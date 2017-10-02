Fifty people dead after a mass shooting at a Jason Aldean performance in Vegas

Late last night in Las Vegas, in the shadow of the Mandalay Bay hotel complex, country star Jason Aldean began performing at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, an annual outdoor event which brings thousands of country fans to Vegas annually. Just as Aldean’s performance got underway, automatic gunfire shots rang out. A shooter/terrorist apparently staying in one of the hotels stood on a high perch and blanketed the concert-goers with deadly gunfire. More than twenty people are dead, although the death toll could rise in the coming hours. At least 100 people are wounded.
At least 20 people have been killed and 100 wounded after a gunman opened fire on a country music festival with a fully automatic weapon Sunday night. The shooting started just as Jason Aldean began his show at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, a three-day country music festival.
Videos posted on social media show Aldean singing as very rapid gunfire begins in the background. He can be seen running from stage as he, and the thousands in the crowd, realized what was happening.
Witnesses reported that a gunman continued to rain bullets on the terrified audience for up to two hours. The victims took the short pauses while the shooter reloaded to run to safety, according to NBC News. Many were trapped in the concert venue as police searched for the gunman.
Police SWAT officers killed the shooter after finding him on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Casino, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said.
“Right now we believe it’s a solo act, a lone wolf attacker,” Lombardo told reporters early Monday. “We are pretty confident there is no longer a threat.”
There’s an update on the death toll: USA Today now says there are fifty people killed in this mass shooting. Authorities are now confirming that the shooter was 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, a Nevada resident. The terminology being used changed from “terrorist” to “shooter” pretty quickly after authorities learned that he was an older white guy. To be fair, it’s still possible that Paddock had been radicalized by Islamic terrorists – we just don’t know, and the after-action investigation is just beginning. To be fair, we should be fine with calling white guys “terrorists” too, regardless of whether or not they’re affiliated with ISIS or whatever. When you spend two hours shooting up a concert and killing 20 people, you’re a terrorist. That’s terrorism. Police are also looking for Paddock’s roommate, a 62-year-old woman named Marylou Danly.
As for Jason Aldean, here’s the video of him singing through the first shots, not realizing what was happening. He gets out of there in a hurry. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families.
Insane…. this JUST happened. #PrayForVegas pic.twitter.com/RWgjFW7BHy
— Luke (@LukeBroadlick) October 2, 2017
Aldean posted this Instagram a few hours ago:
Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still dont know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken #stopthehate
Photos courtesy of WENN, Getty.
Such a horrific tragedy. I hope you all are safe.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What is this world coming to?? I just woke up, and checked my phone on the way to the bathroom, as I usually do. (I keep it on silent mode during the night). I took one look and stopped with a cold shiver, and ran to turn on the tv. I just still can’t believe it. 50 dead, and over 400 in the hospital wounded! Why?? What is happening to this world to bring out such evil in some people??
Deepest condolences to those families who lost loved ones, and healing wishes for those injured.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think we all know why such hatred and violence are surging, don’t we?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes we do. On top of that a lot of people still don’t want gun control.
I’ve read comments where people are saying the shooter must have been a Democrat and he knew mostly Republicans who voted for Trump would be at a country music concert.
Yep, we certainly live in The Divided States of America
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The world has always been this way. Evil is just better equip…
The evil is obvious. That it confuses so many to mindset and how this is an act a human would carry out demonstrates we’re still decent at our core.
Silver lining… things we can’t know until the situation comes. While bullets came others stayed to help those wounded. Pure courage and compassion.
That a concert was targetted. I get the logistics of mass congregating, but it’s a fracking concert! Go to enjoy a universal language.
You commit an act so evil it associates something beautiful with fear and hatred… words I have for this won’t pass moderation.
I’m sick over this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
From Senator Murphy of Connecticut:
“This must stop. It is positively infuriating that my colleagues in Congress are so afraid of the gun industry that they pretend there aren’t public policy responses to this epidemic. There are, and the thoughts and prayers of politicians are cruelly hollow if they are paired with continued legislative indifference. It’s time for Congress to get off its ass and do something.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I voted for and agree with him. I can’t post another prayer for the casualties of gun violence. I can’t watch another news marathon on why someone would do this.
In this case the death toll seems to rise every hour. It is now 58 dead and 400 injured.
This is a solvAble problem. No one should die because our elected officials are corrupt which is how I translate the unwillingness to pass gun control legislation.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well said, Sen. Murphy. Again.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Poor people and hope they get the help they need.
White man kills then it’s mental illness and shooting incident but non white man kills its terrorism.
Let’s see if Trump tweets and blames the victims for this because they didn’t protect themselves..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He probably won’t say anything becuse most of the victims and the shooter are white.
He doesn’t want to anger his MAGGOTS/Deplorables or the NRA cabal. I would even bet there is a screen cap of a tweet where he supported gun control before he was elected.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But then again, they’re WHITE, so he may talk about how upset he is and how he’s willing to do anything he can for them (which he should) while brown people who want everything done for them die in Puerto Rico.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Trump will send a bland message. Then follow up with some pro-gun speak way too soon after this tragedy.
Im waiting to see who this guy is. Most likely hes someone with a mental issue and too easy access to automatic weapons. But if it’s antifi member, how long till that group gets put on terrorist watch list?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah I’m sure that 65 year old dude with a mass of assault weapons is an Antifa member. *eye roll*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Eliza – his tweet is beyond bland and into ridiculous. “Warmest condolences”? What an idiot he is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It is not normal behavior. But its not the same as group of any people systematically destroying people who are different.
This is another well known american issue. Gun control and what not. But at this moment my heart goes out to people who lost their loved ones.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Already tweeted his sympathies for the victims. But who surprised at this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He sent his “warmest” condolences to the families of 50 people who were slaughtered at a concert, and ends his tweet with an exclamation point. Poor fool doesn’t know how to offer sympathy. I won’t bother with him as this city was ambushed watching a country music singer. Jesus. Meanwhile, as the dead are mourned and the two hundred injured pray to survive, Puerto Rico remained basically forgotten for a week as their officials were taunted and ridiculed for their inability to help themselves by trump. Just another manic Monday.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
he doesn’t know how because he doesn’t feel it. remember, people like him borrow emotions and behaviours, so they are always just that little (or a lot) off in any given situation.l
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s just been announced that drumpf is now delaying his trip to PR because of this. White people need him! The brown ones are just going to have to keep waiting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Nancy, thought the wording was weird also. It was just as weird that he tweeted so quickly which in the past he waits to comment “until all the facts are in”.
@Honeybee Blues – PR doesn’t need him there. What help is it going to be and I’m sure the security will be a nightmare because, you know, it’s surrounded by a big ocean and it would be harder to get proper security there (rolling eyes now).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right @swak. All the talking heads were saying how unusual is it he hasn’t tweeted yet, since he generally does very early. Then came his warmest condolences. Damn that’s what you wish a newlywed, warmest wishes….not effen warmest condolences, it doesn’t make sense. He can’t stop himself and had to post something, but as @ArchieGoodwin said down thread, he has to mimic emotion since he doesn’t feel it. His sociopathic behavior is beyond disturbing. Some people say they are desensitized by all the madness, but right now I feel sick to my stomach.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@HoneybeeBlues, are you kidding me? He’s delaying his trip to PR for this, even after everything that went on this weekend? Unfuckingbelievable.
It is a spectacularly spiteful move, even for him.
I mean, I agree that it’s better for the poor people of PR that he not go — but still, what a slap in the face. These people are going on, what, ten days now? — with no resources sent to help them, yet within a couple of hours he decides he needs to visit all of the white victims and families affected by what happened at the concert.
SMH
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lorelai: He’s going to PR tomorrow, Vegas on Wednesday. His clone is taking over and making all the politically correct moves since he effed up so effen much last week.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How absoutly horrifying. What is happening to our country and world!? Its so terribly sad.
“To be fair, it’s still possible that Paddock had been radicalized by Islamic terrorists” ….. or any other group of terrorists we have in this country…..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Anyone with automatic weapons who kills multiple people is a terrorist, imo.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“What is happening to our country . . . . ”
Nothing that doesn’t happen every other month. Everyone acts horrified, everybody knows citizens should not be able to own automatic weapons, then we move onto something else. After Sandy Hook I knew nothing would ever change. If you can kill a group of upper-class white grade schoolers, we the see the agony of the parents, we watch our president cry – and nothing. Absolutely nothing. I’m at the point that I’m having very nasty thoughts about victims of gun violence, and hoping they are all NRA supporters. I’m f*cking exhausted.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I live in Las Vegas. we’re still calling him a terrorist
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He is a terrorist. My sympathies to LV, victims, families …
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good. Because that’s what he is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He incites terror, therefore he is a terrorist. A domestic terrorist.
People have to stop sugar coating what is happening in this country.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He is a terrorist. Domestic Terrorism IS a thing. Ted Kaczynski, Timothy McVey, Dylann Roof. Someone needs to inform the media and the current administration that white people CAN be terrorists.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Brandy you’re right. It is an act of terrorism. Some tend to forget the government strong use of terrorism was used in the US. It’s called domestic terrorism. The Oaklahoma City bombing, Columbine, The Centennial Park bombing in Atlanta,. Do you guys remember The Army of God member, Eric Robert Rudolph? He also bombed a women’s health clinic and a gay bar. This all happened before 9/11.
What’s the difference between a White domestic man bombing or shooting up a school, a concert, or any other public venue compared to a foreign terrorist. The difference is if he is White and American it would be said that he has some kind of mental issue. If it’s a foreign born or a domestic Muslin, it would be because he is a terrorist. They are all terrorist.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
V4real
You’re right. They’re already exploring how to frame this as a person with issues and not an act that has anyrhing to do with gun safety or control/regulations.
I literally choked on my coffee this morning watching fox news. Reactions to Sen Murphy’s statement glossed over because of his political affiliation and not at face value for the betterment of our nation’s safety. To their credit… there was 1 woman, the host, that kept telling the 2 pundits to stfu because people are still bleeding and dying. This will be political soon, but right now to stop using this extreme suffering to push their own selfish agendas.
Nothing will change. The outrage is manipulated. It will happen again and again. People need to stop trying to isolate these acts of domestic terrorism that could not be prevented by current precautions and start fixing the holes or stop acting so shocked it keeps happening.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s terrorism regardless. Americans are firmly aware thart attendance at any major event or simply existing on a college campus might result in the ultimate terror. We’re scared and paranoid and FK the NRA for what they’ve done to our nation.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Of COURSE he will say something. These people are his base! He will NEVER call this out as terrorism, which it is. Terrorist are not only Islamic, and all terrorism isn’t about Jihad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If you go to conservative websites like Free Republican for example. They’re trying to spin this in so many different directions so it’s not “one of them” So far I’ve seen, it’s a Democrat because shooters are always Democrats, it’s someone from BLM or Antifa related, he converted to Islam; his girlfriend traveled to Dubai so that must be the case. “Could he be CIA trying to make Trump look bad?”
They’re even blaming the media for creating a situation where there’s such anger against Trump because that’s what’s causing this.
Those people always remind me of a friend of mine when I was a kid, whenever she would do something wrong, her mother would never ask her why she did it but “Who made you do it, Ally?” It’s always someone else’s fault because you can never be wrong.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ugh. You are so right. The lies the right wing media spreads. It’s like every mass shooter has a registered democrat card in his pocket. Such BS.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Maya – actually, several of the ISIS linked terrorists/lone wolf Muslim attacks (two women were stabbed to death by a man shouting “Allahu Akbar” a couple of days ago in Marseilles) have been linked to histories of mental illness and emotional problems, if you read European papers. In addition, apparently ISIL has suddenly asserted that this shooter had converted to their ideology, although I frankly doubt this. This looks to me like the nutjob white guy going for Death By SWAT.
The definition of terrorism by the intelligence services has a specific meaning: it involves a political component, adherence to an ideology, and a conscious attempt to achieve a political aim. Someone going nuts because he’s unhinged and killing people to leave a mark on history isn’t necessarily a terrorist, but a mass murderer.
So it isn’t as cut and dried as all that, and, yes, a history of mental illness has been publicly brought out in several of the Islamist attacks in Europe.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve yet to hear anyone call mental illness, tbh. This is so clearly a calculated terrorist attack.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I read an article earlier which said he had been “diagnosed” as a psychopath (there isn’t an official diagnosis for psychopathy in the DSM, but there is a lengthy test for it). He also had a history as a prolific bank robber and was on the FBI’s 10 most wanted list at one point, which is consistent with being a psychopath. So yeah, if he truly was a psychopath, then I don’t think this was politically motivated at all.
However, if he truly was a psychopath and was on the FBI’s most wanted list, then why the hell was he allowed to legally purchase firearms?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He won’t care unless a direct political attack against him is made. A female asks for some type of government response to the degree he hears about it and understands… because I believe his reading comprehension is under a 1st graders… or he finds a way to profit off of it in promotions like that golf fundraiser for PR.
This man’s level of apathy and narcissism is still very shocking to me. Self awareness does not exist.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hate that terrorists are only associated with Islam and ISIS in the media. When my local Jewish Community Center was shot up (I am a Jew and was supposed to be there that day but had a tantruming toddler so I stayed home) – it was by an older white guy. I consider that an actor of terror.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Terrorism is any organised violent action against a community aind specifically aiming said community (be it the “western world” or jews) so you are absolutely right.
Terrorism doesn’t mean arab/african islamist fanatic killing people so let’s call a terrorist a terrorist.
However, in the Las Vegas case, we don’t know yet what moved this awful creature. We don’t call the teen-agers who kill their classmates terrorists.
All these cases are painfully horrific things but we can’t run to any conclusions just to be fair and politically correct.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We don’t know what triggered this horror. Maybe just another sicko with a gun. Maybe part of sth bigger.
Terrorists can be any color, gender, sexuality, age..but at this point this case looks like another very sick person on the loose.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What triggered this horror was the ability for this man to buy an arsenal of assault weapons. And Trump made it easier for the mentally ill to buy guns.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t see the point in bringing up being “radicalized by Islamic terrorists” as if only Muslim people can be terrorists. He could have been a Christian trying to kill heathens or an angry, former co-worker.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. That line bothered me too. I think it was sarcasm, but yeah…he could have been radicalized by any religion/belief system.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you Louise. Why isn’t the first thought that he could’ve been radicalised by right wing Christians? He could even be radicalised by white nationalist Trump supporters. I think to assume that if the shooter was radicalised then it was done so by Islamic terrorists is rather insensitive and might I say, stereotypical.
This post explains perfectly what it’s like for Muslims and Arab Americans when an act of terror is committed http://www.aljazeera.com/indepth/features/2015/12/mass-shooting-mass-shooting-151204053117282.html
And yes, this was an act of terror.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@mima thank you. And let’s not forget the oldest terrorist organization in usa is the kkk which is not precisely islamic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It was an act of terrorism.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The killer was a 64 year old man which doesn’t follow the usual pattern of these mass killers. I was watching GMA and haven’t heard much about this killer. But, I am still blurry eyed and sickened to have to listen to yet another scenario of a deranged mind.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lightpurple is right. Apparently under Nevada law, mass shooting is defined as an act of terrorism.
The nature of the criminal act is what defines terrorism – not the age, race, religion or even motivation of the killer.
What happens though is the police, the lawmakers, the media and above all the gun manufacturers refuse to state that mass murder by white men (or women) is “terrorism” because it doesn’t fit their agendas or narrative.
What all these things have in common is guns – military-grade guns. And that’s what they cannot confront.
And despite the pathetic attempts at saying armed teachers could have stopped the slaughter of children in Newtown, this new massacre will prompt even more pathetic attempts to sell more guns. Despite the fact that more guns would have done nothing to stop this massacre. Only one less gun – and one less gun of this type. 50-100 shots within minutes? What is wrong with the United States of America?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Straight-up. There is no debate to be had here.
I thought our Seth Moulton issued a great statement, LP. Congress needs to do more than just offer hope and prayers–the time to start passing meaningful gun legislation was 18 mass shootings ago.
But I’m sure the focus will continue to be on Muslims and immigrants who are making our country unsafe /s.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It is terrorism. He aimed at civilians to create chaos and kill as many people as he could.
The sniper chose that spot for a reason, but we don’t know why yet.
@Aerohead I am beginning to become uneasy; there was an antisemitic march in Sweden of all places on Yom Kippur.
I feel like I am living in a fantasy novel where evil was unleashed from the depths of the underworld and is running amok wreaking havoc and death. Dramatic, I know, but it just seems like every single day something horrible happens. But the things that happen are the types of crisis that would have been rare and captured our attention for weeks on end, and yet it is an onslaught day after day.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love that new gravatar.
I saw that scary-ass anti-Semitic march in Sweden and I was completely shocked. I don’t know why, either, as it seems the world is getting more and more hateful by the day.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t agree with this definition of terrorism here but that’s beside the point and if it’s the Nevada law, then it is what it is.
Came here to agree with you on the sentiment of total disconnection from reality: I was in the bus today and there was writing in huge letters over an ad that said “To hell with all the Polish” which is horrible because there is a huge Polish community in this area of London where I live – and one of them was killed in a hate crime. This is no longer the obvious whites against “brown” people it’s everyone against others. Any others. Then this news, then the Marseille news, then This American Life make a special on a group of white men fighting for their rights because they feel disenfrenchised… What the FUCK is happening????
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I justvread this on the Guardian website:
54s ago
14:08
Lombardo (the Sheriff) says the police have found nothing to suggest a motive for Paddock’s attack.
“Asked why they did not regard the attack as domestic terrorism, Lombardo said:
We have to establish what his motivation is first. There is motiving factors associated with terrorism other than a distraught person just intending to cause mass casualty. Before we label with that it will be a matter of process.”
Apparently the guy killed himself after perpretrating this horrible crime.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I planned on listening to that episode of This American Life after work today, but with what just happened I’m not sure I’m in the right mindset to stomach it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Kitten. Please don’t. It’s disheartening. I felt litterally nauseous and even asked myself if these people should have so much air time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It was extremely deliberate placing on the shooter’s part. My sister was there last night (thank God for Facebook, as soon as I saw the headline I went to my feed seeing her post that she was safe) and said that the shooter was right at one of the main exits. He had a female accomplice that was acting really erratic and got kicked out of the concert about 45 minutes prior to the shooting. It’s not clear if she was trying to warn people but it almost sounds like she was trying to scare them into fleeing to that exit.
My sister is understandably very shaken this morning and still trying to get word on her friends. So far one was shot in the shoulder but everyone is alive.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s the right age to be a Vietnam vet, for what it’s worth. That’s my generation. Such mass murderers often get their training with such weapons in the military. And of course they can get messed up by experiences in war. So who knows what he thought he was doing if that’s his history.
Our mass murderers and unpaid assassins tend to be lone wolves with twisted personal agendas. They might latch on to something in the news, but generally the real problem is inside them. And of course the fact that it’s so easy to get weapons that can kill 50 and injure hundreds in a few minutes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Now I’m re-thinking “terrorist” label. He had a LEGAL arsenal. I would label that as state-sanctioned violence
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Aerohead: I agree, and I’m so sorry. This is just horrifying. This went on for two hours- those poor people.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jesus CHRIST – last I checked there were 20 people dead. Now FIFTY? Not that 20 is a good thing. My goodness. This is awful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He was shooting down from a room above so most would have been shot in the head, neck, upper body. Not good.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Tragically, the death toll is now 55, with over 500 injured. Those poor people and their families.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
*58
Just walked by the TVs in my gym and that is what CNN was reporting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ugh and the pro gun people are already bleating on my FB feed. This shooter is a terrorist. And our President will be horrible at comfort and condolences like he is at everything else.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know. Around 6 am, NPR was reporting 20, but I don’t think it was even 20 minutes later when they came back with 50 victims. I just froze; almost called in sick. Had a bad enough weekend with Trump’s hateful bullshit, now this. It’s just hard to comprehend the magnitude of this evil. My deepest sympathies and heartfelt prayers go out to all the victims and their loved ones.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Unfortunately I suspect his ammo has a lot to do with it the size of the bullet increases damages and the guy who did it knew it. Sick.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
58 now apparently, over 500 injured. God. That the perp is 64 is quite surprising. In my head I code terrorists as young men, but of course we really need to get away from such assumptions as anyone is capable of behaving monstrously.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why do we think he could have been radicalised by Islamic terrorists? Has there there been any evidence to suggest so? No? No evidence? Then why put that narrative out there?
I find this kind of postulation really troubling.
And needless to say this is a horrible horrible tragedy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. Many people go on massive killing sprees without being radicalized Muslims. Remember Timothy McVeigh?? This was an act of terror regardless of the shooter’s religious beliefs.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It seems very obviously yet another example of crazed and armed violent American white man – ie the default of American violence.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, very obviously. With access to a gun that could fire off that many shots, with that kind of accuracy, within such a short time that he could inflict mass casualties before being detected, tracked down and disarmed. Make America Guns Again.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly and they are the biggest threat to the safety of every American.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
From a hotel window, FFS.
Every time I reach what I think is an impossible-to-beat level of shock, something happens to take it up yet another notch.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How can a citizen have this kind of gun????? It’s insane.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
White on white crime.
I am heartsick and exhausted by living in a country that tears us all apart every damn day.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yup. I read elsewhere that the shooter had at least ten more assault rifles in the hotel room where police found him dead, after he committed suicide. How many more lives will be lost to senseless violence before something is done?! How can gun activists continue to insist that access to these types of weapons are a good thing?
Sigh. So much tragedy and violence abounds, it’s heart rending. I swear Trump is like some harbinger of evil and chaos.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am so glad it wasn’t a muslim or an Arab who committed this horrible act.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I commented on another comment but I think this post explains perfectly what it’s like for Muslims and Arab Americans when an act of terror is committed http://www.aljazeera.com/indepth/features/2015/12/mass-shooting-mass-shooting-151204053117282.html
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hey, remember that initially every legit news outlet tied that Philippine luxury resort shooting to Islamic terrorist because there is an ongoing war between the govt forces and Isis type rebels. I believe there is also a martial imposed on the southern region of the country. Turned out the suspect was a Filipino casinoregular (not an Middle eastern tourist) who had huge gambling debt and that he was a devout Christian. I remember BBC has to specify his religion when they covered it. Most of the victims died because the resort hotel protected its casino earnings, shutting the fire exit thereby trapping and suffocating hotel guests and employees. Still, some quarters want to blame Muslims because Christians are not capable of killing innocent people.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Christians aren’t capable of killing innocent people? Do the Crusades ring a bell? Too far in the past….ok: Timothy McVie? Duncan Roof? Columbine boys? Sandy Hook shooter?
What I want to know is HOW IN THE HELL did this guy get all those guns up to that hotel room WITHOUT ANYONE seeing him? Police said it was filled with guns!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“I am so glad it wasn’t a muslim or an Arab who committed this horrible act.” This was on of my first thoughts too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
imqrious2, I’m sure he just wheeled them up in luggage. I heard that he had checked in as a guest. It’s not like hotels have metal detectors. So chilling.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Don’t forget Clare that the media likes to incite excitement and fear in the community by often using untrue and unsubstantiated theories/words/titles and they don’t care about the facts so long as they get their version on the air first.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree, secret, but a little unnerving to see this kind of postulation in celebitchy – maybe I misread it or am being hyper sensitive, but I felt that linking Islamic radicalisation to this guy was unnecessary in this post.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m pretty sure that’s bleak sarcasm on CB’s part, because an act his horrific in the US is automatically presumed to be terrorism by the media – until said terrorist is discovered to be a) white b) male c) Christian. Then suddenly he becomes a “lone wolf” or a “troubled soul”. It’s predictable, and appalling.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@jetlagged: I agree.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ITA, Clare.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I found it strange that some foreign media are saying they were looking for an “asian woman” who was his partner.
They even plastered her photo everywhere, I guess she’s the one to blame for the “lone wolf’s” attack?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Horrible news to wake up to. No one should have an automatic weapon unless they’re on-duty military.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Shambles
I agree it’s crazy but they keep selling them as they are the most popular. There needs to be some sort of reform.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
WHO NEEDS an automatic weapon (outside of military)?? For hunting?? Doesn’t that kind of take the “sport” out of it (and yes, it makes me sick to my stomach to think of those &*%# who hunt for “fun”, and not food to sustain their families…totally different IMO).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m with you Shambles. I’m beside myself that this type of weapon is not only legal, it’s glorified by some on the right. Every time I’ve been critical on FB I get berated for “not understanding” that there are plenty of responsible gun owners and why don’t we ban cars since cars kill, blah blah blah. Each time there’s a shooting, this grade school friend posts a photo of herself cradling one — ostensibly to show where she stands on the gun control issue. Nice, right? I can’t check FB to see if she’s done it again though since I unfriended her the last time she did it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ugh. I hear you. It completely baffles me, too. Why? Why do you need an automatic weapon unless you’re planning on killing a large group of people? I literally can’t see any other use for these killing machines. Want to defend yourself? Get a pistol. Like to hunt (don’t agree with you but whatever)? Get a rifle. There is NO. REASON. For civilians to have access to automatic weapons. None.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree. Those weapons are meant to kill a large amount of people in a short time. How can they be legal? It’s impossible to fathom.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The law is a human enterprise. The US Congress permits these guns to be legal. The US Congress is completely derelict in its duty to protect the American people, and has been for decades.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Although I support a complete ban on citizen ownership of guns, I recognize that the fight is lost because the NRA successfully created the narrative that gun ownership is a “right.” Once rights are conferred, it is nearly impossible for them to be revoked. Despite how much right wingers would like to go backwards on civil rights, gay marriage, etc., the public and the courts simply will not allow it. The same is true of gun rights.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
NRA and GOP have conspired with ammunition manufacturers since the 1990s to erode U.S. gun laws in the name of profit.
Now, shockingly, we are finding out that the NRA is also doing this will the help of (who else) — Russia. Washington Post story details the leadership of NRA at the highest levels are working with Russia groups financed by Putin. These groups started meeting more frequently in 2015, when the Trump campaign was ramping up. The U.S. is clearly being flooded with guns to 1) create profit and 2) weaken our society with chaos. This is absolutely out of hand.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/how-the-republican-right-found-allies-in-russia/2017/04/30/e2d83ff6-29d3-11e7-a616-d7c8a68c1a66_story.html?utm_term=.b41259dc9dfe
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The NRA and Republican party have screwed our country because of the twisted idea that being able to buy multiple automatic weapons is the same thing as self protection as defined in the 1700s. It’s insane.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If you think about it in an abortion rights context, it’s easier to see the gun owners perspective. For example, I think limiting abortions to the first trimester is outrageous. Abortion is legal and should be on demand, regardless of how far the pregnancy has progressed. Gun owners think if guns are legal, they should all be legal. I disagree, but I can at least see their perspective.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Megan. No-my seeing their perspective ended with Sandy Hook.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Cynical Ann If you don’t see their perspective you will never be able to change it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They need those automatic weapons because they have the right to hunt to feed their starving families. It’s noble. Everybody knows that deer drive armored vehicles, wear Kevlar vests, and shoot bullets out of their eyes. Those automatic weapons are just giving hunters a fair chance.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Terrorist, pure and simple. Wouldn’t be surprised if some sort of grudge was the cause.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thoughts and prayers for all involved. What terrible times we live in.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Awful news to wake up to but honestly I’m at the point of a shoulder shrug. Because people will change their profile pics to say “pray for Vegas”, people in congress will send their thoughts and prayers and strongly condemn the shooter, won’t call him a terrorist now that he’s white, will talk about unity and American values crap and next week we will be onto the next tragedy.
We’ve seen this song and dance before and nothing will change. Not one thing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel so sad to see how despondent you are.
UK gun laws became as strict as they are after the Dunblane mass shooting (the one Andy Murray was at) in the mid 1990s. At that time, UK gun ownership had been growing. Govt ordered a commission to investigate and there was a public petition for strict laws almost a million strong – massive in the days when you couldn’t sign online.
I don’t think gun laws cut down on interpersonal violence (just google the “zombie knives” British criminals arm themselves with) but they do largely stop this kind of catastrophe from happening.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Australia has a gun amnesty running at the moment. As at a couple of months ago, over 26,000 guns handed in to authorities. Shocking to think about how many more are out there still. We don’t have a high gun crime rate comparably, but it is on the rise.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Once classrooms of pre k’s and kindergarteners was shot up and nothing changed, I knew nothing ever would.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The UK, Australia, etc. responded swiftly and appropriately to mass shootings. Canada has tried to hold the line as well, despite gun smuggling from south of the border. But the US goes through an escalating series of slaughters with zero response – only increased gun sales – because of the might of the gun manufacturers’ lobby and an American fetish about firearms that results in insecure white men (and many white women) arming themselves like SWAT teams out of racial paranoia about marauding black men.
It’s sad, infuriating and completely self-destructive, but then the Congress also just allowed health insurance for 9 million children to expire, so the government does not see itself in the business of saving lives.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
PS It’s true gun laws don’t cut interpersonal violence but they cut interpersonal death, as you say. I live in Canada and often say, given the level of manic, aggressive driving here, it’s a good thing Canadians don’t have guns. It would be just as bad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
WATP – gun laws also cut down on suicide a little bit, I’m pretty sure. Less opportunity for impulsive, in-the-moment action on a suicidal impulse. I would be interested to know if this extends to domestic violence murders.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Gun ownership is largely controlled and regulated by states, not congress. Even if it resided with congress, there is very little will to impose greater gun control in America. Even Bernie is pro-gun.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m late again Sixer but yes, gun laws also cut down on suicide. Suicide by gun is more prevalent among older men, too.
As for federal law, Megan, the US had a countrywide ban on assault rifles that was allowed to expire under GW Bush.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is an article in the Washington Post regarding the drop in suicides/homicides by gun in Australia. It’s five years old, but here’s a snippet”
“So what have the Australian laws actually done for homicide and suicide rates? Howard cites a study (pdf) by Andrew Leigh of Australian National University and Christine Neill of Wilfrid Laurier University finding that the firearm homicide rate fell by 59 percent, and the firearm suicide rate fell by 65 percent, in the decade after the law was introduced, without a parallel increase in non-firearm homicides and suicides. That provides strong circumstantial evidence for the law’s effectiveness.”
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/wonk/wp/2012/08/02/did-gun-control-work-in-australia/?utm_term=.10dc6650b56a
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Who the assault weapons ban prohibited the commercial sale of imported assault weapons. Domestically manufactured assault weapons could be sold unassembled. The ban was incredibly weak and not renewed because neither Republicans nor Democrats were willing to renew it. I was consulting to a gun control group at the time and had a front row seat to how unwilling Congress is to pass gun control laws – even when they are insanely reasonable.
If you are waiting for federal action, you will be waiting forever.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Secret Squirrel, we have that amnesty program here, too, and guns *do* get turned in…for cash (apparently no one would turn one in w/out incentive). But it is literally a drop in the bucket, so insignificant that it doesn’t even warrant doing. The problem here is so beyond out of control, I despair of anything every stopping this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
imprious – that is your intractable problem now, isn’t it? Problem has got SO big, it’s impossible to deal with. Even if you legislated, how would you get rid of the vast armouries in circulation?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There is something in the neighborhood of 300,000,000 guns in the US. One-third of households self report owning at least one gun.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly, Megan. Plus a great many people ideologically wedded to the right to own one. I don’t even see how you guys can roll it back. So awful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@polite I agree. Plus Faux News and the GOP made fun of Obama for crying over SH. Because apparently being sad that 26 people in an elementary school dying is not “presidential”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am literally incapable of emotionally reacting to anything I wake up to at this point. I just shrug and ‘that seems legit’. I said to myself that I would emotionally pace myself once I knew Trump was president but at that time I just didn’t know how bad it could possibly get. Of course, intellectually I am aware this is probably the reaction from the American people they are going for- rabid or numb but i can’t keep up with the every day, EVERY SINGLE DAY levels of despair and rage.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, Nicole, you described my feelings exactly. After Sandy Hook, which felt like an out of body experience for me I was so overcome with rage and helplessness and despair, I’ve gone numb.
The only thing I’ll add is that I’m bracing for the MAGAts to somehow spin this as a conspiracy designed to make Trump look bad. As if he needed help with that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m the same way. I watch this on the news and it is horrible and tragic. But I know that politicians will do nothing. They are so heavily controlled by the gun lobby, that they would rather have people be sitting ducks in our daily lives instead of taking action.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yup same. I’m completely desensitized at this point. Yes what happened in Vegas is horrific and awful and tragic, but these mass shootings won’t stop, they will only escalate under this administration. My state is one of the safest states in the country and also one of the strictest states in terms of gun laws. We are proof that gun control legislation is the only viable way to combat these mass shootings.
I’m just so tired and so numb.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Don’t get too comfortable Kitten. Everyone thinks they live in the safest area until someone starts killing people. I remember the saddest day at Sandy Hook. I took my daughter to the park on a sunny December day and came home to find my sister crying hysterically saying they killed babies this time. I further remember some of the parents saying they moved to Connecticut to be “safe.” There is no safe place anymore.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We actually had a terrorist attack here in Boston not too long ago, Nancy so no, I don’t have any illusions. The point is that they used pressure cooker bombs to kill 3 people instead of using assault weapons to kill 50 plus.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The marathon. Oh yes I remember the horror of that day. I wasn’t coming for you Kitten. I don’t want anyone to become complacent and think they’re safe for whatever reason. Those killed last night were going to a concert, the kids at Sandy Hook like I said, Columbine, the movie theatre, the mall, fast food restaurants. I fear for all of us, worry so much more for our children. I can’t even imagine 20 years from now. Hopefully stricter gun control and dealing with mental health will help stop the killings. Boston was attacked by two brothers who were terrorists. These mass shootings are generally young white men who felt victimized by someone and the cowards they are, kill themselves. Domestic or foreign, terror is terror. F them
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nancy-I know what you’re saying but I’ve lived in a densely populated urban environment for more than half my life. I’m not able to avoid crowded areas (nor would I want to, frankly) due to fear of terrorist attack or mass shooters.
Honestly, Americans bag on the Brits for what they perceive to be a blasé reaction to terrorism but personally, I think they have the right idea. You have to live your life and you can’t be in a constant state of fear or paranoia because it’s not emotionally healthy nor does it do anything to stop mass shootings.
But I hear the helplessness in your words and I know exactly how you feel.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Nancy, yep – we just had one in Edmonton, Alberta yesterday too. It is shocking when it creeps close to home.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep Kitten 100. I don’t live in fear, I won’t permit myself to. I have three kids, and my youngest just turned one. They are who I am strong for. They are who I fight for. I don’t want them to know fear. You have to live your life, but with more caution, and awareness of your surroundings. But…when these guys want to go on a binge they will. How careful does one have to be at country music concert, or walking to school with guards hovering you. Our new normal. My eldest has band practice, my son has soccer practice and my baby is absolutely unaware of anything but how happy she is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My god that video, the sound of the gun, I have chills. Those poor people, I shouldn’t be shocked but every time this happens I am.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The gun or guns he used must have been like a machine gun or something quite close to it. When are they going to realize that guns need to be regulated better.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sadly, we are so wrapped up in trump lunacy, a lot of people don’t know he signed a law in Feb weakening the existing gun laws..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, automatic rifles are small “machine” guns. No particular skill required to hold down a trigger & rapidly spray lots of bullets from above into a packed crowd & hit a lot people. He didn’t need to aim in anything but the general direction. Different kinds of “automatic” weapons vary in firing speed, from 60 to over 1000 rounds per minute. It was literally raining ammunition into the audience.
Las Vegas is well-known as a venue for gun shows, where multiple dealers sell all kinds of weaponry in a huge convention center auditorium.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This just reiterates that no one is safe anywhere
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, we have to define “anywhere.” Gun violence is higher in states that sell more guns and worse guns and allow more rounds of ammunition. Gun violence is lower in states that sell fewer guns, control the customers, and allow fewer rounds of ammunition. But gun violence happens everywhere with any gun, because that’s what guns do, they make violence.
Countries with stricter gun-control laws have a lower incidence of gun violence – much lower than in the United States.
But can one random person smuggle a gun somewhere and shoot it? Absolutely. However, the odds are much higher of being injured or killed by a gun in certain parts of the United States than almost anywhere else in the civilized world. The only solution is to get the guns.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know we are all supposed to avoid getting our news from just one source, but some days I am so thankful that Celebitchy is the first website I’ve opened up. I am so sorry, Kaiser, that you had to write up and share this terrible news. But hearing it from you make it a bit less harsh to hear. I am sickened by the needless suffering. Attacks like this did not happen when automatic weapons were outlawed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Isn’t a person only a terrorist if what they’re doing is for political aims, if we’re just talking about the very definition of a terrorist . If he is, for example ,a disgruntled former employee or something of that sort, then he’s a mass murderer but not a terrorist .
Has the world gone crazy or was it always crazy and we just weren’t paying attention?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, see my post above. Violence is violence but can’t call everything terrorism.
I am not saying I find this less horrific. But terrorism is an organised attack against a community like the attacker at the gay nightclub for instance. That could be considered terrorism, which is fighting with violence an established community of people. Mass murder is not the same thing, I agree.
That said, this might be a terrorist action but we don’t know yet so we can’t jump to conclusions.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, you are right. Although I feel there should be a different word for people who have political reasons for their killings, but arent organized in any way. Because lone killers who have severe mental health problems will also often blame political views yet I dont feel terrorist is the right word.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He may well have had a political motive, we simply don’t know. The thing that is depressing/infuriating is how the narrative is blatantly different when someone is white.
I’m not surprised he’s white but I am rather surprised by his age.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You’re correct.
If it turns out this guy’s shot everyone up for MAGA reasons or white genocide or whatever, then he’s a terrorist. If, as you say, he’s done it because of a personal grudge or impulse from a psychopathy, then he’s a mass murderer.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nevada law: mass shooting = terrorism.
The world was always crazy but civilians did not always have access to these kinds of slaughterhouse weapons, and lawmakers in the US at least put up a pretense of caring about human life.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, I saw this above but I still don’t agree. Not because I praise the dictionnary more than life but because I think it doesn’t help to merge all this. Columbine is not the same thing as the Boston attacks and it’s not the same thing as mass-murdering. And it hurst analysis to put all in the same category I think, personally.
It’s like saying that a serial killer is the same than a crime of passion – different M.O.’s different reasons, different situations.
But as I said before, turns out that there is a philosophy behind this (ughhh just to write this is painful) and then I will see it as terror.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know. I was just saying that if the State of Nevada defines any mass shooting as an act of terrorism, than it meets the legal definition in the State of Nevada.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Given that he was firing an automatic weapon into a crowd of thousands of people I’m surprised that more people aren’t dead. Nevertheless what a horrible tragedy. I’d also suggest sparing a thought for the wounded who will be impacted by their injuries for the rest of their lives.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The number is rising and with 500 people injured it’s not going to stop sadly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
While I don’t disagree that we should call white terrorists “terrorists,” from a legal perspective terrorism usually has to be carried out for political aims (looking at you Charlottesville).
While this very well may be terrorism (and probably is), it’s too early to say for sure.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just found out about this right now. It’s so sad and scary that people are getting killed when they’re just enjoying themselves at things like a concert. Is there a safe place anywhere these days?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hate that too. Hate that people like this – no matter their own bullshit “motivation” – seem to mostly have hearts full of envy and anger and resentment towards people who are just having fun/ going to a concert/ going to school/ enjoying themselves on holiday. I don’t care if the rationalisation is religious, political, or some other nonsense. They’re really just people who feel like shit and look for someone to take it out on. Atrocious, especially as an avid concert goer. F@ck this muppet!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No I don’t think there’s a safe place anymore. I was just at a college football game and was thinking about all the safety precautions now in place. But in this case, for example, the stadium was set into a wooded hillside. I’d think a shooter could easily do major harm from outside the stadium, essentially rendering all the safety measures useless. It is scary and depressing. I loathe our gun happy culture, it’s insane.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
States with stronger gun control are safer in terms of gun violence than states with weaker gun control. It really is that simple. Countries with stronger gun control are vastly safer in terms of gun violence than the United States as a whole.
Call your US representative and senators, who are supposed to do something about this, not
just pray. They’re not the ministers in chief. 202-224-3121
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t understand the point of throwing out the whole “radicalized Islamic terrorist” angle. It’s not like that is the only group out there capable of such hateful violence. Seems extremely inflammatory to me, borderline dog whistle.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Radicalized Islamic terrorist? Yes cause heaven forbid white man ever does bad things on their own. They’re special snow flake.
Ifa muslim does it, every single muslims in the world are responsible and are terrorists.
If a black does it, every single black people are responsible and are terrorist.
But if a white dors it, lone wolf, mental problem, needs help. No way they are terrorists!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Gun culture is totally out of control. No private citizen should be able to, or even needs to, build a personal arsenal. We need gun control.
This is domestic terrorism. And I do feel terrorized. We’re not safe anywhere.
All the sympathy to the victims and their families and friends. I can’t even imagine…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They didn’t change the description because the “shooter” was white. They changed the description because the terrorist was alt-left and inspired by the divisive rhetoric being propagated by democrats/liberals. The venue for this act (a country music festival) is almost indicative of that itself. If you tell enough crazy people that the world is ending and people will die because half of the country is somewhat more conservative than you, crazy people will act. This is why we MUST stop with the hyperbolic wailing about politics and start having conversations that aren’t predicated on the idea that we have to have pre-conceived notions about people due to race.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Do you know this for a fact or you doing the same sort of hysterical thing you’re complaining about?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow. As I said above, I was waiting for a conspiracy theory along these lines to emerge. I just wasn’t expecting so quickly and here. FYI, “alt-left” isn’t a thing. Talk about hyperbolic wailing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There is no ‘alt-left’. Maybe if you stopped watching Fox and reading Breitbart you would know that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s amazing how you can sit there and say, with a straight face, that there are NO RADICAL ELEMENTS of the Democratic Party or political liberals. Must be nice that every single person who shares your ideas is good and decent and non-violent.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Elle, I don’t see anyone saying there are “no radical elements” on the left. Just that there is no such a thing as “the alt-left.” That’s just an attempt at false equivalency. And you are pretty quick to lay blame when we haven’t heard anything about the shooter or his leanings or motivations.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Democratic lawmakers have – listlessly and inadequately, I admit – sponsored gun-control legislation and been blocked by the Republicans every time. The Republican party was radicalized in the 80s and this is just the natural outcome of a corrupt, demagogic party with secretive, racist, religious extremist financial backers.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Where are you getting that info? Probably not a reputable news source. Damn lady! It’s only been a few hours, nobody knows ANYTHING!! And no matter what his motivations were, why can’t we agree that it shouldn’t be so easy to procure the guns that make this and other attacks possible?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
People are literally dying right now because Trump is incompetent. See: Puerto Rico. It’s not hyperbolic, and if you voted for him you are partially responsible. And to say that people are upset because “half the country is more conservative” is a ridiculous oversimplification, and either shows that you haven’t been paying attention since January or you’re just willfully ignoring everything that’s going on.
Seems to me like you saw that this attack was on “good country music lovin’ folk,” and decided that they must all be conservative and therefore the shooter must have been someone who doesn’t like conservative people. You’re making a LOT of assumptions here to fit the narrative you want to spin, without ANY information about the motives of the shooter, and you have the nerve to complain about hyperbolic wailing about politics? Are you guys completely incapable of picking up on hypocrisy?
It’s pretty f*cking disgusting that you’re using this horrific tragedy to stand on a soap box about some imaginary problem with the left. Shame on you. F*cking shame on you. This entire post is shameful and ridiculous.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There *is* no “alt-left.” I’m pretty liberal, and I listen to country music all the time so that stereotype is just ignorant. In fact, a friend invited me to go to a Jason Aldean concert scheduled for Lexington. This is horrible. Most liberals don’t stockpile automatic weapons and shoot up concerts, I can assure you. I’m pretty far left, and if there was an “alt-left” (LOL) I’m sure I’d have heard about it. Some do own guns, yes. I’ve looked into getting a pistol for personal protection. But seriously, this alt-left crap is such nonsense.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Do you have any indication for a political terrorism inspired by liberal ideas? Some kind of pamphlet or pembership in a liberal group or organization?
Or are you only sprouting conspiracy theories alla Pizzagate?
The venue is no indication at all, there are also liberals/democrats enjoying countrymusic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m just embarrassed for you, honestly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel kind of silly for my diatribe when this is all that really needed to be said. Simple, effective and spot-on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No on the contrary your comment was perfect, Shamby. Saved me the trouble
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Shambles, don’t be embarrassed. You won the Internet today.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh look, someone who gets their news from Alex Jones.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What is your proof or point? Is country music your laughable proof? I hate to break it to you but plain ole regular nonpolitical people listen to country and left-leaning, and right and centrist. So?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m still reeling from the terrorist attack in Edmonton.
now this, and my heart is so heavy this morning.
so many issues that need to be addressed, it’s hard to know here to start. Better gun laws? yes, definitely. an administration who cares? absolutely.
((hugs)) to all this bleak monday morning.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No matter the colour of the shooter or the colour of his victims, he created terror. This is a terror attack. One does not need to have been “radicalized by Islamic terrorists” to be a terrorist themselves.
Terror is terror and this man was a terrorist.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ok. I don’t mean to be rude, and maybe it’s just me, but when he says “don’t worry, me and my crew are safe…” Dude, I don’t give a sh!t about you and your crew!!! Innocent people are legit dead! That statement just rubs me the wrong way….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It did the same for me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That is not the correct quote so no I’m not offended. He never said “Don’t worry…”. He just said he and his crew were safe.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, beyond tacky, though we all say and do stupid things in extreme situations. Who gives a sh!t indeed. What are the odds he’ll rise to the occasion the way Ariana Grande did in Manchester?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Margo: Me too. When I first read it, I thought it came across as very tacky. I don’t think you’re being rude at all.
But after reading the entire thing, and it became evident that this guy clearly wrote it himself (it isn’t some polished, edited PR statement), I feel like we should cut him some slack given the situation — he was speaking from the heart, and honestly that is refreshing these days.
He is probably a complete mess, barely thinking straight, and just typed it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m in absolute agreement. When I first read it I thought well good for you and your crew but then when I read his later post, I realized that he must be so shaken up and I couldn’t imagine how frightening it would be to be there, on stage when this was happening and then on the other end to be in the crowd. Just fucking terrible.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am sure there were people who cared if he and his crew were safe such as their friends and loved ones.
For me, his post, had an appropriate & sincere tone.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, it’s definitely not the most eloquent statement I’ve read, but I think he is probably in shock. Two hours hiding out, fearing for your life, while the spree continued is nothing short of traumatic for all involved. In a fantasy world, JA is so shaken up by this he becomes one of the first country singers to speak up in support of gun control legislation. Never in a million years, obviously, but stranger things have happened!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
To be fair, he has fans. And I’m sure they were concerned. It’s his Instagram so in this case I feel like it’s ok to put that out there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Another amazing accomplishment by Emperor Zero:
Worst mass shooting in US history.
God help us. Please Ma’am.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think he’s solving the so called immigration problem in a really hideously backhanded way. Because who the hell wants to come here right now?? I sure wouldn’t.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How absoutly horrifying. What is happening to our country and world!? Its so terribly sad.
“To be fair, it’s still possible that Paddock had been radicalized by Islamic terrorists” ….. or any other group of terrorists we have in this country…..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have no idea why this was one of my first thoughts, but it’s almost like another “27 Club” type of thing is forming. So far:
Christian Bale
Amy Schumer
Ariana Grande
now, Jason Aldean.
We know there are probably going to be many more 😞
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The 27 club was Janis Joplin, Jimi Hendrix, Kurt Cobain, Jim Morrison……the only ones that come to my mind at the moment. With the exception of Cobain, who shot himself in the head, the others all od’d at the age of 27.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I finally got the guts to watch the video. Seeing all of those scared , screaming people running around with no place to hide, the singer not realizing it was happening, and nobody knowing where the shooter was, is heartbreaking. It’s a nightmare that this tragedy has become a regular thing. I wasn’t shocked or surprised to hear about it, and this being a normal thing, really shows how bad things have become
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@lorelai
Can you explain what you mean? I know what the 27 club is just confused what Christian Bale and Amy Shumer have to do with the shooting at the AG concert and this one?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Iwas confused too and looked it up. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/27_Club
I dunno. This seems like a guy who found a great big easy target and had the means to get it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The 27 Club refers to the fact that a lot of celebrities have died at the age of 27.
What I was thinking of when making the comparison — which is really not the best, but I’m still waking up — was that the first mass shooting (at an entertainment venue) was at The Dark Knight in Aurora. Christian Bale visited some victims in the hospital afterward.
Then there was a shooting during the movie “Trainwreck” which Amy Schumer was said to be devastated by.
Then the Ariana Grande incident in Manchester. Now this.
I guess my point is, all of these people are now unwillingly members of a small club that *no one* wants to be associated with. If that makes any sense.
It is all so overwhelmingly awful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You don’t care but French people are with you.We know the horror of shouting attack during a spectacle.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I care. Lots of us do. And I thank you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Our local radio hosts (who are white, for the record) refused to call him anything but a terrorist. They even specifically called out listeners who may think otherwise because of his race to recognize his actions for the terrorism it is. It was probably the only silver lining to the realization that we’ve surpassed our mass shooting record in a little over a year.
(As of my posting this, the death toll is still 50 and over 400 are now reported injured.)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Opening fire on a crowd of people is TERRORISM. He is a TERRORIST.
My friend’s son was one of the ones killed. He was only 20, shot in the back. I’m still numb hearing the news. I can’t even begin to imagine what my friend is going through. She lives in Carson City, and I live far away, but I’m thinking of what I can do.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am sorry for what you’re going through and your friend’s loss. I’m sure if you reach out to her it will be appreciated, today and over time. And donations to gun-control organizations help them do their job.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am so sorry for you, your friend and her family.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m so sorry to hear that. My neighbors grandson was killed at the mass murder at Pulse here in Orlando, and I’m still shocked and numb.
I agree that opening fire in a crowd to kill all these innocent people is terrorism. No matter what his race or religion, he went to cause terror and terrorize
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh god Anastasia, I am so very sorry.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh my God. Horrific, Anastasia, I am so sorry for you and your friend. 20 years old… that’s the worst part about these concert attacks. Mostly young people just wanting to enjoy some music, which should be everyone’s right. I’m so sorry.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Anastasia, my heart is so heavy this morning. It is so hard to watch something like this, when you’re so far away, and there’s so little you can do to help. We’re in Chicago now, but my husband lived in Las Vegas for more than a dozen years and still has family there. The first we heard of this was over public radio. The sound of those bullets just – I can’t bring myself to watch any of it. I am so sad for you and for all those who lost someone. I pray for peace .
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m sorry for your loss, Anastasia. And for his family
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So very, very sorry.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hate to be so cynical, but these deaths won’t change anything. Politicians will give fake platitudes today and accept contributions from the NRA tomorrow and vote to allow silencers to be purchased for assault rifles. The people who died will only be remembered by those that loved them. Our government is in bed with the NRA and held hostage by 2A adherents. No one, outside military combatants, needs an assault rifle. And yes, this is domestic terrorism.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If Sandy Hook changed nothing, this won’t, either. It’s sickening that we allow this to continue. FIFTY people killed at a damn concert! Just enjoying the music! And with 400 injured, I fear the fatality count will rise.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hate to agree with you, but I do.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My sister, who lives on the opposite coast, has been to that concert in past years, so I woke up to the news and started frantically searching her Facebook page to make sure she wasn’t there. I mean, yes, logically, I know I would have heard already if she was, but the fear was still there. Just like after the marathon bombing when I couldn’t help but dwell on the fact that I’d been there, watching my husband run, just two years before; standing near the finish line with our (then) infant son in my arms. Or how my sister-in-law, a kindergarten teacher, gathered our kids after Newtown and told them to hide in a locker and don’t make a sound, no matter what they hear, if someone comes into their school. Or how my older brother works in San Bernadino, or the fear I had when we heard about the Pulse shooting and I rushed to contact my close friends who live in Orlando work at Disney and, yes, are gay.
My point isn’t that this is about me, because it’s not even a little … It’s that this has become so f’ing commonplace in America that it’s impossible NOT to have a story, a connection or personal concern related to these events. EVERYONE does. Yet we do nothing to stop it. This week congress is voting to further loosen our already painful lax gun laws, allowing silencers and armor-piercing bullets to be sold for “sporting” use. It will likely be delayed now—they were already waiting until, kid you not, Steve Scalise came back FROM BEING SHOT, to vote yes on this nonsense—but I have no doubt it will return, because that’s what the gun lobby wants, to be able to sell more deadly weapons to more scared Americans.
As headlines blare “no link to terrorism” for this horrific act of violence, while at the same time reporting a completely unconnected middle eastern restaurant was raided by police.
There’s a significant portion of the American public that’s A-OK, enthusiastic even, about banning an entire religion from crossing our borders in the name of “safety,” but will decry with their last breath adding a single regulation to firearm ownership. Even after a single man, firing for less than a minute total, according to reports, mows down 250 of our fellow Americans. One minute. 50 dead, more than 200 wounded. If that’s not madness, I don’t know what is.
We eagerly believe and accept that young Muslim men can be radacalized through their religion, yet won’t even consider that our gun-worshipping, hate-mongering, fear-based political climate could do the same to our own, heavily-armed American citizens.
I’m left wondering how long it is before one of my personal “near-misses” with tragedy becomes actual personal loss. How long any of us escape the violence.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have no words. When will anything about the gun lobby & laws change? Unfortunately, I fear never. These mass shootings just keep happening. So sad…..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My heart hurts today. What is going on in the world?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Marylou Danly has been cleared as a person of interest. I hope the media stops releasing her name. As it is, she’s probably going to get death threats.
Why oh why wasn’t OJ at this concert?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No. Just no. You need to stop.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The gun man was apparently using weapons that would be illegal from viewing video he had a machine gun.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The gun(s) — he had 10 with him — he was using was legal in Nevada, and many other states. We don’t have all the details yet, so it may have been illegally modified to full automatic, but the weapon itself was legal and the instructions to modify are ludicrously simple and easily obtained online, including step-by-step YouTube videos. (And, no, the videos aren’t illegal because they have disclaimers about don’t do this if it isn’t legal, reference purposes only, blah, blah, blah.)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OMG! 10 guns? How did he get in there with all of those weapons? Even if they’re legal, seeing someone with 10 guns should be a warning he wasn’t just there to cheerfully sing along. It sounded like he was shooting a machine gun. I’d probably notice someone carrying a machine gun, and be a little nervous
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Doubtful he carried them in uncovered, but, technically, as an open carry state, he could have. USA Today is now reporting 58 dead and 515 wounded. By one man. In less than a minute of firing time. Using completely legal weapons. No clue whether he obtained then legally, but has been reported that all models/types in his possession are legal to own in Nevada. Since it seems like he had no arrest record, he almost certainly would have been able to buy them legally. All of which is utter insanity.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If you have the money and no records that would bar your access to weapons, you can easily rack up quite a collection. I live an area where hunting is pretty commonplace, and I have a few friends that own upwards of 10-15 rifles and other assorted fare. They’re responsible gun owners, but a disturbing amount of people are not – and the problem with terrorists is that plenty of them can slip under the radar until it’s too late.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It doesn’t matter who radicalised him, Islam or Christianity or whatever, the man is a TERRORIST.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know that the definition of terrorism is one who kills for a political aim, but isn’t killing people in a mass shooting in and of itself somewhat political? The gunman isn’t killing people for personal conflicts with those people he’s killing. Why else would s/he kill multiple people if not to make a statement of sorts? That’s why I agree with Nevada law in this case: a mass shooting is an act of terrorism.
My heart goes out to all of the victims, both the dead or injured, as well as their families. I’m so sorry for what has happened to you and I wish I was strong enough to take it back.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Political or social aim broadcast by the use of fear tactics. He is most definitely a terrorist. There is a statement being made here, a violent and angry one.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It is terrorism. It’s white domestic terrorism.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Or as Emperor Zero says:
MAGA!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel like the world is imploding . So sad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
it is completely beyond my comprehension why people want/are allowed to own/carry automatic weapons. But then, of course, the UK doesn’t have quite the same gun culture.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Money, plus it benefits some groups politically to keep people weakened and afraid.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Islamic State claimed that the shooter was one of their “soldiers”, like they usually do everytime a terrorist attack happens. They claimed it after the London and Orlando attacks too, so this wasn’t just something people jumped to the conclusion and reported that it must be radicalized Islamic terrorists. Again, ISIS was lying.
Didn’t Trump promise while campaigning, that he had the perfect plan to end ISIS in his first 30 days in office ? Maybe he forgot the plan
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This remains the issue that frustrates me the most in this country. We do nothing. Even states that have stricter gun laws can’t prevent weapons coming across state lines. After Sandy Hook happened and no action was taken how can anyone have real hope? I remember being so shocked and horrified by the footage of my alma mater being terrorized by a lone gunman 10 years ago-thinking nothing like this will be allowed to happen again. We WOULD take meaningful action. It’s sickening and heartbreaking.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m moving today and had no idea what happened. I scrolled my news feed on fb and I have a friend in Las Vegas who actually went to the event. She was sharing everyone her experience and to let everyone know she was okay. The whole experience sounded like a complete nightmare. I thank God she’s okay and she didn’t bring her little girl, I know it would have even been worse.
Let’s call them what that coward was: a terrorist. Anyone who maliciously inflicts terror onto people are terrorists. They don’t have to be a Muslim to be a terrorist and it’s racist to associate the two.
My heart goes out to Vegas and everyone involved. I hope everyone can recover and that this doesn’t detour people from enjoying life going forward.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If it’s true that the vote on silencers was being delayed until Steve Scalise could come back from being shot to vote YES…well, I have no words left. That is genuinely incomprehensible to me.
How much money do these politicians get from the NRA to make it worth this? Do they not think they would get re-elected if they actually took a stand?
I’m just echoing what others here have already said, but if nothing changed after Sandy Hook, nothing ever will. MAYBE a member of a sitting President’s immediate family being shot in the face in public? SMDH
Report this comment as spam or abuse