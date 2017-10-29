Queen Elizabeth hates garlic, but loves dark chocolate & cornflakes

Over the summer, Queen Elizabeth II’s former royal chef spilled some interesting tea on QEII’s drinking habits. Apparently, the Queen is forever day-drunk, drinking four or more alcoholic beverages every day. She starts drinking in the middle of the day and doesn’t stop until after dinner. I mean… she’s in her 90s. She’s lived this long as a lush, let her live out the rest of her years as a lush too, that’s how I feel about it. Anyway, the same former chef – Darren McGrady – has given a lengthy tell-all interview to Marie Claire about the eating habits of the Windsors. This is the best gossip ever, because it involves two of my favorite subjects in the world: food and royalty. You can read the full piece here. Some highlights:
The royals are more relaxed in Balmoral: “Balmoral is where the royal family really let their hair down. They relax and have fun. You see them all the time. At Buckingham Palace, the Queen was too busy and the kitchens too far from her apartment—so we never saw her. At Balmoral, we’d see her all the time. They were much more relaxed and had more free time. Philip would cook out on the grill. He’d come down to the kitchens and discuss what food we’d have: ‘Do we have any salmon that any of the family have caught? The queen’s been picking strawberries with Princess Margaret, let’s have those for dinner.’”
Dinner was always formal: “They would come in for afternoon tea by the log fire in outdoor clothes, and then they’d all change for dinner. They’d come down in dressy ball gowns, and sit at the table—like a Downton Abbey dinner. All the fine china was brought out. At the end of the meal, a bagpipe player would walk around the table.”
Post-bulimia, Diana was really into eating healthy: “She started really healthy eating…she liked dishes like stuffed bell peppers and stuffed eggplant—she loved fish..The only red meat she would eat was lamb. And that was when she was entertaining. She’d never eat beef.”
The Queen’s favorite food: “The Queen loves to eat any food from the estate—so game birds, pheasants, grouse, partridge—she loves those to be on the menu. But of course, she loves chocolate. That was her favorite, and it has to be dark chocolate. The darker the chocolate, the better.”
The Queen hates garlic: “The queen would never have garlic on the menu. She hated the smell of it, she hated the taste of it.”
The Queen eats out of tupperware: “People always say, ‘Oh, the Queen must eat off gold plates with gold knives and forks.’ Yes, sometimes…but at Balmoral she’d eat fruit from a plastic yellow tupperware container.”
The Queen’s breakfast: “Breakfast was very simple for Her Majesty. Some Kellogg’s cereal from a plastic container, which she’d serve herself. And some Darjeeling tea.”
Is it weird that I feel strangely good about my breakfast as compared to the Queen’s breakfast? I eat yogurt and a banana for breakfast – I can’t function well enough to deal with cereal that early in the morning. But I am shocked that the Queen’s breakfast is so… ordinary? As for the Queen not liking garlic… garlic is amazing. I get that some people don’t love the smell of it, but I love it, and onions too. Why do I feel like the Queen’s food is probably pretty bland overall? Then again, it works for her – you don’t live to be 91 years old just by getting pickled in gin, day after day.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I LOVE garlic.
I’m also hungriest at breakfast and so cereal + fruit is my way to go.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me too. Breakfast is my meal. Salad lunch, grilled veg at dinner unless cooking for friends popping in or if Mr. L saunters in with meat eyes. I can’t imagine life without garlic! Sixer, let’s prepare our favorite lovely garlicky dishes and send them to her in a hamper when she’s next at Balmoral. In Tupperware, of course. It could be she had a chef who was too heavy with the garlic or didn’t use a nicer variety.
I love love ❤️ the image of her nom nom nom-Ing fruit and cereal out of plastic containers, possibly while flipping thru the racing form, wearing a jumper embroidered w a corgi print.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is it outing myself in an embarrassing fashion if I say that I put an entire bulb-worth of garlic into a tartiflette?!
I also love that image! My Tupperware box generally contains hard-boiled eggs, cold sausages and fruit. And I have a crossword instead of ot the racing forms.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, my dear, no shaming from me — I have been known to throw a hefty third to half of an elephant garlic into my tartiflette! (I seriously consider this to be the perfect winter illness prevention meal from raw November through January. Feeling a bit sniffly wonky? Up the garlic level. Add a glass of Pinot noir to the table.) Probably due to my great grandmother, I tend to believe in the magic health properties of garlic. Simple mixed green-from-the garden/farmers market salad with crushed black pepper, minced garlic, splash of olive oil is my summer go-to. Bruschetta with olive oil, tomatoes and garlic and black pepper and bit of good sea salt…
My Tupperware might be fruit, so now I feel royal, but also hard boiled eggs. Def cold sausage if I can have time to get something fresh. Otherwise, avocado 🥑 is my sub. (A friend sent me a William Sonoma avocado keeper, it is amazing.)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ll bring the full heads of garlic, roasted until soft, then spread on crusty French bread.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@nota. Yummmmm
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What is a tartiflette?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think its like a scalloped potato casserole.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Isn’t it like a raclette that’s made in a dish ( ie same ingredients – raclette cheese, potato, cured meats – but in a dish & then cooked in the oven?)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Snowflake – I had the same question and found this: http://www.bbc.co.uk/food/recipes/tartiflette_59096
It looks good (I love cheese potatoes). Based on Sixer’s and Liberty’s posts I’ll be upping the garlic! If anyone knows a better recipe please share.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We need a garlic party!
There’s a town named Gilroy here in Cali where they put on a garlic festival in August. I went there a couple of years and it was garlic heaven!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Start planning the party!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oddly, this makes me want to take Her Majesty out for nachos and margaritas at a sports bar.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thanks so much Kaiser for a fluffy, fun piece!! I’m usually up very early in the morning so I don’t end up eating breakfast until I’ve been up for about 3 hours, but then it’s usually oatmeal or cereal. But I do love having a big breakfast for dinner, you know pancakes, eggs and bacon!!
I read in the past the HM doesn’t eat garlic because she doesn’t want garlic-breath while on engagements, I appreciate that cuz I find nothing worse than talking to someone who reeks of garlic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Please let me add my “hear hear!” for a fluffy and fun piece. Even if I don’t know what tartiflettes are.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Potatoes, cream, bacon, GARLIC, GARLIC and more GARLIC.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That actually sounds delicious. Cheese?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Reblochon! Mmmm. Creme fraiche is what I use for my cream element. Brie or Camembert work too (but I tend to keep the slices thin for better distribution) because sometimes it can be difficult to find the reblochon, depending on your location. I actually made this yesterday to take to a little casual party so I sound all chef-y sorry, lol. 😏
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You guys may have given me my Thanksgiving side dish! Thank you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bluhare, it would be perfect as a side dish. Mine seemed to go with everything being served at the party yesterday. I took a vast doubled amount, which I thought would be more than enough, and it disappeared. Tip: I make two batches, one with lots of garlic, and one without. Everyone can enjoy it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love garlic, too, but that’s exactly why I try not to eat too much of it if I know I’m going to be around people. And I have a problem with onions — when I cooke with them the lingering smell can keep me up at night. I’ve learned to clean the stove well afterwards and light a scented candle.
I have stopped eating cereal for breakfast, it just doesn’t do it for me anymore. Toast with avocado is my latest thing. The mix of carbs and protein is good fuel to start the day.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Toast with avocado! There is a little bakery run by two young guys around the corner and they make the best most natural crunchy breads, filled with sunflower seeds etc. heaven with avocado.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love avocado toast. I have it for breakfast with salsa and a fried egg on top on the weekends. Delicious!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mm with salsa and egg! 😻
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Liberty, Yum, I love a good, seed-y bread. Sadly we have no good bakeries close by but Whole Foods makes a decent one that includes my favorite grain, millet.
bluhare, Yum, also. I tend to stick with just lime, sea salt and a dash of hot sauce.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Esmom do you follow America’s Test Kitchen / Cook’s Country? They have a pretty easy recipe for homemade Dakota (seed) Bread that starts with Bob’s Red Mill 7-grain cereal to make it even quicker. I haven’t tried it with Bob’s 10 grain yet, but that one does include millet.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Esmom, you could also boil some vinegar in a pot for a few minutes or simmer half a lemon. It clears most smells from the air and refreshes the house too. I have an allergy to perfumes and scents so candles never work for me, plus I have cats in the house that I don’t want breathing artificial scents. The scent of Febreze makes me throw up for the rest of the day along with breathing problems . I’m very glad I discovered that vinegar works so well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lady D: thanks for that tip. I have the exact perfume / fragrance / febreze issues. Never thought to use vinegar or lemon to clear the air.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sometimes adding a little cereal to the fruit works…. So put together a big bowl of fruit and a couple of tablespoons of cereal!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My dad would ask my mom to not use any garlic for Saturday night’s meal whenever it was his turn to be an usher at Sunday Mass.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
😀
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m an oatmeal for breakfast person.
I’ve read in previous interviews that what the Queen eats is quite bland. You can’t risk upsetting your stomach when greeting, meeting, and entertaining guests/dignitaries. No violent stomachs for royalty.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She eats grilled or steamed fish and veg almost every day. And chocolate cake. And, I have to say, if you have four (small) glasses of alcohol portioned through the day, you’re hardly drunk.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Especially if you’re drinking alcohol with meals. The food slows down absorption. Plus individual capacities for alcohol vary quite a bit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think they generally avoid things like oysters and shellfish for that reason, ditto garlic and onions because you don’t want to breathe garlic on everyone at the church fete.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“They would come in for afternoon tea by the log fire in outdoor clothes, and then they’d all change for dinner. They’d come down in dressy ball gowns, and sit at the table—like a Downton Abbey dinner. All the fine china was brought out. At the end of the meal, a bagpipe player would walk around the table.”
This mental image makes me so, so happy. It’s so fun to think about, like a fairytale. Let me just live in this fantasy world where I’m eating in my ballgown at Balmoral while the bagpipes play, after a day of frolicking in my royal outdoor clothes
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know, I had the same thought. How amazing and fantastical.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s Queen Chocula!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
giggles…..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I remember reading years ago that she loves chocolate biscuit cake. Has it brought out and measured after the servings are sliced, to make sure none of the staff are sneaking pieces of her favorite dessert.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That doesn’t make her sound very nice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No it doesn’t, but it emphasizes how much she likes her biscuit cake. Hopefully the chef made two – one for the royals and one for the staff.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Secret of the Missing Biscuit Cake: a Queen Liz Mystery
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I read another article where she measured the nuts or something that are put out for guests in case people were eating them. Apparently she’s quite frugal on just about everything except Andrew and horses.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Today I can say I eat like a queen.Usually that’s my breakfast as well.
But you guys,there’s this thing called the Turkish breakfast and it might be the best thing you’ve ever had.Picture all the eggs,all the cheese and meat,all the fruit and vegetables in their many variations on your plate.You gain two pounds when you’re done but it’s the best way to be fat.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The trick with garlic is to cut it in half and take out the little core/spouting thing in the middle because that’s what gives you the pongy breath, very necessary when you are working with people all day and can’t cook/ live without garlic. That and for insurance extra strong mints work as well. Dark chocolate, Bendicks dark chocolate mints do it for me, every.single.time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I never knew that trick, frisbee. Thank you!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You are most welcome. This is why I love this site, feminism, Royal gossip, cooking tips and some seriously wise, intelligent commentators, you just don’t get this anywhere else 😃
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And I forgot, the outbreaks of mad surreal humour…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow I’ll never look at her the same again
I love garlic and could live without cereal. I certainly don’t eat it with milk. Granola and yoghurt will do but I don’t go out of my way to eat that.
I like chocolate for a treat with another strong taste.
Tiramisu, Black Forest cake (but with lots of cherries and real whipped cream not a garbage one), Haagen Daaz bars, Ferrero rochez, i think Starbucks has a salted caramel mocha that I really liked. Just dark chocolate, meh
Also I hate eating out of Tupperware. AND i hate the idea of hunting (as amusement) so I guess we wouldn’t have much in common
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Too bad she doesn’t pay her staff more than peanuts.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Excellent wry burn!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I adore garlic, but I can understand someone hating the smell and taste of something. For me it is cumin, I find it so bad that it will literally (I do mean literally) give me a headache for hours afterwards if I eat something spiced with it. I think everyone has a flavour they hate.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My mother is like that with cinnamon. Eating, or even smelling it, will give her a migraine.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Dill, for me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hate celery and rhubarb. Their scents literally make me nauseous. Although I can tolerate celery when it’s cooked but not rhubarb.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She eats it all with a silver spoon
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Aw, I love this post.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How can anyone not like garlic? That’s just wrong.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Cos she is a blood sucker…
Report this comment as spam or abuse