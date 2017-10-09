Angelina Jolie was once involved in a plot to honey-trap & capture Joseph Kony

Luis Moreno Ocampo is an Argentine lawyer who worked as the first prosecutor for the International Criminal Court. I’ve heard his name before, sometimes in association with celebrities like Angelina Jolie (Jolie is a big supporter of the ICC’s work) and sometimes for the work he did with the ICC. Well, the British paper the Sunday Times of London have a story about Ocampo’s time at the ICC, when he was trying to take down Joseph Kony, the Ugandan warlord who committed thousands of war crimes. Apparently, Ocampo wanted his friend Angelina Jolie to take part in some kind of scheme so that the ICC could close in on Kony. The scheme would have involved Jolie working as a “honey trap.” This would make a good movie.
The former chief prosecutor for the International Criminal Court had a thing for celebrities — once asking activist actress Angelina Jolie to play the role of a “honey trap’’ in a real-life attempt to arrest a notorious African warlord, a published report said Saturday. The Sunday Times of London said loopy lawman Luis Moreno Ocampo also tried to recruit film stars George Clooney and Sean Penn in his international crusades. The startling information was leaked by the court to the French Web Site Mediapart and made available to the British newspaper.
Moreno Ocampo approached Jolie about five years ago — and even tried to cast her husband, Brad Pitt, as a co-star — in a stranger-than-fiction plot to take Ugandan Joseph Kony into custody in the Central African Republic, where he was based.
“Forget other celebrities, she is the one,” Moreno Ocampo wrote in an e-mail. “She loves to arrest Kony. She is ready. Probably Brad will go also.”
Moreno Ocampo wanted to embed Jolie, and hopefully Pitt, with US Special Forces close to Kony’s stronghold, according to the report. Jolie wrote Moreno Ocampo at one point. “Brad is being supportive. Let’s discuss logistics. Much love Xxx.”
Moreno Ocampo claimed Jolie had suggested she could lure Kony to dinner as a ruse to arrest him, the report said. American troops, he told her, “are eager to get Kony . . . [and] after meeting you, they will do it.”
Moreno Ocampo had his own fixation on Jolie. The prosecutor, who won only one case in his nine-years on the court, was ultimately even less successful with Jolie. At one point he sent her an e-mail: “Dear Angie, I hope you are well. I miss you.” It went unanswered. When he heard she was ill, he sent an e-mail to her assistant confessing: “I realize how much I love her.” The assistant replied Jolie had changed her e-mail address.
Whenever you’re worried about Angelina Jolie as a person, just remember this: she ghosted the lovesick chief prosecutor for the International Criminal Court. I mean… come on. That’s an incredibly story. I feel a little bit sorry for Ocampo now! He thought he was talking his friend Angelina into being a honey trap for the greater good, but she ended up ensnaring Ocampo into her web of dangerous beauty and knife-happy seduction. When the dashing Argentine tried to confess his love to her, she abandoned that email address and refused to take his calls. Tell me that wouldn’t make for a good movie!! They should cast Juan Martin del Potro as Ocampo and Angelina could play herself. Joseph Kony would be played by Chiwetel Ejiofor.
Also: I truly hope Angelina has been involved in other international honey-trap schemes to bring justice to oppressed people. She would be so good at it!
So a man with incredible power used it to try and win the love of a woman? I don’t feel sorry for this man, I feel disgusted with him.
It’s actually much worse than this. This story was part of a multi-episode series of articles in the Dutch newspaper NRC (not the Sunday Times of London as is reported here) on Ocampo, revealing his corrupt, conflict-of-interest and confidential-information sharing ways. He actually shared some highly sensitive confidential information with Jolie, George Clooney and several other celebrities.
I think it was a longer story that was worked together by Sunday Times, a Dutch newspaper, a German newsmag and others. They all reported the same things as exclusive at a similar time. But yes, the culprit is definitely Ocampo. He looks disgusting in all of it.
My disgust for Moreno Ocampo is his behavior while he was a prosecutor for the ICC. His insatiable need to be in the spotlight undermined an institution that is badly needed and took years to create.
Great story. What a life AJ leads.
Hope to God Kong gets arrested someday
OMG I’m so embarrased right now.
I’m a big Jolie fan but this makes me wonder if Brad was the only one “sipping on gin and juice”. Weren’t her twins just toddlers at this time? Oh well. Guess even beautiful humanitarians can have dumb ideas from time to time.
IKR???
@pocosin
We’re living in handmaid tale times I swear.
You do realize Angelina hasn’t commented on, nor confirmed this? It’s not likely she will.
The only takeaway of import seems to be, a) it never happened and b) she purportedly ghosted Ocampo and changed her phone number.
Angelina’s job was with UNCHR, and she was also a junior member of The Council on Foreign Relations as I recall. I’m sure they (UN, & CFR) knew what was up with Ocampo, and communicated that to her – I doubt she’d put her responsibilties to the UN and refugees in jeopardy doing anything harebrained with Ocampo.
What I’m most curious about is why you’re chomping at the bit to believe Angelina ever seriously considered it without any comment or. confirmation from her.
@Casey. Good morning to you! You do realize they have emails where she responds to this gentleman. She sent him “From The Land of Milk and Honey” for his critique. She says “Brad is being supportive…logistics…Love you. Xxx” Such circular logical fallicies you’re posting. Believe what is reported about his emails but deny what is reported about hers. She hates Kong. She is a devoted humanitarian. Why is it so hard for you to imagine this might cross her mind? Your vehemence seems misplaced to me. And, YES it is a silly idea. Go figure.
@Pocosin
So because she responded to Ocampo with a vague one liner, you claim to know what she was really thinking/her motives for doing so?
That makes zero sense. You can’t possibly.
Conversely then, because she ghosted him and changed her number, you should also be able to glean her motivations from those actions as well. That’s way more clear cut.
This email exchange is hilarious. Kony hasn’t survived as one of the world’s most wanted men for than a decade because he falls for stupid traps.
She had toddlers at the time, so she wasn’t supposed to….what? Go out? Drink? Work?
Don’t you know that it’s the 50s again?!
To me, this sounds like a dangerous idea with possible deadly consequences. I don’t know. Just seems like a new mom would want to stay close. But you are right. Many, many women serve in the armed forces and some have young children. So disregard that question. It was misplaced and wrong.
Ha. lol. OMG. What a plot twist. I actually laughed throughout this story because it is so ridiculous.
International do-gooder lawyer tries to trap vicious warlord and turns into a stalker in the process. This has got to be one of my favorite stories ever.
The Coen Brothers need to get working on that script posthaste.
I agree. Just make sure they don’t cast George Clooney for this if they plan to direct it.
I remember an interview she did when she said she would kill Kony, she hated that guy.
Such an absurd story and what a silly silly man. There’s a hint of megalomania in every person of the story (some more than others )
Edit: actually come to think of it, it has a whiff of the politics of our times where there seems to be an unclear distinction between politics, celebrity and non-sense
She leads an interesting life.
She tried to do something but it will have not work and she cares to take down an horrible man.
I believe this “story”..She has mentioned countless times on how much she hates Kony..As crazy as it is,her heart/intention was good,And good thing she stopped communicating with this guy..he became weird & “developed feelings”for her…
I always forget that Joseph Kony is a leader of an Ugandian guerilla group. I associate the name Kony with those filmmakers whose Kony 2012 project became viral on Facebook. For a minute I was puzzled why would Chiwetel Ejiofor play a white film director. I checked and his name is Jason Russell not Mr. KONY.
I rarely tell my personal history on this site, but i want to on this story, and it has nothing to do with Jolie.
30yrs ago Uganda was in the chaos of a civil war that no one cared about except for those of us caught in the cross fire. So many different groups fighting, very unclear who would come out on top.
The Lord’s army was one such group, but in the scheme of all the different fighting groups, they were at the back of the queue in terms of organisation, man power, manifesto, or scale of fear. Seriously, we thought they were deluded religious nutters who anointed themselves with oil before commencing battle in the belief that it made them invincible. We made fun of them – you can’t believe the gallows humour during a civil war!!
If i were a betting person, i would have lost any bet saying that Joseph Kony and the Lord’s army would be anything 30yrs later or even at all.
On the ground, there is lots of talk about how much help they receive from western governments, the fake surrenders followed by regrouping armed to the teeth and the utter inability to arrest a guy whose location is known to every single person down the market.
I remain incredulous that THIS guy and his band of dipsh!ts outmanouvered all the other groups to become a regional threat, are still around 30yrs later, and are tolerated nee supported by the west for reasons that shall remain unsaid.
I mean if a little old italian nun can get the better of them when they kidnaped her girls,https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Aboke_abductions why can’t the govts of the region, if not western govts?
Thanks for your story and for bringing more light into this issue.
@LAK: I’ll preface this by saying I’m a white Canadian who spent 10 years living in Africa so this is an outsider’s point of view.
What you get in the media in Western countries, as I’m sure you know, is completely different that what you see on the ground. My impression fairly early in (and that never really changed) is that Africa was used as a chessboard during the cold war. Leaders who could be bought and stayed bought remained in power. Those who crossed their so-called benefactors ended up deposed. Because there was always a “Mr. Plan B” out there waiting in the wings to take over and be bought. Your comments about the unlikeliness of this guy still being around make me think he was the most malleable “Mr. Plan B” that they kept around on purpose “just in case”. And while the Cold War is over, those mechanisms are all still in place because although “independent”, most of Africa is still economically colonized. I might be a cynic but if they now want to get their hands on him, it’s because of one of two things: he has stopped cooperating and therefore has not remained “bought”, or they now have a better “Mr. Plan B” and he’s become a potentially dangerous embarrassment they would like to get rid of.
Absolutely. 100%. Without wishing to derail the conversation of this thread, i just wanted to express my incredulity that in 2017 i’m hearing about Joseph Kony as a regional threat, warlord bar none when 30yrs ago, we made fun of him in the *school playground as we dodged bullets from other more dangerous groups.
*on the days school was safe enough to attend.
Not to mention the fact that everyone knows where he is.
The ongoing economic colonisation makes me furious. Ditto the ongoing chess games on the ground by various western govts and NGOs.
If i ever gather the courage to go back and enter the fray, i’m using Wangari Maathai as my spirit animal.
@LAK I did not know you were from Uganda. The testimony from survivors of that conflict is some of the most harrowing I have ever read. I’m very sorry you had to live through that.
She’s starting to believe her own press. No, sweetie, you’re not Mrs. Smith. You’re a thrice divorced mother of six.
@nancy
A few things:
a) you do realize this was a decade in the past?? Because you sound like you think this Ocampo thing happened this morning.
…and,
b) Angelina has zip to do with who decides to investigate ICC’s emails and dealings. Neither Clooney or Damon do either.
c) i really don’t get the misogynistic divorce shaming (feel free to kick J.lo, Drew Barrymoore, Marilyn Monroe, Betty Davis, Jane Fonda and Elizabeth Taylor in the teeth as well), but I submit that Angelina Jolie, like all women, it has been proven, are much MUCH more than the sum of their parts and/or ‘marital status.’
It’s really sad that you think that. Women like you doing the patriarchy’s work and acting all hand maid-ish trying to superglue women into a particular lane, are what got us Trump.
@ Casey: 5 years in the past, not 10. The twins would have been what, 4 or 5? The idea was reckless when you have 6 kids at home to raise. Embedded or not, it could turn into a bloodbath and you’re in the middle of it. I don’t know what she was thinking, she removed her breasts because she wanted to be around when her kids got older, but she’d put herself into a super-dangerous situation like this voluntarily? I don’t know what to say about that…
Divorce shaming… the 1st Mrs. Pitt gets it here regularly, so I suppose it must be ok to do that. Not that I’m going to personally indulge. But let’s not be a hypocrite about it.
@Casey, why are you telling off, lecturing and writing mile long insulting comments to everyone who has a different opinion than you about a celebrity ? Calling people “bile and bitter”, “desperate,” “sad” because they don’t see Angie as perfect, is a little silly. Chill out. Relax a little bit.
If you want to compare something about this and Trump, your saying #sad, is the same thing Trump says at the end of his millions of immature tweets that he uses to insult anyone and everyone who doesn’t agree with him. I’m willing to bet that thankfully, 99.9% percent of the people here are anti-Trump, and had nothing to do with us getting Trump, no matter what their opinion of Angie is.
@felicia
Key phrase/quote from you in your concern trolling post: “I don’t know what she was thinking.”
That’s right, you don’t. Glad you admit it.
So the question now becomes, if you “don’t know,” then why on earth are you assuming and making the giant leap that she’d ever be willing?
She could be humoring him right before the ghosting, which she does. Does your dislike and resentment offer any room for that possibility, or nah?
She has close colleagues at the UN, in Hollywood (other celebs who are simultaneously being approached by Ocampo for his ‘projects’), at the Council on Foreign Relations- Colin Powell, who nominated her, is a good friend of hers and could have also clued her in- that’s only if you believe that on her own, an intelligent diligent experienced person like herself would have somehow been unable to clock him.
The story includes her ‘ghosting’ him and changing her number. Nice details for you to leave out. Can’t quite backhand as hard with details that dispute your (as usual) denigrating line of thinking about her.
Though I was addressing @Nancy not you,since you’re white Knighting on Nancy’s behalf maybe you can explain what Angelina’s marriages have to do with anything? As read, it sounds like Nancy is finger wagging a thrice divorced woman with children, about a ‘decision’ you have no idea took place, and that is purely conjecture. I repeat, what do her # of divorces have to do with anything?
What does Brad’s 1st ex have to do with anything – why bring her up? Has anyone said she’s incapable, less of a whole person, and should be more cautious because she’s divorced? I must have missed that. Again, even if true- two wrongs?
Now you follow that up by using her double mastectomy against her. Nice. Amy To back on Good Morning America planted herself in the middle of two hurricanes, should she have stayed home?
So much venom for someone you don’t know…
Also, who cares if she was divorced once, twice or three times? Good for her.
Have you ever made a negative comment about trump’s three marriages? I won’t defend my twenty word post since it seems others have done it for me.
It sound like she was trying to be nice and entertain his ridiculous ideas but she wasn’t going to follow through with it. Hence, her changing her e-mail. I mean, “Brad is supportive” sounds she telling him what he wanted to hear. They have six young children and they wouldn’t but themselves it that type of danger. So their kids can be orphans.
This is a serious story. Ocampo is under investigation for leaking sensitive information to celebs and a suspect under investigation. This is far bigger than Jolie.
Ocampo is also a celeb-struck fool. He was acting inappropriately with Clooney and Penn too but fixated on Jolie. But of course the main media focus in on Jolie.
They communicated, she entertained his absurd suggestions for a time. She ghosted him.
It’s only being leaked now because of the criminal investigation into Ocampo’s activity for the ICC.
Angelina is fearless.
Once again, Jolie the Siren draws men to their doom. This is how she will save the world.
I’m surprised she even entertained such a ludicrous idea. She should have ghosted him the second he suggested such an idiotic plot.
They’re all crazy, who thinks of this crap and why would anybody legitimize it? Obviously more people than Jolie and Ocampo were involved and it’s crazy they wasted their time on this B-list plot that could have had devastating real life consequences if executed!
These are so-called ‘professionals’ making more money than they can spend and this is what they’re doing? Politics and Hollywood truly don’t mix, when even AJ is cray cray, you know it’s time to stop having ‘faves’.
Nothing happened here at all. You are getting outraged on a plot that did not go anywhere at all.
They didn’t even plan anything or set up a meeting. She answered his last email with a vague comment and then changed her email address. these actions are described in the article.
Angie is too kind. I would have ignored him. She encouraged him for a bit like yeah…yeah I’ll do it while probably thinking yeah that ain’t gonna happen. Lol
Someone’s copy of Mr & Mrs Smith must still be going
Your mind is a little crazy
It sounds like she had the prosecutor as a stalker though. Yikes.
Y’all have got to get over the fact that not everyone loves Jolie. The behavior on this website is pathetic at times. Grow up ladies.
The pot calling the kettle black.
Nothing wrong with disliking her, but when you show that you haven’t read anything past the headline you deserve to be dragged.
“Moreno Ocampo also invited Penn to a New York hotel, and tried to involve the star in a potential investigation into the Palestinian conflict. The ever-flip Penn responded, “While you make the decision on Palestine, I’m embroiled in a decision weather [sic] or not to get a steam in the hotel spa.’’”
The Sean Penn quote is the best part of the article.
Jolie was cordial and indulged him a bit, then realized the guy cant be taken seriously.
Sean Penn’s response to him was hilarious. They all (i.e. Jolie, Clooney, and Penn)probably figured early on in their discussions how delusional he was LOL.
Well, this is one of the stranger stories I’ve read today. The prosecutor guy sounds like a nut who was a little too interested in her.
It sounds like maybe she took him seriously at first and then realized he just wanted to be a starf*****. Maybe she talked to some people in the UN or involved with the US military and realized they didn’t take him seriously or he wasn’t capable of doing any of the things he’d dreamt up. Either way, his behavior is creepy and inappropriate.
“I miss her”
“I love her”
Did they even know each other beyond those two emails?
I want to add this: two months ago the Argentinian government “disappeared” and probably killed a 28 years old activist, Santiago Maldonado. He was supporting the mapuches (an aboriginal community from the south of the country whose land has been stolen by rich landowners, some of them european and very powerful). Maldonado’s body hasn’t appear and there is a huge controversy with this. Well, Moreno Ocampo, who is part of the establishment, condemned the government publicly. As he was once the prosecutor in the first trial against the genocides of the Argentinian dictatorship, this is not strange. From the very moment he made his statement about Maldonado multiple “investigations” and dirty information about him have appeared like magic. Probably some of them can be true, but I’m sure he is being politically persecuted. Please take all this Jolie information with a grain of salt. And forgive my English.
What is a PR stunt? This story? It was first reported in an investigative political news magazine, not a gossip blog.
Agreed. She’s desperate for good press. Won’t help her at all
Report this comment as spam or abuse
100%
@jacke
Why don’t you suspend the irrational hate for beautiful women, and save your ire for Donald Trump and Harvey Weinstein – leave the humanitarian actresses alone?
This was a decade in the past and as someone else pointed out, Jolie has nothing to do with investigative reporters pouring through ICC emails.
It begs credulity that Angelina sat on this silliness for a decade until 2017. When she has a shite-ton of other accomplishments that are equally impressive that she could tout or you could Google at any time. Why does ‘Dame’ Angelina, regularly ranked most admired, most influential, and youngest Herscholt humanitarian Oscar winner in history need to pull some story of a thwarted lovesick stake out 10yrs later? She could just as easily release on a 24/7/365 basis, a myriad of stories of her outreach, hospitals, clinics, and schools for girls – educating people and keeping them alive.
You seem to be perterbed that Ocampo dude was smitten.
Get over it.
I swear I see more bile and bitter for an amazing accomplished humanitarian like Angelina Jolie than Harvey Weinstein or Woody Allen.
Women do better FFS.
Yeah, this was a piece of serious journalism, not celebrity gossip. And I’m not sure it even reflects well on Jolie. Granted, it’s a good story, but it also sounds pretty dumb and self-important to me. She was going to go to Uganda to help arrest a war criminal by inviting him to dinner and then arrest him? As a civilian? Doing what combat-equipped U.S. troops couldn’t do? And bring her filmstar husband too? Come on, now. That’s just… silly. What kind of a world do these people live in?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s a non-sensical story in spite of where it might have been printed.
Well, I read the original story that is focussing on Ocampo and not on Jolie. He liked being linked to celebrities. Others that he liked to invite were the Clooneys, Sean Penn, etc. He was desperate to be linked to them and they got good-will PR in return. This honey-trap story is just the tip of the iceberg and the most sensational part of it. In context of all the charity dinners it reads totally different.
It grew over months until the point where he asked the celebs for PR advice. E.g. Ocampo wrote a letter to Jolie that he can’t convict a war criminal and asked for PR advice. She told him that this would be a great time to explain how the court works and that it can’t convict everyone as they didn’t get the power by countries like the USA.
He was infatuated with being close to her and she and other celebrities liked being important and getting asked on humanitarion issues. After months of this he was convinced that all those celebs were really his friends on a personal level and not interested in his position. That all fell through when he lost his position and then they didn’t care for him anymore.
She leads a fascinating life, unlike most celebs whose lives are just one meaningless photo op after another.
No offense @Joyce, but it seems you’re desperate to believe she’s desperate.
Good luck with that.
A person can thoroughly admire Jolie’s humanitarian accomplishments without swallowing this story whole.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
yep
@BB1: She got tons of good press from the great reviews of FTKMF. 90% on rottentomatoes. Sorry to ruin your day.
