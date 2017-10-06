Cam Newton apologizes for ‘extremely degrading, disrespectful’ word choice

Yesterday, we talked about Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton and his sexist BS in the middle of his press conference on Wednesday. When a Charlotte Observer beat reporter named Jourdan Rodrigue asked Cam a completely normal question about football, he belittled her existence and her presence with just a handful of words: “It’s funny to hear a female talk about routes … it’s funny.” Reportedly, the room was full of mostly male reporters, but none of them laughed or smiled, they just sat there in silence. Jourdan tweeted that she went to Cam after the presser to clear the air and his behavior was even worse.
Since then, all hell broke loose. Predictably, people began “investigating” the reporter, because how dare she. To be fair, Jourdan Rodrigue had some genuinely awful skeletons in her closet – several years before, when she was in college, she had tweeted some racist sh-t and used the word “n-gga.” This is her apology:
— Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) October 5, 2017
She issued her apology before Cam Newton issued his, which is pretty much Peak 2017. I’m not saying Jourdan Rodrigue is the most innocent person in the world – those old tweets are terrible and she absolutely should have apologized, and they absolutely reflect poorly on her character. But it does feel like it’s a case of “woman mildly identifies sexism in a public forum, and everyone examines HER history.”
As for Cam Newton, throughout the day Thursday, he was widely slammed. He lost one of his sponsors, Dannon Oikos, and that company issued a blistering statement about Cam’s sexism. Cam is also sponsored by Under Armour, who didn’t say anything. Gatorade, another sponsor, did issue a statement about how Cam’s behavior was unacceptable but they didn’t drop him. Late on Thursday, Cam issued his apology:
— Cameron Newton (@CameronNewton) October 6, 2017
He says, in part: “After careful thought, I understand that my word choice was extremely degrading and disrespectful to women. And to be honest, that was not my intention. If you are a person who took offense to what I said, I sincerely apologize to you…I’m a man who tries to be a positive role model to my community and tries to use my platform to inspire others. I take ownership to everything that comes with that. What I did was extremely unacceptable… The fact that during this process I’ve already lost sponsors and countless fans, I realized that the joke is really on me. And I’ve learned a valuable lesson from this. To the young people who see this, I hope that you learn something from this as well. Don’t be like me; be better than me.”
I still don’t really understand what was going on in his head when he made the original comment. It was so out-of-nowhere really. But I guess that’s the point – sexism comes out of nowhere, there’s no real rhyme or reason to it, no logic to it. I tend to believe that Cam only “understood” his comment was “extremely degrading” when he lost a sponsor and got called out so publicly.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
And what are the Panthers doing? There are rules about the treatment of journalists in the NFL that came about after numerous problems towards women reporters. That’s why they now do the post-game interviews in a press room instead of in the locker rooms where they used to take place – because bad things happened in the locker rooms. Did the Panthers reprimand him? Did the NFL?
Cameron apologizes for not apologizing before Dannon yogurt dropped his ass. Fixed it for you, Kaiser.
Translation: “I am just apologizing because I don’t want to lose any more endorsements” idiot
He’s an idiot. But like I said yesterday she’s also racist. I can condemn both of them as garbage people. There were white women on twitter talking about how we shouldn’t talk about the racist tweets because it changes the narrative.
If I ever needed a reminder about white feminism that gave me another wake up call. Newsflash we can condemn Cam for his misogyny and sexism while dragging the reporter for being racist and bragging about it.
Bingo. I can drag both of them, because they both deserve it for different reasons.
I completely agree. We can hold two ideas in our head: that he’s diminishing her and (in a sense) all women, and that she’s a problematic racist (which he presumably doesn’t know?)
Screw both of them. She felt degraded, well maybe she now knows how minorities feel when racist asshats like her and her father makes racist jokes. Two wrongs don’t make a right but I’m kind of glad she was exposed for who she really is.
Two wrongs don’t always make it right but sometimes it makes us even.
White feminism” is not a “free pass” for everytime a famous black man says or does something sexist to a famous white woman, which is often how it is used by people on the Internet. (And, to be clear, I am not saying that ALL famous black men say sexist things to ALL famous white women. Nor am I saying that famous white men don’t say sexist things because that is patently untrue). Cam Newton’s behavior was reprehensible, regardless of whether or not Rodrigue’s was the perfect victim.
As you are using it here, yes, you are deflecting from Newton’s sexism. Because specifically using “white feminism” to say, “see, what Newton did was not that bad because the person he said sexist things to is racist.” No, her racism does not lessen his sexism. His sexism is independent of her racism, and her racism does not excuse his sexism. (It goes without saying, of course, that the reverse is true).
Resist the knee-jerk impulse to defend sexism by finding racism. It actually hurts all involved. Both things are bad and both things should be called out but one does not excuse the other.
Did you miss the part where she said both are garbage people? As her past does not negate comments he made, neither do his negate her’s. They are both assholes and deserve all the shit they are getting, equally. She should be fired and he should lose sponsors.
Did you even READ my comment? Try again
Reading is fundamental
Exactly. I’ve got enough disappointment in my heart for the both of them.
Neither get a pass.
“There were white women on twitter talking about how we shouldn’t talk about the racist tweets because it changes the narrative.”
How I am not surprised but still saying WHAT THE HELL to myself? White women seriously…
For real. Not surprising at all. But everyone once in a while you need a refresher
Meanwhile, there are still plenty of douche bros on my FB feed defending poor Cam from “over-sensitive, over-analyzed PC culture.” Because why is it disrespectful for a man to scoff at a woman for daring to talk about football, wouldn’t a woman say the same thing if a a man asked about “feminine topics”? Come on, you guys, this woman has never made a play in her whole life, isn’t it natural that she should be invalidated for trying to do her job? Seriously, he was just pointing out how far we’ve come. He was just saying, “Wow, look, a woman can talk about routes!” They would all be on our side if Cam had actually said something disrespectful about women!!
Of all the patronizing bullsh!t. I basically said, yes, I understand why this feels overly-sensitive to you, because you have no idea what it’s like to live and work as a woman. Assholes.
So funny how white guys are so quick to shred football players for protesting police brutality, but as soon as it’s about misogyny, they’re all buddies. Sexism: the great uniter.
It needs to be pointed out to that there are laws governing workplace behavior and Newton was in his workplace and that the NFL has rules about how teams must deal with women reporters because of serious problems in the past. That’s why I want to know what, if anything, the Panthers did.
This is a workplace violation, she was doing her job when this happened which add a layer of – WTF you doing about this NFL, to this situation.
I mean, I’d say Cam clearly expressed his politics, something they’ve made clear they won’t accept from black women off the clock, but its cool when it matches their biases, and the person saying it makes them $$$$$$$
The rush to silence the reporter and find something out about her so they can shout “but SHE’S a bad person TOO!!!” like maybe she deserved it is actually peak misogyny to me.
No. She did not deserve it. I don’t care if she said racist things. Well, I do care, but it’s a separate issue. This is the Perfect Victim thing all over again. If she had been raped, would her racist tweets make it okay? No? So why is it now sort of fine that he belittled her and basically negated her existence as a reporter at a football press event. No, no, it’s okay, she’s a racist so we don’t have to feel too bad for her anymore and now she knows what it feels like to be demeaned and we can all stop worrying about sexism because she kind of deserved it.
Honestly, I felt that his apology was classy and sincere. What I respected the most about his apology, which I said to my husband last night, is that he didn’t make excuses. Whenever celebs apologize there’s always an excuse, a caveat. He didn’t do that. The irony of my statement is that the reporter did exactly what I hate in apologies. She tries to distance herself from what she said by length of time or circumstance. Own your ish! I am the most grudge holding person ever lol my husband was surprised by my response, but I genuinely felt he was sorry for his statement.
Am I nitpicking?
I wish in his statement he would have addressed sexism, and *why* belittling a journalist for being a woman was unacceptable.
His statement is worded in that annoying: if something offended someone I’m sorry for whatever that was- language.
I feel like he doesn’t actually know why he was wrong, he just knows from public reaction that he fucked up.
The fact that she went to him privately afterwards and he was “worse” kind of let’s us know where he stands.
Also, I wondered if he was white would a sponsor have dropped him?
“I feel like he doesn’t actually know why he was wrong, he just knows from public reaction that he fucked up.”
This. As for whether Dannon would have dropped him if he was white, I tend to think so.White athletes have lost sponsorships when they’ve messed up, although I guess it would be interesting to see how the rates correlate to race.
Yogurt companies tend to market towards women, so yes, Dannon would have dropped him.
And she’s racist. That’s surprising, NOT. Racists love bringing up how long ago it was when they made those statements as if time magically cures their sh!t.
Exactly.
Not to mention, while her apology came before his, her apology only came after she was exposed. They are both idiots.
Exactly. SHe was super proud that her dad was being “racist the entire way home”
Racists are always bold until they get exposed
His publicist writes well. Heavy criticism and loss of a sponsor clearly motivated this apology, but
the point is he will stop making sexist comments publicly and that’s what’s important. It’s too bad public censure didn’t prevent our election of a sexist, racist president.
Exactly what Mr. M said last night. He said he thought the way he delivered it looked insincere, and like he had a smirk the entire time.
I must say I find her now deleted tweets much more offensive and sickening.
Agreed.
I don’t see an actual apology to Jourdan Rodrigue in there. So no, it’s not a “classy apology” until he says he is sorry to her.
Welp, now I’m glad that he didn’t apologize to her by name. She doesn’t seem like the sensitive type to me. I’m sure she’s fine.
So, you think the fact that she’s racist excuses his sexism?
I am sure you are “sure” she’s “fine.” Because unless the victim is a perfect angel, there’s always SOME reason to excuse a man’s sexist behavior.
@EOA, So, you think the fact that he’s a sexist excuses her racism?
Neither of them excuses the other by why are they being conflated? Why does her racism have a bearing on his sexism and vice versa? They are separate things. There’s no perfect victim.
Unfortunately, an apology doesn’t make things right here. We all know exactly what he really thinks, and I am absolutely no longer a fan.
Fortunely we know what she is and think as well. They are two peas in a pod, one sexist, one racist.
Its a pretty perfect example how black men can be sexist, and white women can be racist, despite both facing discrimination.
The way he laughed to himself about it and then gave her and the crowd that grin that managed to be cheesy, sly and skeezy all at the same time made my skin crawl. It was so “I’m hilarious, don’t you think it is funny? And cute? I’m being cute, right?”
Ignorant. Both of them.
Her behavior is repugnant. His behavior is repugnant. Two crappy people being crappy to one another does nothing to diminish their individual crappiness.
His words were sexist and unacceptable regardless of whom they targeted.
Her words were racist and deeply unacceptable, and just because she was on the receiving end of discrimination does nothing to diminish that.
Of course under armor didn’t say or do anything. They support trump.
