but the snap with the kids is the most natural and comfortable I think I’ve ever seen her look.
She’s been pretty salty all week on social media and in the news…I’m guessing these pregnancy announcements were supposed to be rolled out in a much more elegant way, but instead, they landed like a bomb and knocked all Kim’s news off the table. This was clearly meant to be a big Kim week with her announcement + the Caitlyn smack down.
So let’s praise kim and kanye for having another baby while still dealing with the fall out serious mental issues!
At least North isn’t wearing leather boots and jacket.
She’s been looking more “refreshed” lately…inthe promo all their faces look so taut, especially at the nose. It looks like they cant move. The only one who looks natural is Kourtney.
I think the hair is supposed to distract from her new face. She tweaked herself for sure.
Posting workouts so we think she’s achieved her body naturally. The ugly grandpa looking shape up wannabe shoes with the cheap looking sweats really complete that last look.
I thought this had already been confirmed at least twice before! Is she upset her sisters are getting more baby attention than she is?
Right?? I don’t get all of the confirmations unless it’s so keep her name in the headlines.
Look what you made me do! lol. You know Kim can’t stand that Kylie and Khloe are taking away her shine. She is the star and her sisters are the news. Ha! If Kendall and Kourtney announce pregnancies, we truly are stepping into the Book of Revelations. Hurricanes, Earthquakes, trump and the Kardashians. Run for cover folks. The hair is really dreadful, seriously bad.
Don’t know how real the hair is, but it’s a good pic. She seems to be doing better with the kids than during Nori’s first two years. Don’t know how well she’ll deal with another one, though. We’ll see how it works out.
One thing she learned with Nori is that you have to actually spend time with very young children and infants if you want them to act like they know who you are in public… they don’t have the memory to deal with an intermittent relationship. Plus the trauma in Paris made her more of a homebody and probably did rearrange her priorities a bit.
I’m waiting for someone to make a joke about Kylie being the surrogate.
At least it’s not a pillow pregnancy, I find it awful to trick fans, when the fans made the celebrity famous. Go media-silent a few months if you don’t want to talk about it, but please no pillows!
