“Michelle Dockery’s Erdem dress should be burned in a cleansing fire” links
  • October 05, 2017

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

The BFI Fundraising Gala 'Luminous' held at the Guildhall - Arrivals

Lady Mary Crawley (aka “Michelle Dockery”) needs to burn this horrid Erdem dress in a cleansing fire, my God. [GoFugYourself]
Will Harry Styles & Taylor Swift reunite… for the Victoria’s Secret show? [LaineyGossip]
Mark Salling pleaded guilty to those charges. [Dlisted]
Duchess Kate’s jewelry collection isn’t all that. [Wonderwall]
Kesha covers Rolling Stone, seems to be growing out her eyebrows. [OMG Blog]
Here’s a new Stranger Things teaser! [Pajiba]
Would you buy a sports bra from Victoria’s Secret? [IDLY]
Julia Roberts goose-honks with James Corden. [Seriously OMG WTF]
Here are some photos of Tom Daly shirtless. [Socialite Life]

The BFI Fundraising Gala 'Luminous' held at the Guildhall - Arrivals

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

36 Responses to ““Michelle Dockery’s Erdem dress should be burned in a cleansing fire” links”

  1. Miss Melissa says:
    October 5, 2017 at 12:32 pm

    Someone please explain the Erdem thing to me… because it’s by this designer somehow we all are supposed to pretend they don’t look like 18th century curtains?

    Reply
  2. Tiffany says:
    October 5, 2017 at 12:34 pm

    You know, I don’t really mind the dress. It is the hair that does not match.

    Reply
  3. velourazure says:
    October 5, 2017 at 12:37 pm

    MY EYES!

    Reply
  4. velourazure says:
    October 5, 2017 at 12:37 pm

    My retinas were just burned off!

    Reply
  5. bonobochick says:
    October 5, 2017 at 12:38 pm

    Not only is that dress offensive, her hair looks absolutely ghastly. Her makeup isn’t that great either.

    Who is her stylist that allowed this mess to happen?

    Reply
  6. Island_girl says:
    October 5, 2017 at 12:39 pm

    Oh dear. Michelle, no, no, no.

    Reply
  7. Mel M says:
    October 5, 2017 at 12:41 pm

    I do own a Victoria’s Secret sports bra that my mom got me for Christmas because I asked for workout clothes lol. It’s actually one of my favorites. It’s really comfortable and it doesn’t give me the uniboob look.

    Reply
  8. marc kile says:
    October 5, 2017 at 12:47 pm

    I’m gonna sound rude or ignorant or both but does she have a glass eye. its just the way her face looks that makes me curious.

    Reply
  9. Chef Grace says:
    October 5, 2017 at 12:56 pm

    Hopefully she was paid to wear it.
    Looks like fabric for some antique couch.

    Reply
  10. Whoopsy Daisy says:
    October 5, 2017 at 12:56 pm

    Has anyone seen what Bethenny Frankel has done for Puerto Rico?

    Reply
  11. Catwoman says:
    October 5, 2017 at 12:56 pm

    Pilgrim cosplay.

    Reply
  12. Kitten says:
    October 5, 2017 at 12:56 pm

    Effin HIDEOUS.

    Reply
  13. minxx says:
    October 5, 2017 at 1:03 pm

    I wouldn’t wear it myself but it looks great on her. A very unique, interesting look.

    Reply
  14. magnoliarose says:
    October 5, 2017 at 1:19 pm

    That dress is ugly, and Erdem is one of my least favorites of my disliked designers. I don’t know what his inspo is but if it isn’t misogyny, then it is something equally disturbing.

    Reply
  15. CharlieBouquet says:
    October 5, 2017 at 1:25 pm

    Other than the weird comma cut out I can dig it, but to be honest I don’t match socks and shouldn’t be consulted for fashion lol. Also she reminds me of Katt VonD, fart ink some stars near her eyes and they could be sisters!

    Reply
  16. seesittellsit says:
    October 5, 2017 at 1:41 pm

    Good lord.

    Reply
  17. Skylark says:
    October 5, 2017 at 1:44 pm

    I actually like it. And she wears it well.

    Reply
  18. holly hobby says:
    October 5, 2017 at 1:57 pm

    OMG that is one ugly dress. It hurts my eyes!

    Reply
  19. minx says:
    October 5, 2017 at 2:01 pm

    Oh dear.

    Reply
  20. gwen says:
    October 5, 2017 at 2:11 pm

    She must have lost a bet.

    Reply
  21. Stephanie says:
    October 5, 2017 at 2:13 pm

    A beautiful woman who is styled terribly here.

    Reply
  22. dowdowdowd says:
    October 5, 2017 at 2:15 pm

    that dress needs to lose the sleeves and get a higher Asian style neck.

    Reply
  23. Trek Girl says:
    October 5, 2017 at 2:35 pm

    I like the dress. It’s weird, but in a good way. I love the fabric, too. She looks like she belongs in a painting.

    Reply
  24. Mrs.Krabapple says:
    October 5, 2017 at 2:56 pm

    It would look better without that mismatched front cut-out.
    She seems like a nice person from the few interviews I’ve seen, and she’s a pretty lady. But her receding hairline makes me think she has poor nutrition (not eating right, or enough?).

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment