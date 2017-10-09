Is Dwayne Johnson taking the high road after Tyrese claimed he ruined Fast 9?

There is some DRA-MA coming out of the Fast & Furious franchise. This current round is being fought by series original Tyrese Gibson and the mighty Dwayne The Rock Johnson (DJ) who came into the series in Fast Five. According to Tyrese, the next F&F installment, F9, is being delayed until 2020. This allows DJ’s Luke Hobbs character to get his own spin-off film to be released in 2019. Many of us were clued into the feud after Tyrese posted this Instagram post with the caption:

#PSA Congratulations to @TheRock and your brother in law aka 7 bucks producing partner @hhgarcia41 for making the fast and the furious franchise about YOU – And like you, DJ even if they call I will not be deleting this post – Gn folks see you in 2020 April #FastFamily right? Nah….. it’s about #TeamDewayne #3yrs will it be worth the wait? #NoShaw just Hobbs will this be another #BayWatch? Guys guys just relax I’m just a passionate film critic

Most of us read that and said, “wait, wha… ?” But really, had we been paying attention, we’d have seen that Tyrese has been building to this moment for a while. I don’t follow Tyrese on Instagram so this may have started a long time before this but in August, Tyrese posted a few cryptic posts alluding to being stabbed in the back. Could be anyone, but in reflection I think it was the start of him airing this beef. Then Tyrese started talking about DJ not responding to his texts. At some point, this happened. Apparently Tyrese jumped on one of DJ’s posts and called him out for the sequel and for not responding:

If you move forward with that #Hobbs Movie you will have purposely ignored the heart to heart moment we had in my sprinter – I don’t wanna hear from you until you remember what we talked about – I’m on your timeline cause you’re not responding to my text messages – #FastFamily is just that a family……. We don’t fly solo

By then, the gloves were off. Tyrese was pissed at DJ and he wanted everyone to know it. He followed his comment with this post that he captioned:

When you see the bullshit with @TheRock playing out in front of you and you can’t say anything cause they don’t want you to win the battles and lose the war – reckless? Who me? Nah…….. I’m just the last of the real ones in this town who speaks his mind openly and hope that folks grow from the truth……….. The real ones do…….. The real ones know that God is mad at us all cause we are NOT honoring him and giving him all the praise and glory for our BLESSED and significant life….. We have convinced ourselves that we live this life cause we work hard?? What about God? God has nothing to do with this?? Nothing? He’s made – He’s reminding us all that HE IS GOD he can givith life and in a blink of an eyes taketh it away……. What profits a man to gain the whole world and lose his soul… I thank God everyday that I still have my SOUL….. Without God and my soul I would be empty chasing things and people that literally mean nothing to me…… praying for all of you guys who Were directly effected by these hurricanes and these natural disasters worldwide, africa, india, and Bahamas and in Turks and Caicos and here in America- I’ve been in and out of the hospital 5 times dealing with health issues and I still sent 50k to houston to help in anyway I can cause it’s about being selfless……… I went as far as I could go to help the cause I hope they do right by those funds and get it to the people……. You’re on the Forbes list is that all you’re donating? Oh ok…….. God bless

Which makes me ask, God bless who, exactly? Reading these past posts, it begs the question: what took us so long to clue in?

At this point, DJ had to say something. He’s been called out for at least two months on a conversation that sounds like it started long before then. To his credit, he did try and take the high road by not throwing shade on Tyrese:

My goal from day 1 was to come in and create an exciting/fun character for the fans, elevate the franchise and build it out. #HobbsShaw2019 https://t.co/IJcdQTHSi3 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 6, 2017

Unfortunately, Tyrese was over it at that point. His negotiations with DJ had ended:

Diversity, love, multi ethnic worldwide multi generational, United Nations, One Race, Fast Family…… Until Dewayne showed up I guess this whole time he had a problem cause he wasn’t the ONLY ONE on the movie poster……….. I guess dreams do come true congratulations to @hhgarcia41 and @therock you guys are just amazing you really broke up the #FastFamily I tried to warn you guys… You thought I was hating…… I was simply fighting to keep the family together what makes us great is when you see us all TOGETHER we don’t fly solo….. #MyLastPost today….. I got 3 years of venting on this clown – They offered but YOU didn’t have to agree with a solo #HobbsMovie #OriginalFastFamily we salute you and stand on your shoulders #VinDiesel #PaulWalker #RobCohen#RomanTej were offered a spin off we TURNED IT DOWN!!!

In an effort to bring peace back into the F&F franchise, Dom himself, Vin Diesel jumped into the fray to support DJ. The reason this is a bit of a surprise is because perhaps you remember that DJ may have gone HAM on Vin online. However, Vin’s a F&F producer and maybe a better friend than DJ because he threw his full support behind The Rock:

Points to Vin for throwing the Puerto Rico reference in for the “Perspective, guys!” angle. It didn’t work, though. Tyrese took the opportunity to remind Vin what they keep saying about the franchise, that they are more that cast mates, they’re family. To drive his point home, he posted a photo of him with Vin and Paul Walker with the following caption:

#Repost #SwipeLeft - @VinDiesel - Never confuse determination with desperation….. What’s understood don’t have to be explained…… 44 million just got the memo…. Although it appears to be…. I’ve never been in this alone…….. #PerceptionVsReality #FastFamily like I said we don’t fly solo. President Obama’s integrity teachings is of a man who makes everyone feel like they MATTER…..

Whew-ee, this is getting ugly. I have no authority to speak on the F&F franchise. I have heard how close the cast is and I know that Paul Walker’s death left them reeling. I don’t doubt for a minute that DJ came into the franchise with his sights on a spinoff and top billing. Obviously DJ is the biggest star in the cast. Maybe Tyrese is a horse’s derriere but I can’t dispute what he’s saying – there are no other spinoffs from this series. So whose side are we on, the hurt party or the high road?