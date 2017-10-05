Harvey Weinstein has ‘an army’ of lawyers & crisis managers to battle exposés

We’ve all heard the stories. We’ve all read the blind items. We think we know what Harvey Weinstein does to women. But entertainment reporters live in fear – fear of being sued, fear of losing access, fear of Harvey’s wrath. Which is why those stories and blind items are so hard to nail down, why it’s so difficult to get people on the record, named sources confirming all of those rumors and innuendos and Hollywood lore. But maybe, post-Bill Cosby, the worm is beginning to turn. According to an exclusive from the Hollywood Reporter, the New York Times has devoted significant time and resources to report some kind of exposé on Weinstein. Apparently, Harvey is scared enough to have hired “an army of attorneys and crisis managers” to deal with the upcoming NYT report(s).
Is The New York Times about to expose damaging information on Harvey Weinstein? The Weinstein Co. film and television mogul has enlisted an army of attorneys and crisis managers in recent weeks and has unleashed them on the Times over a planned story on his personal behavior, multiple sources familiar with the behind-the-scenes battle tell The Hollywood Reporter.
It’s unclear what the Times is planning to report, but sources say the newspaper has been calling dozens of current and former employees and associates of Weinstein, going as far back as the executive’s days running Miramax more than two decades ago. The reporting team is also said to have procured internal human resources documents during the investigation.
After the initial publication of this story, Weinstein offered this statement to THR: “The story sounds so good, I want to buy the movie rights.”
And the Times isn’t the only media outlet aggressively pursuing a story on Weinstein. NBC News correspondent Ronan Farrow also has been digging into the mogul’s past for approximately a year, and Farrow is now said to be working with The New Yorker magazine on a “lengthy” piece. Reps for Weinstein and the Times declined to comment. A spokesperson for The New Yorker told THR, “We don’t comment on pieces we haven’t published.”
Weinstein, 65, is a polarizing figure in Hollywood. A master movie producer and marketer and a regular at the Oscars, he also is famously brash and controlling. Down and Dirty Pictures, a 2004 book on Weinstein by author Peter Biskind, described Weinstein’s behavior toward employees and others in his orbit as bullying and called him an artist of “anger.”
Weinstein, who runs the New York-based Weinstein Co., is no stranger to litigation, but in this case he has lawyered up in an unusually significant way.
In addition to his usual attorney David Boies, Weinstein also has engaged Lisa Bloom, a Woodland Hills, California-based lawyer and television personality specializing in sexual harassment cases (and the daughter of Gloria Allred), as well as Charles Harder, the Beverly Hills-based litigator who represented Hulk Hogan in the invasion of privacy trial that brought down the Gawker website. Other lawyers also are said to be advising the mogul. “Harvey Weinstein is obviously excellent at assembling a legal team,” said Bloom in a statement. Several crisis PR consultants also are involved, according to sources. The subject of the media outlets’ reporting is said to be Weinstein himself and not the business operation of The Weinstein Co. Whether either or both publications ultimately publish a story in the face of an onslaught of pushback from Weinstein’s lawyers remains to be seen.
The idea that Ronan Farrow is digging around is… interesting. Ronan sees himself as an advocate-journalist, and when Ronan wrote that scathing op-ed about Woody Allen and how journalists treat him, Ronan gave it to the Hollywood Reporter. So, there’s a connection there. Will the New Yorker or the New York Times have the better coverage? The NY Times sees itself as too classy to engage with some of the dirtiest and grossest stories out there about Harvey, so I would say the New Yorker might have better coverage overall, but a NYT exposé would do the most damage, because more people would read it. Something to keep in mind though: it’s more than possible that Harvey Weinstein sues and threatens his way into getting both publications to refuse to publish these exposés.
I wouldn’t want Ronan Farrow on my tail. Guy is super smart and tenacious and a lawyer to boot. Also he’s pretty darn funny, in a quippy way. I’m a fan.
I’ve always heard there were “stories” but I don’t think I’ve actually come across any…is there any semi-reputable site that has collected these blinds? The only one I know of is CDAN….
gawker did a run-down in 2015… http://defamer.gawker.com/tell-us-what-you-know-about-harvey-weinsteins-open-sec-1695071092
I think anyone who’s followed celeb gossip for a length of time knows something is up with Harvey. Would it still considered déclassé when it’s such a huge case? An expose on Weinstein would be… explosive. It would be Cosby level. It would be litigious and nasty, but does the lay person know or care who Weinstein is?
Ronan is interesting too, because he would have access to people a journalist may not. He also may have seen things personally. I would die to see what he has so far.
Good expose the creep. The rumors around him pings my radar enough to believe a lot of them. He’s disgusting and Hollywood is disgusting for constantly making these men lauded people in the business. Gives them an overwhelming crop of victims to pick from.
Harvey Weinstein is a creep, no doubt but unfortunately I doubt he’s the only one who will try and get this quashed. Any young actress he may have been involved with for their career will want to see this go away.
Me? I hope he gets his dirty laundry aired.
This may be the biggest show business story of the year. And yes, many, many high profile names will be revealed.
And it’ll stop Harvey stuffing the Oscar’s campaign season with mediocre movies, hopefully. NYT, do it for the movies, please.
I hope it’s aired too. But the high profile names that will be revealed. I mean the rumored list of “harvey’s Girls” have been on the internet forever. If any of those are substantiated? Wow. Biggest bombshell of the year.
Would an innocent man need so many lawyers? This is going to be major.
Sigh…I’d like to say I’m looking forward to reading this but right now all I can do is dread the rumours and stories that will spread involving Gwenyth Paltrow, Jennifer Lawrence, Blake Lively, Alicia Vikander, Zendaya, and every other actress whose fortunes rose in proximately to this guy. You know what I mean and you know it’s coming.
The good news is he’s having troubles that actually can take you out of the Hollywood game: money troubles. Hopefully karma coming to play.
Agree. That would definitely be an unpleasant downside to Weinstein getting his comeuppance.
I hope whatever the nature of this exposure, it’s done in a responsible manner and focuses solidly on him and protects those who were victims of his work practices.
I thought maybe this had something to do with the book Rose McGowan is writing.
I will never forget what he did to Cate Blanchet when he swayed the Oscars to give Gweneth Paltrow the award. But what hurts my heart is that he got the nerve to have his picture Shakespeare in love the Best Picture instead of Saving Private Ryan. Harvey Weinstein is a bully and what he did to behind the scene in the casting couch is beyond atrocious. Ronan Farrow should not back down and expose HW’s ass.
Honestly nothing is going to happen to him. The only people who are going to get ridiculed are the victims. I already know how this is going to work. He’ll get a free pass and all the women he abused will be scoffed at. And then the women who had to use the casting couch will be mocked and called ugly words. Harvey will walk away unscathed the same way that Woody Allen, Bryan Singer, Roman Polanski etc will.
Yes, this is exactly what will happen, sadly. Rumor and mockery have already been going on, in regard to the women, for some time.
