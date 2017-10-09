“Idris Elba looks so sexy on the cover of Entertainment Weekly” links

Thank you, Entertainment Weekly, for giving us this Idris Elba cover. [Go Fug Yourself]

Are Shakira & Gerard Pique splitting up? Hm. [Dlisted]

I’m not sure if Pacific Rim 2 was a good idea? [LaineyGossip]

NeNe Leakes isn’t as funny as she thinks she is. [Jezebel]

Rick & Morty & Szechuan Sauce. [Pajiba]

James Woods wants attention for something. [Wonderwall]

Am I alone in loving the combination of Oprah & Ellen DeGeneres? [OMG Blog]

I’m surprised this happened in Georgia and not Florida. [The Blemish]

Lisa Vanderpump looks pretty good here. [Reality Tea]

JK Rowling burned Donald Trump on Twitter again. [Buzzfeed]

Embed from Getty Images