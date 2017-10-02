“Allegedly, Hugh Hefner didn’t leave his widow Crystal anything in the will” links

Allegedly, Hugh Hefner didn’t leave his widow Crystal anything in his will. He left his $46 million to his kids and various charities. [The Blemish]
I’d read he’d already given her a $5 million home. And presumably other items worth $$.
Didn’t he see her right before he died? Probably to protect her from having to fight the family after he died. Or am I cynical?
She got a $5MM house and money under the pre-nup. I don’t think this was a surprise or a “gotcha” thing, if that’s the implication. It was always the plan.
I’ve read conflicting stories. Some claim Crystal got nothing and others claim she actually received 5 million. IMO, 5 million is not enough to be married to that disgusting man and live in that gross house that he ruined.
Not nearly enough for four years out of her life with that lizard. Maybe she was smart and siphoned off some cash and asked for jewelry for every occasion.
Four years out of her life that she willingly decide to spend with him. She married him under her own free will. Let’s not make her out to be some victim who was forced in to this scenario.
most people never earn this money in their lifetime. 4 years is nothing, she is still young enough to have a whole new life with a whole new man and even have children. I dont pity her, I think she will be just fine.
