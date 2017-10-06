“Lin-Manuel Miranda’s star-studded charity single is pretty amazing” links

Lin-Manuel Miranda has released a star-studded single for charity, to aid Puerto Rico. The song is pretty good too! [JustJared]
Lainey’s coverage of the Harvey Weinstein stuff. [LaineyGossip]
Hot Felon Dude is divorcing his wife so he can marry that rich woman. [Dlisted]
GFY’s headline for Kerry Washington’s dress is perfect. [Go Fug Yourself]
I wouldn’t mind having a headless robot cat. [Jezebel]
Fast & the Furious 9 is being delayed, for reasons involving boy drama. [Pajiba]
Kelly Rohrbach looks like vintage Jessica Simpson in this photo. [Celebslam]
Okay, but why was the guy flying a Jack Daniels flag? [The Blemish]
NeNe Leakes has roaches in her house…? [Reality Tea]
How Breitbart & Milo took white nationalism mainstream. [Buzzfeed]
This husband needs to be locked up, for real. [Starcasm]
Here’s Trevor Noah talking about the Las Vegas Massacre. [Moe Jackson]
Okay I have to go to bed I'm getting up in 3 hours.
Love you 🇵🇷
Love you, reading this.
Gnight. #AlmostLikePraying https://t.co/pwlRvvgaVy
— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) October 6, 2017
LMM, national treasure. Thank God for this man!
I love the idea of listing all the names of the towns in Puerto Rico. It must be so special to the Puerto Ricans living in the US, very nostalgic to hear your town mentioned.
I also read that he picked music from the West Side Story, because the storm was called Maria, but he loved that musical/song and did not want it to have a negative connotation.
Always love LMM!
I kind of wish the Fast and Furious boy fight had its own post. It soooo blows apart the stereotype of actresses being the ones unable to get along due to jealousy, ego, etc. The F&F stuff is some of the most insecure, whining, ridiculous nonesense I’ve ever read!
Oh my gosh, and Rita Moreno too! Wow, this is fabulous. What a treasure.
Love LMM!
Love him.
Orgullo latino!
Bethany Frankel has organized for PR. http://www.bstrongdeliveringgood.org/BStrong/ Check it out- her work is outstanding
honestly this needs its own post – check out her twitter feed she has been going strong for like 3 weeks!!
What is it about beautiful women who just wear hideous tablecloths. Kerry, come on now.
He got Gloria Estefan out of retirement. He IS a national treasure. Also, Juan Luis Guerra and Ruben Blades are ma’ bah’bies.
…I dont like roid man…particularly after that psycho role he played in Central Intelligence…Diesel should have bumped up Tyreeses role instead of letting DJ take over the franchise…I also love Ludacris in the franchise…
