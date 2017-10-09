Angelina Jolie was once involved in a plot to honey-trap & capture Joseph Kony

Luis Moreno Ocampo is an Argentine lawyer who worked as the first prosecutor for the International Criminal Court. I’ve heard his name before, sometimes in association with celebrities like Angelina Jolie (Jolie is a big supporter of the ICC’s work) and sometimes for the work he did with the ICC. Well, the British paper the Sunday Times of London have a story about Ocampo’s time at the ICC, when he was trying to take down Joseph Kony, the Ugandan warlord who committed thousands of war crimes. Apparently, Ocampo wanted his friend Angelina Jolie to take part in some kind of scheme so that the ICC could close in on Kony. The scheme would have involved Jolie working as a “honey trap.” This would make a good movie.

The former chief prosecutor for the International Criminal Court had a thing for celebrities — once asking activist actress Angelina Jolie to play the role of a “honey trap’’ in a real-life attempt to arrest a notorious African warlord, a published report said Saturday. The Sunday Times of London said loopy lawman Luis Moreno Ocampo also tried to recruit film stars George Clooney and Sean Penn in his international crusades. The startling information was leaked by the court to the French Web Site Mediapart and made available to the British newspaper. Moreno Ocampo approached Jolie about five years ago — and even tried to cast her husband, Brad Pitt, as a co-star — in a stranger-than-fiction plot to take Ugandan Joseph Kony into custody in the Central African Republic, where he was based. “Forget other celebrities, she is the one,” Moreno Ocampo wrote in an e-mail. “She loves to arrest Kony. She is ready. Probably Brad will go also.” Moreno Ocampo wanted to embed Jolie, and hopefully Pitt, with US Special Forces close to Kony’s stronghold, according to the report. Jolie wrote Moreno Ocampo at one point. “Brad is being supportive. Let’s discuss logistics. Much love Xxx.” Moreno Ocampo claimed Jolie had suggested she could lure Kony to dinner as a ruse to arrest him, the report said. American troops, he told her, “are eager to get Kony . . . [and] after meeting you, they will do it.” Moreno Ocampo had his own fixation on Jolie. The prosecutor, who won only one case in his nine-years on the court, was ultimately even less successful with Jolie. At one point he sent her an e-mail: “Dear Angie, I hope you are well. I miss you.” It went unanswered. When he heard she was ill, he sent an e-mail to her assistant confessing: “I realize how much I love her.” The assistant replied Jolie had changed her e-mail address.

[From Page Six]

Whenever you’re worried about Angelina Jolie as a person, just remember this: she ghosted the lovesick chief prosecutor for the International Criminal Court. I mean… come on. That’s an incredibly story. I feel a little bit sorry for Ocampo now! He thought he was talking his friend Angelina into being a honey trap for the greater good, but she ended up ensnaring Ocampo into her web of dangerous beauty and knife-happy seduction. When the dashing Argentine tried to confess his love to her, she abandoned that email address and refused to take his calls. Tell me that wouldn’t make for a good movie!! They should cast Juan Martin del Potro as Ocampo and Angelina could play herself. Joseph Kony would be played by Chiwetel Ejiofor.

Also: I truly hope Angelina has been involved in other international honey-trap schemes to bring justice to oppressed people. She would be so good at it!