Megyn Kelly was left out of NBC’s Vegas Massacre coverage, because she’s awful

Page Six is part of the New York Post, which is part of Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp empire. Murdoch and the NY Post hate NBC. They especially hate the Today Show for some reason. Over the years, Page Six has had all of the dirtiest gossip about Today Show personalities and how they’re f–king up. This autumn, Page Six is going after Megyn Kelly, who was once Fox News’ favorite blonde mediocrity until she left in a bridge-burning blaze of glory. I’m just saying, Page Six is going after Megyn partially because she was once one of the most valuable “assets” in the corporation. But they’re also going after her because she’s awful, she’s not a journalist, and she does not belong on morning television (or any television, really). Late last week, Page Six dropped this item:
Megyn Kelly called her first week at “Today” “educational” after guests Debra Messing and Jane Fonda bristled during their interviews. But behind the scenes, insiders whisper that Kelly’s “likability” was already faltering, according to at least one poll. A survey found that even before “Megyn Kelly Today” went on the air on Monday, Kelly was less popular with viewers than Matt Lauer was right after Ann Curry was publicly canned.
We’re told that in a report being passed around the industry, market research firm E-Poll found that Kelly had a “dislike” score of 45. Lauer’s was 22 a month after the 2012 Curry debacle. E-Poll declined to confirm its findings. Meanwhile, Kelly’s ratings were down compared to when Al Roker and Tamron Hall hosted the hour. “There are big drops versus last week and last year,” said a source. “Early indications are [that] the rest of the week is headed in the wrong direction.”
The fact that Tamron Hall left the Today Show because of everything that went down with Megyn Kelly still irritates the hell out of me, and Megyn Kelly deserves to fail simply for that. The fact that Megyn is extremely unlikeable to viewers isn’t surprising either. But sh-t, if I was paying her millions of dollars to smirk at the news, she better smirk her way through the news, right? Wrong. Apparently, Megyn was bumped – for good reason – during the Las Vegas Massacre coverage:
Megyn Kelly, NBC News’ $15 million woman, had her show bumped on Monday in the wake of the mass murders in Las Vegas — and sources say it’s a bad sign. After a rough first week, “Megyn Kelly Today” was pre-empted at the 9 a.m. hour so that Matt Lauer and Savannah Guthrie could continue anchoring news on the deadliest shooting in US history.
“It’s baffling why they didn’t have Kelly participate in the coverage,” one network veteran said. “They seem confused.”
While Kelly made it clear that she doesn’t want to talk about politics on her show, NBC News has said she will be part of the network’s election coverage.
Critics blasted Kelly’s show last week — one called it a “morning-show Bride of Frankenstein” — while Jane Fonda and Debra Messing took issue with the way Kelly handled their segments. Al Roker and Tamron Hall had better ratings in the same time slot at this time a year ago.
Kelly, who did a lot of hugging the first week, is trying to repackage herself as a warm, relatable mom, “but she’s a hard-edged, elbow-throwing lawyer,” one TV insider said. NBC News chief Andy Lack might be expected to shoulder some of the blame for the show’s rocky start, but as one source said, “Andy has nine lives.”
Yeah, from a purely media-analysis perspective, the audience expects completely different things from their evening-news talents and their morning-show talents. Katie Couric was perky and relatable and that’s why she was so successful on Today and so unsuccessful on the evening news. Megyn is the opposite – she couldn’t be light and perky if her life depended on it. She’s strictly evening news/primetime, and obviously, don’t trust her with actual important reporting. Or anything that requires her to show empathy. Or anything beyond a twitchy smirk.
Photos courtesy of WENN, NBC.
Her celebrity interview show was bumped. She’s not part of the the earlier morning team. Why would they try to fit in someone who had never worked with them and make it messy? Matt and Savannah and their team were doing their job as it was all unfolding. It was serious coverage, and you can’t find time to figure out how to now insert someone else in the middle of that coverage who hasn’t been part of that team.
On CNN usually all the regular hosts keep their slot and report on the story. If she was the golden girl they thought she was they would have brought her out in all her ratings glory. Anderson is like that on CNN, they send him everywhere to report on everything because people actually LIKE him and trust getting their news from him.
The fact that they bumped Megyn speaks volumes about her stability at NBC.
I think it’s more so that she is a newbie here, she has no seniority and for something this intense it makes sense to go with what you know… less surprises.
I don’ t know how I feel about her. I didn’t really watch her show when she was on Fox and I don’t watch news morning shows. Trump was awful to her in that one debate she moderated so there she has my sympathy. I get wanting to leave Fox with all that toxic sexual harassment going around (though I can’t imagine any network is immune to this?) but if she is upsetting the people she may want to rethink this move. Not sure where she would fit in. Maybe hosting one of those murder mystery shows? She seems to have the intense personality for it.
I’m so glad she’s failing and LOL @ NBC paying her 15 million. They can fail too.
I read today it was $18 million! Regardless, even if it was $1, it would’ve been too much. I’m loving watching her fail… she’s so FAKE it’s insufferable. I don’t know why NBC thought we needed this racist POS on a morning show, but I guess they’re learning the hard way that they were wrong.
Last Week Tonight did an amazing job reminding us all of what she really stands for:
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=EYF1_ORI21M
The left has accepted her because of her clashes with DT, but let’s not forget the real person she is.
Yes to that link. Common enemies and all that during the DT clash but I totally agree- she has proven herself to be a horrible person. The Today show keeps being a masterpiece of stupid decisions.
No, the left hasn’t accepted her. We just liked watching someone do something other than lick that orange pile of poo.
Thanks, TPAZ!
Agreed. Out with the rubbish, into the bin.
The inability to “show empathy”, as Kaiser put it, is the key. She can’t be trusted in situations like this tragedy.
It will be interesting to see what NBC does if the debacle continues.
I have a similar personality to a Megan (not beliefs like her) versus a Katie or a Taryn. No way do people with personalities like us belong on daytime TV. Its not we are unsympathetic, its seriously hard to show emotions and we are SERIOUS. Serious people belong in a select few forums not in arenas where charisma and mass entertaining is needed. Morning news isn’t for the serious or it needs to be a mix like CBS morning news where you have people that know how to turn it off and on.
Me too. Myers-Briggs personality type INTJ, which I suspect she is too (but racist and mercenary on top of it).
@Maria
I found a really informative youtube channel the other day, by a woman who identifies as INTJ. I’ll link it here, in case you’re interested:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-LFdqGsq-iqImeVEs8XbhA/videos
I guess NBC is just trying to get their money’s worth by making Megyn play every position. Hopefully, they’ll wise up and let her play to her strengths.
Looks like being a hate monger for years and years will limit your job opportunities. As it should.
Thiiiiiiis!
Only if you’re female.
Just checked to see if she’s on now. She is. Pretty much getting therapy from Russell Brand of all people. LOL
She seems to be a genuine Foxphile. What I mean is that she probably really is a right wing privilege machine who lacks depth and empathy. NBC made a big mistake.
I’m so glad her public failure coincides with the awkward phase of trying to grow out her bleached straw hair.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks a lot like Mary Hart. Maybe NBC should get Mary Hart to replace her. If there’s some blond quota to fill I’m game with Mary making a comeback. John Tesh can come too.
Her unlikable persona can be summed up by her book’s title, “Settle for More.” Ugh. What a smirky title.
Her “charismaless Barbie” days are numbered. How on earth they think she could ever be pitched as warm and down-to-earth is mind boggling to me. She makes Lara Spencer seem like Diane Sawyer.
I know she challenged Trump, but I can’t forget she also insisted that both Santa and Jesus “are white.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She challenged Trump then afterward went running to Trump tower to make nice and pose for a selfie with him. That’s when she lost me .
Jumped on the bandwagon with the Grechen Carlson case. Never said a word about sexual harassment before then, and then trying to scoop up all the credit like she brought him down. Um, no Grechen did.
Yep.
Well, now we know what she’ll be asking ‘White Santa’ for this year.
Her ratings, in the first week and with media attention, were already lower than Al & Tamron?? Way to go, NBC, you know how to pick ‘em.
I absolutely loved Tamron. She could be funny, she could be serious, she could be friendly or hard if needed. She fit in with the morning crew but also did well on her own. She did segments, interviews, everything. She filled in anytime they needed her…. NBC really f*cked up by not appreciating her talent and replacing her with… that.
I can’t wait for the analysis a couple years from now about Megyn Kelly’s epic disaster. Did she make all these poor choices? Her advisors? Is NBC to blame? So much money for so much fail.
Yeah, it’s because she’s an a**hole. She could get away with it on Fox News because that whole channel is about being a blustering loudmouth peddling propaganda to people who don’t want to think for themselves, but when you put her in front of a mixed audience, we see through the cracks. She’s not a nice or charismatic or even particularly intellectually provocative woman. She’s a rich, pretty blonde white woman who’s pretty much made her way through life skating on those values.
she’s trash. NEXT!
I think she’s used to being tone deaf like Ivanka Trump which is what caused her to succeed at Fox but nbc isn’t fox
I doubt NBC trusted her to cover the shooting in a way that wouldn’t alienate millions of people. She cut her teeth at Fox and became quite successful there. Now imagine their night/prime time news formula for covering attacks like this…. Does anyone doubt she’d slip and make it political? that’s the last thing NBC wants.
She’s already proven with her new show that she can’t relate to people and guests on any other level than condescending faux outrage. Kudos to NBC for at least being aware enough not to put her as the one to relate this tragedy to the early Morning masses.
She’s insufferable, and the whole Tamron Hall debacle really pissed me off too. I hope she fails and goes away into cable obscurity.
I could never stand Katie Couric either, she was so unattractive and drive on tv.
Matt Laurer is also insufferable, but I do like how he is ballsy enough to go after ass-hats like Tom Cruise and Bill O’Reilly.
Kelly is almost unwatchable but Tamron Hall was also very very annoying.
She cut off Tom Brokaw when he was talking about gun regulation. She’s not just a bad, unlikeable morning host; she’s a bad host, period.
