Brenda Song & Macaulay Culkin are dating, met through Seth Green

This is a purely superficial story that may not bring anything of value to your day. But it puts so many random people in a sentence together, it was hard to ignore. Macaulay Culkin, former child star and godfather to Paris Jackson, is dating former Disney star and actress, Brenda Song. Oh, and he’s best friends with Seth Green, who is responsible for Macaulay and Brenda’s relationship. And all of this was outed at Knotts Scary Farm where the trio, along with Seth’s wife Clare Grant, was photographed being affectionate on scary rides. See what I mean?

Looks like Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song are definitely an item!

Culkin and Song attended Instagram’s Knott’s Scary Farm celebrity night on Friday, where a source tells ET the two were very “affectionate” with one another and openly held hands.

“Parkgoers said they were very cute with each other holding hands and very affectionate,” the source says. “Looked like they were having a great time.”

Culkin appeared to be on a double date with his close friend, actor Seth Green, and his wife, Clare Grant, according to our source. Culkin and Song are both starring in Green‘s upcoming directorial debut, Changeland.

“They all looked super comfortable together and like they were having a great night out,” the source says.

Culkin, 37, and Song, 29, clearly had fun together riding the amusement park rides, including roller coasters GhostRider and the Silver Bullet. During GhostRider, Song adorably held on to Culkin’s arm.

ET’s Katie Krause spoke to Song on Friday at Knott’s Scary Farm, where the former Disney star talked about her upcoming film with Culkin.

She also talked about Green getting the notoriously private Culkin to star in his film. 

“Seth and Him had done Party Monster together so they had been friends forever, so I think that’s probably how he got [him] in, but it was a wonderful experience,” she said. “Everyone was great … we had the best time ever. Everyone was lovely, we just got to go to Thailand and hang out with our best friends for five weeks.”

[From ET]

Okay, when they put it that way, it makes sense. I don’t exactly follow Macaulay’s career so I didn’t know he and Seth made a movie together, or that they’d remained best friends. But sure, hanging out together in Thailand for five weeks is enough to make partners of anyone. I love that their big reveal was at Knott’s Scary Farm. Granted, they were spotted having dinner together last week but everyone was all, “hey, what are the Home Alone kid and the Disney gal doing together?” and everyone else was all “I dunno,” and then we got back to our lives and forgot about it. But now we know, they were dodging the press so they could become amusement park official last weekend. You can see more pics here. Technically this is not confirmed because when asked, Brenda said she doesn’t like to talk about her private life. However, when it was pointed out she wasn’t denying anything, she shrugged. Since I will forget they are a couple by next week, I’ll take that as confirmation. Let’s remember, the last two mainstream relationships these two had were Mila Kunis and Trace Cyrus. If they stay together, I do not expect this to get any less weird. But honestly, even though both have been through a few questionable periods, I like both of them so I’d be happy if they stayed together. I call portmanteau! Right now I’m at MacSon but I’ll keep working on it.

One more thing I found out is that Macaulay is on Twitter and that he’s not very good at it, but in a really delightful way:

OMG – they are so cute together – wait…
wenn32412374

Embed from Getty Images]]

Photo credit: WENN Photos, Getty Images, Instagram and Twitter

 

32 Responses to “Brenda Song & Macaulay Culkin are dating, met through Seth Green”

  1. The New Classic says:
    October 4, 2017 at 7:20 am

    I’ve always had such a soft spot for Macaulay. He went through a tough childhood and although he doesn’t seem to be the most stable, he really seems to be trying his best. I really hope these two go the distance because they look really sweet together and Mac seems healthier in the last year or so than he has for ages.

    Edited to add- Wow, he really is bad at Twitter, but in an endearing way. It’s kind of like reading your grandpa’s tweets. 😂

    Reply
  2. stephka says:
    October 4, 2017 at 7:33 am

    Wow, that sounds like a fake twitter account, the English isn’t quite right.

    Reply
  3. Sullivan says:
    October 4, 2017 at 7:34 am

    He brings out my maternal instincts. I want to give him a hug and make him some tea and a turkey sandwich.

    Reply
    • The New Classic says:
      October 4, 2017 at 7:49 am

      Agreed about the hug and sandwich! Maybe it’s nostalgia from growing up watching him in Home Alone and some sadness from seeing how problems with his family played out in the media, but I feel oddly protective/maternal toward him. I know he’s a grown man, but I just feel like he needs someone to really look out for him and take care of him.

      Reply
  4. Betsy says:
    October 4, 2017 at 7:54 am

    Daisy, from the New Girl! That’s all I know her from. She’s super pretty. Good for them.

    Reply
  5. Shambles says:
    October 4, 2017 at 7:55 am

    More random names could have been added to the mix! She’s the former girlfriend of Trace Cyrus, Miley Cyrus’ brother.

    Never forget that sketchy-ass period of time when she and Trace announced a pregnancy, never said anything else about it, there was no baby, and we were all just supposed to forget it happened I guess? Then again, she may have miscarried and that’s totally her business and something she doesn’t owe anyone an explanation about

    Reply
  6. the_blonde_one says:
    October 4, 2017 at 8:20 am

    WOW! he looks GREAT! he seems to have put on a small amount of very much needed weight. I wish the best for him in all things, I suspect that’s a kid that’s seen some sh!t.

    Reply
  7. Parigo says:
    October 4, 2017 at 8:24 am

    Ah, I needed and enjoyed this random and superficial story! I’ve always liked her and he is looking so much better these days. I ship it.

    Reply
  8. Dorothy#1 says:
    October 4, 2017 at 8:33 am

    He looks so much better! I think they have been together for a while though. I remember seeing some pictures of them a few months back.

    Reply
  9. Babs says:
    October 4, 2017 at 8:45 am

    Nvm

    Reply
  10. Mindy_dopple says:
    October 4, 2017 at 9:14 am

    Party Monster is an epic look at the gay club scene in NY and club kids. It’s based on real life, please watch it!

    Reply
  11. Julie says:
    October 4, 2017 at 9:56 am

    They’re cute together. ❤️

    Reply
  12. Michael says:
    October 4, 2017 at 10:43 am

    That twitter account is not Mack, He has no social media accounts.

    Reply
  13. Bridget says:
    October 4, 2017 at 10:59 am

    It’s surprising that he would come out to an event like that, Culkin is incredibly private. Not saying he’s diving behind a dumpster like DiCaprio, but Celeb Night at Knotts isn’t normally his jam.

    Reply
  14. Bxhal says:
    October 4, 2017 at 10:59 am

    I love him. I love how he’s trying and has always tried not to be a childstar statistic in adulthood. I love that’s he’s hanging with his goddaughter lots and they both seem to be a good influence on each other.

    Reply
  15. Amelie says:
    October 4, 2017 at 1:26 pm

    I don’t know why I thought Brenda Song had a kid and was married (or previously married). Am I confusing her with another Disney Channel star?

    Reply
  16. Aren says:
    October 4, 2017 at 4:25 pm

    Brenda Song is bad news, all that abortion drama on twitter was horrible.
    Having said that, Macaulay looks great, there must be something very positive happening in his life.

    Reply

