Donald Trump, starved for attention: ‘Maybe it’s the calm before the storm’

There’s always a lingering conversation within the media about whether or not they’re “normalizing” Donald Trump’s unhinged and childish behavior. Some journalists are normalizing it, and some aren’t. I have sympathy for all of them, honestly, because there’s just so much and at some point, you just become a stenographer to insanity. Like, that’s all you can do – there’s little point in offering context or any kind of editorial message, you can only say “this is what he said next” and sigh. So, in this brave new bigly world, we are all stenographers to insanity. Donald Trump has been so pissypants mad that people are paying more attention to Rex Tillerson this week. So mad that Trump is trying to pull focus. He announced last night, in the middle of a dinner/event with senior military leaders, “You guys know what this represents? Maybe it’s the calm before the storm. Could be the calm, the calm before the storm.” The reporters asked him, “What storm Mr. President? ISIS? North Korea? Iran?” His reply, “You’ll find out.” Trump is going to pull a bunch of sh-t today just to get attention.
What will he do for attention? Probably fire Rex Tillerson. That’s what all of the reporters are saying now. “Six administration officials” confirm to NBC News that chief of staff John Kelly has been doing damage control all week about the Trump-Tillerson fallout. Trump has been “furious” with Tillerson ever since NBC reported that Tillerson called him a “f–king moron.” And now Trump is even angrier because Tillerson is GETTING MORE ATTENTION. From Axios:
Trump advisers and allies are floating the idea of replacing Secretary of State Rex Tillerson with CIA Director Mike Pompeo, age 53 — someone who’s already around the table in the Situation Room, and could make the switch without chaos. We’re told that Trump is quite comfortable with Pompeo, asking his advice on topics from immigration to the inner workings of Congress… Pompeo is one of the few in the administration who knows how to convey tough news to the president, and how to push back without turning DJT off. (SecDef Mattis is good at that, too.)
Trump doesn’t see Pompeo as a showboat. Pompeo would take the job, as the cap to a career that included being a U.S. House member from Kansas. Pompeo would have credibility with world leaders, who’d know he was a legit part of the president’s inner circle — something no one thinks about Tillerson.
Sources tell us Trump recognizes that a Cabinet shuffle would bring bad press. White House Chief of Staff John Kelly wants stability, and so is discouraging high-level departures before next year. And yet, insiders say Trump’s relationship with Tillerson is broken beyond repair. We’re told Trump was furious that Tillerson didn’t try to blunt the story about him calling the president a “moron,” by just going out and denying it (whether or not it actually occurred). After what Trump considered a strong trip to Vegas, he seethed when he got back and saw Tillerson’s gaffe dominating cable-news coverage. Everywhere he flipped, there was Tillerson’s face instead of his.
The relationship is so toxic, sources tell Jonathan Swan and me, that few in the White House think it can be rebuilt. There’s zero trust between the West Wing and the State Department.
Considering all hell usually breaks loose at about 3 or 4 pm every Friday during the Trump administration, I’m assuming that today will follow a similar pattern. Tillerson will give a grumpy presser announcing his “retirement” and praising Trump. Trump will get to do some fancy signing ceremonies for a handful of executive orders, at least one of which will be rolling back the birth control mandate on Obamacare. Chaos will reign throughout the weekend while Trump golfs and tweets about the NFL and nasty Puerto Rican mayors. Rinse and repeat.
The Trump admin is set to roll back the birth control mandate. https://t.co/cTmDqzyE7n
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 6, 2017
Photos courtesy of Getty.
This guy is exhausting. It’s only been almost one year. How are we gonna get through the next three?
What would happen if you took away his twittter?
100% agreed. Tillerson will be out by 5 pm, a Russia shoe will drop by 7, and he’ll be on Twitter defending Cam Newton all weekend.
The racist and misogynist in him must be conflicted with this news story lol.
I’d loved to see Tillerson go. His interest in extreme cost cutting ahead of diplomacy is terrifying.
Yes, and it’s the kind of damage that can take a long time to play out.
When he says things like “you’ll find out” or “we’ll see,” he’s either enjoying leaving us waiting or has no answer from a question he doesn’t want to answer
“You’ll find out.”
He says that stupid line whenever he has no idea what the hell is going on. People were freaking out about this on Twitter, but he’s just stirring sh*t. He loves chaos.
If we all survive this Presidential reign, I can only imagine what that the bio movie will be like a Cohn brothers production. The last I read Molleur was looking into the power of the President to pardon, so, its implicit they have stuff on people around him and want to try to avoid a successful charge where the person is found guilty and then is pardoned. Every day I hope it’s the day Molleur announces something.
Same. I’m living for a Mueller presser that tells us he has the goods to bring trump down.
Is there anything we can do about the birth control reversal? Can our Senators/Congress do anything??
Put extreme pressure on your governor and state legislature to make it state law. With Paul Ryan as Speaker, it is a wonder he hasn’t outlawed all forms of contraception at this point.
I’m beyond disgusted. I’m also very worried. I heard a rumor on Twitter that it was Kelly who is resigning possibly because Trump is pulling out of the Iran deal. Trump is despicable. Also heard Mueller has interviewed Chris Steele and he will appear before Senate Intel committee.
The stupidity of repealing the birth control mandate fries my brain. How it can be seen as anything other than an assault on women’s power is beyond me. We women need to start taking possession of the power we DO have, unapologetic-ally. We need to STOP playing the men’s game and do it our way.
No BC? No humping, boys. We need to do business with one another preferentially and I am sure that there are other better thoughts than mine but JFC we need to STAND UP.
Nobody should be normalising this bufoon.
If he doesnt authorise the release of the JFK assassination files this month – I will scream.
He just “teased” war like it’s next week’s episode of Scandal.
When will the generals stage a soft military coup? Just a little one…. A gentle one…
There really is nothing flattering about him. He should not smile. He should not frown. He should just go away.
The video of him saying this is so creepy,especially when he smiled. He’s just so creepy and annoying.
Iran. He’s going to do something bad and stupid about Iran. And he is going to provoke North Korea again.
Somebody will leave today. Tillerson, Zinke, Chao or Conway are all in trouble
Oooooooooh! babyfists promising another disastrous event in his tv reality show teaser manner.
He is destroying our country with his histrionics. He is a walking festering fungal groin rash.
It’s like it’s all one big fucking game to this orange clown. No idea or concern of the ramifications of his actions or words. He’s an infant who thinks the sun, moon stars must revolve around him and must always be the center of attention. Hence, say do/whatever to keep the focus always on me.
