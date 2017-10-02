Prince Harry was ‘evidently delighted’ to see his future mother-in-law Doria

As we discussed yesterday, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry kissed. IN PUBLIC. At the closing ceremony for the Invictus Games on Saturday night. Many predicted that Meghan would attend the closing ceremony, especially given that she attended the opening ceremony. The closing was seemingly less formal, and Harry got to spend a little time with Meghan in what seemed like a private box. Meg was there with a few of her friends, and she brought her mom along too. Her mom, Doria Ragland, wore a simple, lacy blouse and jeans and generally looked very hip and cute. I remember hearing months and months ago that Harry had met Meghan’s parents separately and they had given him the thumbs-up. So, this was not Harry’s first time meeting Doria whatsoever. Apparently, Doria flew in just for this, to see her future son-in-law. Apparently, they’re close.
When a young man seems to be getting along famously with his prospective mother-in-law, it is said, it’s a sign that things are getting mighty serious. It certainly seemed that way at the weekend, when Prince Harry was captured deep in conversation with Doria Ragland, the mum of his girlfriend (and, some say, soon-to-be fiancee) Meghan Markle.
Looking much younger than her 60 years, and enviably trim, in a lilac chiffon top and jeans, with her hair stylishly braided, Miss Ragland had made the five-hour flight from her home in Los Angeles to Toronto, to join the couple at the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games. Harry was evidently delighted to see her, and from their smiles it was clear that the pair already get along famously. They appear to be on such good terms that, at one point, she cupped her hand over her mouth conspiratorially as she whispered something to him.
Royal watchers eagerly awaiting the announcement of an engagement should regard this public show of affection as a highly significant development.
Yeah, it seems pretty obvious that Meghan is close to her mother, and that she would need to the man in her life to be on good terms with her mom. What I like about this though is that… Doria had to fly five hours to attend her future son-in-law’s thing. Doria knows it’s serious. Doria knows that Harry will soon be her son-in-law. And she wanted to make it clear that she’s supporting him too. I also like that Meghan and Doria seem genuinely close but it’s pretty clear that Doria isn’t stage-managing her daughter’s life. If and when Meghan and Harry marry, Doria will likely stay in LA and live her life. She’ll visit, of course. But Meg probably won’t need her mother to be deeply involved in her marriage.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Pacific Coast News.
I wonder when the engagement will be announced. During the holiday season? I do believe they are engaged–I can’t see her openly appearing/talking about Harry in VF if it wasn’t a done deal.
Yep, I think the African trip cemented it. Maybe they’ll announce over the Christmas break, when the media’s not quite so active? With a wedding mid year a few months after the new Cambridge baby.
A summer wedding would be lovely. Maybe if they want a low-key affair they could do it in Scotland when the Queen goes to Balmoral in August. Maybe Harry could even wear a kilt!
Its evident that these two are definitely in love and if it wasn’t for the BRF, they would have announced. That’s the hold -up. None on Harry’s side are for this at all. They feel he is rushing it, and won’t listen to reason. That’s the story.
How do you know that none on Harry’s side are for it? Or is that just your opinion? Honestly curious. Because I can’t imagine what would be objectionable about Meghan.
..and you know this how?
We had the Palace leak months ago that Harry’s “happiness is paramount” and they will not stand in the way of this match.
In addition to wanting their family member to be happy, the BRF needs someone for the family firm who knows how to work, understands PR, and can do the job. MM fits the bill.
Well I heard ages ago that the ‘Palace’ are bending over backwards to ease Meghan into the RF, at least that is what Camilla is supposed to have implied.
Meghan’s jacket is everything. I love her style.
I really want her mom’s shirt! So pretty.
I saw something almost exact at J.Crew AND Banana Republic!
Well I love Ms Doria’s style too. It has been said that Meghan is the master of casual chic and I think she gets it from her mother. Check out what Ms Doria was wearing to the launderette, she looked wonderful, even though people were using the pictures to try to denigrate her but she looked great.
There’s a video of them talking and Harry has his hand on her back. It’s quite cute.
Thanks for this…..my ray of sunshine this morning. Another tragic day is unfolding in the US
Wow.
I know Megan and Harry have their stans but to suggest this in any way dulls the horror of 500 + people being shot is extra obsessed.
@Ourobo: please give it a rest. That is in no way what CityGirl was saying and you probably know it. FFS. We’re allowed to enjoy the ONE TINY BIT of not-awful news. That in no way reflects our feelings about the victims of this horrific shooting. Total false equivalency.
Their was just a mass shooting in Las Vegas….this isn’t a Stan thing I’m assuming & simply “cute news in a sea of sadness”.
I really, really don’t understand at all why they have so many stans in the first place. However, on a morning after another act of terrorism occured, it’s good to hear and see something nice about a happy couple
Stop.
She didn’t say that it dulls the horror of the terrorism in Las Vegas. She appreciates the ray of sunshine this love story brings. Stop being obtuse and divisive.
She said it another tragic day in America what else does she mean? Sigh…
That’s some talented concern- trolling right there. You must practice diligently.
50+ not 500+. Ourobo
NotSoSocialButterfly, I’m glad to see someone else calling out the concern trolling. That is an increasingly-popular way of going after this pairing sideways.
Over 50 are dead but 500 have been injured/shot. Whether you like it or not that’s true.
Go away Ourobo. If you don’t like the posts and comments don’t read them. Go lecture people on the other sites.
We are sadly getting so used to this, when the news says, “50 shot” it means “killed” to me, with additional numbers of injured being listed separately. But remember kids, gun control is evil incarnate according to the wing nuts in charge.
Please what is a Stan???
A Stan is an over the top fan of someone.
Comes from a combination of the words “stalker” and “fan” I think.
Not sure what to call the anti portion, because it appears to be the obsessed anti-Meghan/Harry folks who are literally stalking her.
@PrincessK: I think it originated from Stalker + Fan = Stan.
I don’t think the posters on CB who like Harry and Meghan together are “stans” at all. (Well, for the most part!) I think it refers more to superfans on Tumblr, which thankfully I have never had the pleasure of visiting
ETA: NOTA it looks like we were typing at the same time. Honestly, I think the ones who *think* they are stans are the crazy stalker types. They call themselves fans, but if they were truly a “fan” of someone, they would not post all of the garbage that they do about Meghan and her family.
Thanks for the explanation everybody. I certainly do not want to be a Stan.
I’m so glad you asked!! LOL I was looking it up on google……
@notasugarhere….500+ have been injured….what kind of ammunition and guns did this lone gunman have …madness!!
On a morning like this, all the cuteness is needed.
Thank god for this post after all of the other bullshit we’ve had to endure this morning.
That’s all I’ve got.
Harry, Look dammit I know its your life and all.. but have you seen the news latley.. the wold is going to sh*t, just saying and engagement will lift the spirit from doom and gloom… the world needs this, It s not all about you Harry, Hurry up dammit!
So. True.
People still try to compare the Middletons to Markles. It’s like apples to oranges. MM has what it takes to be a public figure no matter the issues within her immediate family. Harry is taking his time, but perhaps MM is also in no rush either. It was heartwarming to see her mother there at IG.
At this point Harry also seems to have more of what it takes to be a public than his shy brother.
Am convinced something is going to be announced soon. She seems willing to marry him and they seem genuinely in love.
“But Meg probably won’t need her mother to be deeply involved in her marriage.”
Whatever could you possibly be alluding to, Kaiser?
Meghan will need her mother, the Palace is full of spies and intrigue.
MM has plenty of friends and others for a support system. I think it’s overwhelming clear she doesn’t cling to her mother such as we’ve seen from Kate. The palace is not all cloak and dagger as you suggest but it is a political minefield to a degree. Look, dimwit William hasn’t been eaten alive, therefore the logical conclusion is MM will thrive.
And, the nights are dark and full of terrors…
Sorry, PrincessK, I couldn’t resist a GOT quote here!
Can’t help but try to pit them up against each other (I caught the shade).
She only exists to hurt Angry Devil Kate & CM’s feelings.
MM & Her mom are great without constant comparison to KM & CM, we don’t need to put her up to against someone to highlight her good qualities.
I agree.
Its the Princess Royal Grudge Match!
Markle versus Middleton!
WHO will take the final crown?
I was so happy to see pictures of Harry & Doria interacting. She will be his MIL and them having a good relationship is important. Not only will Meghan need her support, but so will Harry. I have no doubt Doria will be hands off their marriage. She doesn’t seem like that kind of mother, nor does Meghan seem like that type of daughter.
I really do like Doria’s shirt and flove Meghan’s trench. Still can’t believe the price.
The videos of them chatting were adorable, they seemed really comfortable with one another. It’s nice to see him look so happy & it’s nice that he’s embracing her family & friends. The world is a complete crap fest these days, I’ll take whatever pleasant news I can get from wherever it may come.
I think with all the hype of the cheek kisses & handholding & them being a normal couple what I was hyped over was THIS. I’m not a huge Prince Harry fan but I think it was lovely to see him have that maternal support. He haven’t had that in a long time. And after seeing all the interviews of how he love & miss his mother I was happy. To see Doria come in town to support him in something that is truly important to him. Being visibly in his corner. And the videos of them interacting was so cute…she is so tiny next to him. Lol
If Harry and Meghan do get married it would be nice for him to have a good relationship with his MIL.
Yes, exactly.
Can I confess that seeing a guy being so kind and respectful to his (prospective) mother in law makes me a tiny bit jealous? I miss that simplicity in life. Now that we’ve been married/kids/family fights/etc. those relationships are so complicated. Sigh.
I read the comments about Megan on Daily Mail and I was shocked and saddened by how much the Brits dislike her. I think there is some racism going on. Also some jealousy. But, I can’t believe how negative people were to her. In my opinion, she blows Kate out of the water in every aspect… she has a career (yea!) and she didn’t spend a decade chasing after a man and literally doing nothing on her own, she is fashionable, she seems like she’s an independent woman who will really bring it in that role, unlike Waity, who is perfectly happy to use her platform to do …. nothing. Waity expects all of the perks of royal life but doesn’t believe she needs to work for such perks.
I’m not surprised, they literally have an article that claimed Meghan didn’t past the mother’s test. Mentioned her “thickening” the royal blood or something like that. And other nasty articles they released before prince Harry scolded them set the tone. It’s sad because she have done nothing to warrant this reaction. At all…and yet….
Any article on the Daily Mail is filled with negative and horrible comments. I would not use those comments to gauge how Brits feel about Meghan.
I usually never read the Daily Mail, the comments section is usually populated by far right trolls, misogynists and other general horrors but I went and had a look. The negative comments are not just from British posters but seem to be from racist lunatics world wide. Please do not confuse the British people with the British tabloids. I personally don’t know anyone who cares about her background and even fewer people that care who Harry Windsor marries, believe me we have far better things to worry about.
+1. The small, nasty subset of “humanity” that rants on the DM does not express the opinions of 67 million people.
Jessica, if those names include jersey, felix, kitty – those are the handful of tumblr queens who post there under multiple user names.
A large number of them are right wing nut job Americans
Please add a horrible idiot called ‘Luffy’ to that nasty subset. DM encourages these racists because it is click bait and that means money. They keep changing their names and have multiple profiles, felix is obviously posting under a different name now. They keep denying the racism so any time there is a racial slur, I post RACIST! ALERT!!! beside the comment. But going on there really gets me depressed but i have to do it.
@Frisbee, me too. I never go to the comment section but ventured over there today just because we’ve been hearing how awful it is lately.
My favorite comment was this one, which…wtf is this person even talking about?!:
“I‘ve got questions for this Markle character and her family…I’ll try to make easy with a multiple choice… Who is the greatest human being of all time? Your boyfriends a. Mother, b. Father. C. Paternal mother, d. Paternal father.“
Uh, okay, dude. I giggled at “this Markle character.”
I also got a good laugh out of someone declaring, “Harry is a maroon!”
But I don’t want to give them any more clicks so I’m done. Was an entertaining ten minutes, though
@lorelai -Harry is a maroon, priceless! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 ( or in DM speak ‘princeless’ obvs!)
Isn’t that kind of like reading Breitbart comments to gauge American opinion of Barack Obama? Most DM commenters are right wing trolls. Trump has a lot of support on that site. I highly doubt that’s indicative of actual public opinion over there.
These comments DO NOT represent British public opinion. When the announcement is made there will be overwhelming support from the British public.
Jessica,
Your hypocrisy is showing. Unbelievable!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
again my comment is gone
I am soooooo happy!!! It’s really happening!!!! I cannot wait to see MM’s ‘visibly african-american’ (as the media 1st described her!) MOM waving from the palace after the wedding!!! YAY black girls, even half black deserve to relate to princess fairy tales too! I am sooo here for this, its ground breaking & I enjoy seeing ‘others’ soooo uncomfortable and hating on her. We all know WHY YOU MAD BUT GET OVER IT HE MADE IS CHOICE
Well there are theories we’ve had a couple of British Queens of African descent already so you do have something to relate to: https://www.theguardian.com/world/2009/mar/12/race-monarchy. I’d be quite happy if we had a third one too:)
