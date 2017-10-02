Will and Grace gets record ratings, slams Trump in first episode

It looks like I wasn’t the only one excited about the return of Will and Grace. According to Deadline, the reboot’s Thursday night premiere drew over 10 million viewers. The episode was NBC’s highest rated comedy telecast since the series finale of The Office in 2013. That’s good news for the series, which has already been renewed for a tenth season.

The season nine premiere glassed over the time-shifted season eight finale, taking a page from the “it was all a dream” TV playbook, as Karen (Megan Mullally) catches us up. Present-day Will and Grace are once again living together after Grace’s divorce from Leo (Harry Connick Jr.) and Will’s breakup with Vince (Bobby Cannavale) – and neither of them have kids. Jack is still Jack and Karen is still married to Stan and is working as Grace’s assistant (the brilliantly named Anastasia Beaverhausen). Karen gets Grace a gig redesigning the Oval Office and Will develops a crush on a Senator he disagrees politically with over environmental issues. Jack, meanwhile, reconnects with a former lover who just happens to be a Secret Service agent. Best line of the episode comes when Karen asks Jack, “Were you serviced?” and Jack coyly replies, “Shhh. It’s a secret.” I didn’t realize how much I missed these guys.

The season nine premiere received good reviews. E! called the premiere “nostalgia TV at its finest” and pointed out the stars’ “snap comedic timing” with the laughter from the studio audience (NOT a laugh track) “enveloping you like a warm blanket as you watch.” The review noted that, “At a time when everything feels uncertain and insane, that little bit of comfort can’t be understated.”

While reviewers and fans were delighted with the show’s return, some people were definitely not enthused – Trump supporters. The premiere episode pulled no punches and went after the president with guns a’ blazin’. The shows fans took to Twitter to express their happiness.

Fans loved it, but the Fox News crew were offended by the show’s humor, with one viewer redubbing the show “Will and Disgrace” and another asking, “Why alienate a large part of America?” The Media Research Center’s TV reporter Amelia Hamilton called the episode “embarrassing” and said the script was “a lazy way to take shots at the president for the entire length of the show.”

I am firmly in the former group. I laughed and was happy to reunite with the gang. I’m looking forward to see what they take on next.

'Will & Grace' celebration during Tribeca TV Festival

'Will & Grace' celebration during Tribeca TV Festival

2017 Summer TCA Tour - NBC Press Tour

Photos: Getty Images, WENN.com

 

22 Responses to “Will and Grace gets record ratings, slams Trump in first episode”

  1. Dtab says:
    October 2, 2017 at 7:08 am

    I loved it and totally agree it was like meeting up with an old friend and falling back into your old comfortable routine. I just hope the whole season isn’t trump jokes as I need to tune out at some stage to save my sanity.

    Reply
  2. Lolo86lf says:
    October 2, 2017 at 7:15 am

    I watched the episode and I loved it! It was hilarious. The #notmypresident Trump deserved every jab he got in the show. All of the actors despite the passing of over a decade retain the qualities that made the show a complete success. Two thumps up!

    Reply
  3. Lori says:
    October 2, 2017 at 7:16 am

    Im really excited to watch this. So happy it didnt bomb.. I really want to hear Jack’s thoughts on Trump, I hope they go for it.

    Reply
  4. SM says:
    October 2, 2017 at 7:28 am

    This President is ruining the country and the world so complaining about ruined tv show sounds pretty mellow to me

    Reply
  5. Nicole says:
    October 2, 2017 at 7:36 am

    Didn’t know deplorable would watch a show with the “gay agenda” front and center

    Reply
  6. Jker says:
    October 2, 2017 at 7:42 am

    So thrilled they’re back, I’ve been binging the series from the pilot on Hulu. Ive missed them so much!

    Reply
  7. Milla says:
    October 2, 2017 at 7:48 am

    I have yet to watch it. I didn’t love the original series, i was casual viewer. But Jack and Karen were great, friendship goals and all that.

    Looking forward to watching the whole season at once

    Reply
  8. Savasana Lotus says:
    October 2, 2017 at 8:04 am

    This is the only ‘sit com’ I watched on tv and I rewatched all seasons twice after it went off. It’s HIIGHLARIOUS as they say on the show. Soooo glad it’s back. Loved the charades open. Can’t wait til they bring on lots of jack and Karen moments. Just watched some reruns too like the one where Karen accuses Leo of being in Africa with Doctors Without Borders to “give free boob jobs to hyenas” Lolz.

    Reply
  9. Green Is Good says:
    October 2, 2017 at 8:07 am

    The snowflakes can’t handle 🍊🤡 being mocked, but they were okay with President Obama being hung in effigy and set on fire. Bitchez, please.

    Reply
  10. Lucy2 says:
    October 2, 2017 at 8:14 am

    I watched it, it was pretty good, definitely heavy on the anti-Trump jokes, which I was on board for.
    Gotta love the “why alienate a large portion of the country” question by someone who voted for a racist bigot with an agenda that is nothing less than horrifically offensive to a different “large portion of the country.”

    Reply
  11. MarionC says:
    October 2, 2017 at 8:27 am

    Where was the outcry over how political the Tim Allen show, Last Man Standing, was? Have caught several reruns recently and EVERY single episode has a minimum of one slam against Obama or Hillary or people wanting gun control, etc. I’ve never seen a network show with such regular and flat out slams against a, at the time, sitting president or political party.

    Reply
  12. ToLiveLikeWeRDying says:
    October 2, 2017 at 9:41 am

    I thought it was pretty good. Will and Karen were the stars!! Jacks voice isn’t the same anymore and Grace was over acting a little. I couldn’t help but wonder why Karen never got her own show?!?! I’m not sure why they gave Grace such an awful wardrobe? Maybe she isn’t comfortable with her weight. Overall I enjoyed it.

    Reply
  13. CityGirl says:
    October 2, 2017 at 10:51 am

    Loved It!
    Living for It!!

    Reply
  14. Littlestar says:
    October 2, 2017 at 12:52 pm

    Will and Grace alienates a large part of America? Lol here I thought electing a racist, white nationalist, ableist, unqualified misogynist already did that!

    Reply
  15. Neva_D says:
    October 2, 2017 at 1:02 pm

    I always laugh when Fox News and other Right Wing outlets say something to the effect of “why alienate a large part of America?” as if their views don’t alienate people every single day.

    Reply

