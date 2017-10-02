Prince Harry was ‘evidently delighted’ to see his future mother-in-law Doria

As we discussed yesterday, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry kissed. IN PUBLIC. At the closing ceremony for the Invictus Games on Saturday night. Many predicted that Meghan would attend the closing ceremony, especially given that she attended the opening ceremony. The closing was seemingly less formal, and Harry got to spend a little time with Meghan in what seemed like a private box. Meg was there with a few of her friends, and she brought her mom along too. Her mom, Doria Ragland, wore a simple, lacy blouse and jeans and generally looked very hip and cute. I remember hearing months and months ago that Harry had met Meghan’s parents separately and they had given him the thumbs-up. So, this was not Harry’s first time meeting Doria whatsoever. Apparently, Doria flew in just for this, to see her future son-in-law. Apparently, they’re close.

When a young man seems to be getting along famously with his prospective mother-in-law, it is said, it’s a sign that things are getting mighty serious. It certainly seemed that way at the weekend, when Prince Harry was captured deep in conversation with Doria Ragland, the mum of his girlfriend (and, some say, soon-to-be fiancee) Meghan Markle. Looking much younger than her 60 years, and enviably trim, in a lilac chiffon top and jeans, with her hair stylishly braided, Miss Ragland had made the five-hour flight from her home in Los Angeles to Toronto, to join the couple at the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games. Harry was evidently delighted to see her, and from their smiles it was clear that the pair already get along famously. They appear to be on such good terms that, at one point, she cupped her hand over her mouth conspiratorially as she whispered something to him. Royal watchers eagerly awaiting the announcement of an engagement should regard this public show of affection as a highly significant development.

Yeah, it seems pretty obvious that Meghan is close to her mother, and that she would need to the man in her life to be on good terms with her mom. What I like about this though is that… Doria had to fly five hours to attend her future son-in-law’s thing. Doria knows it’s serious. Doria knows that Harry will soon be her son-in-law. And she wanted to make it clear that she’s supporting him too. I also like that Meghan and Doria seem genuinely close but it’s pretty clear that Doria isn’t stage-managing her daughter’s life. If and when Meghan and Harry marry, Doria will likely stay in LA and live her life. She’ll visit, of course. But Meg probably won’t need her mother to be deeply involved in her marriage.