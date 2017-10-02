Jennifer Garner posts makeup free selfie after ‘Yes Day’ with kids: would you do this?

I’ve never heard of Yes Day until now but it’s a concept based on a 2009 best selling children’s book by of the same name by Amy Krouse Rosenthal. Yes Day, a day in which you don’t say no to your kids, sounds quite unnecessary to me. The explanation is that “no matter how silly the request, there is one day a year when kids always receive a positive response.” Apparently you set limits though, you can deny a request in a positive way, and it’s about being present for them while doing things they like. There’s a national Yes Day, that’s designated way too close to Christmas on December 19th, but of course you can do it whenever is convenient for your family. Jennifer Garner decided to do it for her kids last week, I think for the fifth time as she indicated in hashtags, and she shared this makeup free selfie from the tent where she slept with her kids.

That is too many hashtags and I guess I need to understand this concept properly before commenting. For a lot of moms and dads this sounds like every day but I guess it’s about being there for your children and having designated family time on their terms. This would not involve sleeping in a tent for me, I would draw the line at that. This weekend I watched my friend’s 16 year-old daughter and did a bunch of stuff with her that she liked and she seemed happy about that. (We mostly shopped and went to outdoor events.) I think it’s easier to do stuff for other people’s kids because you get caught up in the day-to-day drudgery with your own. This might be a good way to reset your relationship with them and take a break from your routine.

As for Garner’s Instagram habits she started using social media when she had a new partnership with an organic baby food subscription company to announce. Now she’s making posts that emphasize her role as everyday mom. I believe she really is that person and that she’s super calculated about her image. Both things can be true.

Oh and I guess Garner is helping Reese Witherspoon with Draper James, she Instagrammed a photo of herself over the weekend with chickens and one of Reese’s bags. She previously went to a Draper James event with Reese in June. These two seem like a natural fit together and I wonder if this entails some kind of monetary promotional agreement. I’m thinking this isn’t just friends helping each other’s business, you know?

Reese shared something for Jennifer too, a picture of the two of them from that Draper James event in June and a message to follow Jennifer. So maybe they are just giving a shout out to each other.

Meanwhile we haven’t heard from Garner’s ex, Ben Affleck, in a while. I wonder how things are going with his “new” romance. He’s about due for another photo op with Lindsay.
Photos of Garner are from yesterday outside church and 9/22 at the airport. Credit: WENN and PRPhotos

 

76 Responses to “Jennifer Garner posts makeup free selfie after ‘Yes Day’ with kids: would you do this?”

  1. Astrid says:
    October 2, 2017 at 8:45 am

    Wow, I never would have recognized her on the street without her makeup

    Reply
  2. Really? says:
    October 2, 2017 at 8:46 am

    No on the “Yes Day”. Maybe a yes to one or two things, but not an entire day.

    On a diff note: I seriously think Ben is in rehab. He hasn’t been spotted since the morning after that night he was caught going to the liquor store. There was an article on LS attending a party in NY and Ben was no where in sight.

    Reply
  3. Aerohead21 says:
    October 2, 2017 at 8:50 am

    No to the yes day, yes to the make up free selfie!!

    Reply
  4. Nicole says:
    October 2, 2017 at 8:53 am

    She looks tired but hey I can’t knock it. Sounds like something she likes doing for her kids.
    Ben hasn’t been spotted but considering he was spotted with liquor at three different events recently he should be back at rehab. Apparently he was an @$$ at the Emmys too. He needs to shape up before JL promo

    Reply
  5. Ytbtet says:
    October 2, 2017 at 8:54 am

    Still can’t believe she is like 46

    Reply
  6. Snazzy says:
    October 2, 2017 at 8:55 am

    I’m not a parent, but yes day sounds pretty stupid to me.
    But hey, what do I know?

    Reply
  7. manta says:
    October 2, 2017 at 8:57 am

    This picture actually looks like a make-up free face, contrary to other carefully crafted “I woke up like this” posts. Yes, I’m looking at you Miranda Kerr.

    Reply
    • mayamae says:
      October 2, 2017 at 9:36 am

      Or how about Ivanka’s supposed “just woke up” selfie where she’s holding baby Joe. She’d clearly spent at least an hour perfecting her no-makeup makeup, and her hair. And people here just crowed about her beauty. How things have changed. I’ve always seen the real Ivanka.

      Reply
  8. tracking says:
    October 2, 2017 at 9:00 am

    Yes to “Yes Day,” cute idea. No to post-selfie, though I’d reconsider if I looked like JG!

    Reply
  9. Serene Wolf says:
    October 2, 2017 at 9:10 am

    Yes to being makeup free, period.

    Reply
  10. annabelle says:
    October 2, 2017 at 9:11 am

    Yes Day seems like a stupid thing to do for already extremely privileged children. She prob gave Ben many Yes Affairs / Free Days when they were married. lol When Reese Witherspoon posted about Garner’s “new” IG, Jen gained 100k+ new followers in a matter of hours. Reese has 10m followers, JG now has about 500k (before Reese made that post she had like 390k). It’s all about the numbers which is why Jen’s PR is pushing the tabloids to print articles about every.single.IG post she makes. We’ll see if Jen starts doing pap strolls with tacky Draper James items. That Chickens Y’all bag is horrendous and the pineapple dress looks awful on her. She can’t wear that type of neckline. Her shoulders are very broad. On another superficial note, she needs to stop messing with her face. Too much botox.

    Reply
    • Ellie says:
      October 2, 2017 at 9:31 am

      I think she’s been working out a lot lately but unfortunately, at her age, she’s lost fullness in her face, too. The lines are going to show that much more. It looks like she ran out and got a sh*tton of Botox after she posted that selfie. One eye smaller than the other and an overall pinched look are dead giveaways. Such a shame. After a certain age, most women look better face-wise when they carry a little more weight. It’s too easy to look haggard when you lose weight.

      Reply
    • Lady D says:
      October 2, 2017 at 1:13 pm

      The couch cushion behind Jennifer is the exact same pattern as her dress. Is dressing to match the furniture a privileged people thing now? Or maybe Reese is trolling her, being ‘Southern’ to her friend.

      Reply
  11. OTHER RENEE says:
    October 2, 2017 at 9:12 am

    Yes to both the Yes day and the selfie. Good for her. On a Yes day, I bet many kids would say no cell phone so the parent could be fully present. I admit that I’d find that hard but enlightening. (Just theoretical as my kids are in their 20s.)

    Reply
  12. ana says:
    October 2, 2017 at 9:14 am

    Is she wearing a dress made with the same fabric as the cushion in that pic with RW??

    Reply
  13. Mo cheeks says:
    October 2, 2017 at 9:14 am

    Yes to makeup free selfies.
    Yes to being your girlfriends’ hype-man
    No opinion on yes day.
    But NO to wearing a dress that is the exact same fabric as the pillow behind you.

    Rule #1 Never dress like a couch.

    Reply
  14. Keira says:
    October 2, 2017 at 9:15 am

    Yes day with reasonable limits is not a crazy weird free for all. It’s just a day spent paying attention to your kids and doing things they enjoy, a way to reconnect, learn something new about them, spend quality time together. Maybe your toddler wants to play play dough and that’s not your favorite but instead of suggesting something else you say yes or yes to the same puzzle ten times. Maybe they pick their favorite foods for dinner. Maybe they ask to style your hair or paint each other’s nails. It’s not buy a new puppy day or tear the house down day. Unless you are home schooling your kids, you aren’t checked in everyday, all day especially as they get older. There’s nothing to side eye here.

    Reply
  15. kourtney says:
    October 2, 2017 at 9:25 am

    Sleeping in a tent in the backyard on a school night is dumb IMO. Reese could have picked a better pic to share on IG — Jen’s (not cute) dress matches the friggin throw pillows. lol Doesn’t Reese have any casual, hanging out photos when a pro photographer wasn’t present, or do they only spend time together when there’s press? Reese can afford be IG-friendly since poor Jen can’t dress and won’t be starting any kind of fashion line to compete with Draper James. P.S. The studio prob made Ben go to rehab. There is too much money at stake with Justice League and Warner Bros can’t send him out to do publicity as-is. I do wonder if we will be told that he went. Methinks he’s secretly been to rehab many, many times over the years.

    Reply
  16. Savasana Lotus says:
    October 2, 2017 at 9:27 am

    I’ll take a yes day where my kids actually do what I ask.

    Reply
  17. littlemissnaughty says:
    October 2, 2017 at 9:33 am

    I guess I don’t understand the makup free thing in general. It’s like a statement I don’t understand. I mean I get in theory but I never feel pressure to put it on or not. So … do whatever you want?

    Yes Day sounds like hell.

    Reply
  18. pp says:
    October 2, 2017 at 9:42 am

    Bens prob in rehab although no one seems to care much. Jen out doing her cheerful pap strolls per usual, Shookus getting photographed looking happy. He really is totally useless. I don’t think he’s capable of long-term sobriety like his father and Casey, and is always going to struggle. After Justice League Warner Bros is probably washing their hands of him totally. I honestly think that his acting/directing career is in the death rattle.

    Reply
    • Shijel says:
      October 2, 2017 at 9:51 am

      Directing career, maybe not. Almost all of the movies he’s directed and/or written for are successes. As an actor? Definitely. And the directing career will perhaps follow. I’m an alcoholic myself, you can keep it up only so long before you get to the point where you’re literally no longer able to guide people to paint your vision.

      Sucks that he has kids, several gorgeous kids who will suffer for his lack of control and familial dedication.

      Reply
    • NamibianP says:
      October 2, 2017 at 10:33 am

      For someone who has no acting ability whatsoever, his Hollywood career has lasted longer than it should have anyway and yielded more awards than most people have. As a director I think pp is right and studios can’t trust him. Maybe after years of proven sobriety he can work his way back. But I think he knows that it’s over and that’s why he’s in the state that he’s in. He should just go away, live a quiet life somewhere but we all know his ego isn’t going to let him. He went from the very top of the game to the bottom in 5 years, ruining his kids’ lives in the process.

      Reply
  19. Jennifer says:
    October 2, 2017 at 9:53 am

    She looks amazing. Tired, but healthy and lovely.

    Reply
  20. Veronica says:
    October 2, 2017 at 10:03 am

    I suspect there’s at least a touch of concealer around her nose and eyes (look how even her skin tone is from under eye to cheek) and her brows have clearly been done, but this is better than most “make up free” I’ve seen from celebrities.

    Reply
  21. JoJo says:
    October 2, 2017 at 10:04 am

    She started getting a ton of botox/fillers over the last few years. In some photos, she actually looks Jack Nicholson-like. Think she also got implants a while ago. Not shaming her at all. She looks relatively natural, healthy and fit at 45, but she should be careful because her face is starting to look very different.

    Yes Day sounds fine. No makeup? Yes, I do it all the time, and I expect it from Garner. It’s part of her brand.

    As for Ben, yeah, I’m suspecting he might be in rehab again…

    Reply
  22. SM says:
    October 2, 2017 at 10:04 am

    I am not sure why not wearing any makeup is a highest level of bravery? I do that every weekend while fulfilling all the desires of my four year old wich includes socializing with adults and kids, goint to caffeys, public parks and other places.

    Reply
    • Jerusha says:
      October 2, 2017 at 10:36 am

      But nobody is on social media pointing out your wonky eye or skin tone or bags or every other so called flaw they see. My makeup consists of lip gloss and maybe blush if I’m really ambitious and nobody cares. I don’t think JG was being ‘brave’ but rather relating to her audience which is completely different from a Kardashian audience.

      Reply
  23. Pandy says:
    October 2, 2017 at 10:14 am

    She looks good make up free. I took a few MF selfies yesterday myself. Did not post them anywhere though. But I thought I looked pretty good. PROGRESS.

    Reply
  24. Becki says:
    October 2, 2017 at 10:16 am

    We did a Yes day for our kids recently & it was fun!! We also try to do backyard camping every year, but haven’t yet & since it’s October…it probably won’t happen, but I have to say, I hate it & never sleep well LOL Good for Jennifer, she sounds like a fun & good mom. I’m glad her kids have someone like her when their dad is Ben :/

    Reply
  25. shayna says:
    October 2, 2017 at 11:24 am

    She does look A LOT different without makeup and sunglasses. I found this pic on twitter and I think it’s recent but who knows: https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DLGv1FvWAAEEaKO.jpg She clearly gets a lot of fillers and botox and whatnot — she’s 46 years old and I think I’d be surprised if she didn’t. Hope she doesn’t overdo it but sometimes her eyebrows look crazy and the eyes are wonky. :(

    Reply
  26. jane says:
    October 2, 2017 at 12:05 pm

    Yawn, of course Ben is back in rehab. WB has made him go three times now: back in 2014 when he got hooked on opiates, again last year and prob now. They’re scared about Justice League promotion. Shookus has prob already dumped him.

    Reply
  27. Adele Dazeem says:
    October 2, 2017 at 12:27 pm

    On what planet is Draper James considered fashionable?? Omg. It’s sooo not my style.

    Reply
  28. Anguishedcorn says:
    October 2, 2017 at 12:54 pm

    I’m happy to do a Yes day, just as soon as my son gives me one actually Yes Day first.

    Reply
  29. Lisa says:
    October 2, 2017 at 2:31 pm

    Personally, no. But it means zilch to me if women want to go without makeup. If they feel comfortable that way, then good for them!

    Reply

