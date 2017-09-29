Please tell me Angelina Jolie is not still attached to this ‘Cleopatra’ mess

In December 2014, the internet exploded with the document dump from North Korea’s hack of Sony. North Korea hacked Sony because of that stupid Seth Rogen film, and at the end of the day, people lost their jobs over the hack and what the hack revealed. One of the major headlines out of the hack involved Amy Pascal (then in charge of Sony), Scott Rudin (super-producer) and Angelina Jolie. They were trying to put together the long-gestating Cleopatra film, something that would be more of a Cleo bio-pic about her power and life rather than just a love story between Cleo and Marc Anthony. In the emails, Angelina comes across as polite and professional as she discusses her ideas for Cleo (she wanted it to be a story about power) and she wanted to be involved in choosing the director for the project. In the hacked emails, Scott Rudin repeatedly mocks Jolie to Pascal, calling Jolie “seriously out of her mind” and a “minimally talented spoiled brat” intent on making Cleo into a “$180 million ego bath.”
Suffice to say, Cleo was put on the back burner in the wake of the Sony Hack, although the project had been pretty much on death’s door for months before the hack, mostly because Rudin, Jolie and Pascal’s relationship had declined over the course of the year as they tried to put the project together. Well, guess what? Cleo is being revived! And no one knows if Jolie is still attached:
Denis Villeneuve is in early talks to direct Sony’s long-in-development biopic “Cleopatra.” Amy Pascal and Scott Rudin are producing based on Stacy Schiff’s book about the powerful Egyptian ruler who created a dynasty before her eventual downfall due to her love affair with Roman soldier Marc Anthony. Sony has been trying to get the film off the ground for quite some time with filmmakers like Paul Greengrass and James Cameron circling at one point. Villeneuve is currently attached to direct a “Dune” reboot at Legendary. He will helm the latter while developing “Cleopatra.”
David Scarpa, Eric Roth, and Brian Helgeland have all worked on past drafts. Angelina Jolie has long been linked to the project, but it’s unknown whether she is still on board to star.
In leaked emails that surfaced following the Sony hack, Rudin infamously attacked Jolie’s involvement in the film, calling her “a minimally talented spoiled brat.” “Kill me please. Immediately,” he also told Pascal in June 2014 when he learned Jolie was interested in directing the movie.
Angelina always maintained that she never sat down and read the emails, but I would assume that someone gave her the broad strokes. She did “make up” with Pascal, who is no longer in charge of Sony, but still involved with developing some films for Sony. My guess is that Angelina is over it and she doesn’t even want to be involved with Cleo at this point, and my guess is that Pascal and Rudin don’t want her either. It will be fascinating to see who does get cast though. Like, you know they’ll go to the same people they always go to: Jennifer Lawrence, Margot Robbie. Maybe Amy Adams. By the end of this, everyone’s going to wish they had just let David Fincher direct a bald Angelina as Cleo.
I feel that Amy Pascal got the raw end of that deal.. like why did she have to take the fall for Scott Rudin’s misogyny? As far as I can remember Amy didn’t really say anything fireable, she seemed to be trying to manage Scott’s massive ego.
Anyway, run far far away from this film. There’s a reason it hasn’t been made and no big names want to direct!
I think she made some racist jokes about Obama and 12 Years a Slave, is that right?
Yes, she did.
Dennis Villeneuve is now a very big name director – or at least will be when the Blade Runner sequel opens in a week.
Why he wants to do this, however, is beyond me.
Yes. He is. I commented something of the same below.
He directed Arrival, which was really interesting, and I’m a little curious about the Blade Runner movie too.
He directed Sicario, one of the best movies of 2015, imo.
Alexander was a huge flop…so I don’t even get why she would want to bother. Plus, she can’t do accents.
Plus if it takes 3 years or more before actual start , she’ll be more than 25 years older than Cleopatra was when she became queen. Unless this movie focuses on her last 5 years, I can’t see that working.
also, though she’s been portrayed this way in almost every film about her, she was NOT some great beauty.
she was (as were most members of dynasty families) a product of inbreeding, which makes prominent features (like noses/chins) very exaggerated.
Jolie is WAY TOO pretty to play her. and, um…a bit too white, to. we don’t need yet another whitewashing of a middle-eastern figure in a film.
I would go see Cleo from a different viewpoint (the romance angle has been done to death). As for the star, I still think Angelina would do a good job as she comes off intelligent, exotic and mysterious. However, I am sure that this role could be a real career maker for another actress who is able to bring it by talent and looks.
How is Angelina exotic? Or Cleopatra?
Jolie is certainly stunning but “exotic” (I really loathe this descriptor btw) she is not, also, she hasn’t been mysterious for years (IMO).
I hope she stays far away from this script given the mess associated with the film from thoss emails. However, I believe she talked about the possibility of Cleopatra in a recent interview which is unfortunate, she really should try something different.
Plus, I’m getting flashbacks from her atrocious accent in Alexander, ugh….
No thanks.
I vote for Amr Salama for director. I think his perspective as an Egyptian might bring a certain something to the film.
Well, The interview, that stupid Seth Rogen movie as you put it, was a lot funnier than I expected it, and as far as satire goes, I’ve seen worse and dumber. And sorry, but the wording here basically tells that people lost jobs because of this film!
No, an idiot and oversensible country leader had time and resources to waste over an entertainment product that got under his thin skin. Sounds familiar? It wouldn’t cross your mind to lay the blame on those irking Trump, so no need to do it to Rogen.
Yeah, the movie was what hurt the feelings of a man-child and drove NKorea to try to hack Sony, but ultimately the blame lies with Sony’s sub-par cyber security. IMO the blame for people losing their jobs lies with Sony’s corp management and in particular the CIO and Head of Security.
Whatever was hacked was stuff that was already done. The people who said what they said, and made the moves that they did are responsible. It’s not up to Seth Rogan to protect freaking Sony from cyber attacks. Sony is responsible for Sony. The people saying shit in emails are responsible for the shit they said in emails. When you’re using company resources – email, servers, computers, etc – anything you create, do, or say is in some form property of the company. It’s up to that company to do what it can to protect that information – but at the end of the day whatever was said through work emails or on work computers is likely something the company could have pulled and reviewed by the company.
With all the drama that surrounded this movie and the generic plot ( unless they changed it) it’s going to be a hot mess.
Cue Alicia Vikander.
Good call, they’ll totally offer it to Vikander and her QEII accent.
But Alicia is tan-ish, she could pass for someone from the Mediterreanean. She would be okay if we’re going just by looks.
Come on, she didn’t just want to be involved in choosing a director. She was pursuing Fincher and acting like she had the ability to offer it to him, even though the actual producers didn’t want him and she herself was not a producer, just an attached actress. She was also trying to get a very different story told to the one the producers wanted to make, which, again, she was only on board as an actress.
Rudin was, well, his usual self, but let’s not act like Jolie’s behaviour was normal just because Rudin’s a prick. She was acting like a producer who owned the option on the material, when that wasn’t remotely the situation.
She was polite about it and Rudin was his usual ass of a person, but I too remember getting the impression that she was overstepping her role in the production, if she was not a producer.
Villenueve is a darling of critics, but the project does not sound promising. That said, I always take a wait and see attitude. Let’s see who is attracted by whatever script is the final result.
Wrong spot
Cleopatra was Egyptian of Greek descent so maybe an actress who isn’t platinum blonde and super white would be nice?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She wasn’t Egyptian at all, she was just Greek, with maybe a bit of Syrian. Cleopatra was the first of her house to even learn Egyptian. Historians actually have no idea what her hair color was, it’s just assumed to be brown but it’s possible it was blonde. As Alexander the Great (Who might have been the half brother of Cleopatra’s ancestry Ptolemy I) historically had blonde hair.
Sure she wasn’t platinum blonde but Cleopatra herself would have considered herself to be Greek not Egyptian.
Truth be told, she was half Greek indeed, but we know virtually nothing about her mother. She could have hailed from Egypt. After all, Cleopatra was the only ruler from the Ptolemaic dynasty, who spoke Egyptian. Either way, Jolie would be a dreadful choice for the part.
She wasn’t “half greek” that’s a misunderstanding. She was mostly Greek. Her family had been inbreeding for near 300 years, brother to sister and if they didn’t they were marrying Greeks from Macedonia (which is the country today but a region in Greece). In Cleopatra’s entire family tree there is maybe only one grandparent unaccounted for, it’s an unnamed concubine. From what historians can gather that concubine might have been either a greek concubine or a Syrian one. New evidence is actually coming out though which suggests Ptolemy XII was actually the son of his father’s wife not his concubine as original thought. Which would have put Cleopatra at 100% Greek.
Most of the historians place her mother as her father’s wife, who was Cleopatra V who was either Ptolemy’s sister or his cousin but given all the inbreed it makes no difference genetically by this point.
She was Macedonian and supposedly a red head. So probably ‘white’. The ancient world was more diverse than people think.
Yea the ancient world was very diverse, especially among the Hellenistic kingdoms.
I think it’s hard for modern-day viewers to imagine how diverse it actually was.
I believe there is one grandparent of Cleopatra’s unknown which may have been Syrian or even a Greek concubine. Some people attempt to prove the concubine was Egyptian but even still one Egyptian grandparent in a sea of greek is hard to classify her as Egyptian.
Her half-siblings might have had an Egyptian mother based on analysis of what’s thought to be her half-sister’s skull. But Cleopatra is believed to be the daughter of her father’s wife not his concubine.
Cleopatra’s house was very inbred though (marrying brother-sister, uncle-niece) which would have led to repetitive features forming. Much like the Hapsburg jaw. Her hair color isn’t known but it’s possible it could be a number of shades. I’ve seen red thrown around, especially because more evidence is showing that Alexander the Great’s hair might have been more red than blond
Cleopatra’s among my favorite historical figures, I don’t understand the scoff at romance. While yes the romance angle has been done to “death” it’s hard to imagine you not doing it in any movie on her life.
Historically it’s what happened. I mean Caesar and Cleopatra are a bit debatable whether that was more about power than love, but Mark Antony and Cleopatra are not. It’s just a historical fact that they were very deeply in love with each other.
Mark Antony quite literally jumped off his boat to chase after Cleopatra when he thought she was abandoning him during the Battle of Actium. He quite literally died in her arms after committing suicide due to thinking she was dead.
So any movie on her if it goes to the Mark Antony years would have to play up a romance angle. It’s just what happened. Part of the reason the world was shocked by Mark Antony and Cleopatra was that neither seemed like the type to fall this deeply in love with someone. Especially Mark Antony.
That being said Angelina Jolie is far too old to play the part. Cleopatra was only 39 when she died, which is just around Jolie’s age now. If you were to start Cleopatra’s political life it began around 14 when her father declared her his Co-Regent. Still, most movies skip over this and go straight to when Cleopatra was 18 and was being threatened by her 10-year-old Brother-Husband. So obviously they would need to cast either two actors (Young and an Old) or an “in the middle actor”
I would really like a production of Cleopatra’s life, she was quite a fascinating historical figure. She was the only Ptolemaic Pharaoh to ever even learn native Egyptian. I think for this movie casting will be key here, as they’ve never really got a good Cleopatra. Margot Robbie, Amy Adams, and Jennifer Lawrence would be horrible choices.
While I enjoy the Liz Taylor movie, it’s very unrealistic. She was not a great beauty, she wasn’t ugly either but by all accounts, she was short, slightly overweight in later years, had a hooked nose like most members of The House of Ptolemy, and probably very Greek looking like the rest of her house.
I want to be excited about this movie, still holding out hope.
Great comment!
All this just makes me want to re-watch the Taylor/Burton Cleopatra. I wonder if it holds up? Or if it’s kind of like Gone With the Wind — remembered fondly until you actually re-watch it and realize how messed up it is.
I think Angie’s name gets tossed around for Cleo because she has that Taylor-esque beauty. So, she seems perfectly cast because of the similarities.
I think she talked about it in a recent interview when asked about her projects.
Cleopatra was not a beauty. Her rise and success came rom personality, strength and fortitude. I’m pretty sure because it’s Hollywood, they will make Cleo with a beautiful actress. They should use someone with geology of the region. Ruth Negga is perfect.
But Cleopatra was not from the region herself. She wasn’t Egyptian from what historians understand. If you want to race bend the cast I think that’s fine but it’s a well-established by now that Cleopatra was mostly Greek, and from an inbreed house.
Negga is way too beautiful! I like the idea though, as you say I’m sure they will cast someone beautiful and she is a good actress.
So your suggestion to solve the ethnicity casting question is an Ethiopian (and Irish) actress to play an Egyptian (who was more probably Greek ethnically)?
she recently said she was interested. in an interview that was covered here. let me find it: http://www.celebitchy.com/548490/angelina_jolie_people_dont_know_the_difference_between_a_migrant_a_refugee/
“Her next project: “Maleficent, we’re working on, most likely. And I look forward to having some fun with that. Cleopatra, there is a script. There’s a lot of different things floating around. But I haven’t committed.”
I have to think if Rudin is developing this, Angelina will not be cast in the role. He did not seem too keen on the idea then, and more time has passed so she’s aging out of it.
If they’re going to do it, I hope they find a good actress for the role, don’t white wash the entire population, and do the movie well.
Ruth Negga + Denis Villeneuve + a good script. Creative control and final cut guaranteed to him = critical and commercial success. Awards season stuff for sure. If they let the man do his thing and Rubin & Co. stay the f*ck out of his way this could be a great movie. The more the suits and nosy producers intervene, the more the productions get messy. Just look at the miracle he did with Blade Runner.
