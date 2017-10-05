Willie Garson not-so-subtly slams Kim Cattrall for not agreeing to do SATC3

I would not have believed you if you told me one week ago that one of the biggest gossip stories this week, in 2017, would be “drama among the Sex and the City cast.” It’s really strange, right? And yet, I’m kind of loving it. Bring on the dumb girl drama!! To recap, Sarah Jessica Parker announced one week ago that the third Sex and the City movie wasn’t happening. SJP didn’t name names, but the Daily Mail did – the DM did an exclusive about Kim Cattrall’s diva antics and how Kim wanted more money, etc, you get the picture. Kim Cattrall then came out this week and called bullsh-t on all of it, saying she had always said no to SATC3 and that SJP “could have been nicer” about all of it. Then sources went People Mag and dissed Kim once again, saying that Kim single-handedly “killed” the movie and is now lying about it.
Amidst all of this Girl Drama, perhaps we should check in with some of the dudes of SATC? Is Mario Cantone around? No. Perhaps Chris Noth. No. David Eigenberg? No. But Willie Garson wanted to chime in. Willie played mostly-Carrie’s friend Stanford Blatch, back when “gay dude best friends” were every New York gal’s perfect accessory (sorry, that’s just how the show always treated him). Willie is an established character actor and reportedly close to Sarah Jessica Parker in real life. So, Willie is choosing sides. He tweeted this:
Dear fans, because I'm "toxic", I'm going to negotiate a contract for 6 months, not come to terms, then say I never wanted to do it anyway.
— Willie Garson (@WillieGarson) October 4, 2017
“Dear fans, because I’m ‘toxic’, I’m going to negotiate a contract for 6 months, not come to terms, then say I never wanted to do it anyway.” You know what? This is starting to make me uncomfortable. It feels like Sarah Jessica and her peeps are ganging up on Kim Cattrall. Maybe Kim did negotiate with producers and maybe they didn’t come to terms. Maybe Kim was only negotiating to see what kind of money she could get or what the story would be. Maybe when she learned the payday wouldn’t be all that great and the story was going to suck, she backed out. We don’t know. But I’m uncomfortable with burning Kim Cattrall just because she, like, had the audacity to say “no” to a movie that she obviously didn’t want to do. Why are Sarah Jessica and her friends trying to publicly shame Kim for this?
Photos courtesy of WENN.
No one wanted this movie. Let it go children.
haven’t we suffered enough?
Seriously. I can’t believe they’re making such a huge deal about this after their previous movies were so sh^tty. Embarrassing.
Maybe she WAS negotiating and then decided the deal wasn’t good enough., and walked away. SO WHAT.
If say, I had an offer from Microsoft for £80k a year but I thought I was worth £120k a year with an extra £30k thrown in for dealing with a nasty boss… and we negotiated back and forth for 6 months without reaching a deal, so I walked away, does that make me Toxic? No. That makes me a real person with the right to CHOOSE MY F*CKING JOB.
What exactly is the problem here? Other than SJP and her loser minions losing their pay day on another shitty film.
Gross. These people are fing gross.
And again – NO MAN would EVER be publicly vilified for driving a hard bargain and then walking away when he didn’t get what he wanted.
Word.
And women get told the pay gap is still somewhat their responsibility, because they don’t negotiate their terms and compensation… Then they get slammed for negotiating. And you have to be prepared to walk away if you start the negotiation, it’s how the process works.
And they’re calling her toxic… I see double standards.
I feel the message this is sending to women is
‘don’t you dare negotiate and then walk away from a project if they don’t meet your demands, or your former coworkers will call you names in public and do what they can to derail whatever is left of your career – you have been warned’.
Basically shut up and take what you are given, and be grateful.
It’s disgusting. Even more so given this is being fed by women themselves.
Suddenly glad SJP has been left out of the Hocus Pocus remake. ugh.
Toxic because they didn’t make the choices you wanted? Even in the tweet he says nothing was signed and firm.
What’s the real drama here, is someone broke? Did Kim call Jessica by her favourite thoroughbreds name? Where’s the poop.
If they can’t make the movie without Kim it proves she is the most popular character. I sense some sour grapes on SJP’s part.
For goodness sake, no one wants this movie to happen! Kim did us all a favour. Now can someone somewhere please make a film worth seeing?
No offense, but is there a huge hunger for another SATC movie?
And for the record, Kim has every right to say no. Yeah, it made her career, well, the TV show did, but why go back if her heart isn’t in it? Oh right, women have to be ever so grateful, even if isn’t in their best interests.
It’s likely there was some sort of gentlemans’ agreement that the cast were onboard and Kim pulled out.
She’s absolutely entitled to this, but it seems the cast are pissed at being portrayed as, dragging, forcing, bullying, Kim to participate, in her new narrative.
It would have stayed in ‘ development hell’, if Michael Patrick King, or the studios, didn’t see it coming into pre-production at a set time.
In light of this, it’s VERY possible other guys, either on the board or behind-the. -scenes are letting their anger known. I think it was a deliberate dig for Catrall to point the finger, first and only, at SJP. But going by their relationship over the years, Kim knew what she was doing.😶😣
Yep, it’s been no secret that SJP and Kim have been at odds for years, even while on the show together. Clash of the egos.
If SJP and company care so much, I wish they would have given us better SATC movies!
I wish I could better remember the details of this: Around the time SATC ended, apparently they were a few episodes short of the other women qualifying for a larger percentage of money from syndication? The decision to end was SJP’s and at the time she used really similar language for ending the series to what she’s using now to justify a new movie -then it was “no more stories,” now, it’s “think there’s one more story left.”
I can’t stand SJP’s breathless-little-girl shtick. I find it jarringly insincere. And the character of Carrie was Flanderized by Season 4. At that point, SJP stopped acting. She also stopped saying “my.” For the rest of the series, she pronounced it as “mah” while doing a headbob. It’s a tiny detail that always made me cringe.
Oh interesting, so this could be tit for tat.
The more “team” SJP chat and leak the worse they seem. think Kim made the correct choice to just move on.
Man, SJP just keeps looking worse and more desperate and Kim keeps looking better! Have some self respect! SJP is a hypocrite and a bully. Guess Kim having the power of no really triggered her.
Interesting.
Why is it that the entire cast seems to think they can’t make this movie without Kim? They could easily recast, or make other arrangements for a new character but… I guess Samantha was just so popular they can’t make the movie without her.
And, I think, THAT fact is what burns the rest. No movie without Samantha? Hilarious. Goes to show who really was the most popular and well loved character.
It funny because Kim legit said they could recast Samantha or kill her off. Fans said there’s no SATC without her
That’s exactly what I think. I assume Samantha’s character is far too popular to do a movie without her.
Don’t understand the big deal with them all ganging up on her. Just write her character out or recast and move on. They’re acting like bullying kids at this point and it makes you see why KC didn’t want to sign up for this mess again!
+1 . So bitchy. She contributed a huge amount to the franchise–can you imagine it without her humor and sex appeal? She owes them nothing. I bet she did tell them she didn’t want to do it, and they badgered her “just take some meetings and hear what we have to say.” If they then couldn’t pony up her asking price and/or give her a decent story, then so be it!
It’s clear they were not interested in doing a great movie with a creative, thoughtful story. Otherwise they’d be prepared for any of the three supporting actresses to say, no thanks.
Nope, shift the blame to KC. Seems like a classic narcissist move.
Good to know he’s as annoying, self-involved and up SJP’s butt as his character was.
It’s sour grapes because Kim didn’t take the role and stood up for herself.
This is petty AF and he (and SJP etc) need to stop.
It does seem like KC is not eager to rejoin what seems like a pretty toxic situation.
Jump when SJP says to, or else.
Yikes.
It is so petty that any chance left to actually have a SATC 3 has been torpedoed. It’s childish to bring all of it via social media as say go thru the private channel.. I believe Kim hates the cast, moved on because she might have thought she deserves to be paid as equal as SJP.. or maybe the truth is her truth : she is 60 she has no child she is barely in New York and thrives elsewhere and has zero friendship with her former cast and doesn’t want to look back .. I mean who knows what went behind the scene throughout SATC and SATC the movies..
Kim is right to say no to a third movie. Her character arc in the second movie was freaking ridiculous, god knows what they wanted her to do in the third movie.
+1 She was a tremendously good sport already in going along with that awful character arc.
Oh leave Kim alone ffs! The first film was ok, the second was intolerable for a variety of reasons, none of them came out ok in that but Samantha, well I’m amazed Cattrall agreed to even do that, Samantha was painted as a totally racist caricature of an obnoxious American abroad, something which as someone with a lifetime in PR, she would never do. It felt like MPK and SJP decided to totally shit on Sam’s character. MPK has always failed to notice the glaring flaws in some of the episodes and the movies, SJP only recently admitted the second was a mess. She could have been negotiating then saw the script was basically screwing her over again and said, actually I dont need this shit
I always hated in the shows and movies how Carrie felt the need several times to point out Samantha was older than the rest or it was added to a piece of Sam’s dialogue.
Certainly did not sound like a very pleasant place to work. If other cast members are so pissed at Kim for not wanting to be in another movie( based on a successful television series that made them all very RICH!!) What must it have been like to work together all those years?
They all sound like a bunch of high school students upset at one girl because she backed out of having an evening of drinking peach schnapps and orange juice at her parent’s place while they are away.
That seems unnecessary.
Kim is allowed to say no. She should not be bullied into doing a job that she does not want to do.
If they are all so desperate to do this, why not do it without her? And why do they think the world needs this to begin with, the movies were terrible and no one needs another.
Willie has been tweeting from the beginning and I believe him…I just don’t see what reason he has to lie and start mess. It’s not his MO.
That’s why I believe him. He’s not petty nor malicious. And I think it’s foul how Kim turned it all on SJP.😞
Walk away, by all means, but not before detonating a bomb singularly towards this woman u dislike.👎
Even if it is true that she negotiated and then walked away, so what? What is wrong with a woman deciding her own worth/requirements and being prepared to walk away when they are not met? How does that make one toxic?
Also, even if he is telling the truth, what cause does he have to write nasty snippy messaged on twitter? Is it because he doesn’t have any other platform? Is he so very bitter because being a secondary character on SATC is his claim to fame, and without it there is no career or cash cow? Frankly he sounds bitter and bitchy.
And as far as I know, KC ‘detonated’ her ‘bomb’ in RESPONSE to rumours that had already been entered into the narrative by SJO etc. Come on, guys. Don’t normalize this shit – its not ok to gang up on a woman just because she doesn’t want to play with you.
Come through, Stanford! Finish her!
Dear fans, I was counting on the paycheck.
Props to Kim for her Power of No. It’s her right.
Also, the movies were dumb & dumber, I don’t even know where they could have gone with a third one. KC is surely saving them, and us, further embarassment.
Finally, snarkiest part of me kinda feels like the others are enraged & bitter cuz they can’t get other work, and this is their cash cow. They can’t move on. Not a good look for them.
A) The fact that they keep coming after Kim is gross. She gets to choose what works for her and it sounds like they couldn’t reach a deal where she felt she would be getting fairly compensated. Good on her!
B) It legit seems like no one wanted this movie but SJP lol
When they made the guest film, I was an extra during 2 days of shooting. I had no idea the dynamics of the women beforehand. Basically when the director said cut, SJP and Kristen(?) would go off together like high school girls showing off in front of a crowd. Miranda lady (sorry I don’t know her real name) joined a little, she would at least stand with them, but seemed to ignore their antics. Kim was ALWAYS left out by herself. Every single time! And it was a huge scene with tons of people, everyone staring at these women ostracizing her. We all wound up feeling so bad for her. Can you imagine being 60 years old and dealing with that shit again? No thank you. Good for her.
I’ve seen episodes of SATC but I was never really “into” it. I haven’t seen either movie. Not sure if there’s much of a market for one. That said, one of my favorite weird SNL sketches was Christina Aguilera’s perfect Samantha impression – I never not laugh when I think of it. She could sub in. I would make the effort to see it then.
