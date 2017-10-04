Us Weekly: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle are probably already engaged, derp

I’m actually starting to worry a little bit about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. I’m not worried about their relationship – they’re fine, and I’m sure Meghan will soon be Duchess of Whatever. No, my worry is that The Duchessing of Meghan isn’t happening soon enough! She’s reportedly planning on staying in Toronto for the next month (or longer) because of her work commitments. It’s now widely theorized that Meg and Harry won’t announce the engagement until she’s through with Suits. Which means we’re looking at another four weeks – possibly longer – of “wait and see” rumor-mongering and silly tabloid reporting. Don’t get me wrong, I need silly royal gossip, especially this week. So enjoy this Us Weekly story, because we’re probably going to be reading variations of it for the next month.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may already be planning their walk down the aisle. Friends close to the couple suspect that the two, dating for about a year and a half, are engaged. “I think it’s already happened but they’re holding the news back until she has finished on Suits,” one pal tells Us Weekly exclusively. “I’ve never seen them happier. It’s amazing.” As previously reported, the duo made their first public outing as a couple at the Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada,on September 23. At the event’s closing ceremony on September 30, Harry kissed and hugged his girlfriend and hung out with her mom, Doria Radlan. A source close to the actress tells Us that Doria attending the games was something Harry and Markle had discussed “more than a couple months prior,” adding: “Harry was the one to suggest it as it was an event he knew she’d enjoy being part of and an opportunity for them to celebrate a special moment together.” While the day was an overall success, the prince has already been in good standing with his love’s mother. “Harry first met Doria last summer when he visited Los Angeles with Meghan,” a source tells Us. “She was bowled over at how down-to-earth and humble he is They got on really well and he’s done his best to protect her from media intrusion as he has Meghan. Harry is incredibly protective about the people he cares about and Doria has really felt that. It’s one of the things she admired about Harry the most when she was getting to know him.” The already positive day was made even better for Harry thanks to Markle being by his side. “Invictus Toronto was a smashing success. Harry couldn’t be more proud of everyone who was involved, took part or even attended. He gets a little nervous before these things but he had nothing to worry about,” a source close to the royal tells Us. “Having Meghan by his side made things even sweeter. The moments with Meghan during the games were somewhat unplanned. It was always going to be the case that she would attend but moments like walking hand-in-hand to the wheelchair tennis were spur of the moment. He’s always been one to follow his heart and emotions.”

[From Us Weekly]

The only thing that I think is absolute bullsh-t is that his appearance with Meghan was “somewhat unplanned.” Please. That’s not the case at all. Meghan planned it. Harry planned it. Harry’s team planned it. Meghan’s publicist previewed the plan. I get the messaging, that Harry is in love and spontaneous and not a tight-ass like his brother. But there’s no shame in saying, sure, we planned it. We planned it for months, that the first photos of Meg and Harry together were always going to be at Invictus. Harry thinks that “planning” it makes it seem less authentic. If anything, the fact that they planned it for so long makes it MORE authentic: it’s further proof that he’s incredibly serious about her and Meghan is being “rolled out” as his bride.

And yes, of course they’re already engaged. I believe Harry formally proposed to Meghan during their trip to Africa this summer. But she knew she was getting engaged before then, or else she wouldn’t have given that Vanity Fair interview.