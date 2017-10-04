Us Weekly: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle are probably already engaged, derp

I’m actually starting to worry a little bit about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. I’m not worried about their relationship – they’re fine, and I’m sure Meghan will soon be Duchess of Whatever. No, my worry is that The Duchessing of Meghan isn’t happening soon enough! She’s reportedly planning on staying in Toronto for the next month (or longer) because of her work commitments. It’s now widely theorized that Meg and Harry won’t announce the engagement until she’s through with Suits. Which means we’re looking at another four weeks – possibly longer – of “wait and see” rumor-mongering and silly tabloid reporting. Don’t get me wrong, I need silly royal gossip, especially this week. So enjoy this Us Weekly story, because we’re probably going to be reading variations of it for the next month.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may already be planning their walk down the aisle. Friends close to the couple suspect that the two, dating for about a year and a half, are engaged. “I think it’s already happened but they’re holding the news back until she has finished on Suits,” one pal tells Us Weekly exclusively. “I’ve never seen them happier. It’s amazing.”
As previously reported, the duo made their first public outing as a couple at the Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada,on September 23. At the event’s closing ceremony on September 30, Harry kissed and hugged his girlfriend and hung out with her mom, Doria Radlan. A source close to the actress tells Us that Doria attending the games was something Harry and Markle had discussed “more than a couple months prior,” adding: “Harry was the one to suggest it as it was an event he knew she’d enjoy being part of and an opportunity for them to celebrate a special moment together.”
While the day was an overall success, the prince has already been in good standing with his love’s mother. “Harry first met Doria last summer when he visited Los Angeles with Meghan,” a source tells Us. “She was bowled over at how down-to-earth and humble he is They got on really well and he’s done his best to protect her from media intrusion as he has Meghan. Harry is incredibly protective about the people he cares about and Doria has really felt that. It’s one of the things she admired about Harry the most when she was getting to know him.”
The already positive day was made even better for Harry thanks to Markle being by his side. “Invictus Toronto was a smashing success. Harry couldn’t be more proud of everyone who was involved, took part or even attended. He gets a little nervous before these things but he had nothing to worry about,” a source close to the royal tells Us. “Having Meghan by his side made things even sweeter. The moments with Meghan during the games were somewhat unplanned. It was always going to be the case that she would attend but moments like walking hand-in-hand to the wheelchair tennis were spur of the moment. He’s always been one to follow his heart and emotions.”
The only thing that I think is absolute bullsh-t is that his appearance with Meghan was “somewhat unplanned.” Please. That’s not the case at all. Meghan planned it. Harry planned it. Harry’s team planned it. Meghan’s publicist previewed the plan. I get the messaging, that Harry is in love and spontaneous and not a tight-ass like his brother. But there’s no shame in saying, sure, we planned it. We planned it for months, that the first photos of Meg and Harry together were always going to be at Invictus. Harry thinks that “planning” it makes it seem less authentic. If anything, the fact that they planned it for so long makes it MORE authentic: it’s further proof that he’s incredibly serious about her and Meghan is being “rolled out” as his bride.
And yes, of course they’re already engaged. I believe Harry formally proposed to Meghan during their trip to Africa this summer. But she knew she was getting engaged before then, or else she wouldn’t have given that Vanity Fair interview.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
and water is wet.
US Weekly, unless you have pics of the ring…..NEXT
Yep
I honestly just want the ring pics. I feel like Harry will have great taste.
Neither of them are really good with fashion plus the ring will most likely be a family heirloom.
From his side, obviously lol
I honestly just want the ring pics. I feel like Harry will have great taste.
These stories aren’t exciting. The novelty wore off a long time ago. Just saying..
There’s no way any announcement will be made before she’s safely in London for the holidays, after filming ends. Otherwise, can you imagine the logistics and costs of having RPOs in Toronto protecting her? Nah, nothing will announce until they are together (and after TQ and DoE’s anniversary). Christmas 💍, late Spring wedding 🥂🤴🏼👰🏽 Is my guess 😊
Don’t see the need of this filming to continue – unless her move is timed/part of the Official Announcement, whereas Meg Sparkle begin Official Royal duties with Prince Henry – her pending POWales in-laws.
I agree. Yawn! Next!
Moi aussi
Respectfully disagree. Love is good. They are cute. Honks for Megs and Harry. Their obvious joy is a little ray of sunshine through the Trumpian gloom.
+1
Long time CB reader, never commented before. However as someone who has been following the royals for a while, I would like to add my two cents.
Chelsy studied PPE at a prestigious university in Africa, while dating Harry, then studied law, a demanding degree, when she could have just become a rich girl dating a prince in London. She already had a great undergraduate degree from a good university and daddy money.
She was also employed by Allen & Overy, a leading law firm in the UK. She did not study a silly degree to be close to Harry. She did not get employed in daddy’s friend’s law firm.
She later on gave interviews when launching her jewellery line. I actually liked her a lot after reading those interviews. She came from an easygoing background, not stuffy at all. She dreamed of becoming a lawyer when she was young and pursued her dreams. She worked very hard as a lawyer, like all lawyers do. I have to say of all the girlfriends, Chelsy is probably the smartest and hardest working one.
We all cherry pick. But this glorification of Meghan, even at the expense of Harry’s exes bothers me. I also think it has something to do with how much people hate Kate.
You cannot compare the two in my opinion. Kate was at university when she met William, her life was defined by her relationship, especially since she lived in the UK and William is the future king. Meghan did not have that, so she was free to pursue whatever she wanted.
Also how do we know Kate didn’t work? What about the hacked phone message where William says (I googled) “You are probably very busy working but if there is any chance you are free, maybe later this afternoon or evening, I might be able to get out.” That was a private message and William says Kate is very busy working. But a lot of people ignore that because it doesn’t fit the lazy Kate narrative.
I was excited about Meghan at first. Her being biracial, her degree at a good university, her having a career. However there is a lot about her that people here criticize when other celebrities do them: her self-promotion (check her Instagram, and VF cover? For Suits?), some of her best friends (Mulroneys? Really?), her lifestyle aspirations and the fact that she wants to be goop 2, etc. I mean Amal is a successful lawyer and people bash her like crazy, but somehow Meghan is a unicorn?
I initially thought it was great that she was doing charity, but upon googling I found out that it was very recent for her. She started working for UN and World Vision only in the last few years. I am not going to bash her for that, better late than never and at least she did something that will help her at being a royal. However how do we compare a 30+ year old, established actress with her own PR in mind, starting working on charity and a 20 year old Kate and then decide that the former is more charitable than the latter? By the age Meghan started her charity work, Kate was already married with children and was doing charity work.
All in all, I am excited to see a biracial royal bride. Yet I know that she is a celebrity, she actively sought fame, she is hungry and it shows, if you care to look for it. So my eyes are open.
Why is everyone in a rush for them to be engaged? They’ve had a long distance relationship, and before marrying into one of the craziest families in the world, perhaps it would be a good idea to live together in London for a little while. Really get to know each other day in day out.
If they’re going to get married in the end, what’s a few more months. It’s not like the family does long engagements. As soon as they announce, the wedding will be 4-5 months later.
Also, even if she finishes wrapping, an actress in her position could have re-shoots, and don’t forget a hectic media tour. I cannot imagine them getting engaged before the Suits publicity begins. In that case, every affiliate reporter will have to ask about the engagement.
Exactly what I’m thinking. Theyve been together a little over a year – whats the rush??
We want them to start a family.
Exaaactly. Also, as LAK (I think?) pointed out the other day, nothing that Harry has done so far is different from what he did with previous girlfriends. Publicly affectionate. Overseas trips. Tight with the family. The only exception is the letter that he issued but, well, previous (public) girlfriends were white so weren’t subject to the vitriol that Meghan experienced.
She seems too rough around the edges. In my opinion, she’s not ‘royalty’ worthy
“royalty worthy”? She appears poised, confident, knows how to work, knows how to give a speech. As long as she shows up, cares or pretends to care, weights her hems, and gets to work, she’d be fine.
Psh. Harry’s father was caught on tape wishing to be his jump off’s (now wife!) tampon. His uncle Andrew is one step above a con artist and hangs out with a known pedophile (Jeffrey Epstein). Harry himself has had his butt photographed in Vegas and dressed up as a nazi for a party on colonialism. I think there are very few people who are too rough around the edges for this family.
I’m wondering if “royalty” esp. the BRF, is worthy of her.
@Naomipage what exactly is it about her that’s so “rough” ?
Careful, your racism is showing.
@Molly, ITA. I know some people here don’t like the Kate-Meghan comparisons, but this ignorant comment about “rough around the edges” only brings to mind one person, and that’s Kate Middleton before she got her hands on Prince Charles’ make-over money. Looking back, that chick had the bare minimum of class, poise and style. But we all know that’s not what Naomipage is taking about when she says “rough”.
I don’t even know where to start with this comment… IMO she seems so much “more” than them in almost every conceivable way, I keep wondering what it is about Harry that could possibly maintain her interest. He seems ok, and takes after his mom in a lot of ways, but still… Joining that band of misfits is a big sacrifice, and what do you gain? She already seemed well on her way to a comfortable life, all of her own doing. They aren’t better than her. Not even sort of.
On a side note-
I liked pre-princess Kate sooo much better. A little booze bloat, some terrible H&M looking “going out” outfits, a genuine smile here and there. She seemed like a person.
Well someone commented a few months ago Kate was a useless sack of sh&t which I found disgusting. Some of you are very hypocritical considering the comments you have also made about Kate. Nota you being the worst. These women shouldnt be compared considering their circumstances are very different.
Their “circumstances”? You mean living off your parents and the tacky uncle for a decade in the family pursuit of a Prince vs. making your own way in the world? That is a question of character.
Comparing their work ethics pre-marriage is interesting; it is an indicator of what their work ethic could be as royals. Kate Middleton basically never worked, and she barely works now. Sophie ran her own business and works steadily as a royal. Sophie is good at this job because she understands PR, and that is an important aspect of the job in addition to being able to speak intelligently and intelligibly.
This is a job, not Disney.
If you believe everything you read, MM lived off her ex husband for years until she got the part time job with suits and them dumped him. Is it the the truth? I dont know that. Kate worked for her parents at one point and had various other jobs. So she did work nota. She married William at a much younger age too. Those are facts. How can you compare??? You obviously have bought into MM’s pr campaign. I wonder why you vilify one and put the other on a pedestal when there is no comparison. You didnt even know MM existed a year ago!
You mean everything written by the unhappy fangirls in royal forums or on tumblr? That is the popular anti-fan fiction, instead of the idea that two people living together paid bills and costs jointly. Or that a woman had earned her own career in an incredibly competitive field.
I wrote Kate Middleton ‘basically never worked’ which to me describes her sketchy record. All totaled, she worked less than one year of full time work in her life pre-marriage – and that’s if we add up everything.
KM worked a summer as a member of the crew/waitresses on a yacht for high-end businessmen. She was reprimanded by the boss for insisting on wearing short short short shorts; he commented on this in various articles.
KM was photographed twice at the PP headquarters over the course of 10 years, once conveniently right after another William dumping. When asked point blank on camera what her sister did for the family company, Pippa was unable to answer. The story was spun that she did the photography, but all photographs online and in the catalogs are credited to someone else. Someone who has been paid for years to also do Middleton family photos.
After HM’s comment about William’s unemployed girlfriend, “What does she do all day?”, was leaked by the Palace? Carole got her daughter a part part part time job as a tea girl “accessories buyer”. The position started as 3 days a week and quickly went down to 2 days. It came with KM demanding a flexible schedule so she could be “available” to her important boyfriend. It ended 9 months later after William dumped her again. “She wasn’t exactly committed to the job”
30 vs. 36, I’m not seeing a huge difference in age here. KM went to college then did nothing for a decade. Meghan Markle went to college, then went out in to the world to make a career and a life like most people do.
Much of the defense of the Harry/Meghan relationship comes as a response to the racist, unhappy OTT efforts to discredit it.
@ Joanne:
As someone who has pleaded for some leniency for Kate on this site, I have to say that you can’t compare her record to Meghan’s.
I don’t think you do her any justice by trying to equate her to Meghan who persisted through a notoriously difficult industry until she got a job she absolutely adores and has held for 7 years.
They might not all have been glamorous jobs, but she did work and we’ve seen the daily mail list her work history repeatedly as unflatteringly as they can manage.
@ Nota:
Your last paragraph is spot on. Even though I followed the first few seasons of suits, I initially didn’t give two sh*ts about Meghan. The first I knew of her personal life was when I saw the vicious abuse she was getting for dating Harry. I started looking into her and liked her the more I saw of her. It also became glaringly clear that her race was the primary reason for the abuse.
In conclusion, I don’t think comparing these women does either of them any good. For Kate, it lays bare the emptiness of her career achievements so far; For Meghan she just won’t win against a white, English rose like Kate in the UK no matter what her achievements may be. JMHO.
Nota
You were on track until the short shorts comment. You take absolutely every opportunity to slut shame Kate and that is what bugs me. So many of your well articulated and valid points fall flat because you absolutely and irrevocably despise everything Kate or Carole. It is odd, not that you care about another commenter’s unsolicited opinion but there it is.
It would be delusional to pretend Kate ever did much beyond sort of, somewhat occupying herself while dating William but my issue is that very few young people in the aristo/posh set are little more than dilettantes, playing at avocations until their staggered trust funds kick in. Beyond a few token time killers, secured through family connections, what did William, Harry, Charles, Diana, Fergue, Anne, Camilla, Chelsy, Cressida, Beatrice or Eugenie or any of their ilk really do? And before anyone mentions a legitimate job consider the fact that though the position is real enough it doesn’t count if the employee spent more time on the ski slopes or on yachts than at their desk. Instead of dumping venom on Kate for playing the game I would much rather call out the entire stupid game.
Markle, on the other hand, has shown incredible drive and an unflagging work ethic. Acting, brand development, lifestyle blogging and charity work could all be full-time careers in themselves but she has managed to do all of them with consistency and some aplomb and this is not even taking into account her above average undergraduate career at a prestigious, competitive university. Throw in the roasted chicken and Meghan is kind of a rock star – it’s no wonder she gets under some people’s skin. I love what I’m seeing and if she turns out to also be kind and compassionate I’ll be thrilled to see her become a part of the royal pony show. They need her more than she needs them.
+100000
@Nota – Deedee thread
what did Chelsy do? She went to law school and became a lawyer. She changed careers because I guess she wasn’t thrilled with law. But she certainly did not her spend her twenties doing nothing. And Cressida is an actress.
Jealousy, jealousy, great song but not a great look
@Bellagio DuPont – well, it appears we are in agreement for the second time! “In conclusion, I don’t think comparing these women does either of them any good. For Kate, it lays bare the emptiness of her career achievements so far; For Meghan she just won’t win against a white, English rose like Kate in the UK no matter what her achievements may be. JMHO.”
ITA with this.
They are different women with different backgrounds who came into this from different vantage points. Kate went to school with William and she is English. I blame Carole’s ferocious ambitions for Kate’s empty twenties – Carole looks to me like the kind of mother who eats her young.
But I would just like to add that Kate isn’t, at least from my probably not expert view from this side of the Pond, even a real English rose. Diana I thought absolutely was – the aristo background, the beautiful skin and coloring, big blue eyes, and racehorse legs. But if you really look at Kate, she’s a middle-class arriviste who tries with tons of makeup to pull off the English rose look but doesn’t quite. Kate just doesn’t have what Diana was born with, and, I think, the kind of English rose look that Cressida Bonas also had, which is why Carole and Kate hated her.
I don’t think Kate’s going to feel threatened by MM for exactly the reason you point out, but Kate would have been seriously threatened by Cressida Bonas, the Real Deal blonde aristo English Rose that Kate has always pretended to be – right down to Kate’s father purchasing that ridiculous coat of arms for the family just before the wedding.
I think with a third baby and six years of marriage behind her, and the Queen and Prince Philip eventually receding and the Wales’, as a consequence, stepping up in importance, all that Waity Katie stuff, although it may be discussed here, will also recede into the dim past compared to what is coming up for William and Kate. The long game is going to them, no matter what. So I don’t think Kate will care one bit what MM wears or does. Kate’s position is secured.
Maria,
Law is certainly an estimable degree to pursue and I think it speaks to Chelsy’s natural intelligence but the question here is work ethic vs having a life of frilly pursuits. Chelsy chose to study law at Leeds to be closer to Harry, worked briefly at the firm of one of daddy’s friends and then started designing ridiculously priced jewelry – all the while flitting around the globe with the titled and aristo set, making a pass at a serious career. Cressida was quite serious about dance until acting took her fancy. While dating Harry she postponed the search for roles and took a part-time desk job at the actors’ equity management company of a family acquaintance. Post Harry she was handed a few roles and a Burberry ad campaign but still had lots of time to jet set around with Cara Dellavigne and other poshies. I think history will not look on the sum of these accomplishments as earth shattering. Nice enough girls, probably, but their careers are indicative of the paths arists have taken for centuries – do what you fancy and do enough to have something to chat about at parties but not enough to forego the four day weekends shooting grouse on country estates or clubbing and shopping for two weeks in Ibiza or Gstaad.
@enough
Well I don’t know about Britain, but in Canada, law is a 3 year graduate degree which is very difficult to get into. People fail the entrance exam sometimes a few times. After you finish, you have to article in a firm, which usually mean very long hours and no real life. If you make it, then you can become an associate. Certainly not an easy life.
Enough already, feel free to look up comments her boss made about her. Joannie was enumerating anti-fan fiction, I was listing facts that were published.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maria
Again, I’m not taking away from Chelsy’s education or intelligence. She studied economics and obtained her law degree but we’re talking about work ethics of the privileged here. Chelsy interned at a law firm just before graduation but declined a pisition upon leaving law school, choosing instead to take a two year second gap year. What serious law student can do this unless she is secure in the knowledge that daddy will continue to pay the bills? She joined a firm as a junior solicitor in 2011 but left after three years. After another pause to travel with friends she settled down to her jewelry design business. I do give her credit for taking a gemology course. Not sure what she’s up to these days besides partying with Lady Melissa Percy and Cressida’s brother Jacoby Anstruther-Gough.
I’m over this. I don’t want to read this story for another month (and it’s been two since they started this thread). Also over the idea that harry is SO different from Will. He’s not. At all. Geez
Exactly! Really not news and really boring info.
You have the ability to choose what you read.
Agreed, but I also think that when it’s to the point where we’re literally talking about the same exact story about nothing every day, people have a right to share their opinions about that. Sorry if my first comment was out of line, but my opinion still stands.
@ Shambles:
The alternative is coming on Celebitchy and having no Merry story to dissect………
Ha!
That is by far the worse option. If you were stuck in a desert, dying of thirst and hallucinating about downing a tall, chilled, sweating glass of champagne, you wouldn’t turn down a warm, cloudy glass of water just because it’s an inferior substitute, would you?
Keep them coming please Kaiser, some of us need this cloudy water, thank you very much.
👍👍👍
@Shambles
When the level of traffic on these stories will die down, that’s when they’ll die down too.
Marr, point taken.
Right? I skip over the Kardashian / Jenner related articles whenever they pop up. It’s not hard.
Part of what Kaiser is mocking on this site is the endless stories about nothing, kind of like a royal version of Seinfeld.
@nota royal version of Seinfeld-perfect and hilarious description of this Harry Meghan thing😉
Don’t their engagements usually line-up with a wedding like 6 months later? They also probably want it to line-up with Kate having already given birth…Maybe early next year?
At this point, it’s plainly obvious that she is exiting Suits this year. Probably right before Thanksgiving. It’s possible we could be looking at a pre-Christmas engagement so she can do the church walk with the family, but she also may spend one last, quiet holiday with her mother.
Look at those pictures. You can’t fake chemistry.
Agreed. It’s on.
Yeah they are sweet and totally engaged. The top photo is weird like someone touched up his eyes with photoshop. lol
Winner! You can’t fake chemistry.
I think they got engaged in Africa a few months ago too. I love reading about them and loved seeing Doria. I can’t wait for more Harry and Meghan stories, after over a decade of reading about Will and Kate’s stiff romance.
I’m over the moon happy for them.
But I thought they got engaged the moment they announced their relationship!
This will be the 1000th congratulation they receive.
Same old story. I will believe it when I see it…😴
Some royal “experts” are adamant that there won’t be an announcement until after suits is done airing next year, but I can’t imagine they wait that long. I thought it was curious that it actually “lost” its distribution contract in the U.K. a couple of months back, so the show is technically already done airing over there. I’m putting my money on early December, as soon as actual filming is done.
Another day, another speculative article about something that may or may not happen.
Why are so many excited about this couple? Is it because she’s American and he’s a British prince? He’s been in other relationships where people thought they were serious and would get married. Give Harry and Meghan more time to date, and maybe they’ll end up married
Because we hang on to every crumb of hope and positivity these days, and they are radiant.
“Because we hang on to every crumb of hope and positivity these days, and they are radiant. ”
OK. I certainly understand that – but my question would be: “hope” for what? What is it to YOU if these people get engaged? (By “you” I mean anyone who is invested in this couple.)
It’s the happiness (let’s hope so) of two people that most people here never have met and never will. Good for them – there’s not enough happiness in the world – but how is the happiness of these two people any more or less important than the happiness of any random couple? All it is likely to contribute to the world is just an avalanche of pictures (that I personally don’t even find interesting).
Americans like that she’s American but reading comments on the daily mail not everyone is thrilled with this relationship,not at all!I don’t care her color,age ,occupation,previous history,etc-I think people make a big deal out of this relationship because they are both mid thirties and people want to see Harry married. I personally don’t care except as I said below a royal wedding would be fun to see in the wake of all the bad things happening lately.Brits footing the bill may not feel this way though 😏
Commenters on the Daily Mail are a small step up from pond scum. Which is probably an insult to pond scum.
‘Daily Fail “commenters” are not worthy of being scraped off our flagella. We’re working on a vaccine to prevent their further spread as they’re choking our countryside and cities with their filth,’ said Algernon K. Weedyfirth III, President, United Affiliated Puddle, Pond, River, and Lake Algae Legion 435
(I need Liberty to write this, not me)
… and same few with multiple names.
I think she’s the one marrying down, she’s much more attractive than he is.
It seems to me that it’s mainly americans that are excited about this relationship, because regular gal + British prince = disney fairytale. I doubt there would be this level of hype if he was dating someone from his usual aristo crowd.
I hope she doesn’t wear her hair down for the wedding. I wish she’d change it up. Just throw us a bone girl.
She has the bone structure to pull of a lovely updo
If they marry, she should wear her hair in a way that suits the veil and tiara. Some tiaras look better with an updo and some look better with the hair down.
+1
Never fail – Sparkle will be Regal!
This week’s cover of French magazine, Point de Vue, has Meghan on the cover with her hair up. She looks stunning. Wow.
+100
@Jenna…I agree she MUST have her hair up, she will look sensational!
PLEASE just announce I’m tired of the same old story of *soon they will announce *.I respect very much Meghan though for honoring her commitment to her job instead of just ditching it to become a royal wife -you know like a certain other duchess who dropped her *job*to be available at all times.If and when these two get engaged and then marry I think Harry will hide away a bit more aka -William and Kate because ,like,privacy et al.I think he’s over privileged just like his brother but he still has his mother’s charismatic personality and doubtful he will ever be king he will always be the more publicly adored of the two-and Meghan ‘s beauty and relaxed vibe will endear her eventually with the public.And I want a pomp and circumstance wedding so we can see something frivolous and pretty instead of all the terrible news we see on TV daily!
I don’t know why the idea of “Princess Meghan” bothers me so much, but it REALLY bothers me.
It’s cause she isn’t ‘royalty’ worthy
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
wrong spot
Meghan is the name of a kid on the field hockey team.
I always thought Meghan was a diminutive of Margaret, like Peg. Is her real name Margaret?
At the risk of flogging a well dead horse, she won’ t be ‘Princess Meghan’ she would be HRH The Duchess of ( insert as appropriate) Princess Henry of Wales. If they marry she will never be Princess Meghan, the Princess title is adjacent to Harry’s. Only girls born into the Royal Family are Princesses, like Princess Anne, Princess Beatrice, Princess Charlotte, that’s how it works.
Well sort of. The Queen’s aunt through marriage got permission to style herself as Princess Alice and was referred to by the palace as Princess Alice following the death of the Queen’s uncle, the Duke of Gloucester.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I never said they would make a change for Meghan. I was pointing out that there have have been times in the past when someone other than a blood princess was able to style herself as a Princess.
I’m not disagreeing on an obscure exception and didn’t suggest you claimed they would make a change, I was commenting in general terms, not at you personally, of the unlikelihood that they would change anything.
So now they wouldn’t be allowed to marry because some people don’t like her name? Well, any excuse in a storm.
I agree, that’s petty. There’s nothing wrong with her name.
Don’t care if they marry or not. The only opinion I have about this entire story from beginning to end is that her name makes me think of a child, not a grown woman.
Meghan is a really common name for someone her age in the US. I’d say in her birth year, it had to be in the top 10. At least her name isn’t Jennifer??? Duchess Jen, anyone?
The best part is her real first name is Rachel, so it’s ok if Meghan “just doesn’t sound right”
It is a Welsh name so maybe it fits after all.
I am just kidding but it is Welsh. She can’t help her name. It isn’t a terrible name though I can’t think of any of the BRF names I like.
Oh sad, that’s my name but without the H
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her legal/birth name is Rachel Meghan Markle.
Just my reaction to this: https://pixel.nymag.com/imgs/fashion/daily/2016/01/29/astrologifs/leo.w710.h473.gif
Thanks for the link 😂
The vanity Fair interview isn’t still enough indication that they are or are not engaged. Harry is impulsive and over indulged and can permit her on his own to talk to the press whether or not they are engaged. Harry didn’t need BP and CH permission before granting Newsweek an interview where be said no one wants to be king or queen. A statement which didn’t go down well at the palace and he had to later back track. He didn’t need CH and BP permission when he granted an interview to say no young child should be allowed to walk behind his mother’s coffin (an obvious shade to his father). He later back tracked and said it was good he was told to walk behind Diana’s coffin. In the summer of Diana, he and Will didn’t need CH and BP clearance to sing their mothers praises and not even make mention of their father. It’s not until Charles friends pointed out the lack of gratitude that they later on had to chip in that Charles cared for them as well. The point here is that with Harry’s antecedents, he could have permitted her to do the VF cover whether or not they were engaged. The consensus is that KP endorsed the interview but KP is Will, Harry and Kate. These three which make up KP have always tried to assert their independence, so i don’t see the big deal. Like I said earlier, the only difference between MM and Harry’s past relationships is the VF interview. Harry has met his exes parents and siblings and they hung out at events. Till it is announced, and date is set, engagements are mere speculations.
@Peace – ITA with this. The VF interview is the major difference. I am still betting on this as a done deal, but that’s an opinion not a certainty, and I wouldn’t go into shock if it didn’t come off (although I’d be totally p.o.’d at extending my losing streak). But my sense of Harry is of someone troubled, emotionally labile, and interested in having his cake and eating it, too: i.e., being himself on his own terms and being “royal” as well, with all attendant privileges. I think one of the prices of coming into a circle like this is that you cannot be entirely yourself on your own terms – you have to take other terms into consideration, as well. The people who do best at that, I think, are people who can blend these two pressures successfully. And those who can do that, I believe, are those whose personalities are already somewhat “in the mold” regardless of where they started out. It’s a personality thing.
I also think Harry is using MM to stick it to the BRF, but that’s just a personal belief. Using anyone to act out is never a good thing, but I’ll perfectly understand if people don’t agree with me on that. I’ve seen it happen before in non-royal families.
Sorry, what’s “labile”?
@Maria – “labile” is a term referring to someone whose emotional states shift quickly, and are easily aroused, sometimes too freely expressed, and that also tend to alter suddenly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+100
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Enough Already – what we think and what the BRF thinks are different. I’m not claiming to be able to peer into Harry’s soul, but I’ve always thought I sensed a lack of attachment to Britain in Harry, and wondered if it was a symptom of resentment toward a system and its ultimate reps that he feels were destructive to his mother – despite the fact that she was part of that system. Intelligence and beauty are not necessarily what the BRF would see here, or maybe that’s what Harry believes, and he could be wrong. And I could be wrong, too. And as far as beauty goes, the man can have his pick of attractive women – did we ever think he’d bring home someone unattractive?
I’m not talking about an “ultimate screw you, family” or “society” in general – I’m talking about the reality of this one family. I believe both boys suffer from the conflict between knowing their mother was ill-treated by the very people to whom both boys owe their privileges and positions. It can’t be easy.
You know what Tolstoy said in the famous opening line of “Anna Karenina”: “All happy families are alike, but each unhappy family is unhappy in its own way.”
I see an unhappy family here, and I’m just digging into it.
In that first photo (side shot, just took a quick glance) I thought she was Lisa Bonet
If they are in love I hope they marry and live happily ever after without the royal families interference, lol.
Oh for God’s sake, the media is destroying this before it happens! “Friends suspect . . .”???? That isn’t news, it’s desperation to keep a story alive that hasn’t broken yet!
By the time it happens, like Pavlov’s dogs, we’ll have become totally apathetic about it because the damned bell has been rung too many times.
And every unsubstantiated flimsy story like this makes it look more and more like a press campaign to pressure Harry – which doesn’t make MM look good.
I saw the media do this to Charles and Diana. He so obviously didn’t love her and all the media did was push the “fairy tale princess” and “so in love!” story and then it all went to smash and the media backed off from any responsibility in it, and IMO they had some, even if the primary blame was on the direct parties involved.
And it all makes a mockery of the “this is our time” and “privacy please!” pleas of the couple, too, whether they are intentionally stirring this pot or not.
1. Not sure why you are blaming Meghan for these articles. She is isn’t writing them and I doubt she wants them to be written.
2. The comparison to Charles and Diana is strange. Two very different relationships. Charles and Diana basically had and arranged marriage.
3. If people actually bothered to read Harry’s statement from November of 2016, they would know it was not so much “privacy please” and was more “stop with the racist articles please”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@seesit
Except you have done that repeatedly. Meghan is not pushing for this press. The tabloids have a big royal story and each wants to be first to report something in case it ends up being true.
@Merritt – I don’t think either of us know that for sure, and I believe I have qualified my beliefs as being suspicions. Using the press indirectly to further an agenda is not exactly unknown, and MM is a show biz denizen. As others have pointed out, this worked for Diana even though Diana wasn’t engaging directly with the press. The incessant blast of THEY’RE IT THEY’RE ENGAGED IT’S GOING TO HAPPEN ISN’T THIS FANTASTIC might or might not have MM’s hand it, but no matter how you slice it: it’s good for her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@seesit
Is it good for her? Because from what I’ve seen there is a lot of negativity being directed towards Meghan in particular as a result of all this coverage.
And Diana did engage directly with the press.
No one is blaming Meghan. But if they want to keep their relationship private, then keep it private. Don’t announce it to the world. She gave the interview to VF, so yes, in a way, she is not above using the press.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bored of these two. She just looks like another Kate. Will give up her career and do “charity” work. Why the rush to marry though. They have just been dating for a year or so. This is why all their marriages fail. They haven’t lived together at all. A week here and there. Long distance most of the time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Unless she spends a decade of her life unemployed, living off her parents, and waiting for the phone to ring, the comparisons to Kate Middleton ring false.
Rania and Abdulla (24 years). Felipe and Letizia (13 years). Those royals met and married within roughly a year. What works for some people doesn’t work for others.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Nota /Sam
I agree if anything this situation warrants needing more than a year before engagement.
If some of you are so bored of hearing about them,why not just ignore the articles.Meghan so powerful she can media force Harry to marry her.loool.Harry doesn’t have a mind of his own?
@Sam – it worked for Diana. Charles was desperate to find the right wife, and Diana came from a very good family, and the press pitch gushing over the perfect English rose reached such a height that his father finally said, “You either cut her loose or marry her, or you’ll ruin her life,” and Charles threw up his hands and proposed.
Both HM and Philip wanted Charles to marry Diana. Diana’s father also thought it was a wonderful idea. The only person on Diana’s side of family who expressed reservations was her mother. Her mother thought there were too many differences and she thought Diana was in love with Charles’s position rather than the man himself.
@Citresse – I thought HM had worried about Diana being a “bolter”, like a nervy young horse, and because her mother had “bolted”, and I don’t think she was far off the mark re Diana, although naturally HM would have approved of her socially. I had also thought from reading both Tina Brown’s and Sally Bedell Smith’s books about Diana that her maternal grandmother tried to warn Diana about what she was getting into, that the royals “aren’t like other people”. Naturally, Earl Spencer thought it a great idea. Frances Shand-Kidd I think was right about her daughter being in love with the idea of being Princess of Wales, not with Charles himself. I also thought Earl Mountbatten more or less approved of her, telling Charles to get himself a “malleable” young girl, after it became clear that Charles and Mountbatten’s granddaughter, Amanda Knatchbull, wouldn’t make a go of it. Knatchbull, if I remember, also who expressed doubts about Charles and Diana, something Diana never forgot or forgave.
I am guessing that more than one person saw Diana as a risk, but most kept their mouths shut, for obvious reasons.
seesittellsit, I don’t think Mountbatten was aware of the relationship between Charles and Diana. He died in 1979 before a first date between Charles and Diana. Diana said she met Charles 13 times before they married so I peg the first date sometime during summer 1980. Someone else might know when exactly the actual first date.
@Citresse – you’re right, Mountbatten was murdered just before Charles started seeing Diana. But I do believe Charles thought Diana fit the mold that Mountbatten had suggested – someone unformed who could be molded to Charles’s hand. I think it had become clear well before that that neither Charles nor Amanda Knatchbull were going to gel into a couple.
” Frances Shand-Kidd I think was right about her daughter being in love with the idea of being Princess of Wales, not with Charles himself. ”
Yes, and it was quite shocking to me to read Diana’s purported answer (to her mother): “What’s the difference?”
Anyway, Sam, yes, the media totally can be manipulated into manipulating the public. They – the media – are not a monolithic, faceless, abstract power: they are made of individuals who often have their own personal agendas (beside the main agenda of selling as much issues as they can). It doesn’t take an otherworldly power to manipulate them; all it takes is having a calculating friend or two in the right places.
Mel, Diana’s answer goes to show you the dysfunctional aspects of the British aristocracy. Daughters expected to be dutifully married off to others within their social circle.
Diana was young, certainly pushed into a certain direction, couldn’t separate love from duty, couldn’t separate love from a teenage crush and her parent’s divorce certainly didn’t help her in terms of how to have and enjoy a successful romantic relationship. Tragic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was always under the impression that Mountbatten would not have approved the Diana and Charles pairing. Not because she wasn’t “suitable,” but because of her temperament (how much of that was owed to youth, I’m not sure).
Maybe stop reporting on these stories, then?
On a different note – please work on your bottom screen adds. Even scrolling down activates an add popping up over the screen most times & is extremely annoying..
Thanks…
Sam, you have no idea what media pressure can do. Media pressure worked for Diana and has worked for many celebrities. It can make or Mar a relationship no matter how media savvy the celebrities are. I still maintain that till a wedding date is announced, nothing is sure. That is the reality of life. Even if MM appears in all the glossy magazines, nothing is 100 percent certain and if they don’t eventually marry, the heavens won’t fall. If they do, fine. If they don’t, nothing will happen. People have very short memories these days and will easily move on to the next story. Charles being a prince didn’t stop him from having an adulterous affair with Camilla and the heavens didn’t fall. So please let’s stop carrying on as if the BRF is a celestial entity whose occupants can never publicly date someone and still not marry the person. They have done worse things. So if Harry doesn’t end up marrying MM, she won’t die please. Good luck to them if they tie the knot.
My comment had nothing to do with racism. Anyone that ignorant to suggest such a thing should be ashamed of themselves, and check that their not hiding anything in their own comments.
It’s just to me like they are two different people. I don’t see any connection between them. She seems like she’s lived her life, while, in my opinion, he’s been kind of sheltered by his family. Maybe in the long run they are perfect together. Who knows. These are my opinions. I don’t think anyone has the right to say if someone’s opinions are right or wrong.
You appear to be ignorant about the sheer amount and level of racist comment surrounding this relationship.
@notasugar – the only place I’ve seen that is on the rare occasions when I’ve been able to read the DM before it starts rolling up and down the screen. Does ANYONE know how to stop that?! Of course, British press may be different but the only other place I’ve seen really OT racist jokes is on data lounge, and those posters live to make outrageous comments and bait other posters. But the rest of the respectable press, and E! and US and PEOPLE all seem to be quite the opposite.
Aside from DM, where has the rest of racist abuse been seen?
And what are flagella?
Rough around the edges doesn’t mean racism. Come on.
OK, Maria, I’ll bite. What does “rough around the edges” mean in the context of naomipaige’s comment–”She seems too rough around the edges. In my opinion, she’s not ‘royalty’ worthy” ? Reads like a dog whistle to me.
When the person cannot elaborate on why someone is “rough around the edges”, it does have racist undertones.
Lots of people are rough around the edges. Donald Trump for example (although he is way more than that). It has nothing to do with race. I don’t agree that Meghan is rough around the edges, no do I believe that she is not royalty worthy, whatever that means. What I am defending is the use of the expression, rough around the edges, which can apply to all different kinds of people. It seems to me that on this site, any comment that is not totally supportive of Meghan, is interpreted as racism.
@Maria
You cannot compare the two. And like I said, naomipaige could not even elaborate on what makes Meghan “rough around the edges”. With Trump, we can easily point to his uneducated statements, hateful rhetoric, inexperience with the governing process, etc. And all of that would be understatements. But this person would only come up with a vague “She seems like she’s lived her life” which doesn’t elaborate on her original statement.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have yet to read any racist comments regarding Meghan. Hello, People, Us, and the mainstream media have nothing but praise. I don’t read DM.
I think the Royals don’t care that she is bi-racial.
Don’t know why this announcement is taking so long, if indeed there is going to be one.
I don’t go to the Daily Mail, or to wherever these Tumblr “fangirls” hang out, so the amount of racist commentary I have seen has been minimal and subtle. It has been there, around the edges. It exists, although not in a great number of comments here.
But the spirited promotion of Meghan in the name of defending her from racism has been over the top around here. It’s getting to the point where posting anything that isn’t super gooey and complimentary is countered with either a fusillade of “well, that’s racist” or highly detailed paragraphs of description of why Meghan is just perfect for the role, and why she will never ever encounter any problems. Sometimes there is a Kate dig thrown in, just for fun, and let’s not forget dragging Carole Middleton into it, just cuz she’s such a bete noir to many here.
ITAWY.
Except that’s not at all what you said. You said she was too rough and not good enough for the royal family. I’m still waiting for you to enlighten me about what it is that makes her rough around the edges.
I’m waiting, too. Funny, naomipaige didn’t try to defend herself in the same thread as her comment, which read , “She seems too rough around the edges. In my opinion, she’s not ‘royalty’ worthy”. That’s demeaning no matter how you look at it.
” Funny, naomipaige didn’t try to defend herself in the same thread as her comment”
I don’t know Naomipaige (as I don’t know anyone here), but judging by my own habits I can tell you that people don’t necessarily spend a lot of time here, and certainly don’t go back to check for any replies.
Merritt,
I have never heard of the expression “rough around the edges” as being applied to race. That’s all. And as I said, it certainly doesn’t apply to Meghan.
As for the expression “royalty worthy”, when I think of how many scoundrels and hypocrites have sat on the British throne, let’s not even go there.
“She’s lived her life” makes it sounds like a eulogy at a funeral, fact is, Meghan is still living her life.
I am not defending this poster, just defending the use of that expression.
I bet Kate is so pissed that she had to follow William around for 8 years to get the ring, Meg got it in 1. And she didn’t follow him around he flew across the world to be with her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They could have gotten married once they graduated university because it’s not like either had a career they needed to establish first. Getting married at 25 or 26 wouldn’t have been too young if they really wanted to do it.
Harry may end up doing the same, but to date he has treated Meghan much better than Will treats Kate. And it could be said that he didn’t treat Chelsy or Cressida that bad either when they were dating.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Nic919 – not when you’re second in line to the throne, you can’t. William was under pressure to make something of himself after graduation, and they weren’t 25-26 – William was 23 when he graduated from St. Andrews. Harry met MM when he was over 30, out of school, and out of the army, and she’d been a working actress for years.
I don’t even approve of ordinary people getting married straight out of university these days, when life lasts so long and adolescence seems to go on forever, let alone someone like William. Kate is another story, and as I’ve said, I blame Carole Middleton for holding the girl’s adult development back by encouraging her to do nothing but wait for the SS William Wales to sail into harbor. I call that bad parenting.
Will was holding out for better options though. Sure they finished university at 23, but it’s not like he was really serious about Kate by 25 or 26 and there was at least one breakup that we know of. They could have had a long engagement if Will was serious about her in his mid 20s, but he did not act like he was. Kate earned the Waity nickname because she held on far longer than most women would have done with a university boyfriend. And he probably realized that no other woman was going to put up with his antics and let him do whatever he wants. That power dynamic remains to this day when you see Kate give Will the puppy dog looks and he’s not even looking at her.
That said I don’t think she cares about the time it took compared to Meghan, because in her mind, the prize is the better title.
@seesit.
“Adolescence seems to go forever”! Ain’t that the truth?
To be honest, I can’t picture someone in William’s position wanting too get married at 25.
Charles, it seems, had to marry a virgin, and even he waited till 30 something, and then the best option was a 19 year old….when he was 31. Since the virgin things seems to have been important for some reason, it would have made more sense for him to marry in his mid-twenties. But something about that position probably doesn’t make most people too keen to get married comparatively early,
I’m sure his parents marriage had some kind of psychological impact on him, so I can see why he waited. Even then, William married earlier than his father did. I think William could be criticized for a bunch of other things but the age at which he chose to marry doesn’t strike me as odd. A lot of men choose 30 as the time to settle down. Since he was born in 1982 and got married in 2011, he was 29 when he got married, which is only slightly older than 25-26. Also, I don’t think he would have been encouraged to have a long engagement, given his fame.
He messed around a lot when he was with Chelsy, and it really upset her. He misbehaved when he was with cressida too. That is why everyone keeps saying Harry really is behaving like a mature husband to be with Meghan, rather than a silly boy. Meghan’s maturity has rubbed off on Harry.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I doubt she cares as much as people want her to care.
The woman is having serious morning sickness. Why would she even think about it? I’m not a Kate fan, but I doubt that she cares that much.
Kate and Carole gnashing their teeth over Markle is the stuff of Meghan fan’s fever dreams with very little basis in reality.
+1000
Carol the middletons care!
And the nonsense that willnot is next in line …. POW is next in Line (or another of HM Heir – York or Wessex)! Let’s have a King Charles first.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She has played the long game, and it paid off. She and her progeny will be in the history books, and Harry will be a footnote. Less so than most of us, but still a footnote.
Markle and Harry will be popular for ten, fifteen years, and mostly in places like People Magazine and celebrity blogs – and they may accomplish some good along the way. But they don’t have the long gaze of history in front of them like Will and Kate do.
Hello, just here to say I’ve been saying this for WEEKS (since the VF cover) and that The Fug Girls are hardly ever wrong.
Well, then the VF interview worked as intended.
They were a wee bit premature about Kate’s latest pregnancy & had to eat crow when she was drinking all over Poland.
The Fug Girls are wrong all the time about royalty.
I wonder if they might announce it on Canadian Thanksgiving, ie this coming weekend. The Royals do often go out of their way to include Canada in things, and with Invictus TO being a big success and their first public outing together, it might be good timing.
