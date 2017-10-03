Jimmy Kimmel chokes back tears in a searing monologue about gun violence

There’s been a lot of debate and conversation about Jimmy Kimmel’s transformation this year, from a somewhat bumbling, apolitical late-night talk show host to the more emotional, political badass commentator and activist we see today. Personally, I like it – there’s been a need for someone in the late-night world to really step and do this kind of thing now that Jon Stewart and David Letterman are no longer there for us every night. Stephen Colbert has been trying (and I’m still not really into New Colbert), and Trevor Noah is a nothingburger, honestly. John Oliver carved out a brilliant place for himself, but he only comes on once a week.

So, I’m glad that Kimmel has stepped up. The fact that it’s authentic and personal for him makes his commentary especially relevant and, frankly, difficult to criticize. You know what I mean? The Deplorables have a hard time attacking Jimmy Kimmel over health care because of Kimmel’s personal story of his baby. They’ll have a hard time attacking Kimmel over his open, heartbreaking emotion about what happened in his hometown of Las Vegas too. Kimmel’s cold open last night was about the Las Vegas Massacre and gun control. Here’s the video:

There’s a lot of talk this morning about Kimmel’s emotion, his sadness, the fact that he was choking back tears for a solid 10 minutes. But you know what strikes me? This is an angry f–king monologue. Justifiably angry. Kimmel is sad, absolutely, but more than that, he is so f–king angry that he can barely see straight. We need more of this. More anger. Sadness, prayers, condolences, all of that hasn’t gotten us anywhere.

Kimmel also called out President Donald Trump, Senator Majority leader Mitch McConnell and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan “should be praying – they should be praying for God to forgive them for letting the gun lobby run this country because it’s so crazy,” he said, also calling them “lawmakers who won’t do anything about this because the NRA has their balls in a money clip.” Then, Kimmel showed photos of 56 senators on the big screen behind him. “I want to show you something, here are faces of the Senators who – days after the shooting in Orlando – voted against a bill that would have closed those loopholes,” Kimmel told the audience. “The House of Representatives will be voting on a piece of legislation this week. It’s a bill to legalize the sale of silencers. For guns. This is what they’re working on. We have a major problem with gun violence in this country – and I guess they don’t care.”

[Via People]

Pretty much.