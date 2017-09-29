Princess Charlene tries some side-swept bangs in Monaco: twee or cute?

Here are some photos from last night’s Monte-Carlo Gala For The Global Ocean, one of the big charity events in Monte Carlo, Monaco. His Serene Highness Prince Albert is a big environmental activist, in addition to his many other causes. So Albert attended the event with his wife, HSH Princess Charlene. Charlene and Albert are both trying out new looks, and they’re both kind of awful. Albert is attempting a mustache, which… um, makes him look like a Dateline Predator. Or an extra in a Coen Bros. movie, someone named Wally Schumachergast. Charlene doesn’t look drastically different, but she’s subtly changed her hair – it’s less poufy than usual, and more twee-bangsy-Audrey Hepburn. It doesn’t work on such a tall woman, nor does it really work with Charlene’s face. I think she’s also gone for a lighter shade of blonde. I don’t have an ID on the dress, but maybe it’s Versace? Charlene recently attended the Versace show in Milan, that’s why I’m saying that.
This moment of red carpet intimacy was brought to you by “ew, your pornstache is itchy.”
Other attendees at this event… Robin Thicke and his young, pregnant girlfriend April Love Geary. Ugh.
And here’s Chloe Green and “Hot Felon” Jeremy Meeks making their red carpet debut. I haven’t followed this “love story” at all, but I’m pretty sure he left his wife and kids to be with her. Gross.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Pacific Coast News.
Charlene always has that ‘ready to flee’ look in her eye. Cut is cute though..she has the face for it
tres chic, love it!
I think she might have been watching too much House of Cards. The haircut and the hair per se looks gorgeous, but I don’t think she’s pulling it off. Can’t point my finger on why. Maybe her skull/face/ bone structure shape? I really can’t tell why.
1: I don’t think she’s got the face/head for it. 2: It looks like Lego helmet hair.
This is the best I’ve seen Charlene look, whatever her short hair style was before it wasn’t very good.
Wow, that is some great company at this event. Yuck!
Albert is still head creep.
Not everyone looks right with bangs, but I think she looks great with them and that hairstyle.
I like when guys have facial hair, but not when it’s only a basic Dr.Phil moustache
Like it. Love her, she’s just unique and has her own look.
Very Rosemary’s Baby Mia Farrow. The pixie cut is a harsh mistress.
Her pictures are always so painful to look at – her body language is still so stiff! It is so obvious she does not want to be touching her husband. And the look on her face “Why hasn’t anybody gotten me out of this yet?? Help!!”.
Interesting. I had the opposite thought; the only picture she looks natural in is the one in which he is whispering in her ear. I think they are happier together than most people would like to believe. Like the hair; lose the mustache!
Good lord that’s a skeevy group of men.
Agree that Charlene looks beautiful – and trapped.
I think PC looks great with this hairstyle. It softens her look quite a bit. The other style was a bit harsh. Her and PA look closer now than before she had the kids. Maybe the kids brought them together a bit.
I think it’s a bit too short. I think the hair needs to grow out a bit, sort of like Victoria Bekham
I understand that there’s a general hatred for bangs from writers on this site and I’m ready to consider that they don’t work with every face, bone structure etc…but I’m totally at loss with” It doesn’t work on such a tall woman”. Wasn’t Hepburn 5’7”? So not exactly pint size, especially in heels.
There’s a maximum height above which a hairstyle doesn’t work?
I caught that, too. Facial structure, sure, since short haircuts frame the face differently than longer cuts, but height? Come on, now
@manta – see my thread below. It’s not so much the height, it’s those huge swimmer shoulders. Hepburn was elfin and fine boned. She (and for that matter, Kate) fit into what I call the “small tall girl” category, a relatively uncommon one. Pss. Charlene does not remotely fit into that category and has to watch the elfin look above the shoulders.
So not the height then. So no need with the “on such a tall women”.
The dress is gorgeous but her shoulders, imo, are just too broad for a very short haircut like this. There’s nothing wrong with the style, but she’s so tall and so broadshouldered that it leads to Pinhead Syndrome. The trouble is, she has thin hair so growing it longer and fuller is a problem. Charlize Theron is just this side of the same problem, but her proportions are a bit less extreme in the shoulder. Theron looks better in short hair than any very tall woman I have ever seen – her face was born for it.
I don’t mind it. It’s the visible misery in being married to that turd that brings down her look.
She’s pretty but one has to learn how to rock bangs properly. Hers imo are way too short. If they were longer, whispy bangs they would look better. Full bangs should come at least to the top of the brow. The last women to wear this hairdo properly, and had the face and bone structure to do so was Rosemary, aka Mia Farrow!!
I think she maximizes her assets to the best of her ability. She looks good.
I recently got fed up and chopped my hair. If only I looked this good while it was too short! I prefer short cuts with LONG bangs, but it seems to me Charlene always knows what she’s doing.
I think she looks beautiful, but I must admit, every time I see her I still think ‘here comes prison bride’.
Hot Felon at a Monaco gala! The quirks of the celebrity world are amazing.
Right??? And for all her wealth, how unimaginative is her outfit??? Was it her only black ensemble?
As time goes by Charlene looks better and I think less trapped. Albert starts to develop into a second Rainier. Round figure + beard. I think both like each other but do live seperate lifes.
A douche felon, a narcissistic billionaire’s daughter and pervy Robin Thicke. What a party of turds.
Charlene looks amazing. And I’m really tired of the “she’s trapped” narrative. I don’t believe it. While many rags and blogs do try to post pics to support it if only as click bait, there are so many nice pics of them that show them to be a loving and happy couple.
