NYT: Harvey Weinstein has been sexually harassing women for decades

The Hollywood Reporter published their exclusive on Wednesday afternoon/evening – they said that the New York Times and the New Yorker were both working on Harvey Weinstein stories, deep dives into his decades of shadiness towards employees, towards actresses, towards anyone and everyone. THR said that Weinstein had hired an army of lawyers and crisis managers to help him handle the upcoming stories. I still believed that it was more than possible that no stories would even be published, that Weinstein would find a way to shut it down or minimize the crisis somehow. I also believed that if the stories were published, we were still weeks or months away. Not so. The New York Times just dropped their story this afternoon:
You can read the New York Times article here. It’s called “Decades of Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Harvey Weinstein.” The lede names Ashley Judd, and it’s clear Judd spoke to the NYT. It’s clear many of Weinstein’s victims spoke to the NYT, some on the record. Good for them. The NYT’s article spoke to women harassed by Weinstein over the course of three decades, at the Weinstein Company and Miramax. Weinstein has settled EIGHT different harassment lawsuits over the years. One of those settlements was with Rose McGowan.
Harvey knew this piece was coming out today. He offered a comment, on the record, for the New York Times: “I appreciate the way I’ve behaved with colleagues in the past has caused a lot of pain, and I sincerely apologize for it. Though I’m trying to do better, I know I have a long way to go.” He says he is working with therapists to “deal with this issue.” His lawyer, Lisa Bloom, comes out swinging, saying that “many of the accusations” are false. Weinstein has also announced that he’s taking a “leave of absence” from the Weinstein Company. It might be better if he just steps down entirely. This really does feel like the Bill Cosby situation – now that the first round of names are there, I sincerely hope more women come forward and tell their stories. We will believe you, ladies. Please speak.
Update: I didn’t include the full text of Weinstein’s statement because I thought it was a joke. It’s not a joke. He issued this statement in full and yes, he sounds like a complete psycho.
Wow. Harvey Weinstein is a psychopath. pic.twitter.com/V5ee1Cpz7W
— John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) October 5, 2017
seems to be more than years of harassment, groping women, coercion? beyond sickening. read that article. very disturbing. calling it mere harassment (still very serious offense) doesn’t quite do it justice according to what these women dealt with
et tu, Lisa Bloom? I thought she was a defender of women
Rowan farrow’s boyfriend tweeted that more shoes will drop soon. I think he has an even bigger scoop in his upcoming article
I keep hearing the word “harassment” and the inclusion of Rose McGowan’s name. But she didn’t say that a studio head harassed her. She said she was raped. If her case is a part of this story, I hope it is depicted accurately.
That’s what I thinking about too. Poor Rose. Having to watch her industry peers gush about her rapist for years. Damn that’s horrible. I don’t mean to play down sexual harassment. I’ve experienced it too. But damn, rape is a whole other level of destruction. I find it hard to imagine Weinstein being redeemed with me as it is. But If he’s a rapist? It’s near impossible for me to imagine it happening.
Finally!
I know, finally!!! His behavior is loathsome. What a creep.
So sweet of Lisa Bloom to write that nice apology letter for him. I guess since he is going to take on the NRA we are supposed to forgive his sexual predator ways because you can always buy your way out of a bad situation, right?
But that will change nothing for Weinstein.(Maybe the victims of sexual harassment in showbiz will talk more)
Many actors continue to work with Singer,Polanski or Allen despite the accusations for ex
i’m just surprised at how quickly this is all going down. he already took a leave of absence? i thought he’d refuse to step down or even address this
That’s what happens when there are too many receipts and you can’t make them go away.
He is getting A+++ level advice (and paying for it, natch.) Those PR/media handlers/ mediation counselors are telling him this is the way to handle it:
a) Apologize
b) appear to ‘take Responsibility’
c) Retreat from public life while
d) Atoning by
c) (distracting with) Charitable works which oppose a greater evil.
Meanwhile, any heavy-duty negative damage control will be handled by Lisa Bloom and other legal pros….who will just be ‘doing their job’.
He just seems like the quintessential disgusting man who used his power to get women into bed–because he couldn’t get them any other way.
Why is Lisa Bloom, who helped bring about the vanquishing of lecherous Bill O’Reilly, defending him?
I guess for her it’s all about the money.
I was puzzled by this too.
Her book rights are owned by his company right now or something. Standing up for rights only goes as far as the dollar you pay….
yep, weinstein and jay z are producing the film adaptation of her book about trayvon martin
She and her mom always rubbed me the wrong way. Portraying themselves about fighting for women (and they did fight for women, no doubt about it) but most of the times its more about press conferences and themselves than the victims.
Also Harvey bought book rights or something from her. So yeah…
She takes on a certain amount of high paying clients so that she can represent others pro bono (just like her mom did); but I’m definitely surprised to see her representing Harvey
Precisely. Has Miss Bloom no moral compass? I’ve always felt the same about her mother, ambulance chasers disguised as protectors of marginalized women. Weinstein is disgusting, I cannot imagine aligning myself with someone of his ilk, not even for millions. He as much as admitted his guilt in his statement. I hope his leave of absence becomes permanent.
She’s after the almighty dollar. Someone on twitter put her two statements (one from today and one defending a victim) and the hypocrisy was disgusting frankly.
Yeah always be careful of lawyers using feminist talking points when they defend victims. They usually are the first to victim blame the moment they represent a rapist.
Lisa Bloom is only about the dollar and will do anything to raise her profile. I find her proclamations that she is an ardent feminist and defender of the faith utterly offensive. She’s appeared outside the court with Mischa Barton several times now and invited TV crews, plus TV spots and press conferences, and any time journalists have asked questions about the facts of the case, she rebuts them with ridiculous declarations of “victory” over male oppressors. Any lawyer who invites the press but won’t take basic questions about a case is insincere and on the make. Harassment and violence against women is so very serious; and greedy, disingenuous lawyers only feed the beast.
Just read this on HuffPo. Anyone who has a kid wanting to act – this is what you are up against. As he is a rich white dude, I won’t hold my hand on my ass waiting for justice.
I am a woman who wanted to work in production and came up against this. It’s systemic in the industry at large.
So disgusting-I’m glad it’s finally out in the open. But too late for all of those young women he attacked. I know Hollywood always had a casting couch-but it’s so hard to believe that he’s gotten away with it all these years.
One would have thought this behavior faded away years ago, but apparently not.
Finally. I remember reading the leaked emails about the way he abused Gretchen Mol and how she just went along with it because of desperate she was to make it in Hollywood. I remember reading some of the abuse took place with Terry Winter as well (in exchange for a role on Boardwalk Empire. Or maybe just a chance to audition I don’t remember the details).
Either way he is not the only power player in the business abusing his position. Many do the same. Hopefully more woman will start speaking out.
Gretchen Mol said to a journalist of French Premiere Mag that her lower moment of her career was 3:10 for Yuma filming because nobody on set talked her because of her reputation (only Mangold,Crowe and Bale were polite with her) and during this filming,she understood her reputation.When Weinstein dropped her,he killed her career and her reputation by circulating some bad rumors about her( gold digger/homewecker/whore/nymphomaniac)
Poor little Harvey with his “I’m sorry” message doesn’t understand the full scope of his actions and that he is a predator, a sociopath, a monster who used very young women and other people because he had power.
And I think that released was worded for a couple of reasons: 1.) He does not have the power that he use to. 2.) Charges can be coming his way very soon.
I. Am. Shocked.
Said no one.
Ahh, and so it finally happens. I’d watch out for the New Yorker’s story (nothing against the Times – I’m a loyal subscriber to both publications, but the New Yorker is peerless these days when it comes to investigative reporting).
I think we all knew this was going to happen sooner or later. I’m wondering what Georgina Chapman is thinking right now. She’s got to have a plan for this, right?
ETA:….that statement. Wow. Has he gone off his meds recently? Because that is some wacky rambling.
Re: Georgina Chapman – I hope she does have a plan, because I have a feeling we’re going to see a lot less actors wearing Marchesa on the red carpet.
Oooh, I forgot about her. Interesting…
“I’d watch out for the New Yorker’s story ”
Ronan Farrows boyfriend tweeted this:
Watch your heads, other shoes will be dropping.
I mean there must be more. Not just from the way Weinstein reacted to this but they wouldnt write the same things.
I’m very interested to see what they have. I’m guessing they spoke to Judd as well, but they presumably have some sources of their own who may have additional information.
Complicity is a terrible thing. GC has her own issues.
He quoted Jay Z?????? Okay, whatever. The piece claims that Rose McGowan received a settlement and she didn’t just accuse a Hollywood executive of assault, she accused him of rape. I wonder if her new book will flat out name him as her attacker.
Curious how this will affect the “Harvey girls” who we all know also have had this behavior done to them. I’m curious if anything will come about Gywenth or J-Law.
He and Jay Z are producing the film adaptation of Lisa Bloom’s book so they’re business partners but I bet Jay isn’t happy Weinstein dragged his name into this crazy statement
Yea I bet Jay Z is pissed but really is he any different. Didn’t he and Beyonce start up when she was underage. I don’t mind his name being attached to this. IDK why Beyonce stays with him.
She was underage when they started up, but of age when it went public. They weren’t friends. I am surprised anyone believes that PR spin? The talk was there, and it was known and then boom it was scrubbed away.
Jay Z and Harvey are cut from the same cloth. He isn’t a good person either.
No Beyoncé was in her early twenties when she began dating Jay. He was in his late twenties/early thirties during the time.
yeah, exactly. she was like 20/21 and he’s 12 years older, which yes it’s an age difference, but you’re not a kid at 20.
She was 19. Might be old enough to live on her own, but definitely preyed on by someone at their 30s.
If he could, he would have moved in earlier. They were friends for years, they knew each other well due to being in the music business. However Beyoncé is very traditional, she only had 1 boyfriend prior to Jay. Add to the fact that she was depressed during her teen years at one point due to the amount of pressure that DC fans put on her shoulder (blaming her for former members leaving).
Her father was also a shark when it came to protecting his daughter and the brand. Never in a million years would he have allowed an R Kelly-Aaliyah type of situation. Her momma would have shown Jay the door too.
Her and Jay became more serious when she was about to go solo. No doubt she was more vulnerable taking a big risky leap as a black female solo artist. It’s sad how Jay divulged how they got together, Beyoncé seemed very naive as many young women are in their early 20s. Jay rapped how he saw the innocence leave her eyes too. No doubt if B’s family was not so protective, he would have moved in sooner to control and manipulate her like he did. They should have stayed broken up in 2006 tbh, the smartest thing she did was to put her career before this a-hole.
Everybody in the industry (film and TV) knows Weinstein is POS predator. EVERYBODY. If people reading blogs know, how in the hell would industry people not know??? It’s an open secret. We all know Hollywood destroys young women or ignores them after they turn 30.
Jay doesn’t care, like many people he only cares about coins and staying relevant. That’s the price of fame above everything else, sacrificing your soul for the coins. And I feel like many young women (like Jlaw, Emma Stone…) who are not seen often when not working do this to stay sane and maintain a level of humanity.
The way he admits it is obviously disgusting but it also seems like something bigger may be revealed. Like he needs to get ahead of something. I dont think he would have admitted it if it was only the women in the NYT article.
I have a feeling Rose McGowan might end up naming him as her rapist in her new book. They were very vague about her situation. They made it clear she got a settlement but not for what. She claimed a Hollywood executive, a powerful one, raped her given who she got a settlement from I have a feeling that might be something happening next.
NYT article and Rose McGowan’s tweet confirm
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Daaaayum. NYT is the one who came out swinging. They got their ducks in a row and came for Harvey. I’m sure Trump has the senate investigating this Fake News as we speak. He’s one man, but this must feel good for so many victimized by him and others that he’s enabled.
Why would Trump call this Fake News? Weinstien is a big time Democrat. He has donated millions to both the Obama and Clinton elections.
Weinstein was clearly on Clintons side. If Trump says something it will be about that.
It’s beyond cynical to exploit the recent tragedy to try to reaffirm his liberal credentials. What’s the NRA got to do with it? Go after it if you want to, but maybe don’t mention it in the context of answering accusations of harassment, because it’s irrelevant? So so cynical, it’s disgusting.
Agreed. I am pissed he is using legitimate causes as some kind of shield.
This is just the beginning I think. And I feel like most people were aware of his history of assault or general sketchiness towards women. There’s more to come
I hope so.
And I hope to see male and female celebs re-tweeting and sharing the hell out of this article–although I realize that may not happen. I’m sure there’s more victims out there who are too afraid to speak, seeing some celebs stand up to HW might inspire them.
JHC, my husband came of age in the 60s and 70s, as did my man friends, and this is NOT how most men behave.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A lecherous person blaming a certain timeframe is indeed a weak excuse.
strategy 1. blame the era 2. deflect to another important issue (NRA) to detract from your actions 3. appear remorseful #predatorsplaybook
4. quote Jay Z
I always guessed that a lot of these young starlets who pop out of nowhere and manage to get on the cover of Vanity Fair, or an Oscar, had to get down and dirty with Weinstein first. It’s sickening, and it’s amazing that he hasn’t been exposed sooner, but I imagine everyone in Hollywood knows his poorly kept secrets. It’s simply accepted as part of the games young actresses have to play to become rich and famous.
2/3 years ago,an Italian starlet accused him of sexual harassment/assault http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3020883/Italian-model-22-accusing-Harvey-Weinstein-groping-not-afraid-big-shot-film-producer-say-sources.html
You don’t say. Newsflash: Harvey is one of the best-known perps in the Casting Couch Universe.
The Guardian had an article on the pervasiveness of casting couch culture in Hollywood a couple of months ago. Recommend looking it up on their site. The miracle would be if HW was the only one.
SCott Rudin,Brian Singer,Michael bay,Gus van sant,Joel Schumacher and Larry Clark are rumored very involved in casting couch
@Don’t kill me I am French says – the number of Blind Items about HW and the casting couch on CDAN over the years could sink the Queen Mary. And it is not just directors/producers, either: certain actors with a great deal of economic pull insist that someone in the cast be designated as their, er, entertainment during filming. And this isn’t just a straight issue, either: it cuts across all sexual orientations/colors/ages.
And IMO, the only reason it’s getting any real play now re HW is because he’s had a series of failures, particularly with his Oscar contenders. His own star is dimming and his past is now coming back to bite him where it hurts.
I just named the persons about who I heard some rumors on their casting couch habits.One of my neighbors is movie journalist so he says me some stories that he heard or saw.He went to many festivals and press junkets
Rose McGowan’s just tweeted this @rosemcgowan 7m7 minutes ago
Anyone who does business with __ is complicit. And deep down you know you are even dirtier. Cleanse yourselves.
She’s doing amazing….
Ok since he admitted to improper behavior, then why is Lisa Bloom suing? Can you sue if your client pretty much said, “yep, I did it and I’m sorry?”
You can sue anyone for any reason. The catch is, can you prove your case?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m completely unsurprised. Good riddance to bad rubbish, and I hope it sticks and he doesn’t slime his way back into the industry like that film blogger Faraci or whatever.
How long has he “been trying to do better,” ffs? The last accusation is from 2015. Dude, the 1960s were FIFTY years ago.
I think its going to come out that a BIG name (bigger than Rose Mcgowan or Ashley Judd) was paid off and thats why he tried to get ahead of this with his statement. This is the tip of the iceberg
also hes trying to sue the NYT but they arent gawker, they would never write this without getting everything verified and locked up tight
Well he does sound like a psycho but at least it is refreshing to get an admission and not a usual crap of “she is after me for fame and money” every other male celebrlty has pulled
Is he still married? If so, I wonder how much longer that will last.
His victims have been wearing his wife’s designs for a long time. It’s the only reason Marchesa is on so many red carpets.
He’s currently marred to Georgina Chapman, has been since 2007, and will continue to be until he’s tired of her. She knew who he was when she married him.
Thank you! She knows and has her own twisted way of dealing with it.
Ashley Judd and all those other women who spoke with the NYT for the win.
As a former reporter, I can’t tell you how important it was for those (amazing) Times reporters to have someone of Judd’s stature come forward on the record to say what she said. It gives every editor and NYT lawyer more confidence in publishing, especially when they found other women who spoke on the record about their experiences. Kudos all around. I hope he crawls into a hole and doesn’t come out.
I’m glad those women were willing to go on record. I’m waiting to read the NYT story and the New Yorker as well, but this was one of the worst kept secret in Hollywood (can we even call it a secret?)
This is why we always question actresses who get too close to Harvey! Everyone cried sexism but I knew he was a pig who exploited women. His whole obsession with JLaw and Alicia Vikander, and their sporadic rise to fame was questioning. Not saying they aren’t talented but men like Harvey don’t latch on to beautiful young actresses bc their simply talented. His wife probably knew about his nasty ways too. Disgusting 🤢
Don’t forget Nicole Kidman a very good friend of his
Oh please, Jennifer was an oscar nominee with a leading role in a huge franchise when she started working with Weinstein.
Also, there’s a world of difference between “He’s a vile, sleazy piece of shit who uses his position to coerce women into sleeping with him/worse” & “She’s a whore who’s f***ed her way to the top”.
thank you. i don’t even like jlaw or rate her acting particularly, but the victim blaming is really not needed.
^^^^THIS.
I can’t take the defenders of JLaw acting like she is some babe in the woods. The girl is not and is famous for liaisons. Whenever someone is pushed that hard there are reasons beyond talent that has helped them along. Some women do it and think it is worth it. Don’t make someone a victim who isn’t because it is not fair for true victims.
Gwenyth comes to mind. She was all in for quite a long time, but she comes from a different world. She is not desperate and was born with plenty of options but wanted more.
I could never do that and have no regrets even if it meant losing out but again I am not desperate and have the luxury of choice. Women in many professions are confronted with this every single day, and it just needs to stop.
Powerful, wealthy white man feels entitled to abuse the people around him? *gasp* Who could imagine such a thing?
A couple weeks ago usweekly had an article about celebrities gearing up to defend him against some shady charity deal he made with amfar- George Clooney, Heidi klum, Naomi Campbell, Ryan gosling and johnny depp were names. Will they defend him against this or stay quiet because they know it’s true and they’ve known for years 🤔
That has to be one of the most juvenile, pathetic, white boy excuses I have ever read. “Be patient with me on my journey.” Bitch, a journey to what? NOT ABUSING PEOPLE? It’s not a journey. Keep your fucking hands to yourself, don’t sexually harass people, and be a god damn professional.
What a loser.
I’m wondering who Harvey pissed off, because the times has been dropping a lot of receipts on him lately. I find it hard to believe this is the first amfar event that is shady, and his dealings with women were an open industry secret for years.
Jlaw is successful enough to dodge this, but Alicia vikander is toast.
LMAO What has Harvey done for Vikander?! I’m appalled at some comments here. Do you realize that none of her high-profile movies are linked to him in any way? And it’s even more baffling when her only movie released by his company has been dumped for three years and she didn’t even promote it. What should Lawrence dodge?!
The NYT story seemed oddly restrained to me; punches seem to be pulled here. Not that what is admitted isn’t terrible, but I too suspect that something more is coming.
He’ll be back and he’ll be just fine.
Men like him always are.
Yep.
I hope there were no children/underage teenagers involved. That won’t surprise me, from Hollywood.. after polanski and allen.
Not only did Weinstein abuse Gretchen Mol, I also heard that he had other big wigs in Hollywood abuse her too. That she was his “toy” to do what he wanted with because she was so desperate to make it in the business. That he passed her around. Pretty sick to do that to her and I’m sure to others.
I heard these rumors years ago when her career was almost gone and I remember not many papers believed this. I guess it was true.
Wasn’t Monica Potter abused by him too? I also remembers rumors about her too.
He is a rich predator. I was sad when he was not prosecuted but not surprised.
Alicia Vikander’s career is over. She owes everything to him. JLaw at least has a talent and charisma, she won’t be tainted by this.
What in the world are you on about? He had nothing to do with the Danish Girl. He did however procure Oscars and was the architect of the campaigns for Jennifer Lawrence, Gwenyth Paltrow, Nicole Kidman, Rene Zellwegger, and some other very big names. Sadly that’s why I doubt any of those women will speak against him. In Hollywood terms they “owe” him.
If he had a hand in her career, so what? Both Emma Watson and Zendaya were seen in his wife’s designs and at his table at events/restaurants. Jessica Chastain has done numerous films he produced. Name an actress and she has a connection; and then stop this misogynistic BULL about anyone’s career being “over”. His career and his career alone should suffer.
I’m curious to see if actresses will come out and publicly support him.
He’s suing the NYT and donating the proceeds to Women’s organisations.
“I’m sorry for what did. I’m going to sue you for reporting it”
You couldn’t make this up………
More actresses will support Woody Allen in comparison. Though I don’t know why. Allen is the most overrated film maker there is.
What a surprise, said no one.
The casting couch is alive and thriving in Hollywood. Now I’m betting there are other male moguls/producers who won’t make some male actors stars or give them projects unless they too ‘engage’ favourably with them.
