Brenda Song & Macaulay Culkin are dating, met through Seth Green

This is a purely superficial story that may not bring anything of value to your day. But it puts so many random people in a sentence together, it was hard to ignore. Macaulay Culkin, former child star and godfather to Paris Jackson, is dating former Disney star and actress, Brenda Song. Oh, and he’s best friends with Seth Green, who is responsible for Macaulay and Brenda’s relationship. And all of this was outed at Knotts Scary Farm where the trio, along with Seth’s wife Clare Grant, was photographed being affectionate on scary rides. See what I mean?
Looks like Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song are definitely an item!
Culkin and Song attended Instagram’s Knott’s Scary Farm celebrity night on Friday, where a source tells ET the two were very “affectionate” with one another and openly held hands.
“Parkgoers said they were very cute with each other holding hands and very affectionate,” the source says. “Looked like they were having a great time.”
Culkin appeared to be on a double date with his close friend, actor Seth Green, and his wife, Clare Grant, according to our source. Culkin and Song are both starring in Green‘s upcoming directorial debut, Changeland.
“They all looked super comfortable together and like they were having a great night out,” the source says.
Culkin, 37, and Song, 29, clearly had fun together riding the amusement park rides, including roller coasters GhostRider and the Silver Bullet. During GhostRider, Song adorably held on to Culkin’s arm.
ET’s Katie Krause spoke to Song on Friday at Knott’s Scary Farm, where the former Disney star talked about her upcoming film with Culkin.
She also talked about Green getting the notoriously private Culkin to star in his film.
“Seth and Him had done Party Monster together so they had been friends forever, so I think that’s probably how he got [him] in, but it was a wonderful experience,” she said. “Everyone was great … we had the best time ever. Everyone was lovely, we just got to go to Thailand and hang out with our best friends for five weeks.”
Okay, when they put it that way, it makes sense. I don’t exactly follow Macaulay’s career so I didn’t know he and Seth made a movie together, or that they’d remained best friends. But sure, hanging out together in Thailand for five weeks is enough to make partners of anyone. I love that their big reveal was at Knott’s Scary Farm. Granted, they were spotted having dinner together last week but everyone was all, “hey, what are the Home Alone kid and the Disney gal doing together?” and everyone else was all “I dunno,” and then we got back to our lives and forgot about it. But now we know, they were dodging the press so they could become amusement park official last weekend. You can see more pics here. Technically this is not confirmed because when asked, Brenda said she doesn’t like to talk about her private life. However, when it was pointed out she wasn’t denying anything, she shrugged. Since I will forget they are a couple by next week, I’ll take that as confirmation. Let’s remember, the last two mainstream relationships these two had were Mila Kunis and Trace Cyrus. If they stay together, I do not expect this to get any less weird. But honestly, even though both have been through a few questionable periods, I like both of them so I’d be happy if they stayed together. I call portmanteau! Right now I’m at MacSon but I’ll keep working on it.
One more thing I found out is that Macaulay is on Twitter and that he’s not very good at it, but in a really delightful way:
I'm #cooking 😂 let's start the comedy! Have a great #Sunday!
" #MacaulayCulkin is cooking…."
I hope my house will not burn in fire…
— Macaulay Culkin (@officialmculkin) August 6, 2017
I'll post a picture after i finish
— Macaulay Culkin (@officialmculkin) August 6, 2017
Oh God, i forgot to post the picture!!! Guys i am so sorry!
— Macaulay Culkin (@officialmculkin) August 7, 2017
Forgive me guys!
— Macaulay Culkin (@officialmculkin) August 7, 2017
Omelette with cheese. Maybe in this morning i will try to do something else. pic.twitter.com/Ag3QamyYrR
— Macaulay Culkin (@officialmculkin) August 7, 2017
Now i will go back to sleep! Take care of you guys!
— Macaulay Culkin (@officialmculkin) August 7, 2017
OMG – they are so cute together – wait…
I’ve always had such a soft spot for Macaulay. He went through a tough childhood and although he doesn’t seem to be the most stable, he really seems to be trying his best. I really hope these two go the distance because they look really sweet together and Mac seems healthier in the last year or so than he has for ages.
Edited to add- Wow, he really is bad at Twitter, but in an endearing way. It’s kind of like reading your grandpa’s tweets. 😂
I agree – seems like he deserves a happy ending. I’m also a fan of Brenda Song. She does a lot of voice work that my kids have enjoyed over the years.
Brenda Song was quite good on the Disney show with the Sprouse twins and she did a TV movie for Disney that was really quite good also (Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior). She has Thai roots, her parents are Hmong. I think her mom identifies as Thai but was adopted by a Hmong family. Song usually gives her ethnicity as Hmong and Thai. Wonder if she was visiting family in the area. She definitely can speak Hmong (her dad wanted to make sure the American kids could talk with older relatives), don’t know if she can also speak some Thai.
Agreed on both the soft spot and bad with Twitter! I don’t know who she is, but hopefully she’s a healthy influence. I wish them well.
Same. I’m rooting for him. He does look much healthier these days, so I hope he is doing well.
I have a soft spot for him, too. He was my first crush, at like, age five! Home Alone, Richie Rich, etc… I though he was great.
All I know about her is she faked a pregnancy (?) I think (?) with Trace Cyrus of all people…soo…. Yeah, I dunno. I hope that’s not really what happened, but if so Mac needs to run fast!
HUGE soft spot for him. It broke my little 8 year old heart to see him look so unwell for so long. Makes me so happy to see him seemingly clean and sober and smiling.
Wow, that sounds like a fake twitter account, the English isn’t quite right.
He brings out my maternal instincts. I want to give him a hug and make him some tea and a turkey sandwich.
Agreed about the hug and sandwich! Maybe it’s nostalgia from growing up watching him in Home Alone and some sadness from seeing how problems with his family played out in the media, but I feel oddly protective/maternal toward him. I know he’s a grown man, but I just feel like he needs someone to really look out for him and take care of him.
Daisy, from the New Girl! That’s all I know her from. She’s super pretty. Good for them.
London Tipton on the Suite Life of Zac and Cody. She was very funny.
I was a bit out of that age range.
More random names could have been added to the mix! She’s the former girlfriend of Trace Cyrus, Miley Cyrus’ brother.
Never forget that sketchy-ass period of time when she and Trace announced a pregnancy, never said anything else about it, there was no baby, and we were all just supposed to forget it happened I guess? Then again, she may have miscarried and that’s totally her business and something she doesn’t owe anyone an explanation about
She said something way later. And so did he. She says she was never pregnant and just didn’t deny anything. He says she faked the whole thing. Super weird.
I thought the same thing when I saw her!
WOW! he looks GREAT! he seems to have put on a small amount of very much needed weight. I wish the best for him in all things, I suspect that’s a kid that’s seen some sh!t.
He looked TERRIBLE for awhile. Strung out and gross. Hopefully he has his life back together and going in the right direction.
Ah, I needed and enjoyed this random and superficial story! I’ve always liked her and he is looking so much better these days. I ship it.
He looks so much better! I think they have been together for a while though. I remember seeing some pictures of them a few months back.
Party Monster is an epic look at the gay club scene in NY and club kids. It’s based on real life, please watch it!
What Mindy said! Party Monster was epic. Mack has always been a fantastic actor. I wish he would do more
Agreed! A friend recommended I watch it a couple years ago and I enjoyed it. It was trippy, but really good.
Came here to say same.
They’re cute together. ❤️
That twitter account is not Mack, He has no social media accounts.
I believe this.
In looking through the account’s tweets, my wild guess is that it’s someone from The Philippines posing as him.
It’s surprising that he would come out to an event like that, Culkin is incredibly private. Not saying he’s diving behind a dumpster like DiCaprio, but Celeb Night at Knotts isn’t normally his jam.
I love him. I love how he’s trying and has always tried not to be a childstar statistic in adulthood. I love that’s he’s hanging with his goddaughter lots and they both seem to be a good influence on each other.
I don’t know why I thought Brenda Song had a kid and was married (or previously married). Am I confusing her with another Disney Channel star?
Brenda Song is bad news, all that abortion drama on twitter was horrible.
Having said that, Macaulay looks great, there must be something very positive happening in his life.
