Willie Garson not-so-subtly slams Kim Cattrall for not agreeing to do SATC3

I would not have believed you if you told me one week ago that one of the biggest gossip stories this week, in 2017, would be “drama among the Sex and the City cast.” It’s really strange, right? And yet, I’m kind of loving it. Bring on the dumb girl drama!! To recap, Sarah Jessica Parker announced one week ago that the third Sex and the City movie wasn’t happening. SJP didn’t name names, but the Daily Mail did – the DM did an exclusive about Kim Cattrall’s diva antics and how Kim wanted more money, etc, you get the picture. Kim Cattrall then came out this week and called bullsh-t on all of it, saying she had always said no to SATC3 and that SJP “could have been nicer” about all of it. Then sources went People Mag and dissed Kim once again, saying that Kim single-handedly “killed” the movie and is now lying about it.

Amidst all of this Girl Drama, perhaps we should check in with some of the dudes of SATC? Is Mario Cantone around? No. Perhaps Chris Noth. No. David Eigenberg? No. But Willie Garson wanted to chime in. Willie played mostly-Carrie’s friend Stanford Blatch, back when “gay dude best friends” were every New York gal’s perfect accessory (sorry, that’s just how the show always treated him). Willie is an established character actor and reportedly close to Sarah Jessica Parker in real life. So, Willie is choosing sides. He tweeted this:

Dear fans, because I'm "toxic", I'm going to negotiate a contract for 6 months, not come to terms, then say I never wanted to do it anyway. — Willie Garson (@WillieGarson) October 4, 2017

“Dear fans, because I’m ‘toxic’, I’m going to negotiate a contract for 6 months, not come to terms, then say I never wanted to do it anyway.” You know what? This is starting to make me uncomfortable. It feels like Sarah Jessica and her peeps are ganging up on Kim Cattrall. Maybe Kim did negotiate with producers and maybe they didn’t come to terms. Maybe Kim was only negotiating to see what kind of money she could get or what the story would be. Maybe when she learned the payday wouldn’t be all that great and the story was going to suck, she backed out. We don’t know. But I’m uncomfortable with burning Kim Cattrall just because she, like, had the audacity to say “no” to a movie that she obviously didn’t want to do. Why are Sarah Jessica and her friends trying to publicly shame Kim for this?