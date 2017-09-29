Princess Charlene tries some side-swept bangs in Monaco: twee or cute?

TT.SS.HH. Prince Albert II of Monaco and Princess Charlene of Monaco attend the Inaugural 'Monte-Carlo Gala For The Global Ocean' Honoring Leonardo DiCaprio at The Monaco Garnier Opera on September 28, 2017 in Monaco, Monaco.USA, OZ, NZ, SOUTH AFRICA, JAPA

Here are some photos from last night’s Monte-Carlo Gala For The Global Ocean, one of the big charity events in Monte Carlo, Monaco. His Serene Highness Prince Albert is a big environmental activist, in addition to his many other causes. So Albert attended the event with his wife, HSH Princess Charlene. Charlene and Albert are both trying out new looks, and they’re both kind of awful. Albert is attempting a mustache, which… um, makes him look like a Dateline Predator. Or an extra in a Coen Bros. movie, someone named Wally Schumachergast. Charlene doesn’t look drastically different, but she’s subtly changed her hair – it’s less poufy than usual, and more twee-bangsy-Audrey Hepburn. It doesn’t work on such a tall woman, nor does it really work with Charlene’s face. I think she’s also gone for a lighter shade of blonde. I don’t have an ID on the dress, but maybe it’s Versace? Charlene recently attended the Versace show in Milan, that’s why I’m saying that.

This moment of red carpet intimacy was brought to you by “ew, your pornstache is itchy.”

1er Gala to benefit the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation

Other attendees at this event… Robin Thicke and his young, pregnant girlfriend April Love Geary. Ugh.

Robin Thicke and April Love Geary attend the Inaugural 'Monte-Carlo Gala For The Global Ocean' Honoring Leonardo DiCaprio at The Monaco Garnier Opera on September 28, 2017 in Monaco, Monaco.USA, OZ, NZ, SOUTH AFRICA, JAPAN AND CHINA ONLY Photograph: © CRY

And here’s Chloe Green and “Hot Felon” Jeremy Meeks making their red carpet debut. I haven’t followed this “love story” at all, but I’m pretty sure he left his wife and kids to be with her. Gross.

Jeremy Meeks and Chloe Green attend the Inaugural 'Monte-Carlo Gala For The Global Ocean' Honoring Leonardo DiCaprio at The Monaco Garnier Opera on September 28, 2017 in Monaco, Monaco.USA, OZ, NZ, SOUTH AFRICA, JAPAN AND CHINA ONLY Photograph: © CRYSTAL,

Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Pacific Coast News.

 

28 Responses to “Princess Charlene tries some side-swept bangs in Monaco: twee or cute?”

  1. QueenElisabeth says:
    September 29, 2017 at 7:37 am

    Charlene always has that ‘ready to flee’ look in her eye. Cut is cute though..she has the face for it

    Reply
  2. tracking says:
    September 29, 2017 at 7:38 am

    tres chic, love it!

    Reply
  3. Mannori says:
    September 29, 2017 at 7:42 am

    I think she might have been watching too much House of Cards. The haircut and the hair per se looks gorgeous, but I don’t think she’s pulling it off. Can’t point my finger on why. Maybe her skull/face/ bone structure shape? I really can’t tell why.

    Reply
  4. Fiorucci says:
    September 29, 2017 at 7:45 am

    This is the best I’ve seen Charlene look, whatever her short hair style was before it wasn’t very good.

    Reply
  5. monette says:
    September 29, 2017 at 7:48 am

    Wow, that is some great company at this event. Yuck!

    Reply
  6. Beth says:
    September 29, 2017 at 7:48 am

    Not everyone looks right with bangs, but I think she looks great with them and that hairstyle.

    I like when guys have facial hair, but not when it’s only a basic Dr.Phil moustache

    Reply
  7. minx says:
    September 29, 2017 at 7:48 am

    Like it. Love her, she’s just unique and has her own look.

    Reply
  8. grabbyhands says:
    September 29, 2017 at 7:53 am

    Very Rosemary’s Baby Mia Farrow. The pixie cut is a harsh mistress.

    Her pictures are always so painful to look at – her body language is still so stiff! It is so obvious she does not want to be touching her husband. And the look on her face “Why hasn’t anybody gotten me out of this yet?? Help!!”.

    Reply
  9. LT says:
    September 29, 2017 at 8:07 am

    Good lord that’s a skeevy group of men.

    Agree that Charlene looks beautiful – and trapped.

    Reply
  10. Really? says:
    September 29, 2017 at 8:15 am

    I think PC looks great with this hairstyle. It softens her look quite a bit. The other style was a bit harsh. Her and PA look closer now than before she had the kids. Maybe the kids brought them together a bit.

    Reply
  11. Astrid says:
    September 29, 2017 at 8:17 am

    I think it’s a bit too short. I think the hair needs to grow out a bit, sort of like Victoria Bekham

    Reply
  12. manta says:
    September 29, 2017 at 8:21 am

    I understand that there’s a general hatred for bangs from writers on this site and I’m ready to consider that they don’t work with every face, bone structure etc…but I’m totally at loss with” It doesn’t work on such a tall woman”. Wasn’t Hepburn 5’7”? So not exactly pint size, especially in heels.
    There’s a maximum height above which a hairstyle doesn’t work?

    Reply
  13. seesittellsit says:
    September 29, 2017 at 8:27 am

    The dress is gorgeous but her shoulders, imo, are just too broad for a very short haircut like this. There’s nothing wrong with the style, but she’s so tall and so broadshouldered that it leads to Pinhead Syndrome. The trouble is, she has thin hair so growing it longer and fuller is a problem. Charlize Theron is just this side of the same problem, but her proportions are a bit less extreme in the shoulder. Theron looks better in short hair than any very tall woman I have ever seen – her face was born for it.

    Reply
  14. Veronica says:
    September 29, 2017 at 8:40 am

    I don’t mind it. It’s the visible misery in being married to that turd that brings down her look.

    Reply
  15. Nancy says:
    September 29, 2017 at 8:45 am

    She’s pretty but one has to learn how to rock bangs properly. Hers imo are way too short. If they were longer, whispy bangs they would look better. Full bangs should come at least to the top of the brow. The last women to wear this hairdo properly, and had the face and bone structure to do so was Rosemary, aka Mia Farrow!!

    Reply
  16. What's Inside says:
    September 29, 2017 at 8:49 am

    I think she maximizes her assets to the best of her ability. She looks good.

    Reply
  17. GingerCrunch says:
    September 29, 2017 at 8:53 am

    I recently got fed up and chopped my hair. If only I looked this good while it was too short! I prefer short cuts with LONG bangs, but it seems to me Charlene always knows what she’s doing.

    Reply
  18. HK9 says:
    September 29, 2017 at 9:07 am

    I think she looks beautiful, but I must admit, every time I see her I still think ‘here comes prison bride’.

    Reply
  19. adastraperaspera says:
    September 29, 2017 at 9:11 am

    Hot Felon at a Monaco gala! The quirks of the celebrity world are amazing.

    Reply
  20. ida says:
    September 29, 2017 at 9:23 am

    As time goes by Charlene looks better and I think less trapped. Albert starts to develop into a second Rainier. Round figure + beard. I think both like each other but do live seperate lifes.

    Reply
  21. OTHER RENEE says:
    September 29, 2017 at 9:28 am

    A douche felon, a narcissistic billionaire’s daughter and pervy Robin Thicke. What a party of turds.

    Charlene looks amazing. And I’m really tired of the “she’s trapped” narrative. I don’t believe it. While many rags and blogs do try to post pics to support it if only as click bait, there are so many nice pics of them that show them to be a loving and happy couple.

    Reply

