“Lt. Gen. Jay Silveria is a better leader than Donald Trump” links

Lt. Gen. Jay Silveria, Air Force Academy superintendent, went viral with his speech to cadets about racist messages targeting minorities on campus. [Pajiba]
Is James Franco hot again? I’m not feeling it. [LaineyGossip]
Will OJ Simpson be free as a bird by Monday?! [Dlisted]
Sofia Vergara looks uncharacteristically messy. [Go Fug Yourself]
I watched Will & Grace and it’s not the best nor is it the worst. [Jezebel]
Britney Spears shows off her abs. [Celebslam]
There’s a documentary about Italo Disco. [OMG Blog]
I absolutely love that Rihanna’s been tweeting at Donald Trump. [The Blemish]
People are really being mean to Vicki Gunvalson. [Reality Tea]
Mark Zuckerberg is a robot programmed by PR professionals. [Buzzfeed]
Hugh Hefner’s death brought Kim Kardashian & Paris Hilton together. [Wonderwall]
Amazing!!!! I am so glad to see this. Thank you for sharing the Lt. General’s speech!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Everyone in America should hear this speech!!! Especially all the people in my FB feed who are incensed at NFL players. Also I love that Rihanna is calling him out for his complete failure to help out the people of Puerto Rico. A complete disgrace and lack of humanity.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Those links are blocked for me; what does she say???? So curious!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Rihanna tweeted at him “Don’t let your people die.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Have to say I’ve been somewhat surprised at how Trump & Putin’s plan to divide us all seems to be backfiring.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This was so wonderful. I teared up throughout the speech. It makes me so sad and angry that this even needs to be said in this day and age.
That people are still discriminated against and defined by their gender, the colour of their skin, their ethnicity or how they define themselves. It breaks my heart that there are people that are made to feel less than or that they are made to believe they won’t achieve all they all they want just because of who they are.
This needs to be spread far and wide, displayed on billboards, message boards – everywhere. Thank you General Silveria.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like that he didn’t mince his words, either. If you can’t behave like a responsible, dignified, tolerant adult, just get out. Good message.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sad that it came to this, but this unequivocal denouncement of racism and voicing of what America actually stands for was sorely needed.
Thank you, Lt. General Silveria. Thank you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow!!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have no idea who this man is and yet I, some how, feel fully confident making a snap agreement that yes, he would be a better president.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If The Dotard was a true leader, he would have said this a long time ago.
The Dotard and his administration are spending more time creating the narrative that they are doing a great job responding to Puerto Rico, than they are helping them. What makes it worse are the governor of PR and mayor of SJ. This is about Puerto Rico, but those 2 keep turning it into a praisefest to the Dotard, Tom B, and FEMA. The FEMA guy tried to tell Stephanie R that people weren’t paying for ice even though there was footage of the people handing money to a man before getting the ice. The mayor of SJ said that we shouldn’t be focused on anything else but Puerto Rico, but how many times does she praise the Dotard and his administration every time she does an interview?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I understand this “kowtowing” of PR officials. PR is hostage to the US. It’s kind of creepy stockholm-syndromy, but this is the reality of corporate dominance.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello just stated: “The Administration and the President, every time we’ve spoken, they’ve delivered……”-The Dotard
This is the problem. The Governor of PR is more concerned with giving The Dotard an ego boost than what is actually going on in PR. What the Governor is saying doesn’t match up with the first hand response of people who are actually there. The Dotard isn’t delivering. The press talked to one official who was an avid supporter of The Dotard and even he said that The Dotard’s response to Puerto Rico was lacking.
“FEMA & First Responders are doing a GREAT job in Puerto Rico. Massive food & water delivered. Docks & electric grid dead. Locals trying….”-The Dotard
Massive food and water are not being delivered. Why are people paying for ice? The Dotard has no clue what is going on Puerto Rico because he was too concerned about bullying NFL lawyers into making the players stand. It doesn’t help when the governor of PR, mayor of SJ, FEMA guy, and some WH reporters(Kristen W) keep trying to spin this to make The Dotard look good.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They’re literally dependent on America’s services right now. The entire island is devastated to the point of helplessness. It’s less a matter of wanting to kiss Trump’s ass so much as recognizing that they’re dealing with a volatile man child who holds the reins to their people’s health and survival. Upsetting him will just make him retaliate. I can’t imagine how helpless and disgusted they must feel being in that position – one that they shouldn’t be in considering Puerto Ricans are CITIZENS of the United States.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel so badly for the people in Puerto Rico. You guys are right they are being held hostage. The fragile ego of this very sick man is disgusting. I love that Rihanna called attention to him and I’m just wondering if the deplorables will add her music to their ever growing list of things to boycott. They can’t watch the NFL or shop at Nordstrom. They can’t watch CNN. Who knows who or what will be next all due his huge insecurity?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lt. Gen Silveria knows what is required and he did it. I don’t know him, but I respect him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
nevermind me, just a lil o’l James Franco apologist over here…
oh what?? I can coyly step back out into the light?
it’s ok to like Franco again??
whew!!!!!
his quirks (conceded, crazy, etc) annoyed millions, but only made my panties soupier
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mark Zuckerberg is a prick. facebook got played by russia. he was too arrogant to heed warnings about the penetrability of his platform and is too arrogant to admit it now. i actually cancelled my FB account b/c i don’t like what is has become and “who they are” anymore. not saying they will miss my measly contribution but i dont’ think i am alone.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That headline is seriously damning Lt. Gen. Jay Silveria with faint praise. A better leader than Trump? Seriously?
My selfish, self-absorbed, self-serving cat would be a better leader than trump.
He deserves far better than comparison with the orange monstrosity.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is there a post on the new Beyoncé song that dropped today?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
NEW BEYONCE SONG WHER>!>!>!>!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s a collab with J Balvin and proceeds go to help Puerto Rico I think
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m totally into it. Her Spanish sounds pretty good. I really like the video too! Great song and vital cause.
PS Wondering if the last time Beyoncé says “Azul are you with me?” if that is Blue Ivy’s voice responding.
Report this comment as spam or abuse