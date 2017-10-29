Queen Elizabeth hates garlic, but loves dark chocolate & cornflakes

Royals attend the Braemar Highland games in Scotland

Over the summer, Queen Elizabeth II’s former royal chef spilled some interesting tea on QEII’s drinking habits. Apparently, the Queen is forever day-drunk, drinking four or more alcoholic beverages every day. She starts drinking in the middle of the day and doesn’t stop until after dinner. I mean… she’s in her 90s. She’s lived this long as a lush, let her live out the rest of her years as a lush too, that’s how I feel about it. Anyway, the same former chef – Darren McGrady – has given a lengthy tell-all interview to Marie Claire about the eating habits of the Windsors. This is the best gossip ever, because it involves two of my favorite subjects in the world: food and royalty. You can read the full piece here. Some highlights:

The royals are more relaxed in Balmoral: “Balmoral is where the royal family really let their hair down. They relax and have fun. You see them all the time. At Buckingham Palace, the Queen was too busy and the kitchens too far from her apartment—so we never saw her. At Balmoral, we’d see her all the time. They were much more relaxed and had more free time. Philip would cook out on the grill. He’d come down to the kitchens and discuss what food we’d have: ‘Do we have any salmon that any of the family have caught? The queen’s been picking strawberries with Princess Margaret, let’s have those for dinner.’”

Dinner was always formal: “They would come in for afternoon tea by the log fire in outdoor clothes, and then they’d all change for dinner. They’d come down in dressy ball gowns, and sit at the table—like a Downton Abbey dinner. All the fine china was brought out. At the end of the meal, a bagpipe player would walk around the table.”

Post-bulimia, Diana was really into eating healthy: “She started really healthy eating…she liked dishes like stuffed bell peppers and stuffed eggplant—she loved fish..The only red meat she would eat was lamb. And that was when she was entertaining. She’d never eat beef.”

The Queen’s favorite food: “The Queen loves to eat any food from the estate—so game birds, pheasants, grouse, partridge—she loves those to be on the menu. But of course, she loves chocolate. That was her favorite, and it has to be dark chocolate. The darker the chocolate, the better.”

The Queen hates garlic: “The queen would never have garlic on the menu. She hated the smell of it, she hated the taste of it.”

The Queen eats out of tupperware: “People always say, ‘Oh, the Queen must eat off gold plates with gold knives and forks.’ Yes, sometimes…but at Balmoral she’d eat fruit from a plastic yellow tupperware container.”

The Queen’s breakfast: “Breakfast was very simple for Her Majesty. Some Kellogg’s cereal from a plastic container, which she’d serve herself. And some Darjeeling tea.”

[From Marie Claire]

Is it weird that I feel strangely good about my breakfast as compared to the Queen’s breakfast? I eat yogurt and a banana for breakfast – I can’t function well enough to deal with cereal that early in the morning. But I am shocked that the Queen’s breakfast is so… ordinary? As for the Queen not liking garlic… garlic is amazing. I get that some people don’t love the smell of it, but I love it, and onions too. Why do I feel like the Queen’s food is probably pretty bland overall? Then again, it works for her – you don’t live to be 91 years old just by getting pickled in gin, day after day.

wenn2631803

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

64 Responses to “Queen Elizabeth hates garlic, but loves dark chocolate & cornflakes”

  1. Sixer says:
    October 29, 2017 at 7:56 am

    I LOVE garlic.

    I’m also hungriest at breakfast and so cereal + fruit is my way to go.

    Reply
  2. Mrs. Wellen Melon says:
    October 29, 2017 at 7:58 am

    Oddly, this makes me want to take Her Majesty out for nachos and margaritas at a sports bar.

    Reply
  3. Harla says:
    October 29, 2017 at 8:04 am

    Thanks so much Kaiser for a fluffy, fun piece!! I’m usually up very early in the morning so I don’t end up eating breakfast until I’ve been up for about 3 hours, but then it’s usually oatmeal or cereal. But I do love having a big breakfast for dinner, you know pancakes, eggs and bacon!!

    I read in the past the HM doesn’t eat garlic because she doesn’t want garlic-breath while on engagements, I appreciate that cuz I find nothing worse than talking to someone who reeks of garlic.

    Reply
  4. Rocknrust says:
    October 29, 2017 at 8:05 am

    I’m an oatmeal for breakfast person.

    I’ve read in previous interviews that what the Queen eats is quite bland. You can’t risk upsetting your stomach when greeting, meeting, and entertaining guests/dignitaries. No violent stomachs for royalty.

    Reply
  5. Shambles says:
    October 29, 2017 at 8:10 am

    “They would come in for afternoon tea by the log fire in outdoor clothes, and then they’d all change for dinner. They’d come down in dressy ball gowns, and sit at the table—like a Downton Abbey dinner. All the fine china was brought out. At the end of the meal, a bagpipe player would walk around the table.”

    This mental image makes me so, so happy. It’s so fun to think about, like a fairytale. Let me just live in this fantasy world where I’m eating in my ballgown at Balmoral while the bagpipes play, after a day of frolicking in my royal outdoor clothes

    Reply
  6. wood dragon says:
    October 29, 2017 at 8:25 am

    She’s Queen Chocula!!!

    Reply
  7. LuckyZeGrand says:
    October 29, 2017 at 8:30 am

    Today I can say I eat like a queen.Usually that’s my breakfast as well.
    But you guys,there’s this thing called the Turkish breakfast and it might be the best thing you’ve ever had.Picture all the eggs,all the cheese and meat,all the fruit and vegetables in their many variations on your plate.You gain two pounds when you’re done but it’s the best way to be fat.

    Reply
  8. frisbee says:
    October 29, 2017 at 8:34 am

    The trick with garlic is to cut it in half and take out the little core/spouting thing in the middle because that’s what gives you the pongy breath, very necessary when you are working with people all day and can’t cook/ live without garlic. That and for insurance extra strong mints work as well. Dark chocolate, Bendicks dark chocolate mints do it for me, every.single.time.

    Reply
  9. Fleurucci says:
    October 29, 2017 at 8:39 am

    Wow I’ll never look at her the same again ;)
    I love garlic and could live without cereal. I certainly don’t eat it with milk. Granola and yoghurt will do but I don’t go out of my way to eat that.
    I like chocolate for a treat with another strong taste.
    Tiramisu, Black Forest cake (but with lots of cherries and real whipped cream not a garbage one), Haagen Daaz bars, Ferrero rochez, i think Starbucks has a salted caramel mocha that I really liked. Just dark chocolate, meh
    Also I hate eating out of Tupperware. AND i hate the idea of hunting (as amusement) so I guess we wouldn’t have much in common

    Reply
  10. Ollie says:
    October 29, 2017 at 9:14 am

    Too bad she doesn’t pay her staff more than peanuts.

    Reply
  11. Chell says:
    October 29, 2017 at 9:51 am

    I adore garlic, but I can understand someone hating the smell and taste of something. For me it is cumin, I find it so bad that it will literally (I do mean literally) give me a headache for hours afterwards if I eat something spiced with it. I think everyone has a flavour they hate.

    Reply
  12. Skins says:
    October 29, 2017 at 10:47 am

    She eats it all with a silver spoon

    Reply
  13. minx says:
    October 29, 2017 at 11:14 am

    Aw, I love this post.

    Reply
  14. tracking says:
    October 29, 2017 at 12:03 pm

    How can anyone not like garlic? That’s just wrong.

    Reply

