“Allegedly, Hugh Hefner didn’t leave his widow Crystal anything in the will” links
  • October 02, 2017

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Embed from Getty Images

Allegedly, Hugh Hefner didn’t leave his widow Crystal anything in his will. He left his $46 million to his kids and various charities. [The Blemish]
Michael B. Jordan has had a quiet 2017. 2018 is going to be lit though. [LaineyGossip]
This donkey is a total honeybadger. [Dlisted]
For years, I’ve wanted a leopard-print coat. Is this the year I get one? [Go Fug Yourself]
Love is love is love in Germany. [Jezebel]
Pajiba liked Tom Cruise’s new movie. [Pajiba]
Gigi Hadid looks great in Vogue Japan. [Celebslam]
Recap of last night’s Shahs of Sunset. [Reality Tea]
People in Puerto Rico don’t have electricity, much less fake news. [Buzzfeed]
So will Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson get married? [Starcasm]
Gigi Hadid’s makeup is so bad here! [Moe Jackson]

Embed from Getty Images

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

7 Responses to ““Allegedly, Hugh Hefner didn’t leave his widow Crystal anything in the will” links”

  1. CynicalAnn says:
    October 2, 2017 at 12:30 pm

    I’d read he’d already given her a $5 million home. And presumably other items worth $$.

    Reply
  2. spidey says:
    October 2, 2017 at 12:42 pm

    Didn’t he see her right before he died? Probably to protect her from having to fight the family after he died. Or am I cynical?

    Reply
  3. TQB says:
    October 2, 2017 at 12:43 pm

    She got a $5MM house and money under the pre-nup. I don’t think this was a surprise or a “gotcha” thing, if that’s the implication. It was always the plan.

    Reply
  4. Merritt says:
    October 2, 2017 at 1:44 pm

    I’ve read conflicting stories. Some claim Crystal got nothing and others claim she actually received 5 million. IMO, 5 million is not enough to be married to that disgusting man and live in that gross house that he ruined.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment