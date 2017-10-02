Jennifer Garner posts makeup free selfie after ‘Yes Day’ with kids: would you do this?



I’ve never heard of Yes Day until now but it’s a concept based on a 2009 best selling children’s book by of the same name by Amy Krouse Rosenthal. Yes Day, a day in which you don’t say no to your kids, sounds quite unnecessary to me. The explanation is that “no matter how silly the request, there is one day a year when kids always receive a positive response.” Apparently you set limits though, you can deny a request in a positive way, and it’s about being present for them while doing things they like. There’s a national Yes Day, that’s designated way too close to Christmas on December 19th, but of course you can do it whenever is convenient for your family. Jennifer Garner decided to do it for her kids last week, I think for the fifth time as she indicated in hashtags, and she shared this makeup free selfie from the tent where she slept with her kids.

That is too many hashtags and I guess I need to understand this concept properly before commenting. For a lot of moms and dads this sounds like every day but I guess it’s about being there for your children and having designated family time on their terms. This would not involve sleeping in a tent for me, I would draw the line at that. This weekend I watched my friend’s 16 year-old daughter and did a bunch of stuff with her that she liked and she seemed happy about that. (We mostly shopped and went to outdoor events.) I think it’s easier to do stuff for other people’s kids because you get caught up in the day-to-day drudgery with your own. This might be a good way to reset your relationship with them and take a break from your routine.

As for Garner’s Instagram habits she started using social media when she had a new partnership with an organic baby food subscription company to announce. Now she’s making posts that emphasize her role as everyday mom. I believe she really is that person and that she’s super calculated about her image. Both things can be true.

Oh and I guess Garner is helping Reese Witherspoon with Draper James, she Instagrammed a photo of herself over the weekend with chickens and one of Reese’s bags. She previously went to a Draper James event with Reese in June. These two seem like a natural fit together and I wonder if this entails some kind of monetary promotional agreement. I’m thinking this isn’t just friends helping each other’s business, you know?

I’m always available and happy to help my amazing, #badass, #bosslady friend with designs for @draperjames. ❤️ you @reesewitherspoon xxx A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner) on Sep 30, 2017 at 11:24am PDT

Reese shared something for Jennifer too, a picture of the two of them from that Draper James event in June and a message to follow Jennifer. So maybe they are just giving a shout out to each other.

So excited!! One of my favorite people just joined Instagram! Please welcome @jennifer.garner to the Insta family. (And yes… she really is as nice and friendly and funny as she seems!) 💕💕💕 A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Sep 30, 2017 at 12:09pm PDT

Meanwhile we haven’t heard from Garner’s ex, Ben Affleck, in a while. I wonder how things are going with his “new” romance. He’s about due for another photo op with Lindsay.

