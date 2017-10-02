Tom Petty has passed away at 66 following cardiac arrest (update)

Legendary rocker Tom Petty has passed away. He was found at his home in Malibu, California unconscious on Sunday night after having suffered cardiac arrest. He was placed on life support at the hospital but sadly did not survive. He was just 66 years old. Petty has been making music for over forty years, has sold over 80 million records and is one of the best selling music artists of all time. He was just touring with his band and did his last show on Monday. This comes as a great shock to so many of us who grew up listening and relating to his music. Petty is survived by his wife, Dana York Epperson, and his two daughters from his first marriage, Adria and AnnaKim Violett.

“It’s shocking, crushing news,” Petty’s friend and Traveling Wilburys bandmate Bob Dylan tells Rolling Stone in a statement. “I thought the world of Tom. He was great performer, full of the light, a friend, and I’ll never forget him.”

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers recently completed a summer tour last Monday with three nights at the Hollywood Bowl. The trek marked the band’s 40th anniversary and found him playing rarely played deep cuts like their first album’s opener, “Rockin’ Around (With You),” and a selection of Wildflowers cuts. It was intended to be his “last trip around the country.” He told Rolling Stone, though, that it wasn’t his intention to quit playing. “I need something to do, or I tend to be a nuisance around the house,” he said.

In the late Seventies, Petty’s romanticized tales of rebels, outcasts and refugees started climbing the pop charts. When he sang, his voice was filled with a heartfelt drama that perfectly complemented the Heartbreakers’ ragged rock & roll. Songs like “The Waiting,” “You Got Lucky,” “I Won’t Back Down,” “Learning to Fly” and “Mary Jane’s Last Dance” all dominated Billboard’s rock chart, and the majority of Petty’s albums have been certified either gold or platinum. His most recent release, Hypnotic Eye, debuted at Number One in 2014. Petty, who also recorded as a solo artist and as a member of the Traveling Wilburys and Mudcrutch, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2002.

[From Rolling Stone]

I asked Corey for help with this story as she’s a huge fan of Petty’s and I knew she would want to add her condolences. Corey wrote “I grew up with Tom Petty, drawing his band’s logo on my notebooks in school. In college, I was able to see him perform live, and it was a show I never forgot. As a Florida girl, I always took pride in knowing I was from the same state as Tom. He will definitely be missed but I know his music will live forever.” I could not put it better. RIP Tom, thank you for giving us your music and your one-of-a-kind voice.

Update 2: Tom Petty’s manager has confirmed his death. He issued a statement that Petty “suffered cardiac arrest at his home in Malibu in the early hours of this morning and was taken to UCLA Medical Center but could not be revived. He died peacefully at 8:40pm PT surrounded by family, his bandmates and friends.

Update: After multiple news outlets reported this story, The LAPD is reporting that it cannot confirm Petty’s death. TMZ has reported that Petty had a do not resuscitate order and was removed from life support earlier today.

“Learning to Fly”

“Free Fallin’”

“Don’t Come Around Here No More”

“Runnin Down a Dream”

“The Waiting”

“Stop Dragging My Heart Around”

“Yer So Bad”

photos credit: WENN, PRPhotos and Pacific Coast News

 

41 Responses to “Tom Petty has passed away at 66 following cardiac arrest (update)”

  1. Kay says:
    October 2, 2017 at 5:02 pm

    Another legend …….rip.

  2. Aims says:
    October 2, 2017 at 5:02 pm

    Dear God this is sad!!!!! I loved Tom!!! Thank you for the music Tom!!

    “You don’t know how it feels to be me.”

  3. KB says:
    October 2, 2017 at 5:06 pm

    The hits just keep coming. RIP Tom.

  4. GingerCrunch says:
    October 2, 2017 at 5:08 pm

    Thanks for this! What a great tribute and what a sad day.

  5. Shambles says:
    October 2, 2017 at 5:10 pm

    Last dance with Mary Jane…

    One more time to kill the pain…

    WTF is this day?!? Rest In Peace, rock legend and poet of souls.

    The dam is broken. Can’t stop crying now

    • mia girl says:
      October 2, 2017 at 5:41 pm

      I have been so sad today. Stayed in my PJs all day. Couldn’t even bring myself to comment on the Vegas tragedy – I have no words.

      But this news was the straw – I can’t stop crying. Like @Corey, I am a Florida girl and so we have a special place for Petty in our hearts.

      I hope Tom Petty is somewhere playing for all of the poor souls who lost their lives in Vegas last night. May they all rest in peace.

      • Shambles says:
        October 2, 2017 at 6:23 pm

        Mia Girl,

        *hugs* I am right there with you. It’s been such a hard day. To literally wake up to the news in Vegas, the continuing devastation in Puerto Rico, and now this… today is just rough.

      • Esmom says:
        October 2, 2017 at 6:55 pm

        Now I’m crying, what a sweet sentiment. RIP.

        I have my own fond memories of Petty’s music but my teenage son, a talented musician who plays in a band, counts him as one of his major influences. He was fortunately able to see him play at Wrigley Field this summer, rocking gloriously in the midst of a torrential storm. I wish I could find the words to console him now.

        Into the great wide open…

  6. jugil1 says:
    October 2, 2017 at 5:11 pm

    Tom Petty was the soundtrack of my teen years. I had seen him at least 6 times in concert & he never disappointed. RIP Tom.

  7. imqrious2 says:
    October 2, 2017 at 5:17 pm

    Celebrity Death comes in threes (although not connected): Hugh Hefner, Monty Hall, and now Tom Petty…all within this last week or so.

    RIP…

  8. adastraperaspera says:
    October 2, 2017 at 5:22 pm

    RIP, Tom. Loved your music.

    Reply
    October 2, 2017 at 5:22 pm

    “Music is probably the only real magic I have encountered in my life. There’s not some trick involved with it. It’s pure and it’s real. It moves, it heals, it communicates and does all these incredible things.” – Tom Petty

  10. Betsy says:
    October 2, 2017 at 5:24 pm

    I won’t back down, either, Tom! Thanks for the tunes, friend.

    Reply
    October 2, 2017 at 5:24 pm

    Shocked and saddened.

    Reply
    October 2, 2017 at 5:27 pm

    My older sister took me to his concert in like 1997 when I was 14. She and her friends were older (nowhere near 21 I should add), and she gave me one beer and told me to sip it slowly and don’t embarrass her. I’ll never forget that night for as long as I live.

    Reply
    October 2, 2017 at 5:33 pm

    Damn. I was never a big fan but I liked some of his songs. I love Stevie Nicks and she always called herself an honourary Heartbreaker. I hope she’s doing okay. RIP.

    Reply
    October 2, 2017 at 5:43 pm

    His death has yet to be confirmed!
    https://pitchfork.com/news/tom-petty-dead-at-66/

  15. StillTotalled says:
    October 2, 2017 at 6:07 pm

    😢

  16. Bliss 51 says:
    October 2, 2017 at 6:41 pm

    The poster is sappy but don’t let that fool you. Some wonderful character actors and cameos from Ric Ocasek, The Cars and Tom Petty. Great soundtrack too!

    http://www.imdb.com/title/tt0093467/?ref_=nm_flmg_act_63

  17. Dttimes2 says:
    October 2, 2017 at 6:53 pm

    Nope in denial loved his music…so sad #tooyoung

  18. brooksie says:
    October 2, 2017 at 7:00 pm

    Ugh, today sucks. “Stop Dragging My Heart Around” reminds me so much of my Mom as it is her favorite song. Rest peacefully. <3

  19. KiddVicious says:
    October 2, 2017 at 7:02 pm

    Damn it. I’m hoping this is false (since it hasn’t been confirmed) and he’s going to have a good laugh when he’s better.

    I love Tom Petty, I still listen to him every day. I wanted to name my cat Tom Petty but couldn’t get the husband to agree.

  20. Itteh Bitteh says:
    October 2, 2017 at 7:14 pm

    They’re saying brain death and DNR status with removal of life support. Is just a matter of time at this point. :(

  21. Solo says:
    October 2, 2017 at 7:15 pm

    You belong among the wildflowers….

    More sad news…

  22. Beth says:
    October 2, 2017 at 7:33 pm

    These past few years have been brutal with so many of the best passing away too soon

    Reply
    October 2, 2017 at 8:07 pm

    I listened to classic rock and blues music all day yesterday as I learned so much of it from my father and it was the anniversary of his death two years ago. “I Won’t Back Down” was one of the last songs I heard last night before falling asleep.

    RIP Tom. My Daddy would love to meet you.

  24. FLORC says:
    October 2, 2017 at 8:43 pm

    Some people leave a mark that makes the world better just by living their life. I believe he was 1.

  25. diana says:
    October 2, 2017 at 8:45 pm

    We’ve reached a point where life stops giving us things and starts taking them away.

    Reply
    • justcrimmles says:
      October 3, 2017 at 12:02 am

      An inevitable, but crappy just the same part of life.

      I remember the first time I saw him. The video for I Won’t Back Down. I couldn’t read the artist/title info clearly enough, so I thought his name was Joe Penny. And I was convinced he was Australian. Because he was blonde (not sure why blonde=Australian to my 8 year old brain, but ok.) Joe or Tom, Australian or American, I was hooked. And eventually, properly informed of his real name and whereabouts. My sixth grade teacher played Full Moon Fever nearly every day, and that was by far the best part of that year. To this day, if Free Fallin is played while I’m sleeping, I’ll wake up.

      Hopefully he recovers. Not ready for this world without him in it. His poor family. Ugh. What a day 😞💔

  26. Anare says:
    October 3, 2017 at 12:33 am

    1986 Bob Dylan, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers and the Grateful Dead together in concert. We had tickets in the forth row. I was in awe. Always loved Tom Petty. Was just listening to Breakdown on the radio and thinking what a great tune it is, how well it has held up over the years. RIP Tom Petty, gone too soon.

  27. Dani Wulf says:
    October 3, 2017 at 1:15 am

    I would always listen to his music to make myself feel better.

  28. StillTotalled says:
    October 3, 2017 at 1:34 am

    Confirmed.
    https://www.cnn.com/2017/10/03/entertainment/tom-petty-obit/index.html

  29. Katebush says:
    October 3, 2017 at 2:34 am

    Love Tom, such a distinctive voice . v sad to read this . 66 is so young

  30. Lindy79 says:
    October 3, 2017 at 3:48 am

    Devastated. It’s all I have right now.

