Kim Kardashian finally confirms that she’s expecting a third child via surrogacy

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West keep their poker faces on as they are bombarded by photographers upon leaving the Peppermint Club in Los Angeles after watching Dave Chappelle's live stand up performance

It’s totally anticlimactic now, but in a new promo for Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian finally confirms that she and Kanye are expecting again, this time via surrogacy. She actually doesn’t confirm the surrogacy part of it in the promo, but we’ve known about the surrogacy for months now, even though Kim has tried to be “coy” (fake-coy) about it. Granted, it’s none of our business, but Kris Jenner is the one leaking sh-t to People and Us Weekly, and obviously they wanted us to know about the surrogacy months ago. Here’s the promo:

Meh. What else? There’s a ridiculous amount of Kim K news for some reason this week, but all of it has been overshadowed by Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy news and Khloe’s pregnancy news. Kim made the choice not to go to Paris Fashion Week this year, on what would have been the one-year anniversary of her assault and robbery in the middle of PFW 20016. Kim recently talked about her struggle with anxiety post-robbery in an interview with T Singapore, saying: “I definitely get a lot more anxiety now, just with people knowing your every move.” Apparently, the mastermind of Kim’s robbery (who is awaiting a trial in France) also wrote Kim a letter of apology – go here to read TMZ’s coverage.

Kim also covers the latest issue of Vogue Mexico, and she used her cover to encourage people to donate to Project Paz:

Kim Kardashian takes North and Saint West to Glowzone LA for some fun

Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Pacific Coast News.

 

18 Responses to “Kim Kardashian finally confirms that she’s expecting a third child via surrogacy”

  1. monette says:
    September 29, 2017 at 7:51 am

    Yawn! Next!

    Reply
  2. Nicole says:
    September 29, 2017 at 7:52 am

    Yawn. But good for her getting her fans to donate to Mexico.

    Reply
  3. Imo says:
    September 29, 2017 at 7:56 am

    I think she got her upper lip or lip lifted to be closer to her nose to correct that huge space that was created by so many nose jobs.

    She’s looking different again and it’s not just the blonde hair

    Reply
  4. Babs says:
    September 29, 2017 at 7:58 am

    Aaawww North and Saint are so cute they make Kim cute-ish. Congrats for the happy news! I am happy for yeezy after that dreadful year he just had.

    Reply
  5. grabbyhands says:
    September 29, 2017 at 7:58 am

    I’ll say this – at least she used her profile to get money to a good cause.

    I still hate the blonde hair, but the snap with the kids is the most natural and comfortable I think I’ve ever seen her look.

    Reply
  6. Talie says:
    September 29, 2017 at 8:21 am

    She’s been pretty salty all week on social media and in the news…I’m guessing these pregnancy announcements were supposed to be rolled out in a much more elegant way, but instead, they landed like a bomb and knocked all Kim’s news off the table. This was clearly meant to be a big Kim week with her announcement + the Caitlyn smack down.

    Reply
  7. Bobbymilly says:
    September 29, 2017 at 8:28 am

    So let’s praise kim and kanye for having another baby while still dealing with the fall out serious mental issues!

    Reply
  8. Astrid says:
    September 29, 2017 at 8:29 am

    At least North isn’t wearing leather boots and jacket.

    Reply
  9. poop says:
    September 29, 2017 at 8:48 am

    She’s been looking more “refreshed” lately…inthe promo all their faces look so taut, especially at the nose. It looks like they cant move. The only one who looks natural is Kourtney.

    Reply
  10. Sparkle says:
    September 29, 2017 at 8:53 am

    I think the hair is supposed to distract from her new face. She tweaked herself for sure.
    Posting workouts so we think she’s achieved her body naturally. The ugly grandpa looking shape up wannabe shoes with the cheap looking sweats really complete that last look.

    Reply
  11. AbbyRose says:
    September 29, 2017 at 8:54 am

    I thought this had already been confirmed at least twice before! Is she upset her sisters are getting more baby attention than she is?

    Reply
  12. Nancy says:
    September 29, 2017 at 9:04 am

    Look what you made me do! lol. You know Kim can’t stand that Kylie and Khloe are taking away her shine. She is the star and her sisters are the news. Ha! If Kendall and Kourtney announce pregnancies, we truly are stepping into the Book of Revelations. Hurricanes, Earthquakes, trump and the Kardashians. Run for cover folks. The hair is really dreadful, seriously bad.

    Reply
    • jwoolman says:
      September 29, 2017 at 9:18 am

      Don’t know how real the hair is, but it’s a good pic. She seems to be doing better with the kids than during Nori’s first two years. Don’t know how well she’ll deal with another one, though. We’ll see how it works out.

      One thing she learned with Nori is that you have to actually spend time with very young children and infants if you want them to act like they know who you are in public… they don’t have the memory to deal with an intermittent relationship. Plus the trauma in Paris made her more of a homebody and probably did rearrange her priorities a bit.

      Reply
  13. East coast says:
    September 29, 2017 at 9:19 am

    I’m waiting for someone to make a joke about Kylie being the surrogate.

    At least it’s not a pillow pregnancy, I find it awful to trick fans, when the fans made the celebrity famous. Go media-silent a few months if you don’t want to talk about it, but please no pillows!

    Reply

