“Lin-Manuel Miranda’s star-studded charity single is pretty amazing” links
  • October 06, 2017

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Lin-Manuel Miranda has released a star-studded single for charity, to aid Puerto Rico. The song is pretty good too! [JustJared]
Lainey’s coverage of the Harvey Weinstein stuff. [LaineyGossip]
Hot Felon Dude is divorcing his wife so he can marry that rich woman. [Dlisted]
GFY’s headline for Kerry Washington’s dress is perfect. [Go Fug Yourself]
I wouldn’t mind having a headless robot cat. [Jezebel]
Fast & the Furious 9 is being delayed, for reasons involving boy drama. [Pajiba]
Kelly Rohrbach looks like vintage Jessica Simpson in this photo. [Celebslam]
Okay, but why was the guy flying a Jack Daniels flag? [The Blemish]
NeNe Leakes has roaches in her house…? [Reality Tea]
How Breitbart & Milo took white nationalism mainstream. [Buzzfeed]
This husband needs to be locked up, for real. [Starcasm]
Here’s Trevor Noah talking about the Las Vegas Massacre. [Moe Jackson]

VIVA Broadway Concert - Arrivals

 

12 Responses to ““Lin-Manuel Miranda’s star-studded charity single is pretty amazing” links”

  1. third ginger says:
    October 6, 2017 at 12:31 pm

    LMM, national treasure. Thank God for this man!

  2. MARIA F. says:
    October 6, 2017 at 12:38 pm

    I love the idea of listing all the names of the towns in Puerto Rico. It must be so special to the Puerto Ricans living in the US, very nostalgic to hear your town mentioned.

    I also read that he picked music from the West Side Story, because the storm was called Maria, but he loved that musical/song and did not want it to have a negative connotation.

  3. Mia4s says:
    October 6, 2017 at 12:46 pm

    Always love LMM!

    I kind of wish the Fast and Furious boy fight had its own post. It soooo blows apart the stereotype of actresses being the ones unable to get along due to jealousy, ego, etc. The F&F stuff is some of the most insecure, whining, ridiculous nonesense I’ve ever read!

  4. Ann says:
    October 6, 2017 at 12:46 pm

    Oh my gosh, and Rita Moreno too! Wow, this is fabulous. What a treasure.

  5. minx says:
    October 6, 2017 at 12:47 pm

    Love LMM!

  6. Nicole says:
    October 6, 2017 at 12:48 pm

    Love him.

  7. Rivkah says:
    October 6, 2017 at 12:49 pm

    Orgullo latino!

  8. differentDaze says:
    October 6, 2017 at 12:53 pm

    Bethany Frankel has organized for PR. http://www.bstrongdeliveringgood.org/BStrong/ Check it out- her work is outstanding

  9. Tiffany says:
    October 6, 2017 at 1:37 pm

    What is it about beautiful women who just wear hideous tablecloths. Kerry, come on now.

  10. Diana B says:
    October 6, 2017 at 1:44 pm

    He got Gloria Estefan out of retirement. He IS a national treasure. Also, Juan Luis Guerra and Ruben Blades are ma’ bah’bies.

  11. hey-ya says:
    October 6, 2017 at 4:04 pm

    …I dont like roid man…particularly after that psycho role he played in Central Intelligence…Diesel should have bumped up Tyreeses role instead of letting DJ take over the franchise…I also love Ludacris in the franchise…

