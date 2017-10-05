Harrison Ford & Ryan Gosling’s joint interviews are unexpectedly delightful

I keep telling you guys, my mojo is really “off” this year when it comes to box office predictions and Rotten Tomato scores. Pretty much every film that I think looks terrible is some kind of critical darling and it makes a lot of money. Every film that I think looks good has been bombing. So it is with Blade Runner 2049. I kept seeing all of the hype machine stuff for the film, and I kept thinking, “yeah, but is anyone really interested?” It just seemed like a gigantic shrug to me. But the film is currently sitting at 94% at Rotten Tomatoes, and critics absolutely love it. Box office predictors say that the film will open with $100 million worldwide, possibly more, and that this could be the biggest film of Ryan Gosling’s career. So… once again, I was wrong. People are into it. Dystopian future films are the future!
Anyway, all of that to say that I haven’t been paying close attention to the promotional tour of Blade Runner 2049. Ryan Gosling is always pretty charming, but Harrison Ford is such a grumpy bastard, I just thought… there will be no spark as they try to promote this film together. Once again, I was wrong! They are delightful together. Their joint interviews have been hilarious and silly and they have great chemistry together. Take this clip from last weekend’s Graham Norton Show:
Very cute. But that was just a precursor to this absolutely amazing joint interview with Alison Hammond on This Morning (Gosling and Ford were shilling this movie in Britain and Europe for weeks). Please watch this, because you’ll be laughing through the entire clip. Hammond is HILARIOUS and she gets Ford and Gosling so loose.
I don’t think I’ve seen Harrison so lively and off-the-cuff in a long time. This honestly is the best thing I’ve seen all week!
Aw that pic of Harrison Fors laughing gave me the feels. I’ve had a crush on him since Air Force 1:)
Pair Harrison Ford with anyone young in interviews and it’s delightful. See all the Star Wars press.
Anyways this does not surprise me as Blade Runner had a cult following. It was always going to make money. But I’m glad it’s also being received well
I love Ryan. I love Harrison. and I love Hammond. Her laugh has me laughing.
I’m excited for Blade Runner!
Ryan Gosling works hard and is usually great in a variety of roles. The fact that he is adorable is just icing on the cake, to coin a phrase. Ford is one of the immortals. I cannot believe how many years ago I saw him in a small role in AMERICAN GRAFFITI.
And an even smaller role in The Conversation. Fortunately, Coppola, Lucas and Spielberg all saw something in him, resulting in some of the most iconic movies ever made.
There are very few films I plan to see multiple times, but this is one of them. I have been waiting for this sequel a loooong time and I’m just thrilled that Ford agreed to reprise his role. Not sure why Kaiser would think that a cult movie like Blade Runner would have an unsuccessful sequel? I mean, in an universe where they have made 7? 8? Fast and Furious and 3 or 4 of those Sharknado things, Blade Runner was going to be a jewel anyway you look at it. (I may be biased. Just a tiny bit.)
This is brilliant! Aw it’s really made my day.
Ford’s grumpy bastard reminds me so much of my dad, I can’t hate it even when it’s turned up to 100 but this is just brilliant.
Alison Hammond is great (I still remember her from Big Brother UK), she gets guests really relaxed, as does Graham Norton
Ford has always been a grumpy interviewee. It works well with Norton as he uses it to get laughs. Sometimes Ford plays up to it.
Love him. I saw the taping of the episode with Bendy and he (Ford) is hilarious and so over fame and fanboys.
I love Ryan!! I watch clips of the Graham Norton show on YouTube sometimes and he’s hilarious.
its like an angel pouring honey in your ear….LOL. that interview was very cute all around.
