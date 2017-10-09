“Idris Elba looks so sexy on the cover of Entertainment Weekly” links

Thank you, Entertainment Weekly, for giving us this Idris Elba cover. [Go Fug Yourself]
Are Shakira & Gerard Pique splitting up? Hm. [Dlisted]
I’m not sure if Pacific Rim 2 was a good idea? [LaineyGossip]
NeNe Leakes isn’t as funny as she thinks she is. [Jezebel]
Rick & Morty & Szechuan Sauce. [Pajiba]
James Woods wants attention for something. [Wonderwall]
Am I alone in loving the combination of Oprah & Ellen DeGeneres? [OMG Blog]
I’m surprised this happened in Georgia and not Florida. [The Blemish]
Lisa Vanderpump looks pretty good here. [Reality Tea]
JK Rowling burned Donald Trump on Twitter again. [Buzzfeed]
Idris in my mailbox Saturday made me very happy.
Idris made a dreary day better.
And once again everyone will come into the thread to rave about and lust after Idris…and once again one of his movies has a poor box office performance. Idris is starting to remind me of Ryan Gosling in that women seem to love looking at him and talking about him, but no one goes to his movies. No wonder the studios have no idea what to do anymore!
Pacific Rim 2 looks like a Power Rangers movie, terrible idea. My first reaction though was;
Starring John Boyega!
“Well….he’s done some good work I guess this might be O…”
And Scott Eastwood!
“PASS!!! HARD PASS!!! HAHAHAHAHAHA!…Oh god no.”
He isnt the reason his movies dont do well. It is the writing and directing- Idris is always great in my opinion.
I love Luther, its so good.
Yeah, it’s not Idris. He’s phenomenal in Luther and The Wire. He was also really good in Beasts of No Nation.
Well I for one don’t see any hotness. But it probably is just me. Btw I also don’t see Gosling’s hotness but whatever… 👍. Each to their own.
I dont see Goslings hotness either. And I didnt see Idris’ before Luther. I think that when he fakes an American accent he loses some of his personal charm(not saying American accents arent hot).
Gosling is more charming/cute than hot to me, but he also looks SO much like a guy I used to work with, I really just see that.
Idris, on the other hand…HOT.
Also, a group of my friends are going to see that movie next week. This was just a low weekend for the box office in general, I think.
He would go perfectly with a side serving of oreos and milk….(yum!)
Raving over Idris is escapism from the horror show that is the thing posing as president. As for watching a movie with an internet boyfriend in it, unless it sounds like it will be good and worth my senior citizens discount, I wait till it is free on Prime.
Elba has the same problem many other fine actors do. Great scripts just are not there. That’s why so many are doing TV. However, Mia is not wrong. Not many actors can open a film today, and there is a huge difference between being a pop culture sex symbol [largely on the internet] and having fans flock to a film, especially one with bad reviews. I think Elba is dandy and recall the evening he won two SAG awards. One for LUTHER;one for a movie produced by NETFLIX. Again, TV.
Does anybody else remember Idris as Patsy’s paid “date” on AbFab, in the early 90s?
Oh yes!!!! With his ‘stiffening spray’
I know!
I love JK Rowling. That woman is a genius. Legend.
Every time I see Idris Elba I calm down a little bit from this crazy, effed up country. He needs to be seen more often and do public speaking engagements. A nude picture would be nirvana (okay with a discreetly placed book/leaf/whatever). There is something so fortifying, soothing, sexy and sane about him!
