Prince Harry was ‘evidently delighted’ to see his future mother-in-law Doria

Meghan Markle with her mother Doria Ragland at the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games in Toronto

As we discussed yesterday, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry kissed. IN PUBLIC. At the closing ceremony for the Invictus Games on Saturday night. Many predicted that Meghan would attend the closing ceremony, especially given that she attended the opening ceremony. The closing was seemingly less formal, and Harry got to spend a little time with Meghan in what seemed like a private box. Meg was there with a few of her friends, and she brought her mom along too. Her mom, Doria Ragland, wore a simple, lacy blouse and jeans and generally looked very hip and cute. I remember hearing months and months ago that Harry had met Meghan’s parents separately and they had given him the thumbs-up. So, this was not Harry’s first time meeting Doria whatsoever. Apparently, Doria flew in just for this, to see her future son-in-law. Apparently, they’re close.

When a young man seems to be getting along famously with his prospective mother-in-law, it is said, it’s a sign that things are getting mighty serious. It certainly seemed that way at the weekend, when Prince Harry was captured deep in conversation with Doria Ragland, the mum of his girlfriend (and, some say, soon-to-be fiancee) Meghan Markle.

Looking much younger than her 60 years, and enviably trim, in a lilac chiffon top and jeans, with her hair stylishly braided, Miss Ragland had made the five-hour flight from her home in Los Angeles to Toronto, to join the couple at the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games. Harry was evidently delighted to see her, and from their smiles it was clear that the pair already get along famously. They appear to be on such good terms that, at one point, she cupped her hand over her mouth conspiratorially as she whispered something to him.

Royal watchers eagerly awaiting the announcement of an engagement should regard this public show of affection as a highly significant development.

Yeah, it seems pretty obvious that Meghan is close to her mother, and that she would need to the man in her life to be on good terms with her mom. What I like about this though is that… Doria had to fly five hours to attend her future son-in-law’s thing. Doria knows it’s serious. Doria knows that Harry will soon be her son-in-law. And she wanted to make it clear that she’s supporting him too. I also like that Meghan and Doria seem genuinely close but it’s pretty clear that Doria isn’t stage-managing her daughter’s life. If and when Meghan and Harry marry, Doria will likely stay in LA and live her life. She’ll visit, of course. But Meg probably won’t need her mother to be deeply involved in her marriage.

Meghan Markle with Prince Harry at the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games in Toronto

Invictus Games Closing Ceremony

68 Responses to “Prince Harry was ‘evidently delighted’ to see his future mother-in-law Doria”

  1. Div says:
    October 2, 2017 at 9:24 am

    I wonder when the engagement will be announced. During the holiday season? I do believe they are engaged–I can’t see her openly appearing/talking about Harry in VF if it wasn’t a done deal.

    Reply
  2. Alleycat says:
    October 2, 2017 at 9:26 am

    Meghan’s jacket is everything. I love her style.

    Reply
  3. Abs says:
    October 2, 2017 at 9:26 am

    There’s a video of them talking and Harry has his hand on her back. It’s quite cute.

    Reply
  4. CityGirl says:
    October 2, 2017 at 9:29 am

    Thanks for this…..my ray of sunshine this morning. Another tragic day is unfolding in the US

    Reply
  5. LizLemonGotMarried says:
    October 2, 2017 at 9:30 am

    On a morning like this, all the cuteness is needed.

    Reply
  6. Lorelai says:
    October 2, 2017 at 9:32 am

    Thank god for this post after all of the other bullshit we’ve had to endure this morning.

    That’s all I’ve got.

    Reply
  7. sunfuntravel says:
    October 2, 2017 at 9:36 am

    Harry, Look dammit I know its your life and all.. but have you seen the news latley.. the wold is going to sh*t, just saying and engagement will lift the spirit from doom and gloom… the world needs this, It s not all about you Harry, Hurry up dammit!

    Reply
  8. Citresse says:
    October 2, 2017 at 9:42 am

    People still try to compare the Middletons to Markles. It’s like apples to oranges. MM has what it takes to be a public figure no matter the issues within her immediate family. Harry is taking his time, but perhaps MM is also in no rush either. It was heartwarming to see her mother there at IG.

    Reply
  9. Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
    October 2, 2017 at 9:43 am

    Am convinced something is going to be announced soon. She seems willing to marry him and they seem genuinely in love.

    Reply
  10. Liane says:
    October 2, 2017 at 9:45 am

    “But Meg probably won’t need her mother to be deeply involved in her marriage.”

    Whatever could you possibly be alluding to, Kaiser? ;-)

    Reply
  11. MommyMaura says:
    October 2, 2017 at 9:59 am

    Can’t help but try to pit them up against each other (I caught the shade).
    As I said before, When people do this to me they are giving MM the bad end of the stick.
    She only exists to hurt Angry Devil Kate & CM’s feelings.
    MM & Her mom are great without constant comparison to KM & CM, we don’t need to put her up to against someone to highlight her good qualities.

    Reply
  12. The Original Mia says:
    October 2, 2017 at 10:04 am

    I was so happy to see pictures of Harry & Doria interacting. She will be his MIL and them having a good relationship is important. Not only will Meghan need her support, but so will Harry. I have no doubt Doria will be hands off their marriage. She doesn’t seem like that kind of mother, nor does Meghan seem like that type of daughter.

    I really do like Doria’s shirt and flove Meghan’s trench. Still can’t believe the price.

    Reply
  13. Starryfish says:
    October 2, 2017 at 10:06 am

    The videos of them chatting were adorable, they seemed really comfortable with one another. It’s nice to see him look so happy & it’s nice that he’s embracing her family & friends. The world is a complete crap fest these days, I’ll take whatever pleasant news I can get from wherever it may come.

    Reply
  14. nessa nessa says:
    October 2, 2017 at 10:20 am

    I think with all the hype of the cheek kisses & handholding & them being a normal couple what I was hyped over was THIS. I’m not a huge Prince Harry fan but I think it was lovely to see him have that maternal support. He haven’t had that in a long time. And after seeing all the interviews of how he love & miss his mother I was happy. To see Doria come in town to support him in something that is truly important to him. Being visibly in his corner. And the videos of them interacting was so cute…she is so tiny next to him. Lol

    Reply
  15. Merritt says:
    October 2, 2017 at 10:35 am

    If Harry and Meghan do get married it would be nice for him to have a good relationship with his MIL.

    Reply
  16. Jessica says:
    October 2, 2017 at 11:11 am

    I read the comments about Megan on Daily Mail and I was shocked and saddened by how much the Brits dislike her. I think there is some racism going on. Also some jealousy. But, I can’t believe how negative people were to her. In my opinion, she blows Kate out of the water in every aspect… she has a career (yea!) and she didn’t spend a decade chasing after a man and literally doing nothing on her own, she is fashionable, she seems like she’s an independent woman who will really bring it in that role, unlike Waity, who is perfectly happy to use her platform to do …. nothing. Waity expects all of the perks of royal life but doesn’t believe she needs to work for such perks.

    Reply
    • nessa nessa says:
      October 2, 2017 at 11:18 am

      I’m not surprised, they literally have an article that claimed Meghan didn’t past the mother’s test. Mentioned her “thickening” the royal blood or something like that. And other nasty articles they released before prince Harry scolded them set the tone. It’s sad because she have done nothing to warrant this reaction. At all…and yet….

      Reply
    • Merritt says:
      October 2, 2017 at 11:32 am

      Any article on the Daily Mail is filled with negative and horrible comments. I would not use those comments to gauge how Brits feel about Meghan.

      Reply
    • frisbee says:
      October 2, 2017 at 11:38 am

      I usually never read the Daily Mail, the comments section is usually populated by far right trolls, misogynists and other general horrors but I went and had a look. The negative comments are not just from British posters but seem to be from racist lunatics world wide. Please do not confuse the British people with the British tabloids. I personally don’t know anyone who cares about her background and even fewer people that care who Harry Windsor marries, believe me we have far better things to worry about.

      Reply
      • notasugarhere says:
        October 2, 2017 at 12:03 pm

        +1. The small, nasty subset of “humanity” that rants on the DM does not express the opinions of 67 million people.

        Jessica, if those names include jersey, felix, kitty – those are the handful of tumblr queens who post there under multiple user names.

      • KB says:
        October 2, 2017 at 12:28 pm

        A large number of them are right wing nut job Americans

      • PrincessK says:
        October 2, 2017 at 12:46 pm

        Please add a horrible idiot called ‘Luffy’ to that nasty subset. DM encourages these racists because it is click bait and that means money. They keep changing their names and have multiple profiles, felix is obviously posting under a different name now. They keep denying the racism so any time there is a racial slur, I post RACIST! ALERT!!! beside the comment. But going on there really gets me depressed but i have to do it.

      • Lorelai says:
        October 2, 2017 at 1:42 pm

        @Frisbee, me too. I never go to the comment section but ventured over there today just because we’ve been hearing how awful it is lately.

        My favorite comment was this one, which…wtf is this person even talking about?!:

        “I‘ve got questions for this Markle character and her family…I’ll try to make easy with a multiple choice… Who is the greatest human being of all time? Your boyfriends a. Mother, b. Father. C. Paternal mother, d. Paternal father.“

        Uh, okay, dude. I giggled at “this Markle character.”

        I also got a good laugh out of someone declaring, “Harry is a maroon!”

        But I don’t want to give them any more clicks so I’m done. Was an entertaining ten minutes, though :)

      • frisbee says:
        October 2, 2017 at 3:03 pm

        @lorelai -Harry is a maroon, priceless! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 ( or in DM speak ‘princeless’ obvs!)

    • KB says:
      October 2, 2017 at 12:27 pm

      Isn’t that kind of like reading Breitbart comments to gauge American opinion of Barack Obama? Most DM commenters are right wing trolls. Trump has a lot of support on that site. I highly doubt that’s indicative of actual public opinion over there.

      Reply
    • PrincessK says:
      October 2, 2017 at 12:39 pm

      These comments DO NOT represent British public opinion. When the announcement is made there will be overwhelming support from the British public.

      Reply
    • Joannie says:
      October 2, 2017 at 2:39 pm

      Jessica,
      Your hypocrisy is showing. Unbelievable!!

      I read the DM article and it was like reading a poorly written Harlequin romance novel. Barf worthy! If to be believed her parents dont understand how to control their spending and are both bankrupt losers and her brother is a gunslinging abuser. So embarrassing for Harry and his girlfriend. The RF must be mortified despite their own closet of skeletons.

      Reply
  17. MommyMaura says:
    October 2, 2017 at 11:47 am

    again my comment is gone

    Reply
  18. Her Higness says:
    October 2, 2017 at 1:59 pm

    I am soooooo happy!!! It’s really happening!!!! I cannot wait to see MM’s ‘visibly african-american’ (as the media 1st described her!) MOM waving from the palace after the wedding!!! YAY black girls, even half black deserve to relate to princess fairy tales too! I am sooo here for this, its ground breaking & I enjoy seeing ‘others’ soooo uncomfortable and hating on her. We all know WHY YOU MAD BUT GET OVER IT HE MADE IS CHOICE

    Reply

