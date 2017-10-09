Meryl Streep on ‘disgraceful’ Harvey Weinstein: ‘The behavior is inexcusable’

Embed from Getty Images

I guess I’m just going to write about Donald Trump and Harvey Weinstein all friggin’ day. Columbus Day = Kaiser-Writes-About-Perverts Day. I’m leaning into it. So, in the wake of all of the Harvey Weinstein stuff, conservatives and “media critics” have been very “why won’t prominent Democrats speak out??!” Yes, where is President Hillary on this issue? Well, President Hillary still hasn’t said anything, but President Meryl Streep has now issued a statement. Streep’s publicist Leslee Dart offered Streep’s statement to HuffPo, and they published it in full. Just FYI: Weinstein has produced a number of Meryl’s films, like August: Osage County and The Iron Lady (a film for which Harvey ran a successful Best Actress campaign for Meryl). Here’s Meryl’s statement:

“The disgraceful news about Harvey Weinstein has appalled those of us whose work he championed, and those whose good and worthy causes he supported. The intrepid women who raised their voices to expose this abuse are our heroes. One thing can be clarified. Not everybody knew. Harvey supported the work fiercely, was exasperating but respectful with me in our working relationship, and with many others with whom he worked professionally. I didn’t know about these other offenses: I did not know about his financial settlements with actresses and colleagues; I did not know about his having meetings in his hotel room, his bathroom, or other inappropriate, coercive acts. And if everybody knew, I don’t believe that all the investigative reporters in the entertainment and the hard news media would have neglected for decades to write about it. The behavior is inexcusable, but the abuse of power familiar. Each brave voice that is raised, heard and credited by our watchdog media will ultimately change the game.”

I mean… yes, okay. I don’t have a problem with this. I’m sure a lot of people will nitpick about Meryl’s claim that not everybody knew. I personally think everybody HEARD THE WHISPERS but very few people “knew.” Do you understand the distinction? Women talk amongst themselves. Women warn other women. Women whisper about “that guy.” You can hear those whispers and not know, especially if you don’t want to know. When you only want to see what you want to see. That’s Meryl’s “crime” – she saw what she wanted to see, heard what she wanted to hear. She was far from the only one. And I still don’t think we should be burning or canceling every single person who has ever worked with Weinstein.

