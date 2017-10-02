Kendall Jenner ‘just felt so f–king stupid’ after the Pepsi commercial backlash

This might be my favorite screengrab of all time!! This is the face Kendall Jenner made when discussing her ridiculous Pepsi ad. Because of the lag time between Keeping Up with the Kardashian taping and airing, it’s only just now that KUWTK is covering a controversy (“kontroversy”) from April. It was the first week of April when Pepsi dropped their much-hyped Kendall Jenner commercial, wherein Kendall solves racism and police violence by handing a cop a Pepsi. Kendall was widely slammed for the ad, and so was Pepsi. The commercial came across as really tone-deaf, and a naked attempt to co-op genuine protest culture for commercial interests. It would be like Sprite having an ad where a bunch of white folks were suddenly taking a knee. Anyway, on Sunday night’s episode of KUWTK, Kendall talked about how stupid she felt. Skim past the Khloe stuff at the beginning of this video and go to the 1:30-mark.
You know what offends me just as much as that stupid Pepsi ad? The fact that Kendall Jenner is morphing into that plastic, fake-lipped “Kardashian look.” Are we not supposed to say anything about her lips, y’all??? Anyway, that’s just the recap video. Here’s what actually went down.
Kendall Jenner is coming clean about her first big controversy. On tonight’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the 21-year-old upper model confided in sister Kim Kardashian after experiencing backlash over one of her work projects.
“I just feel really, really bad,” Kendall tells Kim. “I feel really bad that anyone was ever offended. I feel really bad that this was taken such a wrong way and I genuinely feel like s–t. I have no idea how I’m gonna bounce back from it.”
“This is the first time you’ve had a scandal,” Kim tells Kendall. “This is your first real experience with something like this.”
“Yeah, but it’s a very bad one,” Kendall mourns.
“This is just gonna be the biggest lesson learned for you,” Kim consoles. “I know you’re so sensitive and I know you’re the last person to want to hurt someone or be insensitive…it should affect you in a way where you grow from it and you’re like, ‘Okay I’m a better person from it.’ You know? But I just wish that you could see that there is light at the end of the tunnel and that it will be OK if you’re just like honest.”
In Kendall’s confessional, she sobs while talking about the experience. “I would never purposely hurt someone ever,” she says wiping away tears. “I would, obviously, if I knew this was gonna be the outcome I would have never done something like this. But you don’t know when you’re in the moment, and like, it was the most…like it was…like it was so…like I just felt so f–king stupid. The fact that I would offend other people or hurt other people was definitely not my intent and that’s what got me the most, is that I would ever make anyone else upset.”
I know a lot of people “blamed” Kendall almost entirely for what what down, but really: she is not a smart girl. Kylie and Kendall are not the brightest bulbs (they make Kim and Khloe look like brain surgeons). The concept of the Pepsi commercial was not thought up by Kendall. She was a model/personality for hire. Should she shoulder some of the blame? For sure. It’s a lesson she needed to learn. But ultimately, it was Pepsi’s fault.
Photos courtesy of E!, WENN.
“I felt so bad”
“I felt like sh!t”
“I felt so stupid”
Hmmmm, what do all of those statements have in common? Lol. She will never give a sh!t about anyone but herself. *shrugs*
She is morphing into Kylie.
Yup. “How do I bounce back from that?” is what she’s asking. Not “How can I learn from this? How do I get involved?” etc
@ Shambles, THANK YOU! She is so self absorbed that she can’t see beyond herself & never will. You nailed it.
Her face?!
I glanced at the header photo and thought it was Caitlin Jenner. Wow, as shallow as it makes me sound, she does not look good. 😲
She was a very pretty young girl. Now she is a mishmash of Kris, Kylie and Kim.
She looks like a blow-up doll
Why did she do this?
Her face was so pretty before and now its just… surgeried.
poor child.
After reading the “I felt so f’n stupid” part of the headline and looking at her picture, I thought she was referring to her lips.
I thought she was the prettiest of the klan too, and now she looks like them. What do you think is next, ass or rack?
I’m praying to Baba Yaga that she lets the whole shebang settle and dissolve.
But butt. Boobs are declasse in fashion, but a butt is on trend.
She didn’t think of the concept but I have no doubt she saw it before she did the shoot. Just like I don’t give models passes for wearing headdresses or saris on covers. You see the looks before you shoot. Speak up.
And yes Kendall and Kylie are as dumb as a box of rocks
Oh, Krist! What happend to her face???Why Kendull? Why?
The lips! And she, like her little sister, has “gained weight.” *snicker*
Yes the commercial was pepsi’s fault. The t shirts and other shit they do, is hers (and her sister’s).
And that’s why I have a hard time with her crocodile tears now. lf she wanted to learn so much from this experience, why did she turn around and slap her face on legendary Rock and Hip Hop artists as if they were a backdrop for HER?
Not buying it. These women are white privilege personified, and she won’t learn from this experience because she doesn’t have to. Watch her turn up pregnant next.
Sorry, but you don’t have to be Einstein to take a look at what the content of the commercial was going to be and say, “you know what? I think I’ll pass”. She didn’t need the money, she didn’t need the profile.
What you DO have to be is completely tone deaf and unaware about reality. And I get it, none of these tricks are living a normal life and they are completely insulated from what people, and particularly people of color are facing every day, but that still doesn’t make it okay for her to say “Geez, I’m all sad and stuff, because like, I didn’t know!!!! Commercials are haaaarrrrdd”. Does the idiot who came up with the concept have to take blame? Obviously. But she basically blamed it on everyone around her and takes zero responsibility for being an uneducated moron.
“I would, obviously, if I knew this was gonna be the outcome I would have never done something like this” – so really, if she thought it wouldn’t have gotten any negative feedback, she would have been totally fine with the shitty premise of the commercial.
She’s still stupid and worse, willfully ignorant.
I agree , Kendall is rich she could afford to pass on this, she’s not some up and coming model who really needed the money and the job. When things work out for Kendall and Kylie the Kardashian/Jenner’s say that they’re smart businesswomen and very involved, but the moment something fails it’s someone else’s fault and they’re not involved at all.
Of course, Pepsi should take a lot of the heat, but… Doesn’t her mother manage her? Even if Kendall was/is too naive to work these things out for herself, shouldn’t her super-smart businesswoman-mother-pimp-manager have seen what a bad move this was for her daughter-client’s career? Managers get their 20% not only for securing work, but for their good career advice, don’t they?
I couldn’t stop looking at her face either. Her lips look so off. Out of everyone she was one of the few who was naturally pretty, why would a successful model mess with her face in the first place?
She had a nose job and brow lift a few years ago to get catwalk ready. The lips, though… Those are new.
Her modeling days are nearly over if not done, so the need to resist messing with her face is probably very low at this point.
They probably gave her an astronomical amount of money to shoot that commercial. But yeah, she should have turned it down and hopefully, she will be a less dim after this.
Last year, I turned down a small role for an indie comedy because I felt the script had a racist undertone. I remember my agent telling me, “you don’t turn down a gig, you don’t turn down a good pay check.” I don’t think that’s true. Taking part in something so unnecessarily offensive is not worth it.
She looks like Khloe with that horrible middle part and hair cut.
She and her family have learned absolutely nothing from this. Kendull is just as self-absorbed and painfully dense as she was before. She and Kim equated the backlash to just hurting someone’s feelings unintentionally instead of taking part trivializing and monetizing a serious issue. The words that spilled out of Kim’s mouth were one cliche after another, just empty words. I don’t think Kim could or should have bashed her, but when you console someone shouldn’t there be some semblance of substance in what you are saying. Do they even have semi-serious discussions with any of the black men that they like to date? One of those men or someone in that black man’s entourage should have been able to explain to her why there was backlash.
At this point, this show is basically propaganda to keep this family in the media. I had to stop watching E! because it became Kardashian central instead of a tv station based on fluff celebrity info.
Black men that actually knew what was up would never date them, and I don’t think the women in that family would seek out those types of men either. If anything they use all their black friends and love interests as passes smh
E! Gotta be one of the most boring channel on tv. They play that show over and over again, different seasons, different episodes…. sometimes they’ll slide in other shows but it’ll go back to them. E! Can’t be making that much money because nobody would really watch those repeats like that.
Ok. She obviously holds part of the blame, she could simply have chosen to not take part in that commercial, but I guess she only cared about the money, or probably thought it would be “super cool” to solve those problems. A hero!
Intelligence is not part of their brand.
Also….HER FACE!!! It’s not like she was 100% natural before, we’ve all seen the pictures of hers and Kylie’s original face, but it was not as obvious as it is now. This family has so many image issues, I feel bad for teens everywhere looking up to them.
The trout lips. Bizarre.
Yeah, they may be dumb, and the lip injections!! Good LAWD!! But what barely 20-something is wise to cultural issues and race issues to the extent they’d know it’s a bad idea to do that commercial? This is how people learn. They put their foot in their mouths and then someone says WTF! And they go oh…wow, didn’t think of it that way. When you live in a bubble it’s hard to be aware of other people’s daily struggles and battles. It’s also hard when it’s played out so publically. Glad she learned the lesson.
pretty accurate when your barley adult you dont really know anything, but feel a lot!
1) those affected by these issues
2) those who care enough
(also, its obvious she didn’t learn. It’s all about what it did to HER)
Yeah I’m with you on this. People forget just how far away from reality these people live, and Kendall grew up living. She was probably told repeatedly “oh, this will be great!” and since she appears to lack critical thinking skills, just went along with it. It’s hard enough for many people to understand how their actions or words will affect others, especially judging by social media, so I don’t expect a sheltered, wealthy, not overly bright reality star to be much better. She’s just got a bigger audience. I do hope she’s learned something, but I guess we’ll see.
Her face is so different. Not as drastic as kylie but that is not the face she was born with.
How is she booking modelling work when she’s morphing into a blowup doll like her sisters?
She was the most natural woman in the family. It was her asset. Till she succumbed to the cult.
What on Earth is going on in that picture ?
stupidity isn’t an excuse, with that said, i think her mother pitched the concept to her(as her momager) and can share the critism.
have zero sympathy for them ever. they want to play the game? then they can carry their scratched knees and cold sores with them.
Looks like she ordered her face out of the same book as the rest of the women in this body snatched family. Her face is almost as bad as Kylie’s without the Simpsons lips Kylie and Khloe have…oh and the Pinocchio butt. #AliensInvaded #BodySnatched
I agree. Totally Pepsi’s fault. Worst marketing team ever. Kendall is far to dim to even remotely see anything wrong with it. Educate yourself Kendall!
Her lips were so distracting. I hope she doesn’t do anything else to her face.
Awwww, baby’s first SKANDAL!
actual snort spit take
That stood out to me too. Thankfully I grew up in a family that didn’t have to include scandal management in our family activities.
Maybe PMK will put pictures, etc in Kendall’s baby book.
“People were offended,” ugh, the passive construction that lets the speaker off the hook annoys me every time I hear it. If she said “I offended people and I feel so bad about it” I would forgive her just for using real grammar to say something that means something.
Maybe she should take some of that green Pepsi paid her and donate it to the ACLU, the Southern Poverty Law Center, the NAACP, etc. Don’t just cry, do something.
Ohhh poor baby, NOT!!!! This family is behind pathetic.
Jesus christ, her face. I never thought she was a great beauty. Handsome girl but no model material, great feline eyes but otherwise just… ok. And now she’s taken what little she has and turned it into plastic terror.
Eh. Them Jenner girls never had a chance did they. PMK is f-cking evil but one has to have a grudging admiration for how methodical she is at destroying lives. Takes some sort of genius to be that f-cking soulless.
I think the thing we can all agree on is the part about is “she’s not a smart girl”. 😹 She and Kylie are barely educated dimwits and the really sad part is Kris thinks that is just fine.
Did she come up with the Pepsi ad? Of course not. But so what? She & her sister stole the likeness of other famous black artists & tried to monetize it by making t-shirts, without getting permission from the artist themselves. Let’s stop making excuses for her.
You can’t play the dumb card one day (I think she’s dumb all day) & then claim to be the creator of an empire the next. Pick a narrative. This entire family makes me sick.
Her face, holy bajeezus. It’s getting really out of hand. I wonder if all these girls look at one another and just start to see a whole different idea of beauty than the rest of us, or if it’s simple body dysmorphia with way too much money on hand. Either way, it’s just sad. None of them were ever particularly gorgeous – if you go back to their original faces, anyhow – but neither were they disgusting. They should’ve stayed put. Now they’re all clones of each other, and can barely move their wax faces and duck lips. To quote Cheeto Voldemort.. “SAD!”
About the Pepsi, like many have pointed out, her wording says it all: she doesn’t care that she offended people, only that it was an inconvenience to her. These people are so far up their own asses, it’s incredible.
“But you don’t know when you’re in the moment”
Um, only if you are a complete idiot. The backlash was swift and immediate. So basically EVERYONE outside of the people who made this commercial knew. She should have known, but she let her ego get in the way – she’s so special that she was able to cure racism with a Pepsi!
Her horrible facial work ages her.
The only member of this trashy family that seems to have a semblance of the face she was born with is Kourtney.
Hand this girl a Pulitzer. Christ.
Whatever. She got paid a boatload to do this ad, how does she feel about that? If she were truly sorry she would’ve donated a portion to any of the numerous humanitarian crisises 45 is causing.
i couldn’t pay attention because I was so distracted by The Lips.
Plenty of blame to go around. Pepsi and their marketing dept/advertising company, and this idiot and her momager who thought $ outweighed common sense and decency.
I haven’t seen anything about her in any of the Paris Fashion week shows, does anyone know if there is a reason for that? I wonder if designers are losing interest in her or if it’s something else.
Her people making her career decisions are stupid. Her management also had her publicize that music festival where the organizers were sued. Her mom keeps her dumb to keep her less independent
