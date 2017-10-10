Ivana Trump & Melania Trump are cat-fighting like the Real Housewives of Bigly

Embed from Getty Images

Ivana Trump has a book, because there is literally no one with the name “Trump” who is not trying to cash in on the presidency in some way. Ivana’s book is called Raising Trump, and she’s on some kind of odd book tour. I mean, I get it: why not book Ivana, the president’s first wife (out of three) for your morning show? But beyond that, there’s not much to this book tour. It’s just a series of shady interviews. So, it’s kind of funny. Ivana was on Good Morning America on Monday and her comments irritated Melania Trump (#3) so much that Melania’s official White House spokesperson released an official statement! Jesus, these people.

The claws are out. Ivana Trump said she should be considered the “first lady” because she was President Trump‘s first wife, prompting a stinging rebuke from third wife and current first lady Melania Trump that the remark was “attention-seeking and self-serving noise.” Ivana, the mother of Ivanka, Donald Jr. and Eric, said she has a line to the White House but tries not to call Trump too often because it makes Melania Trump jealous.

“I have the direct number to White House, but I no really want to call him there because Melania is there,” Ivana told ABC’s “Good Morning America” during an interview on Monday. “I don’t want to cause any kind of jealousy or something like that because I’m basically first Trump wife.”

Melania Trump immediately shot down Ivana Trump’s comments.

“Mrs. Trump has made the White House a home for Barron and the President. She loves living in Washington, DC, and is honored by her role as first lady of the United States. She plans to use her title and role to help children, not sell books,” spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said in a statement to CNN. “There is clearly no substance to this statement from an ex, this is unfortunately only attention-seeking and self-serving noise.”

Ivana Trump, 68, who married Donald Trump in 1977 and divorced him in 1992, has been making the rounds of talk shows to promote her memoir, “Raising Trump,” which was published on Tuesday. Despite her comment that she should could carry the mantle of “first lady,” Ivana Trump said she really wouldn’t be happy in the White House and wouldn’t be willing to change places with Melania.

“I think for her to be in Washington must be terrible,” Ivana Trump said. “It’s better her than me. I would hate Washington.” But then she took a veiled shot at the first lady’s White House role. “Would I straighten up the White House in 14 days? Absolutely. Can I give the speech for 45 minutes without [a] teleprompter? Absolutely. Can I read a contract? Can I negotiate? Can I entertain? Absolutely. But I would not really like to be there. I like my freedom,” she said.

Ivana also takes “full credit” for raising their three children because he was “on the telephone making the deals.”

“He was a loving father, don’t get me wrong, and he was a good provider, but he was not the father which would take a stroll and go to the Central Park or go play to baseball with them or something,” she said, “It was only until they were about 18 years old [that] he could communicate with them, because he could start to talk business with them.​ Before, he really didn’t know what conversation to strike with the little kids​,​”​ she added.

[From Page Six]

I am… sort of speechless. The fact that Melania Trump is using government resources to slap back at the president’s first wife seems… like a misuse of taxpayer funds. I mean, we all enjoy The Real Housewives of Donny Bigly, but only when it’s on cable and we know what we’re paying for. Plus, Melania is making the classic insecure woman mistake: she’s letting Ivana know that Ivana is actually getting under her skin. Who knew, Melania is actually genuinely insecure about Donald Trump’s continued relationship with his first ex-wife.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Getty.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

70 Responses to “Ivana Trump & Melania Trump are cat-fighting like the Real Housewives of Bigly”

  1. bluhare says:
    October 10, 2017 at 9:21 am

    Ivana. What have you done to your face.

    Reply
  2. Lindy says:
    October 10, 2017 at 9:23 am

    Do you remember when we had a classy, brilliant president and a classy, brilliant FLOTUS? Sigh. Yeah. It’s still surreal to me that this is the nightmare we live in. I mean, this is trashy and gross and far from the worst thing going down in Trumplandia. But it’s such a reminder of just how awful everything is.

    Reply
    • BritAfrica says:
      October 10, 2017 at 9:38 am

      I have to confess I am thoroughly enjoying this WH soap opera.

      TBH, it needed the Trumps to be this awful to see just how classy and civilised the Obamas were and remain. Keeping schtum through all that is happening with Tillerson and Mattis must be difficult as hell!

      Reply
    • Radley says:
      October 10, 2017 at 10:07 am

      An entire family of bottom feeders. That’s the Trumps. And how pathetic are both these broads? You both married and procreated with a sick and evil man. It’s no badge of honor. And didn’t Ivana say in her divorce suit that El Diablo Naranja raped her? Now they talk regularly?? I’m sickened. I shouldn’t be surprised that she’s a shady mess. Of course she is.

      I loathe this trashy family. Absolutely loathe them with everything I have in me. They’re horrible people and anyone who doesn’t see it is either horrible themselves or scarily deluded.

      Reply
  3. Moeketsi says:
    October 10, 2017 at 9:25 am

    Seriously!!!! smh

    Reply
    • bros says:
      October 10, 2017 at 9:44 am

      This one I’ll be here for. Bring the popcorn. I’m totally ready for the melania vs ivana catfights. It amused me to no end how fast MElania came down from her high perch of aloof classiness to get RIGHT INTO THE WEEDS with Ivana and she came out with the claws. “He may be the grossest orange juvenile troglodyte on the planet, but he’s MINE, BITCH!” oh yes yes please sir, can I have some more?

      ETA: Melania always looks like she just sharted in her fancy underwear just a little bit and only now realized it.

      Reply
  4. Enough Already says:
    October 10, 2017 at 9:25 am

    P*ssy grabbing, devastation from natural disasters, Charlottesville, mass shootings? Yawn. Shade from the starter wife? Release the hounds.

    Reply
  5. Clare says:
    October 10, 2017 at 9:26 am

    I love that she is doing this. Mostly because it must be embarrassing for Nagini and Co.

    Reply
  6. Lightpurple says:
    October 10, 2017 at 9:28 am

    I’m infuriated that my tax dollars are being wasted on this rubbish. If those two morons want to fight it out in some sleazy mud pit, emceed by Linda McMahon, fine but don’t use my money to do it.

    ETA and Melania, a sheer bra with a sheer white top while standing before television lights is a big NO. We don’t need to see your nipples

    Reply
  7. Aiobhan Targaryen says:
    October 10, 2017 at 9:29 am

    I think this is petty and I don’t mind it at all. She is just as disgusting as those idiot children that she birthed but for some reason I am enjoying this catfight. It is like the stupid version of Dynasty or something.

    The only thing I remember about Ivana was that she was in The First Wives Club (probably one of the best films from the 90s) and that their divorce was a huge deal when it happened. Didn’t she take Dump to the cleaners when they divorced? I wonder why she stays in contact with him but Marla pretty much pretends that he does not exist.

    Reply
  8. Beth says:
    October 10, 2017 at 9:30 am

    I’m sorry if I’m being mean, but doesn’t Donnie boast about how he gets only gorgeous women?

    Reply
  9. ANOTHER DAY says:
    October 10, 2017 at 9:31 am

    Team Melania.

    Two words I never thought I’d say..

    Reply
  10. bijou says:
    October 10, 2017 at 9:33 am

    This entire presidency is a waste of tax dollars…

    Reply
  11. HK9 says:
    October 10, 2017 at 9:38 am

    Ha! I love this. I’m going to live in the land of petty, make some popcorn and watch these harridans fight it out. On an even pettier note, I have no idea what Ivana has done with her face but she needs to stop because at this point she looks like a caricature of herself.

    Reply
  12. Natalie S says:
    October 10, 2017 at 9:38 am

    Alright, chill Lady Catherine deBourgh.

    Melania doesn’t want to be First Lady anyway so why does she care what a DayGlo bulldog has to say about it?

    And wtf to women fighting over their importance to Donny Two-Scoops?

    Reply
    • Chrissy says:
      October 10, 2017 at 10:03 am

      You just know that Donnie Bone Spurs is loving that these two idiots are fighting so as to add to his other distractions. I hope that Ivanka and her idiot brothers are cringing as never before. What a sh*tshow. Meanwhile, Tillerson will probably be fired today and the DACA kids are are being kicked out of the only country they’ve ever know. SMH

      Reply
  13. paranormalgirl says:
    October 10, 2017 at 9:40 am

    Melania should not be giving this the time of day. She walked right into the insecurity trap.

    Reply
  14. Indiana Joanna says:
    October 10, 2017 at 9:40 am

    The entire drump clan is trash and attention seeking. And drump most likely sanctioned this fight to humiliate Melania.

    Reply
  15. Jenns says:
    October 10, 2017 at 9:42 am

    Remember all those FB post about the Trumps bring class back to the White House after the Obama’s left(which of course meant bringing whitness back)?

    How’s that working out?

    Reply
  16. Tiffany says:
    October 10, 2017 at 9:43 am

    Compared to what she has said about Marla, this is kind for Ivana.

    Reply
  17. aquarius64 says:
    October 10, 2017 at 9:44 am

    When is the press going to go after Melania for the birther interview on the View?

    Reply
  18. CynicalAnn says:
    October 10, 2017 at 9:47 am

    Wow-she was perfect for Donald.

    Reply
  19. Vovicia says:
    October 10, 2017 at 9:48 am

    I am not sure what’s worse – Ivana’s face or that outfit of Melania’s . Ok – it has to be the fact but still – who in the hell thought squishing her boobs down like that and the high waist would look good. Slap on that mug that constantly looks like a slapped arse and sheesh….

    The good gossip always was that Ivana is half the reason we are even talking about Donald these days. She actually knew how to run a business without making it go under. It wouldn’t surprise me that Donald was still taking her advice. Politician though? Maybe not so much Ivana. Unless this is her long-term revenge. Telling him to keep tweeting and such. I’m sure she has some kind of no revenge or backtalk clause in her divorce contract – so why not do it this way? Donald wouldn’t know the difference.

    Reply
  20. Anare says:
    October 10, 2017 at 9:48 am

    I was slightly surprised that the First Lady bothered to reply. But then I quickly remembered who is in the WH and of course she would reply. Nothing is too insipid for this group to start a huge ruckus. Part of me wants to sit back and enjoy this little dust-up but the rest of me knows this just plays into the Orange Clown’s MO of creating diversions. So be warned! Enjoy the hair-pulling contest, but don’t forget about Russia, Human Rights, gun control, Puerto Rico…

    Reply
  21. Megan says:
    October 10, 2017 at 9:52 am

    I don’t think Trump wanted to divorce Ivana, I think he wanted to have mistresses and wanted her to be ok with that. Ivana really did help him build his business in the early days. I think he knew she was an asset.

    Reply
  22. Enough Already says:
    October 10, 2017 at 9:57 am

    Meanwhile Ivanka is laughing because they’re both wrong.

    Reply
  23. markweer says:
    October 10, 2017 at 9:59 am

    Team neither one.

    Reply
  24. CynicalAnn says:
    October 10, 2017 at 10:05 am

    Oh-I’ll also add that with Ivanka and Donald as parents, there was no way those 3 kids were going to turn out normally.

    Reply
  25. slowsnow says:
    October 10, 2017 at 10:06 am

    I clicked play… AHhhhhhh, my eyes, my ears my everything. Gahhhhhhhhhhhhhh.

    Reply
  26. Shijel says:
    October 10, 2017 at 10:07 am

    Well considering just how amply Bigly Deplorable is slobbering all over his daughter Ivanka (who does look a remarkable lot like Ivana), I’d be jealous too.

    Anyway, ugh at all of it.

    Reply
  27. Beth says:
    October 10, 2017 at 10:08 am

    I see where princess Ivanka got her cheesy “blowing kisses ” pose from .

    Reply
  28. Sherry says:
    October 10, 2017 at 10:08 am

    I suspect CNN asked for a quote and Melania’s spokesperson gave them one. I don’t think Melania is sitting in the White House plotting verbal comebacks to Ivana Trump.

    I feel for Ivana. I remember when the entire Marla Maples thing happened. I think had Marla not pushed Ivana into a separation/divorce situation so publicly, Donald would probably still be married to her. She could turn the other cheek as long as it wasn’t publicly known that Donald was cheating. Once it became the spectacle that it was, she couldn’t ignore it. And Ivana is rightfully holding a grudge against Marla.

    Reply
  29. Texasho says:
    October 10, 2017 at 10:24 am

    I am living for her sending her kids to sit in coach while she is in first class! She truly knows how to parent….I’m so over these “modern” parents negotiating with children and taking their feelings into consideration. She raised three intelligent thoughtful children whether you agree with their politics or not.

    Reply
  30. S says:
    October 10, 2017 at 10:34 am

    This women’s face is a tragic cry for help … She’s also Melania’s, Ghost of Faces Future.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment