Ugh, no: Jared Leto will play Hugh Hefner in a bio-pic directed by Brett Ratner

Hugh Hefner is gone, leaving behind a legacy which is… mixed, let’s say. Hef was not a saint but he did some good stuff and some really terrible stuff too. His life was rich with pain, enjoyment, tragedy and misogyny. Years from now, we’ll probably still be grappling with his political, sexual and editorial legacy. But Hef has barely been gone for a week and some people are already trying to grapple with his legacy right now. Those people? Jared Leto and Brett Ratner. Two people who should not be telling Hef’s complicated story, honestly.
Jared Leto, 45, will soon be donning the iconic silk pajamas and smoking jacket of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, who died Sept. 27 at age 91, for an upcoming biopic from Brett Ratner.
“Jared is an old friend,” says Ratner, 48, who will direct the film. “When he heard I got the rights to Hef’s story, he told me, ‘I want to play him. I want to understand him.’ And I really believe Jared can do it. He’s one of the great actors of today.”
The project is in early development with Ratner’s RatPac Entertainment. The director-producer has been set on helming the movie since 2007, when it was initially set up at Universal Pictures and Imagine Entertainment. Robert Downey Jr. had once been attached to play Hef. When the rights expired, they were purchased by producer Jerry Weintraub (Ocean’s Eleven, HBO’s Westworld) for Warner Bros. After Weintraub died in 2015, Ratner snapped up the rights for his own company. Says Ratner, “My goal is to do the motion picture as an event.”
In April, Ratner invited Leto to the Playboy Mansion for the premiere of Amazon’s docuseries American Playboy: The Hugh Hefner Story, which doubled as a celebration of Hefner turning 91. Ratner had hoped to introduce Leto to the man he’d be playing on the big screen, but Hefner was in failing health and not greeting guests that day. But Ratner isn’t worried. “There’s enough footage on Hef out there that Jared will be able to get as much information as he wants,” he says. Ratner also plans to reboot the Hefner-hosted, late-1960s talk show Playboy After Dark.
I would be vastly more interested in this film if it did star Robert Downey Jr. I mean, think about that – the idea of RDJ-as-Hef would be fascinating. But Jared Leto as Hef? No. Just… no. Although I will give Leto some begrudging props for buying the life rights. Whatever you think of Jared Leto as an artist (overrated hipster), he’s crazy-smart when it comes to investments and money. But yeah, this film should not be made, at least not with these people. Jared Leto will make a terrible Hef. (They should just hire Michael Cera and be done with it.)
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Pig heaven. Just what we need right now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Uggghhhh. 🤢The movie hasn’t been made yet and I already need a three hour shower. Leto is just repulsive.
If it was RDJ I might have seen it. He can do complicated and sleezy but charming as hell. Not many can.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. What the hell happened to Leto? It seems just a little while ago my husband and I were fans, praising his Oscar speech. Now he’s insufferable with rude stunts that are in no way any kind of method acting. and don’t get me started on the Gucci clown collection he wears.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think he may have been a bit high on himself post-Oscar and then the over compensating hit when he finally figured out that winning the Oscar doesn’t really mean much two weeks later. (Robin Williams did a great routine on the brief Oscar-win benefits). He tries to see deep and intense but he comes across as a phoney. Plus he’s a 45 year old wannabe rockstar who had medium success at best. Again with the overcompensating (and some gross rumours). All adds up to an unlikeable package.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
agreed. I don’t even like Hef at all (his sexual liberation was still wrapped in misogyny) but I would’ve been way more interested in RDJ.
Can’t stand Ratner. Can’t stand Leto.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pajiba compared this news to an unwanted shoulder rub on the creepiness factor. Not the movie, just the news itself. The movie will probably be a horror befitting our current political and social climate.
I’ve managed to get to a point professionally where most people would be scared to touch me inappropriately (being the boss AND having once gotten someone fired for sexual assault has that effect), but a trainer at my gym rubbed my shoulders in passing earlier this week and *cringe* I’ve managed to block out how CREEPY that feels. He probably meant it innocently, but ugh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just made THE LOUDEST groaning noise at my desk. So gross.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
DYING at Michael Cera. He would have been so much better, on looks alone. Leto looks nothing like Hefner. Michael has the nose
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But of course. I’m sure he’ll do an amazing job with that feminist legacy of Hefner’s I keep hearing about.
(Does a bit of sick into my sick bucket.)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh Sixer, I had thought the bucket was for your tears of joy, what with the once in a lifetime representation of such a feminist hero and civil rights ally.
I’m very glad they chose three white men to tell his story too, if they hadn’t made that bold choice I don’t know if Hefs story would have been done justice. They may have accidentally included a non-blonde or a black woman, or possibly even mistepped and hired a lady without fake breasts.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Haha.
Feminist bloody legacy. Words mean nothing any more, do they?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kooky Jared is gross but I have to give credit where it’s due – he’s a great actor. Dude is gifted but shady af. I think he will pull it off as (H) ew.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s just it. He probably will. We now know that Hefner was, quite frankly, a bit of a sociopath and/or a sadist. He enjoyed watching women in pain, he didn’t care about the health of his bunnies, and Cosby learned about drugs that were “leg openers” from him. *Hurl*.
If RDJ’s acting could have made Hugh charming, then I’d rather see Leto. He’s a creep, the shoe fits.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ugh. Please don’t. No one needs this movie to be made. I’d rather watch a biopic on literally anyone else.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Leto – NO
Hefner – NO
Ratner – NO
Three strikes you’re out, movie.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Isnt that the great thing about it? I wasnt going to see it anyway and now I can feel good about also not supporting three horrible men.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Every ticket comes with a free barf bag.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lmao!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ratner couldn’t direct his way out of a paper bag. Leto needs a bath. Hef can stay dead.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Succinct. 😂
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Geez, are going to be witness to another leto method acting moment… Probably right?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A light googling will show you Leto has been a “method acting” for this role his whole life.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This thread is on fire.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
why do we need a motion picture when a lifetime biopic is more appropriate for the geezer…?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ne douche pas.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jared Leto is just insufferable to me. Like, blah blah blah dude you woke but you SO Boring and self important bout it. He needs so much praise. A peacock. Yeah man here’s a cookie and a pat on the head.
He is self-aware pubic lice.
Brett Ratner isn’t even self aware.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Forget watching the film! Just the title make me wanna get checked for stds.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Makes sense, they’re all disgusting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think he’s a great choice. He’s a good actor.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jared Leto bringing to life Brett Ratner’s take on Hugh Hefner… I feel dirty and violated already.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Michael Cera would be INCREDIBLE as Hef.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Leto is actually a pretty good actor -being an Oscar winner and all. I can definitely see RDJ in the role, but since he’s not involved anymore, I’m sure Leto will do a good job.
Also, Leto didn’t buy the life rights – that was Ratner.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Gross x 3.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Everything else aside, he looks NOTHING like him. Not even close. Hugh was classically handsome with dark features. Not a baby faced blue eyed pretty boy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How fitting. The level of grossness in this is unbearable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse