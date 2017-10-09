Is Dwayne Johnson taking the high road after Tyrese claimed he ruined Fast 9?

There is some DRA-MA coming out of the Fast & Furious franchise. This current round is being fought by series original Tyrese Gibson and the mighty Dwayne The Rock Johnson (DJ) who came into the series in Fast Five. According to Tyrese, the next F&F installment, F9, is being delayed until 2020. This allows DJ’s Luke Hobbs character to get his own spin-off film to be released in 2019. Many of us were clued into the feud after Tyrese posted this Instagram post with the caption:
#PSA Congratulations to @TheRock and your brother in law aka 7 bucks producing partner @hhgarcia41 for making the fast and the furious franchise about YOU – And like you, DJ even if they call I will not be deleting this post – Gn folks see you in 2020 April #FastFamily right? Nah….. it’s about #TeamDewayne #3yrs will it be worth the wait? #NoShaw just Hobbs will this be another #BayWatch? Guys guys just relax I’m just a passionate film critic
Most of us read that and said, “wait, wha… ?” But really, had we been paying attention, we’d have seen that Tyrese has been building to this moment for a while. I don’t follow Tyrese on Instagram so this may have started a long time before this but in August, Tyrese posted a few cryptic posts alluding to being stabbed in the back. Could be anyone, but in reflection I think it was the start of him airing this beef. Then Tyrese started talking about DJ not responding to his texts. At some point, this happened. Apparently Tyrese jumped on one of DJ’s posts and called him out for the sequel and for not responding:
If you move forward with that #Hobbs Movie you will have purposely ignored the heart to heart moment we had in my sprinter – I don’t wanna hear from you until you remember what we talked about – I’m on your timeline cause you’re not responding to my text messages – #FastFamily is just that a family……. We don’t fly solo
By then, the gloves were off. Tyrese was pissed at DJ and he wanted everyone to know it. He followed his comment with this post that he captioned:
When you see the bullshit with @TheRock playing out in front of you and you can’t say anything cause they don’t want you to win the battles and lose the war – reckless? Who me? Nah…….. I’m just the last of the real ones in this town who speaks his mind openly and hope that folks grow from the truth……….. The real ones do…….. The real ones know that God is mad at us all cause we are NOT honoring him and giving him all the praise and glory for our BLESSED and significant life….. We have convinced ourselves that we live this life cause we work hard?? What about God? God has nothing to do with this?? Nothing? He’s made – He’s reminding us all that HE IS GOD he can givith life and in a blink of an eyes taketh it away……. What profits a man to gain the whole world and lose his soul… I thank God everyday that I still have my SOUL….. Without God and my soul I would be empty chasing things and people that literally mean nothing to me…… praying for all of you guys who Were directly effected by these hurricanes and these natural disasters worldwide, africa, india, and Bahamas and in Turks and Caicos and here in America- I’ve been in and out of the hospital 5 times dealing with health issues and I still sent 50k to houston to help in anyway I can cause it’s about being selfless……… I went as far as I could go to help the cause I hope they do right by those funds and get it to the people……. You’re on the Forbes list is that all you’re donating? Oh ok…….. God bless
Which makes me ask, God bless who, exactly? Reading these past posts, it begs the question: what took us so long to clue in?
At this point, DJ had to say something. He’s been called out for at least two months on a conversation that sounds like it started long before then. To his credit, he did try and take the high road by not throwing shade on Tyrese:
My goal from day 1 was to come in and create an exciting/fun character for the fans, elevate the franchise and build it out. #HobbsShaw2019 https://t.co/IJcdQTHSi3
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 6, 2017
Unfortunately, Tyrese was over it at that point. His negotiations with DJ had ended:
Diversity, love, multi ethnic worldwide multi generational, United Nations, One Race, Fast Family…… Until Dewayne showed up I guess this whole time he had a problem cause he wasn’t the ONLY ONE on the movie poster……….. I guess dreams do come true congratulations to @hhgarcia41 and @therock you guys are just amazing you really broke up the #FastFamily I tried to warn you guys… You thought I was hating…… I was simply fighting to keep the family together what makes us great is when you see us all TOGETHER we don’t fly solo….. #MyLastPost today….. I got 3 years of venting on this clown – They offered but YOU didn’t have to agree with a solo #HobbsMovie #OriginalFastFamily we salute you and stand on your shoulders #VinDiesel #PaulWalker #RobCohen#RomanTej were offered a spin off we TURNED IT DOWN!!!
In an effort to bring peace back into the F&F franchise, Dom himself, Vin Diesel jumped into the fray to support DJ. The reason this is a bit of a surprise is because perhaps you remember that DJ may have gone HAM on Vin online. However, Vin’s a F&F producer and maybe a better friend than DJ because he threw his full support behind The Rock:
Brotherhood… and all it's complexities. This scene was filmed in Puerto Rico, I can remember it like it was yesterday. Such a beautiful island, the people were so warm and welcoming. I turned 43 that summer… and my son Vincent was born. A woman named Jan Kelly responded to a question I had asked on Facebook, 'who they would like to see me work with?' She said would love to see me work with Dwayne… I listened to her request and he became Hobbs. I know there has been a lot of speculation as to why the Fast 9 release date was pushed… but it would be unfair to say it is anyone's fault. As we plot the course to expand the Fast & Furious universe, one must be mindful to take stock of the roads we took to get here. The pillars of authenticity, family and most importantly, our loyal fan’s perspective has been instrumental in procuring success. However, like any vehicle that has run around the globe 8 times, the franchise is in need of maintenance. My good friend and the godfather of Universal, Ron Meyer has granted me the time to do just that. We have some very exciting news to share soon… stay tuned. Yours truly, Dom #FamilyAlways
Points to Vin for throwing the Puerto Rico reference in for the “Perspective, guys!” angle. It didn’t work, though. Tyrese took the opportunity to remind Vin what they keep saying about the franchise, that they are more that cast mates, they’re family. To drive his point home, he posted a photo of him with Vin and Paul Walker with the following caption:
#Repost #SwipeLeft - @VinDiesel - Never confuse determination with desperation….. What’s understood don’t have to be explained…… 44 million just got the memo…. Although it appears to be…. I’ve never been in this alone…….. #PerceptionVsReality #FastFamily like I said we don’t fly solo. President Obama’s integrity teachings is of a man who makes everyone feel like they MATTER…..
Whew-ee, this is getting ugly. I have no authority to speak on the F&F franchise. I have heard how close the cast is and I know that Paul Walker’s death left them reeling. I don’t doubt for a minute that DJ came into the franchise with his sights on a spinoff and top billing. Obviously DJ is the biggest star in the cast. Maybe Tyrese is a horse’s derriere but I can’t dispute what he’s saying – there are no other spinoffs from this series. So whose side are we on, the hurt party or the high road?
Photo credit: Instagram and WENN Photos
Tyrese is just hurt he’s not the one getting the spinoff. *insert eye roll here*
I love the FF franchise & will watch the movies and any spinoffs. They are just the mindless entertainment needed in these times.
And Tyrese has money troubles and can’t wait until 2020 for a cheque. F&F is all he has going.
Cryrese needs to have his social media taken away. He’s a newlywed and sounds like such a pill, I can’t imagine his Queen is happy.
Please stop saying DJ. Please. It’s distracting and I have to keep reminding myself who I’m reading about and…. idk just this unreasonable urge to chuck my phone from me! 😩
The Rock is a beautiful man, with memories of beautiful shade coming to mind when I read the names he actually goes by.
I agree. Please don’t say DJ. That’s not a nickname he has not kept confusing me too. Also, I can’t believe this whole article was written and the bigger story wasn’t about Tyrese’s child abuse scandal. There’s a lot going on there and I can’t believe it wasn’t even mentioned!!!!!!
I’m getting a lot of posting done, YAY procrastination. Tyrese needs to STOP. No one else is complaining, in fact, they’re supporting DJ. It just appears that he either neither the money that BADLY, or he’s just upset that someone is changing the dynamic, or BOTH. DJ is going to do what’s best for him, PERIOD. Tyrese might have already done damage. He’s going to show up on that set and told his credentials have changed. I don’t think DJ would do that but it wouldn’t surprise me if they did. He is replaceable.
This series has gone on way too long anyway.
Yes it has! It’s gotten so far away from where it started…a family of LA street racers who robbed trucks on the side. Too many ridiculous CGI stunts now. Too many stars added to the cast to where it all feels so forced. And of course the death of the glue that held it all together, Paul Walker. This franchise honestly should have ended after 2…4 at the latest.
Tyrese has already proved he’s trash, so I don’t care about him.
Team The Rock , I really want to believe that he’s a decent guy. Tyrese sounds like whiny teenager, just annoying.
( Although I don’t trust my judgment when it comes to celebrities anymore… I used to think that Johnny Depp was a nice guy, just a little quirky lol)
Never a Johnny Depp fan (except for the movie BLOW). Depp creeps me out totally.
He creeps me out too, that’s why I said “used to”, I’m talking about the Johnny Depp of the 21 jump street and Cry baby days…then he turned into a creepy weird drunk.
I get the family aspect but it seems Tyrese could be a bit jealous that he did not get a spin off. Wonder what his position would be if he had gotten a spin off. . Just a thought
From what I’m gathering that’s why he’s angry, they’ve all been offered spin offs in the past and said no and decided to only do films together as a “family”.
Yep this. Paul refused his own spin off movie multiple times. It was always about the group until The Rock came in and took over.
Fast and Furious 2 was pretty much a Paul Walker solo movie. He was the only main character who appeared on FF1.
No one remembers F&F 2 for a reason.
How was it always about the group? The first sequel was a solo Paul Walker film with a brand new cast, and the second sequel was the same with only brief cameos from the ‘group’.
When that didn’t work out well they went back to the dynamics of the first film. Dwayne joined only one film later.
Team Tyrese all the way. Does anyone actually want a Hobbs spin off except DJ? The FF franchise is silly fun with explosions and cars and a bit of sentimentality thrown in. They’re not particularly original or even good, but I’d watch FF 9 over another DJ movie any day of the week.
F&F are my total guilty pleasure. My husband makes fun of me for it. But I make no apologies…I’m here for all of the ridiculousness. I think Tyrese needs to chill out. This is not high minded fare. There have been 8(!!) of these movies. Nobody thought that people would keep seeing these movies in droves. I don’t think a stand alone Hobbs movie is going to bring down the franchise, and if it does well they’ve had a good run.
Tyrese is NOT original cast either! The first time he appeared on F&F was the second one, the Paul Walker’s SOLO MOVIE.
The truth is nobody cares about him or his character enough to offer him a solo movie.
He sounds like an ass. Talking about family and using Paul Walker’s memory to air his dirty laundry.
I think people forget the second F&F movie was only made because Vin bailed on it. He got into a beef with the director and so Paul flew solo because of that. Vin also had the same issues on the XxX movie. He came back to both franchises because a lot of his other stuff flopped. But since then, when he got a producing credit he’s been all #FamilyFirst. But Vin and Paul had their issues in the early days.
When is the last time, if ever, that anybody bought a ticket to see Tyrese?
It’s interesting that Tyrese is making a huge point of this as he is currently being investigated by child protective services for beating his daughter (as accused by his ex-wife). Now as I have said previously, I proceed with caution when allegations are made in custody and or divorce disputes, I’ve seen ugliness I cannot comprehend, but I’d be lying if I didn’t say this feels like deflection.
http://www.bet.com/music/2017/10/04/tyrese-responds-to-alleged-child-abuse-allegations.html
Oh and Cryrese needs to get over himself. If it comes down to a choice between him or Johnson, the studio will go Johnson 100000x over. And if Cryrese was in fact offered a spin off in the past and turned it down? He is a MASSIVE idiot. Although if he’s just freaking out because once this franchise is done he’s done? Sure I get it…because he will be.
I actually enjoy these movies, even though the cars completely defy the laws of physics it’s still fun to watch the cast interact. You can tell they are like family, this bickering makes me sad. I hope Dwayne is as genuine as people say he is, but with this being the second feud with a fellow cast member I’m beginning to doubt it. If he’s having drama with multiple people I’m inclined to believe he’s causing it, he may be a bigger star but the franchise invited him in after 4 big hits, they didn’t need him.
When Dwayne came on board the franchise went from making 200-350 million an outing to making 600 million, and now 1 billion +.
Yeah but didn’t Paul die somewhere in the midst of that as well? I think his death sparked more interest in the franchise but it’s always been fairly popular or they wouldn’t keep making them. I like Dwayne’s character but he’s not the main draw for me, it’s more about all of them and their chemistry.
Dwayne joined for the fifth film, and the box office almost doubled. It went up again for the sixth film. Paul’s death before the seventh film is what took them from high nine figures to over a billion (morbid but true), but the big upswing started when Dwayne joined.
Obviously that’s not purely down to him, but his arrival into the franchise did result in a dynamic audiences and even critics started responding too much better than they had before.
I kind of think context matters here. He is working with a group of testosterone-y men who love the big tough guy alpha thing. There is a potential they are prone to be battles within the hierarchy and making sure they’re all relevant and important. They aren’t afraid to call each other out, which makes for public drama occasionally.
Dwayne seems to have a great reputation with others, and he and Vin seemed to have smoothed things over. I think it is the particular people he is working with on this film that bring out the conflict (him included)
Team no one.
First of all Tyrese is trash. He constantly degrades black women online. And he can’t act for ish
Second the rock seems to go back and forth with the ego trip. also who is asking for this spinoff movie? FF franchise is whatever but we do not need more of them. 9 is getting to be a bit much.
Its like when Walker died the egos came out. Seems like he was the glue that held them together
Yes I loved the F&F movies, but when Paul died, I can’t watch them any longer. It seems like an integral part is missing. I’ve never been a big The Rock fan, so he can make whatever spin-off he wants, I won’t go.
I was just coming to say that.
I have watched F&F since the beginning and I love the series but my last one was F7 (the last with Paul). Since his death I simply have no interest in the franchise.
Paul was the glue who held them together.
No ego on his side. Team no one in this feud. Although, if they turned down solo spinoffs in the past to focus on the “family”, I will have to give to Tyrese (argh). And I am done with Vin Diesel…So I don’t care which side he takes. Obviously, if he has producer clout to the rock’s spinoff, he is not genuinely supporting The rock… Tyrese, stop it. Even if you are right, you sound jealous AF!
I’m team DJ. I think Paul kept the F&F family together and strong then when he passed they all kind of lost that family vibe without him. I mean, I’m still having a hard time with Paul’s death as a fan and I never even met him.
Also, Tyrese is always talked about on The Shade Room as being nothing but a crybaby that needs to man up. I have to agree with that. He’s a lot like his character in the F&F in that respect. Always complaining.
First off, there’s a reason why there haven’t been any true spin offs – the 2nd and 3rd movies were essentially spin offs, and there’s a reason why they returned to the original recipe.
But also, why is The Rock obligated to put his plans on hold? It’s business. The whole “family” angle is played up after Walker’s death.
But the second movie is not a spin offs. The second movie is the continuation of the story of Brian O ‘Conner from the first movie. If Vin hadn’t said no to doing the movie he would’ve been in it.
The third could I guess technically be considered a spin off but not really because it’s part of the group’s overall storyline. The fourth through sixth movies chronologically take place before before the third movie’s plot.
That’s why I said “essentially”.
The 3rd only became “part of the plot” when they decided to do the 4th, 5th, etc.
It was a way to explain how they could cast Hans again, since he had died before, but was the best character of the 3rd movie.
Meh, sounds like Tyrese is suffering from jealousy and I’m guessing needs that check faster than 2020. Dude needs to chill, I’m guessing producers and writers wouldn’t have an issue getting rid of his character if needed?
#TeamTyrese – this is Vin & Paul’s franchise. I think it’s extremely disrespectful, selfish & money hungry for The Rock to come in and attempt to take over the franchise and profit off of their creation.
Paul refused multiple spin offs because he wanted always wanted it to be about the group story, not about the individuals. I really side eye Vin being OK with this. Paul would not have been OK with this and Tyrese knows that too and I believe that is where his comments are coming from – trying to uphold Paul’s legacy the way he would’ve wanted it.
The Rock took a step down IMO on this I really think it’s disrespectful of him to piggy back on their franchise and go out on his own.
This is rewriting history a bit. Paul did 2 Fast 2 Furious and Tokyo Drift, both of which were very much his films. They had new casts and weren’t about the ‘family’, save a couple of brief cameos. They only started playing the family angle up when those films didn’t do as well as hoped. If they’d done well it would have been Paul Walker’s franchise, not an ensemble.
I don’t know why people act like Vin is the gatekeeper of the franchise. He didn’t even want to do it after the first film. He refused to appear in the sequel, made a big drama before doing a little cameo in the third film, and then came back for the money the fourth time around because his career had taken a nosedive.
Eh not really. I commented above but those were not spin offs. Vin’s character was in the original script for 2 Fast but he said no to do Chronicles of Riddick. The movie is still a continuation of the original storyline about Brian O’Connor.
I consider Tokyo Drift to be a prequel to a plot line of the overall story of the group that we don’t get the full understanding of until after the 6th movie. If it’s a spin off of anyone’s story tho it’s Han’s not Brian’s (Paul’s not in it at all).
They wanted a a Brian & Mia spin off movie but Paul said no twice I’d have to dig to find the interview but I believe it was when they were doing promo for the 6th movie.
Semantics. Different setting, focusing only on one primary character and not the original set of characters – they were called “Fast & Furious” but they were spun off plots.
And I haven’t been able to find anything, anywhere where Paul discusses a movie with just he and Mia. Considering that they had to specifically return to the full ensemble after 2&3, I’d say that’s a stretch.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I didn’t say they were spin-offs. My point was they weren’t films about or involving the original ‘F&F family’. That narrative of the franchise being about the ‘family’ only started with with the 4th film, and wasn’t fully solidified until the 5th film.
Walker did two films without the OG cast (bar the previously mentioned cameo) and Diesel wanted to walk away altogether. Tyrese joined the franchise in a film that had zero to do with the ‘family’. So I don’t get how Dwayne is supposedly doing something wrong by doing a film without the ‘family’. It’s not like he’s taken over the franchise, he’s just extending the franchise.
I don’t think VD is okay with it, but he knows what the money people at Universal knows: The Rock sells better than all of them combined. There was vocal fan response to The Rock and Statham after the last movie, and no doubt Universal did the math and figured out how to make even more money. FF is the only cash crop VD has, if he wants to keep it, he has to play along.
Vin Diesel, as the producer, gets money if The Rock makes a movie as a Fast & Furious character, right? He’s one of the people developing it.
why are we calling the rock “dj” now? it’s a little confusing to read at first just because i have to keep reminding myself who dj is
No winners here because this franchise has been done to death!! Tyrese is just mad he didn’t have what it took to actually get a spin off, The rock is better than this crap but hey get that money and lastly Tyrese was the one talking bout how girls who sleep around are nasty and literally loose! Dude can STFU for forever as far as I’m concerned.
It’s show business, not show circle time with friends. Tyrese needs to grow up and maybe hustle for something outside FF to occupy him on the down years. I just looked at his IMDB and it is barren.
Is there a big demand for a Hobbs spin off? It seems that Tyrese is the one breaking up the “family” by taking their drama to social media.
I’m on Paul’s side. Miss his presence in these movies. After he passed, the franchise has lost the allure for me.
