NYT: Harvey Weinstein has been sexually harassing women for decades

The Hollywood Reporter published their exclusive on Wednesday afternoon/evening – they said that the New York Times and the New Yorker were both working on Harvey Weinstein stories, deep dives into his decades of shadiness towards employees, towards actresses, towards anyone and everyone. THR said that Weinstein had hired an army of lawyers and crisis managers to help him handle the upcoming stories. I still believed that it was more than possible that no stories would even be published, that Weinstein would find a way to shut it down or minimize the crisis somehow. I also believed that if the stories were published, we were still weeks or months away. Not so. The New York Times just dropped their story this afternoon:

You can read the New York Times article here. It’s called “Decades of Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Harvey Weinstein.” The lede names Ashley Judd, and it’s clear Judd spoke to the NYT. It’s clear many of Weinstein’s victims spoke to the NYT, some on the record. Good for them. The NYT’s article spoke to women harassed by Weinstein over the course of three decades, at the Weinstein Company and Miramax. Weinstein has settled EIGHT different harassment lawsuits over the years. One of those settlements was with Rose McGowan.

Harvey knew this piece was coming out today. He offered a comment, on the record, for the New York Times: “I appreciate the way I’ve behaved with colleagues in the past has caused a lot of pain, and I sincerely apologize for it. Though I’m trying to do better, I know I have a long way to go.” He says he is working with therapists to “deal with this issue.” His lawyer, Lisa Bloom, comes out swinging, saying that “many of the accusations” are false. Weinstein has also announced that he’s taking a “leave of absence” from the Weinstein Company. It might be better if he just steps down entirely. This really does feel like the Bill Cosby situation – now that the first round of names are there, I sincerely hope more women come forward and tell their stories. We will believe you, ladies. Please speak.

Update: I didn’t include the full text of Weinstein’s statement because I thought it was a joke. It’s not a joke. He issued this statement in full and yes, he sounds like a complete psycho.

  1. courtney says:
    October 5, 2017 at 3:21 pm

    seems to be more than years of harassment, groping women, coercion? beyond sickening. read that article. very disturbing. calling it mere harassment (still very serious offense) doesn’t quite do it justice according to what these women dealt with

    Reply
  2. Lee says:
    October 5, 2017 at 3:24 pm

    Finally!

    Reply
  3. minx says:
    October 5, 2017 at 3:24 pm

    He just seems like the quintessential disgusting man who used his power to get women into bed–because he couldn’t get them any other way.

    Reply
  4. Lucy234 says:
    October 5, 2017 at 3:27 pm

    Why is Lisa Bloom, who helped bring about the vanquishing of lecherous Bill O’Reilly, defending him?
    I guess for her it’s all about the money.

    Reply
  5. CharlieBouquet says:
    October 5, 2017 at 3:28 pm

    Just read this on HuffPo. Anyone who has a kid wanting to act – this is what you are up against. As he is a rich white dude, I won’t hold my hand on my ass waiting for justice.

    Reply
  6. CynicalAnn says:
    October 5, 2017 at 3:35 pm

    So disgusting-I’m glad it’s finally out in the open. But too late for all of those young women he attacked. I know Hollywood always had a casting couch-but it’s so hard to believe that he’s gotten away with it all these years.

    Reply
  7. Eleonore says:
    October 5, 2017 at 3:35 pm

    Finally. I remember reading the leaked emails about the way he abused Gretchen Mol and how she just went along with it because of desperate she was to make it in Hollywood. I remember reading some of the abuse took place with Terry Winter as well (in exchange for a role on Boardwalk Empire. Or maybe just a chance to audition I don’t remember the details).
    Either way he is not the only power player in the business abusing his position. Many do the same. Hopefully more woman will start speaking out.

    Reply
    • Don't kill me I am French says:
      October 5, 2017 at 3:54 pm

      Gretchen Mol said to a journalist of French Premiere Mag that her lower moment of her career was 3:10 for Yuma filming because nobody on set talked her because of her reputation (only Mangold,Crowe and Bale were polite with her) and during this filming,she understood her reputation.When Weinstein dropped her,he killed her career and her reputation by circulating some bad rumors about her( gold digger/homewecker/whore/nymphomaniac)

      Reply
  8. Indiana Joanna says:
    October 5, 2017 at 3:42 pm

    Poor little Harvey with his “I’m sorry” message doesn’t understand the full scope of his actions and that he is a predator, a sociopath, a monster who used very young women and other people because he had power.

    Reply
  9. Bridget says:
    October 5, 2017 at 3:43 pm

    I. Am. Shocked.

    Said no one.

    Reply
  10. Emily says:
    October 5, 2017 at 3:44 pm

    Ahh, and so it finally happens. I’d watch out for the New Yorker’s story (nothing against the Times – I’m a loyal subscriber to both publications, but the New Yorker is peerless these days when it comes to investigative reporting).

    I think we all knew this was going to happen sooner or later. I’m wondering what Georgina Chapman is thinking right now. She’s got to have a plan for this, right?

    ETA:….that statement. Wow. Has he gone off his meds recently? Because that is some wacky rambling.

    Reply
  11. FriendlyUser says:
    October 5, 2017 at 3:46 pm

    He quoted Jay Z?????? Okay, whatever. The piece claims that Rose McGowan received a settlement and she didn’t just accuse a Hollywood executive of assault, she accused him of rape. I wonder if her new book will flat out name him as her attacker.
    Curious how this will affect the “Harvey girls” who we all know also have had this behavior done to them. I’m curious if anything will come about Gywenth or J-Law.

    Reply
    • argonaut says:
      October 5, 2017 at 4:06 pm

      He and Jay Z are producing the film adaptation of Lisa Bloom’s book so they’re business partners but I bet Jay isn’t happy Weinstein dragged his name into this crazy statement

      Reply
      • FriendlyUser says:
        October 5, 2017 at 4:18 pm

        Yea I bet Jay Z is pissed but really is he any different. Didn’t he and Beyonce start up when she was underage. I don’t mind his name being attached to this. IDK why Beyonce stays with him.

      • magnoliarose says:
        October 5, 2017 at 5:32 pm

        She was underage when they started up, but of age when it went public. They weren’t friends. I am surprised anyone believes that PR spin? The talk was there, and it was known and then boom it was scrubbed away.
        That is why she can’t leave because she knows nothing else. When the chance came up to get rid of her father, he did.
        Jay Z and Harvey are cut from the same cloth. He isn’t a good person either.

    • Jess says:
      October 5, 2017 at 4:41 pm

      No Beyoncé was in her early twenties when she began dating Jay. He was in his late twenties/early thirties during the time.

      Reply
      • ell says:
        October 5, 2017 at 4:52 pm

        yeah, exactly. she was like 20/21 and he’s 12 years older, which yes it’s an age difference, but you’re not a kid at 20.

      • Zeddy says:
        October 5, 2017 at 4:59 pm

        She was 19. Might be old enough to live on her own, but definitely preyed on by someone at their 30s.

      • Artemis says:
        October 5, 2017 at 5:20 pm

        If he could, he would have moved in earlier. They were friends for years, they knew each other well due to being in the music business. However Beyoncé is very traditional, she only had 1 boyfriend prior to Jay. Add to the fact that she was depressed during her teen years at one point due to the amount of pressure that DC fans put on her shoulder (blaming her for former members leaving).
        Her father was also a shark when it came to protecting his daughter and the brand. Never in a million years would he have allowed an R Kelly-Aaliyah type of situation. Her momma would have shown Jay the door too.
        Her and Jay became more serious when she was about to go solo. No doubt she was more vulnerable taking a big risky leap as a black female solo artist. It’s sad how Jay divulged how they got together, Beyoncé seemed very naive as many young women are in their early 20s. Jay rapped how he saw the innocence leave her eyes too. No doubt if B’s family was not so protective, he would have moved in sooner to control and manipulate her like he did. They should have stayed broken up in 2006 tbh, the smartest thing she did was to put her career before this a-hole.

        Everybody in the industry (film and TV) knows Weinstein is POS predator. EVERYBODY. If people reading blogs know, how in the hell would industry people not know??? It’s an open secret. We all know Hollywood destroys young women or ignores them after they turn 30.

        Jay doesn’t care, like many people he only cares about coins and staying relevant. That’s the price of fame above everything else, sacrificing your soul for the coins. And I feel like many young women (like Jlaw, Emma Stone…) who are not seen often when not working do this to stay sane and maintain a level of humanity.

  12. QueenB says:
    October 5, 2017 at 3:47 pm

    The way he admits it is obviously disgusting but it also seems like something bigger may be revealed. Like he needs to get ahead of something. I dont think he would have admitted it if it was only the women in the NYT article.

    Reply
  13. Amelia says:
    October 5, 2017 at 3:51 pm

    Daaaayum. NYT is the one who came out swinging. They got their ducks in a row and came for Harvey. I’m sure Trump has the senate investigating this Fake News as we speak. He’s one man, but this must feel good for so many victimized by him and others that he’s enabled.

    Reply
  14. Esmerelda says:
    October 5, 2017 at 3:56 pm

    It’s beyond cynical to exploit the recent tragedy to try to reaffirm his liberal credentials. What’s the NRA got to do with it? Go after it if you want to, but maybe don’t mention it in the context of answering accusations of harassment, because it’s irrelevant? So so cynical, it’s disgusting.

    Reply
  15. Nicole says:
    October 5, 2017 at 3:58 pm

    This is just the beginning I think. And I feel like most people were aware of his history of assault or general sketchiness towards women. There’s more to come

    Reply
    • SJ says:
      October 5, 2017 at 5:05 pm

      I hope so.
      And I hope to see male and female celebs re-tweeting and sharing the hell out of this article–although I realize that may not happen. I’m sure there’s more victims out there who are too afraid to speak, seeing some celebs stand up to HW might inspire them.

      Reply
  16. Who ARE These People? says:
    October 5, 2017 at 4:00 pm

    JHC, my husband came of age in the 60s and 70s, as did my man friends, and this is NOT how most men behave.

    Reply
  17. courtney says:
    October 5, 2017 at 4:01 pm

    strategy 1. blame the era 2. deflect to another important issue (NRA) to detract from your actions 3. appear remorseful #predatorsplaybook

    Reply
  18. kibbles says:
    October 5, 2017 at 4:06 pm

    I always guessed that a lot of these young starlets who pop out of nowhere and manage to get on the cover of Vanity Fair, or an Oscar, had to get down and dirty with Weinstein first. It’s sickening, and it’s amazing that he hasn’t been exposed sooner, but I imagine everyone in Hollywood knows his poorly kept secrets. It’s simply accepted as part of the games young actresses have to play to become rich and famous.

    Reply
  19. seesittellsit says:
    October 5, 2017 at 4:08 pm

    You don’t say. Newsflash: Harvey is one of the best-known perps in the Casting Couch Universe.

    The Guardian had an article on the pervasiveness of casting couch culture in Hollywood a couple of months ago. Recommend looking it up on their site. The miracle would be if HW was the only one.

    Reply
    • Don't kill me I am French says:
      October 5, 2017 at 4:35 pm

      SCott Rudin,Brian Singer,Michael bay,Gus van sant,Joel Schumacher and Larry Clark are rumored very involved in casting couch

      Reply
    • seesittellsit says:
      October 5, 2017 at 5:21 pm

      @Don’t kill me I am French says – the number of Blind Items about HW and the casting couch on CDAN over the years could sink the Queen Mary. And it is not just directors/producers, either: certain actors with a great deal of economic pull insist that someone in the cast be designated as their, er, entertainment during filming. And this isn’t just a straight issue, either: it cuts across all sexual orientations/colors/ages.

      And IMO, the only reason it’s getting any real play now re HW is because he’s had a series of failures, particularly with his Oscar contenders. His own star is dimming and his past is now coming back to bite him where it hurts.

      Reply
  20. Urs says:
    October 5, 2017 at 4:11 pm

    Rose McGowan’s just tweeted this @rosemcgowan 7m7 minutes ago

    Anyone who does business with __ is complicit. And deep down you know you are even dirtier. Cleanse yourselves.

    Reply
  21. holly hobby says:
    October 5, 2017 at 4:25 pm

    Ok since he admitted to improper behavior, then why is Lisa Bloom suing? Can you sue if your client pretty much said, “yep, I did it and I’m sorry?”

    Reply
  22. teacakes says:
    October 5, 2017 at 4:27 pm

    I’m completely unsurprised. Good riddance to bad rubbish, and I hope it sticks and he doesn’t slime his way back into the industry like that film blogger Faraci or whatever.

    Reply
  23. Venus says:
    October 5, 2017 at 4:28 pm

    How long has he “been trying to do better,” ffs? The last accusation is from 2015. Dude, the 1960s were FIFTY years ago.

    Reply
  24. Gene123 says:
    October 5, 2017 at 4:29 pm

    I think its going to come out that a BIG name (bigger than Rose Mcgowan or Ashley Judd) was paid off and thats why he tried to get ahead of this with his statement. This is the tip of the iceberg

    also hes trying to sue the NYT but they arent gawker, they would never write this without getting everything verified and locked up tight

    Reply
  25. SM says:
    October 5, 2017 at 4:31 pm

    Well he does sound like a psycho but at least it is refreshing to get an admission and not a usual crap of “she is after me for fame and money” every other male celebrlty has pulled

    Reply
  26. Louise says:
    October 5, 2017 at 4:33 pm

    Is he still married? If so, I wonder how much longer that will last.

    Reply
  27. thaisajs says:
    October 5, 2017 at 4:38 pm

    Ashley Judd and all those other women who spoke with the NYT for the win.

    As a former reporter, I can’t tell you how important it was for those (amazing) Times reporters to have someone of Judd’s stature come forward on the record to say what she said. It gives every editor and NYT lawyer more confidence in publishing, especially when they found other women who spoke on the record about their experiences. Kudos all around. I hope he crawls into a hole and doesn’t come out.

    Reply
  28. Mel says:
    October 5, 2017 at 4:41 pm

    I’m glad those women were willing to go on record. I’m waiting to read the NYT story and the New Yorker as well, but this was one of the worst kept secret in Hollywood (can we even call it a secret?)

    Reply
  29. ValM99 says:
    October 5, 2017 at 4:45 pm

    This is why we always question actresses who get too close to Harvey! Everyone cried sexism but I knew he was a pig who exploited women. His whole obsession with JLaw and Alicia Vikander, and their sporadic rise to fame was questioning. Not saying they aren’t talented but men like Harvey don’t latch on to beautiful young actresses bc their simply talented. His wife probably knew about his nasty ways too. Disgusting 🤢

    Reply
    • Sad says:
      October 5, 2017 at 4:50 pm

      Don’t forget Nicole Kidman a very good friend of his

      Reply
    • LOLADOESTHEHULA says:
      October 5, 2017 at 5:31 pm

      Oh please, Jennifer was an oscar nominee with a leading role in a huge franchise when she started working with Weinstein.

      Also, there’s a world of difference between “He’s a vile, sleazy piece of shit who uses his position to coerce women into sleeping with him/worse” & “She’s a whore who’s f***ed her way to the top”.

      Reply
    • magnoliarose says:
      October 5, 2017 at 6:10 pm

      I can’t take the defenders of JLaw acting like she is some babe in the woods. The girl is not and is famous for liaisons. Whenever someone is pushed that hard there are reasons beyond talent that has helped them along. Some women do it and think it is worth it. Don’t make someone a victim who isn’t because it is not fair for true victims.

      Gwenyth comes to mind. She was all in for quite a long time, but she comes from a different world. She is not desperate and was born with plenty of options but wanted more.

      I could never do that and have no regrets even if it meant losing out but again I am not desperate and have the luxury of choice. Women in many professions are confronted with this every single day, and it just needs to stop.

      Reply
  30. Veronica says:
    October 5, 2017 at 4:48 pm

    Powerful, wealthy white man feels entitled to abuse the people around him? *gasp* Who could imagine such a thing?

    Reply
  31. Sad says:
    October 5, 2017 at 4:49 pm

    A couple weeks ago usweekly had an article about celebrities gearing up to defend him against some shady charity deal he made with amfar- George Clooney, Heidi klum, Naomi Campbell, Ryan gosling and johnny depp were names. Will they defend him against this or stay quiet because they know it’s true and they’ve known for years 🤔

    Reply
  32. Sam Lewis says:
    October 5, 2017 at 5:11 pm

    That has to be one of the most juvenile, pathetic, white boy excuses I have ever read. “Be patient with me on my journey.” Bitch, a journey to what? NOT ABUSING PEOPLE? It’s not a journey. Keep your fucking hands to yourself, don’t sexually harass people, and be a god damn professional.

    What a loser.

    Reply
  33. Moon says:
    October 5, 2017 at 5:12 pm

    I’m wondering who Harvey pissed off, because the times has been dropping a lot of receipts on him lately. I find it hard to believe this is the first amfar event that is shady, and his dealings with women were an open industry secret for years.

    Jlaw is successful enough to dodge this, but Alicia vikander is toast.

    Reply
    • Giu says:
      October 5, 2017 at 6:05 pm

      LMAO What has Harvey done for Vikander?! I’m appalled at some comments here. Do you realize that none of her high-profile movies are linked to him in any way? And it’s even more baffling when her only movie released by his company has been dumped for three years and she didn’t even promote it. What should Lawrence dodge?!

      Reply
  34. Jamie42 says:
    October 5, 2017 at 5:12 pm

    The NYT story seemed oddly restrained to me; punches seem to be pulled here. Not that what is admitted isn’t terrible, but I too suspect that something more is coming.

    Reply
  35. Jenns says:
    October 5, 2017 at 5:13 pm

    He’ll be back and he’ll be just fine.

    Men like him always are.

    Reply
  36. anon1 says:
    October 5, 2017 at 5:41 pm

    I hope there were no children/underage teenagers involved. That won’t surprise me, from Hollywood.. after polanski and allen.

    Reply
  37. Sara says:
    October 5, 2017 at 5:51 pm

    Not only did Weinstein abuse Gretchen Mol, I also heard that he had other big wigs in Hollywood abuse her too. That she was his “toy” to do what he wanted with because she was so desperate to make it in the business. That he passed her around. Pretty sick to do that to her and I’m sure to others.
    I heard these rumors years ago when her career was almost gone and I remember not many papers believed this. I guess it was true.
    Wasn’t Monica Potter abused by him too? I also remembers rumors about her too.

    Reply
  38. mac says:
    October 5, 2017 at 5:52 pm

    He is a rich predator. I was sad when he was not prosecuted but not surprised.

    Reply
  39. minxx says:
    October 5, 2017 at 6:03 pm

    Alicia Vikander’s career is over. She owes everything to him. JLaw at least has a talent and charisma, she won’t be tainted by this.

    Reply
    • Mia4s says:
      October 5, 2017 at 6:29 pm

      What in the world are you on about? He had nothing to do with the Danish Girl. He did however procure Oscars and was the architect of the campaigns for Jennifer Lawrence, Gwenyth Paltrow, Nicole Kidman, Rene Zellwegger, and some other very big names. Sadly that’s why I doubt any of those women will speak against him. In Hollywood terms they “owe” him.

      If he had a hand in her career, so what? Both Emma Watson and Zendaya were seen in his wife’s designs and at his table at events/restaurants. Jessica Chastain has done numerous films he produced. Name an actress and she has a connection; and then stop this misogynistic BULL about anyone’s career being “over”. His career and his career alone should suffer.

      Reply
  40. Urs says:
    October 5, 2017 at 6:10 pm

    I’m curious to see if actresses will come out and publicly support him.

    He’s suing the NYT and donating the proceeds to Women’s organisations.

    “I’m sorry for what did. I’m going to sue you for reporting it”

    You couldn’t make this up………

    Reply
  41. EMAu says:
    October 5, 2017 at 6:30 pm

    What a surprise, said no one.
    The casting couch is alive and thriving in Hollywood. Now I’m betting there are other male moguls/producers who won’t make some male actors stars or give them projects unless they too ‘engage’ favourably with them.

    Reply

