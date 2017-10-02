Will and Grace gets record ratings, slams Trump in first episode

Embed from Getty Images

It looks like I wasn’t the only one excited about the return of Will and Grace. According to Deadline, the reboot’s Thursday night premiere drew over 10 million viewers. The episode was NBC’s highest rated comedy telecast since the series finale of The Office in 2013. That’s good news for the series, which has already been renewed for a tenth season.

The season nine premiere glassed over the time-shifted season eight finale, taking a page from the “it was all a dream” TV playbook, as Karen (Megan Mullally) catches us up. Present-day Will and Grace are once again living together after Grace’s divorce from Leo (Harry Connick Jr.) and Will’s breakup with Vince (Bobby Cannavale) – and neither of them have kids. Jack is still Jack and Karen is still married to Stan and is working as Grace’s assistant (the brilliantly named Anastasia Beaverhausen). Karen gets Grace a gig redesigning the Oval Office and Will develops a crush on a Senator he disagrees politically with over environmental issues. Jack, meanwhile, reconnects with a former lover who just happens to be a Secret Service agent. Best line of the episode comes when Karen asks Jack, “Were you serviced?” and Jack coyly replies, “Shhh. It’s a secret.” I didn’t realize how much I missed these guys.

The season nine premiere received good reviews. E! called the premiere “nostalgia TV at its finest” and pointed out the stars’ “snap comedic timing” with the laughter from the studio audience (NOT a laugh track) “enveloping you like a warm blanket as you watch.” The review noted that, “At a time when everything feels uncertain and insane, that little bit of comfort can’t be understated.”

While reviewers and fans were delighted with the show’s return, some people were definitely not enthused – Trump supporters. The premiere episode pulled no punches and went after the president with guns a’ blazin’. The shows fans took to Twitter to express their happiness.

I am not one bit upset that #WillandGrace has gone political for their first episode. They have a platform and they are using it. ✊🏼 — Vicki Lugo (@_VickiLugo) September 29, 2017

Not going to spoil #WillAndGrace for my West Coast followers. All I'll say is, pour yourself a drink, but DO NOT drink whilst watching! 😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/jAtfDOFJFP — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) September 29, 2017

Fans loved it, but the Fox News crew were offended by the show’s humor, with one viewer redubbing the show “Will and Disgrace” and another asking, “Why alienate a large part of America?” The Media Research Center’s TV reporter Amelia Hamilton called the episode “embarrassing” and said the script was “a lazy way to take shots at the president for the entire length of the show.”

.@DebraMessing ruined this show for me with her crazy anti Trump hysteria during election. Won't be watching this 💩 show#WillAndGrace — Ex-Dem🇺🇸Latina (@ExDemLatina) September 29, 2017

#WillAndGrace is a liberal cesspool mocking white Americans who voted for Trump. It's garbage, just like every left wing show. Pathetic. — Mike (@mike_Zollo) September 29, 2017

I am firmly in the former group. I laughed and was happy to reunite with the gang. I’m looking forward to see what they take on next.