“Lt. Gen. Jay Silveria is a better leader than Donald Trump” links

Lt. Gen. Jay Silveria, Air Force Academy superintendent, went viral with his speech to cadets about racist messages targeting minorities on campus. [Pajiba]
Is James Franco hot again? I’m not feeling it. [LaineyGossip]
Will OJ Simpson be free as a bird by Monday?! [Dlisted]
Sofia Vergara looks uncharacteristically messy. [Go Fug Yourself]
I watched Will & Grace and it’s not the best nor is it the worst. [Jezebel]
Britney Spears shows off her abs. [Celebslam]
There’s a documentary about Italo Disco. [OMG Blog]
I absolutely love that Rihanna’s been tweeting at Donald Trump. [The Blemish]
People are really being mean to Vicki Gunvalson. [Reality Tea]
Mark Zuckerberg is a robot programmed by PR professionals. [Buzzfeed]
Hugh Hefner’s death brought Kim Kardashian & Paris Hilton together. [Wonderwall]

42nd Toronto International Film Festival - Stronger Photocall

 

  1. Llvanslyke says:
    September 29, 2017 at 12:37 pm

    Amazing!!!! I am so glad to see this. Thank you for sharing the Lt. General’s speech!

  2. pinetree13 says:
    September 29, 2017 at 12:53 pm

    I have no idea who this man is and yet I, some how, feel fully confident making a snap agreement that yes, he would be a better president.

  3. why? says:
    September 29, 2017 at 1:03 pm

    If The Dotard was a true leader, he would have said this a long time ago.

    The Dotard and his administration are spending more time creating the narrative that they are doing a great job responding to Puerto Rico, than they are helping them. What makes it worse are the governor of PR and mayor of SJ. This is about Puerto Rico, but those 2 keep turning it into a praisefest to the Dotard, Tom B, and FEMA. The FEMA guy tried to tell Stephanie R that people weren’t paying for ice even though there was footage of the people handing money to a man before getting the ice. The mayor of SJ said that we shouldn’t be focused on anything else but Puerto Rico, but how many times does she praise the Dotard and his administration every time she does an interview?

  4. why? says:
    September 29, 2017 at 1:11 pm

    “Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello just stated: “The Administration and the President, every time we’ve spoken, they’ve delivered……”-The Dotard

    This is the problem. The Governor of PR is more concerned with giving The Dotard an ego boost than what is actually going on in PR. What the Governor is saying doesn’t match up with the first hand response of people who are actually there. The Dotard isn’t delivering. The press talked to one official who was an avid supporter of The Dotard and even he said that The Dotard’s response to Puerto Rico was lacking.

    “FEMA & First Responders are doing a GREAT job in Puerto Rico. Massive food & water delivered. Docks & electric grid dead. Locals trying….”-The Dotard

    Massive food and water are not being delivered. Why are people paying for ice? The Dotard has no clue what is going on Puerto Rico because he was too concerned about bullying NFL lawyers into making the players stand. It doesn’t help when the governor of PR, mayor of SJ, FEMA guy, and some WH reporters(Kristen W) keep trying to spin this to make The Dotard look good.

    • Veronica says:
      September 29, 2017 at 3:11 pm

      They’re literally dependent on America’s services right now. The entire island is devastated to the point of helplessness. It’s less a matter of wanting to kiss Trump’s ass so much as recognizing that they’re dealing with a volatile man child who holds the reins to their people’s health and survival. Upsetting him will just make him retaliate. I can’t imagine how helpless and disgusted they must feel being in that position – one that they shouldn’t be in considering Puerto Ricans are CITIZENS of the United States.

      • Mermaid says:
        September 29, 2017 at 3:34 pm

        I feel so badly for the people in Puerto Rico. You guys are right they are being held hostage. The fragile ego of this very sick man is disgusting. I love that Rihanna called attention to him and I’m just wondering if the deplorables will add her music to their ever growing list of things to boycott. They can’t watch the NFL or shop at Nordstrom. They can’t watch CNN. Who knows who or what will be next all due his huge insecurity?

  5. HK9 says:
    September 29, 2017 at 1:20 pm

    Lt. Gen Silveria knows what is required and he did it. I don’t know him, but I respect him.

  6. booradley says:
    September 29, 2017 at 1:25 pm

    nevermind me, just a lil o’l James Franco apologist over here…
    oh what?? I can coyly step back out into the light?
    it’s ok to like Franco again??
    whew!!!!!
    his quirks (conceded, crazy, etc) annoyed millions, but only made my panties soupier ;)

  7. Lizzie says:
    September 29, 2017 at 1:28 pm

    Mark Zuckerberg is a prick. facebook got played by russia. he was too arrogant to heed warnings about the penetrability of his platform and is too arrogant to admit it now. i actually cancelled my FB account b/c i don’t like what is has become and “who they are” anymore. not saying they will miss my measly contribution but i dont’ think i am alone.

  8. Skylark says:
    September 29, 2017 at 1:39 pm

    That headline is seriously damning Lt. Gen. Jay Silveria with faint praise. A better leader than Trump? Seriously?

    My selfish, self-absorbed, self-serving cat would be a better leader than trump.

    He deserves far better than comparison with the orange monstrosity.

  9. Madly says:
    September 29, 2017 at 1:49 pm

    Is there a post on the new Beyoncé song that dropped today?

