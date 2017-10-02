Jennifer Garner posts makeup free selfie after ‘Yes Day’ with kids: would you do this?

I’ve never heard of Yes Day until now but it’s a concept based on a 2009 best selling children’s book by of the same name by Amy Krouse Rosenthal. Yes Day, a day in which you don’t say no to your kids, sounds quite unnecessary to me. The explanation is that “no matter how silly the request, there is one day a year when kids always receive a positive response.” Apparently you set limits though, you can deny a request in a positive way, and it’s about being present for them while doing things they like. There’s a national Yes Day, that’s designated way too close to Christmas on December 19th, but of course you can do it whenever is convenient for your family. Jennifer Garner decided to do it for her kids last week, I think for the fifth time as she indicated in hashtags, and she shared this makeup free selfie from the tent where she slept with her kids.
That is too many hashtags and I guess I need to understand this concept properly before commenting. For a lot of moms and dads this sounds like every day but I guess it’s about being there for your children and having designated family time on their terms. This would not involve sleeping in a tent for me, I would draw the line at that. This weekend I watched my friend’s 16 year-old daughter and did a bunch of stuff with her that she liked and she seemed happy about that. (We mostly shopped and went to outdoor events.) I think it’s easier to do stuff for other people’s kids because you get caught up in the day-to-day drudgery with your own. This might be a good way to reset your relationship with them and take a break from your routine.
As for Garner’s Instagram habits she started using social media when she had a new partnership with an organic baby food subscription company to announce. Now she’s making posts that emphasize her role as everyday mom. I believe she really is that person and that she’s super calculated about her image. Both things can be true.
Oh and I guess Garner is helping Reese Witherspoon with Draper James, she Instagrammed a photo of herself over the weekend with chickens and one of Reese’s bags. She previously went to a Draper James event with Reese in June. These two seem like a natural fit together and I wonder if this entails some kind of monetary promotional agreement. I’m thinking this isn’t just friends helping each other’s business, you know?
Reese shared something for Jennifer too, a picture of the two of them from that Draper James event in June and a message to follow Jennifer. So maybe they are just giving a shout out to each other.
Meanwhile we haven’t heard from Garner’s ex, Ben Affleck, in a while. I wonder how things are going with his “new” romance. He’s about due for another photo op with Lindsay.
Photos of Garner are from yesterday outside church and 9/22 at the airport. Credit: WENN and PRPhotos
Wow, I never would have recognized her on the street without her makeup
Her skin is very ruddy in that IG post. She’s clearly using makeup (maybe a tinted moisturizer and some lip color) when she does her pap strolls. I did notice that one of her eyes is wonky and smaller than the other. Too much Botox.
Uh…she’s pulling at one side of her face w her hand changing the shape of her eye. That’s why her eye looks “smaller”.
When I first wake up I can barely open one eye until I drop in some artificial tears eyedrops.
Uh… there are gym stroll pics from the weekend where that same eye is smaller and the forehead isn’t moving. It’s so obvious. lol
I mean…in fairness, a lot of non-celebrity women generally throw some makeup on before they go out in public. The pressure to be attractive is pretty universal.
I’d probably be more meticulous about it if I knew I was going to be photographed that day.
I always toss on something before heading out, usually high SPF tinted moisturizer and a little eyeliner. And I’m reasonably certain I’m not being papped.
I can’t find a filter… or face slimming. Or smoothing…
As far as tinted lips… I bit and suck on mine before photos… not consciously, but it does make them fuller and darker. Lots do it. Think about it next time you wet tour lips if they’re feeling chapped. You’ll catch yourself doing it often.
And I’m really loving this new public image
:: rubs hands together over boiling caldron ::
Yes! Let’s pick a part a woman’s face when it is natural, and then pick a part her face again when she uses make-up, or after she has cosmetic procedures to correct it! Cackle*Cackle*Cackle!! Ha ha! Women will NEVER be able to win! Natural, corrected, they’ll all be screwed!!!! Yes, my pet! What a devious plan!
@Tiffany Are you okay? Jen Garner posted a makeup-free selfie specifically to get people to comment on it. There is literally no other reason to post something like that. It’s for attention. If you have a problem with people discussing it/her, I would suggest staying away from celeb discussion forums like this one and maybe the internet in general. It seems to be too much for you to handle emotionally.
Tiffany… so true!
Also: I think she is pretty
I wake up looking like a sea hag, so I understand how she looks. She looks like any woman without makeup after a night in a tent with kids.
*shrug*
No on the “Yes Day”. Maybe a yes to one or two things, but not an entire day.
On a diff note: I seriously think Ben is in rehab. He hasn’t been spotted since the morning after that night he was caught going to the liquor store. There was an article on LS attending a party in NY and Ben was no where in sight.
Probably about Affleck in rehab
Agreed. No Yes Day in sight for my family. It already feels like everyday is Yes Day.
My thoughts, too. Every day seems like Yes Day with teenagers because they never listen! They just do what suits them. Thanks goodness they’ve figured out that homework is important.
I think he’s in rehab again too.
Jen last pic has a cute outfit
go make-up-less bc i have natural beauty like most of us. I’m saving my pile on days for when I’m in my late 40s and up. I see that liquid liner and colorsucking lipstick makes you have to wear more make up( bc it ends up making you ugly without it). just what i see all around…
I think it’s the opposite honestly. More makeup when you get older just makes you look older. I think when you’re young is the time to really play round and experiment/have fun with makeup.
Agree w you kitten. I’m over 40 and thus only tinted moisturizer for moi. There is nothing more aging than cakey heavy foundation (and ugh, powder) setting into the fine lines we all have.
You’re absolutely right Kitten – I’ve gone to a much more neutral colour palette as I’ve aged and don’t wear half the makeup I used to. I look clownish if I put on too much of anything.
The lost elasticity of skin is less forgiving to heavy foundation and powders. You need something lighter and more “dewy” like tinted moisturizer to revive some of that glow. I agree you should experiment and have fun when you’re young.
I wondered if he was drying out somewhere, too but then he was active on instagram on Batman Day. Most rehabs confiscate your mobile devices and laptops but I guess since he’s Ben Affleck, maybe the standard rules don’t apply to him? I hope he’s taking it seriously but it’s probably a studio requirement before they send him out to do JL promo. He has nothing on the books post-JL which is great because we should get a nice, long break from him.
A lot of people have their managers run their social media. We would never know if he did disappear by his social media activity
No to the yes day, yes to the make up free selfie!!
She looks tired but hey I can’t knock it. Sounds like something she likes doing for her kids.
Ben hasn’t been spotted but considering he was spotted with liquor at three different events recently he should be back at rehab. Apparently he was an @$$ at the Emmys too. He needs to shape up before JL promo
Fill me in, I hadn’t heard! What ass-like behavior was he exhibiting at the Emmys?
–not surprised btw, just curious
Still can’t believe she is like 46
I’m not a parent, but yes day sounds pretty stupid to me.
But hey, what do I know?
I AM a parent and Yes Day sounds pretty stupid to me. I mean to each his own, but yeah…
I’m a parent and Yes Day sounds stupid to me. Holy hell, I’d end up spending so much money LOL
I’m the mother of a whole crew and I think it’s totally stupid. This generation of kids has everything and never hears “no”. Why do they need a day? They have Every Day of Yes.
Maybe it’s more for younger kids? I actually wouldn’t mind trying this with my kids because I feel like all I do is say no. They’re only 4 and 1, so saying no is a must, but some days I think it’s all I say lol
I feel like every day is NO Day for my kids.
@Person3514-no definitely different with the younger crew And while I definitely say no to my kids -my poor 13 year old is the Only Kid in the World without an iPhone, I feel like in general the kids I see around affluent suburbia have everything they could ever dream of.
This picture actually looks like a make-up free face, contrary to other carefully crafted “I woke up like this” posts. Yes, I’m looking at you Miranda Kerr.
Or how about Ivanka’s supposed “just woke up” selfie where she’s holding baby Joe. She’d clearly spent at least an hour perfecting her no-makeup makeup, and her hair. And people here just crowed about her beauty. How things have changed. I’ve always seen the real Ivanka.
Yes to “Yes Day,” cute idea. No to post-selfie, though I’d reconsider if I looked like JG!
Yes to being makeup free, period.
Yes Day seems like a stupid thing to do for already extremely privileged children. She prob gave Ben many Yes Affairs / Free Days when they were married. lol When Reese Witherspoon posted about Garner’s “new” IG, Jen gained 100k+ new followers in a matter of hours. Reese has 10m followers, JG now has about 500k (before Reese made that post she had like 390k). It’s all about the numbers which is why Jen’s PR is pushing the tabloids to print articles about every.single.IG post she makes. We’ll see if Jen starts doing pap strolls with tacky Draper James items. That Chickens Y’all bag is horrendous and the pineapple dress looks awful on her. She can’t wear that type of neckline. Her shoulders are very broad. On another superficial note, she needs to stop messing with her face. Too much botox.
I think she’s been working out a lot lately but unfortunately, at her age, she’s lost fullness in her face, too. The lines are going to show that much more. It looks like she ran out and got a sh*tton of Botox after she posted that selfie. One eye smaller than the other and an overall pinched look are dead giveaways. Such a shame. After a certain age, most women look better face-wise when they carry a little more weight. It’s too easy to look haggard when you lose weight.
The couch cushion behind Jennifer is the exact same pattern as her dress. Is dressing to match the furniture a privileged people thing now? Or maybe Reese is trolling her, being ‘Southern’ to her friend.
Yes to both the Yes day and the selfie. Good for her. On a Yes day, I bet many kids would say no cell phone so the parent could be fully present. I admit that I’d find that hard but enlightening. (Just theoretical as my kids are in their 20s.)
Is she wearing a dress made with the same fabric as the cushion in that pic with RW??
Yep. Might be something from Reese Witherspoon’s line.
Yes to makeup free selfies.
Yes to being your girlfriends’ hype-man
No opinion on yes day.
But NO to wearing a dress that is the exact same fabric as the pillow behind you.
Rule #1 Never dress like a couch.
… oh my god you’re right. Look at that f-cking pillow. I mean Jen looks good in her pillow attire but
it’s pillow attire.
Yes day with reasonable limits is not a crazy weird free for all. It’s just a day spent paying attention to your kids and doing things they enjoy, a way to reconnect, learn something new about them, spend quality time together. Maybe your toddler wants to play play dough and that’s not your favorite but instead of suggesting something else you say yes or yes to the same puzzle ten times. Maybe they pick their favorite foods for dinner. Maybe they ask to style your hair or paint each other’s nails. It’s not buy a new puppy day or tear the house down day. Unless you are home schooling your kids, you aren’t checked in everyday, all day especially as they get older. There’s nothing to side eye here.
Sleeping in a tent in the backyard on a school night is dumb IMO. Reese could have picked a better pic to share on IG — Jen’s (not cute) dress matches the friggin throw pillows. lol Doesn’t Reese have any casual, hanging out photos when a pro photographer wasn’t present, or do they only spend time together when there’s press? Reese can afford be IG-friendly since poor Jen can’t dress and won’t be starting any kind of fashion line to compete with Draper James. P.S. The studio prob made Ben go to rehab. There is too much money at stake with Justice League and Warner Bros can’t send him out to do publicity as-is. I do wonder if we will be told that he went. Methinks he’s secretly been to rehab many, many times over the years.
I’ll take a yes day where my kids actually do what I ask.
lol, right.
I really need this laugh today..god the world’s gone to shit.
I guess I don’t understand the makup free thing in general. It’s like a statement I don’t understand. I mean I get in theory but I never feel pressure to put it on or not. So … do whatever you want?
Yes Day sounds like hell.
I think Yes Day sounds like fun. It would have been a great experience watching what my ten year old would do with complete freedom, something kids that age aren’t supposed to have, and never get. It would have made for an interesting day.
Bens prob in rehab although no one seems to care much. Jen out doing her cheerful pap strolls per usual, Shookus getting photographed looking happy. He really is totally useless. I don’t think he’s capable of long-term sobriety like his father and Casey, and is always going to struggle. After Justice League Warner Bros is probably washing their hands of him totally. I honestly think that his acting/directing career is in the death rattle.
Directing career, maybe not. Almost all of the movies he’s directed and/or written for are successes. As an actor? Definitely. And the directing career will perhaps follow. I’m an alcoholic myself, you can keep it up only so long before you get to the point where you’re literally no longer able to guide people to paint your vision.
Sucks that he has kids, several gorgeous kids who will suffer for his lack of control and familial dedication.
But not the latest one. That was a complete failure that cost the studio a lot of money. I don’t see how he could be trusted with any kind of budget in the condition that he’s in. He couldn’t even stay sober for six months.
For someone who has no acting ability whatsoever, his Hollywood career has lasted longer than it should have anyway and yielded more awards than most people have. As a director I think pp is right and studios can’t trust him. Maybe after years of proven sobriety he can work his way back. But I think he knows that it’s over and that’s why he’s in the state that he’s in. He should just go away, live a quiet life somewhere but we all know his ego isn’t going to let him. He went from the very top of the game to the bottom in 5 years, ruining his kids’ lives in the process.
She looks amazing. Tired, but healthy and lovely.
With you, I’ve always found her to be one of those people who looks best in less make than more. She is beautiful.
I suspect there’s at least a touch of concealer around her nose and eyes (look how even her skin tone is from under eye to cheek) and her brows have clearly been done, but this is better than most “make up free” I’ve seen from celebrities.
She started getting a ton of botox/fillers over the last few years. In some photos, she actually looks Jack Nicholson-like. Think she also got implants a while ago. Not shaming her at all. She looks relatively natural, healthy and fit at 45, but she should be careful because her face is starting to look very different.
Yes Day sounds fine. No makeup? Yes, I do it all the time, and I expect it from Garner. It’s part of her brand.
As for Ben, yeah, I’m suspecting he might be in rehab again…
She def has breast implants. From 2011: https://wizbangpop.com/wordpress/wp-content/gallery/jennifer-garner-in-a-bikini/jennifer_garner_bikini.jpg What I don’t quite understand is why she never got her abs done. Having Sam wrecked her midsection. The tabs thought she was pregnant until the day she and Ben filed. She does everything else: fillers, botox, collagen in her lip, veneers, breast implants… why leave the ab flab? Esp since she seems to carry her weight there.
Heavy abdominal exercise will give you that puffy look sometimes. The “flat” ab look is pretty rare and the heavily sculpted look is often obtained by body builders by dehydrating somewhat before competition. C-sections, particularly emergency ones, can also leave a lot of scar tissue within the muscle. There’s a not always a lot they can do about it.
OMG do you ever see/hear a man talking about another man this way?
Yeah, all the time.
All she needs to do is look at her ex-husband’s face to see what someone who overdoes it with botox and fillers looks like. Ben doesn’t even look like himself anymore. Vanity is a terrible thing.
I am not sure why not wearing any makeup is a highest level of bravery? I do that every weekend while fulfilling all the desires of my four year old wich includes socializing with adults and kids, goint to caffeys, public parks and other places.
But nobody is on social media pointing out your wonky eye or skin tone or bags or every other so called flaw they see. My makeup consists of lip gloss and maybe blush if I’m really ambitious and nobody cares. I don’t think JG was being ‘brave’ but rather relating to her audience which is completely different from a Kardashian audience.
She looks good make up free. I took a few MF selfies yesterday myself. Did not post them anywhere though. But I thought I looked pretty good. PROGRESS.
We did a Yes day for our kids recently & it was fun!! We also try to do backyard camping every year, but haven’t yet & since it’s October…it probably won’t happen, but I have to say, I hate it & never sleep well LOL Good for Jennifer, she sounds like a fun & good mom. I’m glad her kids have someone like her when their dad is Ben :/
She does look A LOT different without makeup and sunglasses. I found this pic on twitter and I think it’s recent but who knows: https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DLGv1FvWAAEEaKO.jpg She clearly gets a lot of fillers and botox and whatnot — she’s 46 years old and I think I’d be surprised if she didn’t. Hope she doesn’t overdo it but sometimes her eyebrows look crazy and the eyes are wonky.
Yawn, of course Ben is back in rehab. WB has made him go three times now: back in 2014 when he got hooked on opiates, again last year and prob now. They’re scared about Justice League promotion. Shookus has prob already dumped him.
On what planet is Draper James considered fashionable?? Omg. It’s sooo not my style.
The “chickens y’all” bag is the worst. I can’t imagine who would carry that. I wonder if Reese is one of those frenemies to Garner because that’s twice now that she’s put Jen in the ugliest of all Draper James’ things. That pineapple dress is just lol. That pattern doesn’t even look good as a pillow.
Oh god, it’s so Upper Class Southern White Lady of a Certain Age, though. Like, I knew these women growing up in Virginia. I saw them picking up my classmates.
I’m happy to do a Yes day, just as soon as my son gives me one actually Yes Day first.
Personally, no. But it means zilch to me if women want to go without makeup. If they feel comfortable that way, then good for them!
