Lynda Carter to ‘thuggish’ James Cameron: ‘Stop dissing WW, you poor soul’

James Cameron keeps saying words about Wonder Woman, and most of those words don’t make much sense. A few months ago, Cameron was asked about the success of Wonder Woman and he said that he had seen the movie and liked it, but he didn’t think it was “feminist” because Wonder Woman is “objectified” and beautiful. As in, he will never buy an action heroine if she’s beautiful, sexual or has personal or sexual agency because action heroines cannot have sex or be sexual because that’s True Feminism. I’m paraphrasing, but that was the basic gist. Cameron doubled-down on his previous comments this week, saying that WW isn’t breaking any ground and that he didn’t think putting a beautiful woman in a bustier was good feminisming. So, OG Wonder Woman Lynda Carter has something to say to James Cameron.

To James Cameron -STOP dissing WW: You poor soul. Perhaps you do not understand the character. I most certainly do. Like all women–we are more than the sum of our parts. Your thuggish jabs at a brilliant director, Patty Jenkins, are ill advised. This movie was spot on. Gal Gadot was great. I know, Mr. Cameron–because I have embodied this character for more than 40 years. So–STOP IT.

[From Lynda Carter’s Facebook via People]

I love that OG Wonder Woman is defending the new Wonder Woman team. You might even say that she’s deflecting Cameron’s attacks with her lasso of truth and her Bracelets of Submission (I only just learned that they’re called that). Now, all that being said, I don’t actually think Cameron was being “thuggish” – I think he was being a typical mansplaining douchebag. He thinks he knows everything because he’s got a penis, and well, people keep asking him so of course he’ll mansplain what all those womenfolk are doing wrong.

