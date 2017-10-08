Did Meghan Markle get some kind of ‘Kate Middleton deal’ when leasing a VW?

As I said after the Invictus Games, we need to settle in for the next month or longer, because we probably won’t have any real news about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. She’s stuck in Toronto, finishing up her work on Suits. Harry is already back in London, and he’s due to make a big appearance with William and Kate on Tuesday at Buckingham Palace. So, for the next month, we’ll be getting increasingly “no duh” stories about how Harry and Meg are “as good as engaged” and “probably already engaged.” What would have been exciting speculation in June has now become established, factual gossip in October: Harry and Meg are going to get married. It’s as good as done.
So, this new story from The Sun is pretty obvious, and we already heard some of this stuff months ago – Meghan wants to leave Suits because DERP she’s going to marry a prince. The Sun reports that Suits producers have been trying to entice her with better deals or contracts to continue on the show, but yeah, she’s probably already asked to be written off the show. Because she’s moving to London as soon as her season is done. I told you: obvious story is obvious. The Sun frames this like Meghan is making a heartbreaking decision to give up her career – while it’s true that she wouldn’t be able to continue as an actress, she’ll have another career: humanitarian, activist, advocate and duchess. Meanwhile, the Daily Mail’s Girl About Town column had this interesting piece about Meghan signing up for some weird royal Audi/VW contract:
Forget trying to spot a diamond ring – seeing Meghan Markle in a racy Volkswagen Golf is the biggest clue yet that she is well on the road to an engagement with Prince Harry. This year the stunning US actress has been spotted several times in London being driven around by burly male chauffeur in the souped-up black VW. The last time an attractive young woman linked to a Prince was seen being driven through the streets in a flash car was when a certain Kate Middleton was pictured in an Audi A3 before her engagement to William in 2010.
It turned out Kate had the car as part of a deal that Audi’s parent company VW has with the Royal Family – it offers members a 60 per cent lease discount. Now Royal watchers believe Meghan is benefiting from the same arrangement and is already considered part of The Firm.
Meghan – who made her first public appearance with Harry at the Invictus Games in Canada last weekend – is spending increasing amounts of time at Kensington Palace with the Prince. They frequent nearby members’ club Albert’s in the evenings, and during the day Meghan can often be found at 76 Dean Street – a branch of Soho House – with friends. She also pops to Mayfair salon Nails & Brows, which is also a favourite of Princess Beatrice. The 36-year-old actress is expected to relocate to London once filming of her legal drama series Suits finishes in Toronto in November. Speculation is rife that an engagement announcement will be made soon afterwards.
My source says the VW Golf was likely to have been chosen over a larger car – such as a Land Rover – for its agility when zipping through clogged streets. Meghan has been spotted on several occasions in the Golf, which does not have blacked-out windows. She sits next to the driver rather than in the back. Kensington Palace would not say who pays for the car, but it is likely Harry is bankrolling the arrangement privately. If an engagement is announced, Meghan will get taxpayer-funded security officers and drivers.
In Toronto, NBC Universal provides chauffeur-driven cars for her inbetween filming scenes for Suits. She has also starred in an America television advert driving a luxury Lexus RX. A Kensington Palace spokesman declined to comment and Meghan’s publicist said there is no car on ‘standby’.
It was my understanding that when Kate finagled her way into that Audi lease/purchase, it was not part of some royal-approved and established scheme. It was my understanding that Kate basically talked her way into a massive discount by parlaying her then girlfriend-status and that the royals didn’t exactly have a “deal” with Audi at the time. The royals do have some kind of weird sponsorship deal with Land Rover, not Audi. So… whatever, I don’t know. I don’t doubt that Meghan has a car and driver in London, and if it’s a VW, so be it.
“…humanitarian, activist, advocate and duchess…”
Lollllll.
Also why wouldn’t she be able to keep acting, you know, if she loves it so?
Being the future wife of someone not very important in the line of succession presumably wouldn’t preclude her from finding a little part in something the shoots in the UK, would it?
I hear lots on here about how easy royal duties are so wouldn’t one be able to do some silly procedural on this side of the pond?
For the same reason Sophie eventually had to give up her career. Too many people would try to use her for access to the royals.
Also you’re showing how little you know about the British film and tv industry.
I dunno I asked a similar question a few weeks ago and someone lectured me about the crushing etiquette and rules and now she’d have to change her whole life. Maybe I don’t get it as an American but does the BRF really have the power (in today’s day and age) at least to force someone to change every detail of their life? I’d imagine after what they’ve been through scandal wise if she and Harry are happy the trade off is appear polished and don’t cause scandals and then other than that do what you want. I mean MM is an adult who’s lived her own life. Maybe she gives up acting and starts a foundation or something and actively runs it (unlike the will/Kate show up to cut ribbons approach). I dunno I think she could still manage putting on a flowered hat and waving from a balcony once in awhile. Or looking glamorous at a state dinner. And being professional and polite. And my understanding with Sophie was more to do with her husband. Wasn’t HE the one that attempted to make documentaries about his own family? And she was in connected PR? I get why that looks a little opportunistic. If I’m remembering the story correctly. I dunno I just have a really hard time believing in 2017 an old rich family can call those kinds of shots about someone’s life. I dunno is my approach too American? Maybe I really don’t know the rules?
Much to be done HM GB CW and the people esoecialky with the 3d in Line and eaitu so very entitled and lazy and,
Too many conflicts of intetest. Meghan need to upher work game with potential King Henry – POW Line, with serious charities service activities- the needy – similar to Qn Leticia participation – Q Maxima, CP Mary – PR Anne, Sophie Wessex iothers – as her UN work – forget Waity the hidout HG and whiny . Just start serious duties that is more than Suits.
HM essentially bribed Edward and Sophie to give up their careers because they were trading too heavily on their royal connections.
Some royals have had careers outside of being royal. David Linley comes to mind. He’s a successful cabinetmaker. And Freddie Windsor’s wife Sophie Winkelman acted in 2-1/2 Men until it was cancelled; I do not know if she’s as career driven since she’s had their little girl.
So, yes, some of them do work; however, I think the further out of the spotlight you are, the easier it is.
But David Linley is not technically a royal and doesn’t do royal duties. Prince Michael of Kent does or did have a career but he has only done minimal royal duties because he is not a royal duke.
For the same reason that Trump’s kids are getting into big trouble – when a commoner marries into the Royal Family they can use their access to said Royal Family to make money, which is called quid pro quo and is at the very least sleazy and at the worst illegal.
Point taken; however, I was thinking of royal family not titles.
+10000
If that story is to be believed. What was written months ago was that Harry personally got her s driver and car for use when she is in town. As far back as when she was there for pippa wedding
I’m also curious about this:
“. If an engagement is announced, Meghan will get taxpayer-funded security officers and drivers”
The wording is a bit odd to me. Surely if they’re really engaged on the DL, this would happen? Announcement to the public isn’t where the line in the sand is, is it?
If she’s getting RPOs pre announcement, I’m assuming that may (semi-) leak the news before they’re ready. RPOs are for members of the RF (and soon to be members in this case). Also, for appearance sake, it always looks good to be as careful with taxpayer funds as possible.
Wow. Everything from wearing a “husband shirt, ” he talks to her mother, the couple are staying in a big suite together, visiting each other, and now a contract with VW, are looking like hints of engagement the fans want to believe
These are the same things people complained about with Kate. I wonder if the tone will change now that Meghan is doing the exact same thing. I can’t wait until she’s married and she starts wearing similar high end clothing; that attempted 180 will be interesting.
Harry in still important as the son of a future King. If anything happens to Charles and William earlier than expected he would have to act as Regent until George is ready to be a full-time Royal. He’s still important until George is at least 30.
I was thinking about this too. The back bending will be interesting.
A lot of the Kate haters/Meghan stans like to point out Kate earned the nickname “The Mattress” which is horrifyingly misogynistic but also shows the hypocrisy well. If Megan has or had been called that would we have heard allllllllll about how racist it was or hateful or etc, even though there relationship started the same way and wasn’t exclusive.
I don’t know how exclusive, but your post remind me of how disappointed I was that Kate’s first baby was a boy.
What’s this “Mattress” business? I’ve been here for yeeeaaaarrrs and I have never read this here…
FWIW, it sounds like a very, very nasty moniker.
I have seen it said here, and I don’t know where it comes from.
Meghan has been working and earning her own way, building a career, interning in an embassy, proved herself to be a skilled and researched speaker, ran a great website/blog, purchased her own wardrobe, traveled in the interest of charity.
Kate spent her pre- marriage years dating, waiting, crush-stalking and barely showing up for her 6-month arranged job while living off mommy. In her 30s, she is barely stepping up to work, has to be bribed with coats and jewels from her father-in-law like.a pouty teen, and skips out early on scheduled appearances to hit the high street while supposedly figuring out what work is and what her interests may even be.
The differences kind of start there, for some of us, IMO.
The differences start there for me as well Liberty. Although I will admit that I’m gearing myself up to be disappointed in Harry and Meghan too, at some point down the road. I mean all the royals, except Anne and Charles, hardly “work” full time, they show up, look around, smile, nod, shake hands and leave 45 minutes to an hour later and they do that once, twice, maybe three times a week. I am hoping that Meghan’s attitude of wanting to be “a woman who works” will mean that she’ll actually be out there doing something that will benefit others rather than shopping, I guess only time will tell.
Again.. Kate met Wills when she was 18. Stop comparing them. Kate’s life was all about William since she was a teen.
And its not like Markle is a saint and some Streep level actress.
Different women, but they both gave their lives to RF.
Meghan will do whatever Harry wants. I suspect that Harry is going to want to retreat from public life while his children are young, just as William did. I won’t be surprised if Harry and Meghan renovate whatever country pile is gifted to them and make that their base.
So basically Kate lived like a lot of people with rich families.
Harla, I agree, especially in the preparing to be disappointed part. I was very excited when Kate married William. Didn’t take long for the bloom to fall off that rose.
Meghan seems like a lovely person. She’s had a completely different upbringing than Kate, though, and will be older than Kate when (presumably) she marries. It’s pointless to compare the two. I think Meghan will work hard to fit into the RH family.
Kate’s job is to produce heirs.
She has.
She’s done less weeping photoshoots in front of the Taj Mahal than her most immediate forebearer but she doesn’t owe them to anyone.
Soz, guys. She’s done what’s required. If she hasn’t done more than that then you’re free to attempt to Marie Antoinette her.
I’m really bloody tired of Americans telling me that my choices are to either tolerate Kate’s laziness or get rid of her. The latter is politically infeasible at the present time, but that doesn’t mean I’m happy to do the former. It would be like me saying, sorry guys, it’s politically impossible for you to get rid of your second amendment so you don’t get to complain about all of the people getting killed because of it.
Hi Tina! I live in the UK.
But love the comparison between “BRF member you don’t like” and “The 2nd ammendment.”
Timely!
I don’t think Meghan is doing the “exact same thing”. I also think George will be capable before he’s 30. Unless you’re trying to tell us that people in their 20′s are still basically children.
Physiologically, the frontal cortex isn’t fully developed until the age of 25.
NOTSOCIALBUTTERFLY, even were this ridiculous chain of events to happen, it’s hardly like Georgie Porgie would need to lead troops into battle. As long as his prefrontal cortex is developed enough to make ribbon cutting possible I’m sure he’d be fine.
Then you shouldn’t be able to vote, drink, be responsible for raising children or serve in the military until you’re 25 and can make fully formed decisions. However, all of those things happen every day. George will be able to function just fine.
Jessica
If Meghan does her duty as Duchess for the taxpayers I would say she has rightfully earned the beautiful wardrobe.
Liberty
Very well said, although if I’m not mistaken I believe Handwoven was limiting her comparison to the slut-shaming, which is quite unfortunate and should have no place in the conversation.
I have to somewhat defend Kate about the Audi from the girlfriend years. It was part of a multi-car lease deal Charles struck under the table with Audi, a company that has long enjoyed a cozy relationship with the Prince of Wales He avoids some scrutiny by leasing instead of buying but the discount must be enormous so still unethical. He selected one for himself, two for estate use at Highgrove, one for Camilla, William, Harry and Kate. Charles also introduced William and Harry to Jon Zammett, head of PR for Audi and a personal friend. Surprise, surprise – the princes began playing polo matches sponsored by Audi and Audi began sponsoring charity polo matches sponsored by the princes. Charles was allowed to generate his own guest list for Will and Kate’s wedding and who was on his guest list? Jon Zammett. What did Will get for a wedding gift from Charles? An Audi. What did a proud Charles get for Harry after the success of the first Invictus games? A sleek Audi RS5. I guess kickbacks are only crass if you’re a Middleton.
Right. I don’t think Kate or anyone has to do any finagling with Audi/VW. Of course a car company would like to have royals (being seen) driving their cars, and of course they would want the royals in the latest models. Leases on a few cars is a lot of marketing for a drop in the bucket cost-wise compared to tv ads and such.
@Enough Already + I don’t know how many zeroes, there aren’t enough for this post!
What I find ironic is that when I suggest that all this privilege is fundamental to MM’s interest in PH, people jump on me like a duck on a June bug, but the truth is, I’m about the only person who doesn’t blame her for it. I get why this looks so fantastic to people who’ve never been inside it and who had to fight for everything they have. Everyone else seems to insist that she’s doing it because Harry is just the best guy ever rather than a spoilt overgrown rich boy who can offer her something no other man she’s ever met or dated can, and/or she’s just dying to get her hands on all that humanitarian work . . . not the all this privilege.
In fairness, Meghan was already driving an Audi long before she started dating Harry. So it’s a “privilege” she was already enjoying.
The Audi sounds more glamorous than the VW.
Seesit
Yes. I think we don’t do ourselves any favors if we pretend Meghan is unaware of the immensely rarified life she would be entering – there really is no way to adequately compare what she will be giving up for what she will be gaining. I think there’s nothing wrong with that as long as you give back and dedicate your life to public service. From what I can see I think Meghan is going to do a fabulous job. Would she be with Harry Wales if he drove the bin truck? Absolutely not, but I do think Meghan sees the compassionate, playful, caring side of him and considers herself lucky to be in a great relationship. If tbey truly want to these two can be a global power couple as they simultaneously modernize the rf. My hopes for William and Kate have so far fallen far short of the mark but fingers eternally crossed.
@ Enough Already:
To address your question: “Would she be with Harry Wales if he drove the bin truck?”
I am 1,000,000% confident that nobody here (including SeesItTellsIt) is married to, or has ever even dated a bin man. Or a field hand. Or a Plumber. Or a Postman. Etc. Does that make us all gold diggers?
You say that like there’s something wrong with dating a bin man or someone else who is working class.
I married a man who worked in a lumber mill. He was not what I thought I wanted, but he was everything I absolutely needed. I’ve been the main breadwinner our married life and he’s let me be me. If Harry and Meghan have that then they’re very lucky.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Royalty are the charter members of Ye Olde “Them That Has, Gets” Club. As exemplified by the way they were treated by Inland Revenue until 1996 when it was no longer politically possible for the BRF to continue it.
Yes, there’s privilege but it’s at a big cost for outsiders. You couldn’t pay me enough money to marry into any Royal family. The ones born into royalty are treated differently. Outsiders are never really accepted no matter what.
If you ask Philip age 96, if he finally felt fully accepted by the in-laws or HM’s other blood relatives even today, I suspect if he answered truthfully, his answer is no.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ SeesItTellsIt:
Have you ever dated a man only because of the lifestyle he could offer you? Or ignored the fact that you were not attracted to him, but still dated him only because he was wealthy?
If yes, then I can completely understand why you think MM would do the same.
If no, then what makes you think she would? I truly don’t get it……..what in her life or past makes you think she would do what you find so repellent?
I’m still giggling at a Volkswagen being described as racy.
Yeah me too. Diana took a lot of heat with German and even British cars (the Jag) but at least the Jag was actually “racy” to the point Diana’s speeding annoyed Ken Wharfe.
Especially as a description for a VW Golf.
I know!
Lol. I agree. I wouldn’t think of a VW Golf, no matter how “souped up” it is, was in any way “racy. ” They look as “racy,” eye catching, sleek and sexy as an actual golf cart
I used to work for a high line automotive dealership group and these sweet lease deals are very common. It costs the automotive manufacturers pennies to lease the cars for a year or two. Even if the BRF is only paying 40% of the market rate lease, the automotive manufacturers are still coming out ahead. They can write off the loss as a business expense. The cars are maintained and usually returned in pristine condition. Then they are able to sell them for market rate as a lease return. It’s a smart move on the part of the automotive manufacturer because their cars are seen in paparazzi photos, they get access to wealthy and famous people, and they are able to leverage the relationships in the future.
I have to say though – they are getting married after sporadically seeing each other for a year, or a little more? Really not enough time.
I was in a long distance relationship for 1.5 years before getting married. It’s been almost 6 years, and we’re doing great. I don’t see the big deal.
It might be different for a couple like them, whose entire relationship has had no privacy because they’re always in the public eye while they’re getting to know each other. In the past, I’ve had long distance relationships go good, but we’re not world famous people with fans always being excited about it by assuming they know all the facts of how perfect things are going. If they end up married, I hope they’re happy together forever, but they should take their time with such a serious decision like marriage
I was in a long-distance relationship for a year and moved across the country to be with Mr. Jaded. We are very happy thank you very much!
Royal brides cannot keep outside jobs. At some point they are going to be required to give them up because the new job will be promoting British industry and charities and represent the monarch outside the UK. Edward and Sophie are in Brunei for the sultan’s accession anniversary now and Harry is scheduled to visit Denmark soon. As his wife Meghan would be going with Harry on these trips at the beginning and she can’t do that with a film shooting scheduled. The Firm is not going to rearrange royal appointments to accommodate a TV or movie company.
As for the story that Suits producers offering Meghan more money to stay, not buying it. One it makes it look like that the show is relying on Meghan’s love life to get ratings and the producers are afraid the show will tank if she leaves. Two, Meghan plays a supporting character and she is not the main draw of the show. An significant increase in pay for Meghan can foster resentment from other supporting players who have been on the show as long as she has, plus the leads who are also getting producing and director’s credits would not like her getting equal or more money. It would be bad press for Meghan and it could pull the plug on H&M.
@aquarius64 – ITA with all of this. Makes complete sense. That’s why I wondered if making their lives in Canada with Harry giving up his place in the line of succession was once on his radar – or even being Governor General of Canada, as that would have removed them from the much more restrictive atmosphere of Britain, and left them both probably just as rich and privileged, but freer. But I don’t think that is what either of them want.
And while it’s nice MM is getting to know all those lovely hot spots in London that other rich royals frequent, as I keep saying, what’s more important is that she demonstrate interest in the struggles of people in Wales, Scotland, NI, and England’s “stepchild”, the post-industrial North: Sunderland, Oldham, Middlesborough, Rotherham, Greater Manchester.
She doesn’t at all costs want to come off as someone familiar with Bond Street and London’s retail fleshpots and clubs, but not with the “other” people she is going to have to represent. Care must be taken here . . .
If it’s all about the deals on cars and the expensive engagement ring and the lush wedding and the expensive honeymoon and clothes and homes being redecorated . . . not only won’t do her any favors with the British public, in the long-term it’s not the way to keep the monarchy going.
Seesit- we already have a Governor General, Harry will not be given that position.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If Meghan were to get a patronage, it could be one from the performing arts, namely acting. It’s close to her current career.
We have a GG and she’s incredible
Yup, quite proud of our new GG.
In addition- a big No No – the Royal family is in another Status if their own – and is ABOVE celebrity!
Would she be able to get a job with the UN, say, something behind the scenes, maybe?
Or some other established advocacy group where she can still contribute significantly without being front and center, day in day out (Like Will, Kate and Harry)?
I worry for her that security might not be tight enough to protect her from the nutters out there if she’s expected to meet hundreds of people a day…..It only takes the one.
I know, that everyone is all about them being engaged and soon to be married…especially Americans…but when I look at the first picture… Its just weird for me. She looks so ‘old’ and not as a match to Harry. He always looks so young and cheerful and fun and she just looks mature and serious, thoughtful and sometimes fun (but in another way than him). Of course, its they who gotta love each other…but I just cannot imagine them married. Although maybe Harry needs a more serious and grown-up chick to guide him…some guys are like that…but I just have a weird feeling that he would be happier with a younger fun chick, who he can share many experiences, make memories and grow together…than a divorcee, who already experienced life on many levels and probably wants a kid right away and settle and all. Im not saying they won’t have fun…but probably in a different way…as a girl in her age already has different needs and wants then a twenty-something. But hey that’s just me…and its not my relationship or life, so whatever
Can’t remember but if it’s Kasier, but in one of the posts, the writer said she has a hunch many PR people to ‘celebrities’ are on this site, and it sure looks like MM has one here as well. Please let me ask, what exactly will she be giving up by marrying Harry? IMO absolutely nothing.
This. At 36 years old her one and only notable acting job is Suits. Which is winding down now. During most of the filming breaks for that she either chose not to work or couldn’t get work, except for one Hallmark movie.
In a year or so she would have been unemployed anyway, and given that being on Suits, even at its peak, didn’t seem to do a thing to help her get other roles her acting career was very likely to end naturally soon anyway.
She’ll be giving up privacy and autonomy, but on the career side of things she’s just throwing in the towel a year earlier than she would of had to.
“except for one Hallmark movie”
Two Hallmark movies, actually!
Your right though, her ‘off season’ movies leave a lot to be desired. There have been plenty of TV stars in the past (some with painfully wooden acting) who have manage to nab roles in Blockbuster’s or really cool indie movies when not filming their TV shows. Meghan hasn’t been capable of doing that. I really hope if an engagement is announced the American Media don’t start comparing her career sacrifice to that of the more successful Grace Kelly.
Oh, brother. If they’re engaged just announce it already. Chop chop!
Yes.
I still wonder if the engagement will be before end of October but now I wonder if Harry wants to incorporate additional joy into Christmas holidays as his Christening.
HMs TQ is returning from Balmoral. And POW DOC will be back from Birkill within a wekk.
She’s stunning when she’s in Hollywood mode (great hair, skin, youthful, etc.) but when she’s in Harry mode she has those annoying extensions. I don’t get it.
Disagree.
I dont see Prince Harry retreating, during his Duchess/Princess Henry making babies . I see a much more dedicated potential King genry continue to contribute dedicated to HM The Monarchy- as his father/mom did. Similar to how he is showing Willnot cannot middletons how it is done with charities – IG, seeking a loving relationship/marriage. Prince Henry Couple will continue his duties- have his children involved with the people, as the SRF – Danish and Spainsh royals.
Before anyone yells, I will give some background: I am British and a woman of colour. I think she is just as bad as Kate (variations on a social climbing theme – he’s not attractive or intelligent (his school record shows that) and I highly doubt she’d look twice at him without his ££££). Whilst the Daily Mail’s commentators can sometimes be vicious the majority have the same reservations as I do: I don’t want to pay for the bint to flounce around with a thick, gormless Prince who seems to have no clue about real life despite harping on about how he wants to be “ordinary”. It’s nothing personal against her but it’s time to end the monarchy (it’s been a long time to end the monarchy) – an entirely anachronistic system in the 21st Century. #rantover
This is such a lame story. Meghan leasing a VW Golf (a practical normal car) is no where near a luxury car. They are a typical hatchback. Also, Ita not as if Kate had also gotten a luxury high end sedan! An Audi A3, that is the lowest end Audi and Erne equivalent to a a higher end VW Sedan (both brands are made by same company). Big difference between and A3 and an A5, A8 etc. Both ladies needed a car for transport and got normal cars before marrying into the
family. This story is a trying to be a sensational big deal out of nothing with this car BS. If and when they get engaged, great for Meghan and Harry. I hope they are happy and in love, because life is short not to enjoy what you are able to have in it!
Those two are so great together. I hope they do get married.
