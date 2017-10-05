“Michelle Dockery’s Erdem dress should be burned in a cleansing fire” links

Lady Mary Crawley (aka “Michelle Dockery”) needs to burn this horrid Erdem dress in a cleansing fire, my God. [GoFugYourself]
Someone please explain the Erdem thing to me… because it’s by this designer somehow we all are supposed to pretend they don’t look like 18th century curtains?
Right? It’s lost on me. Admittedly, I can’t stand most couture fashion, but Erdem is a nightmare. I just don’t “get” it.
You know, I don’t really mind the dress. It is the hair that does not match.
Same, I can see what they were going for and I actually like it…it’d be so much better with different hair and that neckline done in non-clashing fabric.
The neckline is the thing, it looks so off kilter!
The print is actually rather pretty but the bodice is quite hideous.
MY EYES!
No sh*t! I swear to G@d my eyes crossed! That freakin’ bodice is an optical illusion that I never want to see again.
My retinas were just burned off!
Not only is that dress offensive, her hair looks absolutely ghastly. Her makeup isn’t that great either.
Who is her stylist that allowed this mess to happen?
Oh dear. Michelle, no, no, no.
I do own a Victoria’s Secret sports bra that my mom got me for Christmas because I asked for workout clothes lol. It’s actually one of my favorites. It’s really comfortable and it doesn’t give me the uniboob look.
agree re VS sports bra- mine is cute, comfy, and flattering–
you have to dislocate your own shoulders to get in/out of Lulu sports bras…
I’m gonna sound rude or ignorant or both but does she have a glass eye. its just the way her face looks that makes me curious.
lol no she’s just wooden
Hopefully she was paid to wear it.
Looks like fabric for some antique couch.
That doesn’t happen. Not with Erdem or the like. A free dress for the evening, possibly a dress to keep. That’s it.
Has anyone seen what Bethenny Frankel has done for Puerto Rico?
I have. I read about it on DListed. What she’s doing is impressive, especially because she also did the same thing in Mexico, if I’m not mistaken.
I would love to have enough money to do that kind of thing.
Pilgrim cosplay.
this and the phrase ‘burned in a cleansing fire’ will make me cackle all day
Effin HIDEOUS.
I wouldn’t wear it myself but it looks great on her. A very unique, interesting look.
That dress is ugly, and Erdem is one of my least favorites of my disliked designers. I don’t know what his inspo is but if it isn’t misogyny, then it is something equally disturbing.
Other than the weird comma cut out I can dig it, but to be honest I don’t match socks and shouldn’t be consulted for fashion lol. Also she reminds me of Katt VonD, fart ink some stars near her eyes and they could be sisters!
Good lord.
I actually like it. And she wears it well.
Agree. I like it, too.
OMG that is one ugly dress. It hurts my eyes!
Oh dear.
She must have lost a bet.
A beautiful woman who is styled terribly here.
that dress needs to lose the sleeves and get a higher Asian style neck.
I like the dress. It’s weird, but in a good way. I love the fabric, too. She looks like she belongs in a painting.
It would look better without that mismatched front cut-out.
She seems like a nice person from the few interviews I’ve seen, and she’s a pretty lady. But her receding hairline makes me think she has poor nutrition (not eating right, or enough?).
