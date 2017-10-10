Jennifer Lawrence: ‘I did not experience any form of harassment’ from Weinstein

Jennifer Lawrence is one of the latest – and now one of the last – of the young actresses whose careers were significantly helped by Harvey Weinstein. Jennifer shocked the Hollywood establishment by waging a successful Oscar campaign for Best Actress for Silver Linings Playbook in 2013 – while she had been previously nominated for Winter’s Bone, Weinstein definitely pushed J-Law for SLP and he’s a big reason why she won that year and why she lives such a gilded existence as America’s Farty Sweetheart. That was the branding Weinstein employed for her during that campaign, and it stuck. Many people have theorized that J-Law traded favors with Harvey to get where she is now. I understand why the idle speculation exists, but I also think we should be really careful about how we talk about casting couches and abuse of power. Anyway, J-Law has issued a statement about Harvey Weinstein:

Jennifer Lawrence said she never witnessed any inappropriate behavior from Harvey Weinstein, but she nevertheless joined the chorus of actresses who spoke out on Monday about the mogul’s alleged sexual harassment of multiple women over three decades.

“I was deeply disturbed to hear the news about Harvey Weinstein’s behavior,” Lawrence said in a statement to Variety. “I worked with Harvey five years ago and I did not experience any form of harassment personally, nor did I know about any of these allegations. This kind of abuse is inexcusable and absolutely upsetting.”

She added, “My heart goes out to all of the women affected by these gross actions. And I want to thank them for their bravery to come forward.”

It feels like Meryl Streep gave everyone the blueprint for what to say, right? All of these women have come out in the wake of Meryl’s statement and they’re taking their cues from her. Anyway, I believe Jennifer, I believe that she doesn’t believe that she was personally harassed by Harvey Weinstein. I also believe that arrogant, abusive, douchey men are drawn to J-Law like moths to a flame. Between Harvey Weinstein, David O. Russell and Darren Aronofsky, I just think Jennifer has an exceptionally high tolerance for what she’ll put up with and where she’ll turn a blind eye.

Meanwhile, another actress who dealt with Harvey Weinstein at a very young age has a completely different take on her experience. Romola Garai met Weinstein when she was only 18 years old. This is what happened:

“Like every other woman in the industry, I’ve had an ‘audition’ with Harvey Weinstein, where I’d actually already had the audition but you had to be personally approved by him,” said Garai. “So I had to go to his hotel room in the Savoy, and he answered the door in his bathrobe. I was only 18. I felt violated by it, it has stayed very clearly in my memory.”

Garai, who has starred in films like”Atonement” and “Suffragette,” said that during the encounter all she had to do was sit in a chair and discuss film with Weinstein, but the encounter nonetheless left her feeling “violated.”

“The transaction was just that I was there,” said Garai. “The point was that he could get a young woman to do that, that I didn’t have a choice, that it was humiliating for me and that he had the power. It was an abuse of power.”

[From Variety]

I have a feeling that Jennifer Lawrence probably has several versions of this kind of story but she chooses not to believe that this behavior is inappropriate or gross. Romola is absolutely correct though – “The transaction was just that I was there. The point was that he could get a young woman to do that, that I didn’t have a choice…” Yep.

PS… Please do not threadjack. There are so many stories about and around this Weinstein mess, and I will get to them. Please have faith in the gossip system and don’t derail comment threads with something which will discussed in a separate post. As always, you can email me at kaiser@celebitchy.com or tweet at me @KaiseratCB.

International Women's Day 'Walk In Her Shoes' March

121 Responses to “Jennifer Lawrence: ‘I did not experience any form of harassment’ from Weinstein”

  1. HH says:
    October 10, 2017 at 8:26 am

    J.Law stuffers from wanting to be the “guys girl” mentality (not too much judgement because I’ve been there) and I’m sure she overlooked tons of inappropriate things and/or thinks they’re funny. While she has spoken out on certain feminist issues, she doesn’t strike me as someone who can identify problems that haven’t happened to her specifically.

    Reply
    • Nicole says:
      October 10, 2017 at 8:35 am

      Exactly. Her last movie she perforated her lung with a director that is known for pushing actors past their limits. And she’s dating that dude.
      I don’t buy that she never saw any inappropriate behavior. Between Weinstein, Russell and Araonfonsky? Yea I think she just takes the abuse and by now thinks it’s “normal”
      I find that sad

      Reply
    • Eliza says:
      October 10, 2017 at 8:37 am

      Yup, she’s the cool girl.

      Considering all the people who treat women awfully on set that she thinks are genius, I just think she’s one of those dramatic people – if its not angry/screaming it’s not passion/ art. Harvey was known for his temper as much as his assault, surely all these “not me” ladies have witnessed one if not both.

      Reply
    • Natalie S says:
      October 10, 2017 at 8:40 am

      I agree. Her image is basically being a “cool girl.” And “tough enough” to handle people like Harvey. Hollywood is not a community. It’s a collection of free agents looking out for their own interests so I don’t expect anyone to be a whistle-blower if they haven’t witnessed it, but, man, to claim they didn’t know is disingenuous and dumb.

      Reply
    • Lucytunes says:
      October 10, 2017 at 8:48 am

      How the hell do you guys know this? What an awful thing to ascribe to this woman! Because she’s a guys girl, she just wants to be cool, so she’s okay with being violated? She HAS been violated in a very public and humiliating way and was strong and brave and spoke clearly to the fact she wasn’t going to be shamed by what others did to her, NOT SHOULD ANY WOMAN. Or did you forget about that little episode where her private photos were exposed to the world? She most certainly understands what it’s like to be a victim of this kind of abuse.

      Whether this was you intent or not, this is exactly what you just said.

      And shame on this headline. You make her sound like she’s defending him.

      Reply
      • kaye says:
        October 10, 2017 at 9:07 am

        thank you, lucy–well said and perfectly said.

        the shaming of women that is happening on these threads and elsewhere is the sort of gobsmacked STUNNING–that shows how ingrained such sentiments and behavior and attitudes towards women is–in big and small ways.

      • HH says:
        October 10, 2017 at 9:10 am

        “Wants to be” or is “cool with” being violated?! That’s not what was said or meant. I specifically said I could see her not seeing things as a violation because of wanting to be a “guys girl” or otherwise known as internalized sexism. Do you remember how many women defended Trump after the Access Hollywood tape because he was just being a “mans man” or “locker room talk” or the “alpha man”?! I could go on and on. It’s not that these women EXPLICITLY supported men violating women, but their internalized sexism was so strong that their gauge on what was a violation was off/not working.

        I could easily see J.Law having had the same “transaction” story as Romola above and laughing it off as a Weinstein being a Hollywood dinosaur who doesn’t know business is now done differently.

        No one “wants to be” or is “cool with” being violated. But the election of Trump should have taught us that many women have different thoughts on what counts as a violation.

      • Nikki says:
        October 10, 2017 at 9:43 am

        I appreciate Lucy’s comment very much. Thanks Lucy.

      • V4Real says:
        October 10, 2017 at 10:09 am

        Lucy you’re on point. How do these commenters not see that they are blaming JLaw for Harvey’s action by saying she must have known or he did it to her but she’s too dumb to realize it or she just wants to be cool.
        They are no better than the ones who are dragging these women who have spoke up.

        If JLaw said she is not a victim of his behavior nor did she know about it then we have to take her at her word. How is it that you can believe the women that were victimized but don’t believe the ones that say they were not victimized . What you guys are doing is no better than the people who are saying these women are lying or they don’t believe them.

      • littlebowbee says:
        October 10, 2017 at 10:26 am

        I am telling you…damned if you do damned if you don’t with this situation. People are APPALLED if someone hasn’t spoken out yet. Then ENRAGED because when they release their statements it’s not good and detailed enough. The conversation is being had. It’s a start and hopefully it will continue from here. Also, if I am going to start condemning anyone that even had a convo with Weinstein because ‘EVERYONE KNEW!!!!!” Then let’s shut the door on Hollywood in its entirety because everyone in that case should be thrown into the fire. Keep the rage where it belongs on the P.O.S Weinstein..

      • Ann says:
        October 10, 2017 at 10:51 am

        It’s what happens though. I’ve been in that position where I’ve been friends with mostly guys and you do modify your behavior to accommodate them, specifically not being critical of certain accepted “male” behaviors, like casual sexism. If you start calling them out they aren’t going to listen, they are going to tell you to go away, so you shut up about it. Hopefully we can talk about this now without anyone feeling like they’ll be rejected.

    • rachel says:
      October 10, 2017 at 9:09 am

      What is wrong with some posters here ?!! I knew this would be a mess.

      Reply
      • Lucytunes says:
        October 10, 2017 at 9:30 am

        But she is a victim of a form of sexual assault. These comments give the appearance that not only was she oblivious or complicit with the sexaual assault of other women, she did so while being a victim of a very public airing of her actual nude body. In no shape or form do I get that from her comments about her own attack or now…or when she spoke very successfully about wage disparity in Hollywood. I just find many of the comments on this thread troubling, ESPECIALLY in the wake of Trump and the fact that such a large number of women voted for him despite his history.

        We are praising Clooney in another thread, a much more powerful Hollywood celeb, but she is clearly being made to sound like she’s complicit. Intent or not, that’s how all of this sounds. I hope you don’t continue to take this as an attack, it maybe another viewpoint that more aligns with your clearly strong feminist attitude (that’s a true compliment). Read more of these comments and maybe you’ll see the same narrative emerging.

      • HH says:
        October 10, 2017 at 10:08 am

        RE: “These comments give the appearance that not only was she oblivious or complicit with the sexaual assault of other women”

        J.Law’s specific statement above said she was unaware. So we’re going to assume that J.Law was as big as she was, as involved in the Hollywood Machine as she was, and genuinely didn’t know (keyword: genuinely) didn’t know or hear the rumors about Weinstein?

        As everyone has said on this thread and every other thread for the past few days, that excuse doesn’t fly, ESPECIALLY for those who’ve been around for enough time.

        In terms of complicity, I don’t think that J.Law specifically saw him violate another girl and overlooked it, but I could see her hearing him make some crass/crude joke and taking it as as an off color remark (as opposed to inappropriate and unacceptable behavior). Again, J.Law isn’t alone in this sort of internalized sexism.

        ETA: I’m not stating J.Law knew and didn’t care; I’m stating that I don’t necessarily trust her to fully recognize what is/isn’t appropriate. For example: Some people know that you can’t grope someone at work, however those same people may think joking to a coworker about her big boobs is simply crude humor. It would all be sexual harassment.

    • Savasana Lotus says:
      October 10, 2017 at 9:30 am

      The term ‘higher tolerance’ to me means willing participant. She’s not a slut for agreeing to trade flesh for fame. It’s her prerogative. Something tells me she will suffer for it later. It reminds me of Wade Robson who testified at age 23 that Michael never molested him. Then at age 30, after intense therapy, he was able to come forward and speak (and sue) over being raped by Jackson as a child.

      Reply
      • Lucytunes says:
        October 10, 2017 at 9:36 am

        I agree. However, did she actually say this or was this ascribed to her. I haven’t found the quote of her saying this, it I will reread the link to make sure. If she did, spot on. but if she didn’t, why are we saying this on her behalf?

      • tealily says:
        October 10, 2017 at 9:58 am

        I have a problem with referring to someone who may have been exploited in a vile way as a “willing participant” just because they didn’t report it. I see the parallels to Wade Robson, but I would never call him a “willing participant.” He’s still a victim.

    • godwina says:
      October 10, 2017 at 9:40 am

      I’ve been there too and have tons of judgment for my was-there younger self (kinda like how ex-smokers are the most vocal about second-hand smoke–also me). It’s such an ugly, toxic world view. I think you are bang-on that JL is exuding that miasma. I can be 100% sympathetic about anyone who has to deal with skeevy abuse but also 100% frustrated when it’s minimized like that.

      Reply
      • HH says:
        October 10, 2017 at 10:33 am

        Yes. Many women and me. have to recalibrate, per se, on what is/isn’t inappropriate. I don’t know the countless women and men that I’ve heard, on myriad topics (sexual harassment, abuse, bullying, etc) that had realizations years later, even if they weren’t on the receiving end.

  2. Lily says:
    October 10, 2017 at 8:26 am

    I don’t know that I completely buy that so many Oscar winning powerhouses were unaware of this.

    The sad part is that eventually Weinstein will be welcomed back into the A list after a while just like Woody Allen & Roman Polanski. There are plenty of actors, male & female, who line up to work with those pedophiles.

    Reply
    • Eliza says:
      October 10, 2017 at 8:42 am

      I don’t know about that. The others are directors/artists. Weinstein is just a money man. People loved him solely because he would pay and bully his films into award circuits. Without the power behind him and now the gilt is off he won’t be employable, he has no means to bribe awards. The others have their “talent” that people blindly follow no matter what monstrous crimes they’ve committed. The whole Hollywood community is disgusting

      Reply
    • Mia4s says:
      October 10, 2017 at 8:45 am

      No, he won’t be back.

      The difference with Harvey is that all of these actors and directors are directly involved. He’s forced all of them into the story in a humiliating way. The whispers, the stories, about these actresses including JLaw are out now and all the denials in the world will not change that. He’s made very powerful actors look bad and associated their name with his gross actions over decades. This will not be forgiven, not the sex abuse, but the humiliation he has caused these big stars. He’s done.

      Reply
    • Megan says:
      October 10, 2017 at 8:46 am

      I suspect that there are casting couch rumors about every powerful director and producer. Trying to separate fact from fiction in Hollywood may not be as easy as we assume.

      Reply
  3. HelloSunshine says:
    October 10, 2017 at 8:27 am

    I want to believe JLaw that he never harassed her but I really am finding it hard to believe. Like it says above, she seems to have a high tolerance for gross behavior by men. But I’m wondering if maybe he did and she just doesn’t want to talk about it, which I believe is fair.

    Reply
  4. Toniko says:
    October 10, 2017 at 8:29 am

    Yeah she didn’t know, that why she joked in the press room that “She’s done in Hollywood now, since she forgot to thank him in her acceptance speech.” This is their motto now, “I didn’t know, he never did this to me, but it’s very bad, i agree!”

    Reply
    • MostlyMegan says:
      October 10, 2017 at 10:11 am

      She was very successful with Winter’s Bone with an Academy Award before she ever worked with Harvey. He seems to have preyed on women trying to make a start on Hollywood, not established stars. I buy that he didn’t flash his dick at her, but I am sure she well knew his reputation.

      Reply
  5. Talie says:
    October 10, 2017 at 8:30 am

    There’s another actress of Lawrence’s generation who would be far more interesting to hear from…Blake Lively.

    Reply
  6. Indiana Joanna says:
    October 10, 2017 at 8:31 am

    Romola is a spectacular actor. But yeah, she was 18, British and beautiful so Harry felt entitled.

    Reply
  7. Nikita says:
    October 10, 2017 at 8:32 am

    I’m not sure if I believe Jennifer’s statement or not. I haven’t seen them, or know much about what happened, but wasn’t there a theory about the nude photos that leaked of her, being quite literally taken on a couch in a hotel room? That, sadly, screams HW to me.

    Reply
  8. Gill G says:
    October 10, 2017 at 8:32 am

    Lawrence may have sexual harassment stories from earlier in her career. But by the time she was starring in Silver Linings, she was an Oscar nominated actress with lead roles in two franchises (X-Men and Hunger Games) and was being reped by CAA. Given that, I think it’s wholly improbable that Weinstein laid a finger on her. His modus operandi was to target aspirational actresses starting out, like Romola Garai, not established players like Lawrence. So, actually, I believe her take. Harvey probably stepped carefully around her. In fact, he was probably warned off her by the head honchos at CAA – who have more power than he ever did.

    Reply
    • Parigo says:
      October 10, 2017 at 8:43 am

      Yup, like goopy Gwen. They both owe their Oscars to him, but I doubt he harassed them. He saved that for women who he thought were more desperate to make it, a lot lower on the totem pole.

      Reply
    • Lizzie says:
      October 10, 2017 at 9:12 am

      i agree. i don’t think actresses bear *any* culpability for weinstein’s behavior whether they heard rumors or not. nor is it their responsibility to speak out on this b/c it can still hurt careers. where are all the agents who put them in these “auditions”? or agents who shield higher power actresses from this behavior? why isn’t anyone calling them for interviews? they absolutely have responsibility in this.

      Reply
    • ellieohara says:
      October 10, 2017 at 9:20 am

      I agree with you. Jennifer Lawrence is Hollywood’s last great white hope. There is absolutely no way that Harvey Weinstein was powerful enough in 2013 to derail it. He is obviously allowed to torture a certain kind of woman but some people are too important to ruin. Besides, what is the threat? When you need the actress more than they need you, you can’t threaten them. Studios were still throwing money at Taylor Lautner. That’s how desperate they were for new “movie stars”.

      Reply
  9. Alessio says:
    October 10, 2017 at 8:33 am

    From my recollections of interviews during the SLP press i believe it was DOR who really wanted her and was ready to walk out had Harvey disagreed, it was definitely something along these lines so i dont think he was able to weigh power on her cause she was already friendly with david o russell and clicked immediately with him (and it was around hunger games so people were already paying attention to her). obviously i dont know them so anything could go, really.
    that those actors are shocked by the allegations is the weirdest part cause you cant go in a blind item post about casting couches story where harvey’s name doesnt show up. literally we all knew.

    Reply
  10. Urs says:
    October 10, 2017 at 8:34 am

    Oh c’mon Jennifer. If a woman like me in Co.Antrim Ireland knew about him, a woman like you who works in the same business did.
    Maybe I’m too jaded but this looks like a thrown together wishy washy statement to quiet people who are “shaming the silent”

    Reply
  11. Margo S. says:
    October 10, 2017 at 8:35 am

    I agree. I think j law probably spent time alone with a nude Weinstein. But honestly, she refers to herself as an alpha, and has tons of guy friends, so she maybe was like “I’m Harvey’s bro!” Or something. If she doesn’t believe she was abused, then I believe her.

    Reply
  12. Jayna says:
    October 10, 2017 at 8:39 am

    Jennifer wasn’t Harvey’s first choice. Ann Hathaway was doing the movie. That’s who Harvey wanted. But Ann did not get along with David O. Russell at all, and she left the project. So that’s how Jennifer came into the picture for that movie.

    Reply
  13. MommyMaura says:
    October 10, 2017 at 8:39 am

    If Jen has a high tolerance for assholery, it’s not a character flaw, it’s not something wrong with her, it’s her being a victim. That’s all.
    A victim of abuse sometimes sees it as abuse, sometimes they don’t, If Jen is used to men being jerks to her and she puts up with it, it’s because of victim mentality, maybe even Stockholm.

    Reply
  14. EOA says:
    October 10, 2017 at 8:41 am

    Predators know who not to go after- it’s part of what makes them predators. They always have a group of people they know they can turn to in order to say, “see, they’ve never complained.” Those tend to be people who have strong support systems. I have no problem believing that Weinstein didn’t pull this kind of crap on women he suspected would have credibility with the public, in part because he could co-opt that credibility.

    My guess is that Jennifer Lawrence had enough of a support system around her that he left her alone so that she could be a character witness. And yes, she does seem to have a high threshold of what could be considered appropriate behavior but again, that could make her a good character witness in his mind.

    Reply
  15. Franny says:
    October 10, 2017 at 8:41 am

    Are any of the bros who undoubtedly witnessed this behavior directly going to speak up, or is it all up to the women to take the blame?

    Reply
  16. Mari says:
    October 10, 2017 at 8:42 am

    Romola was also told that she was fat and pressured to loose weight and even not to eat while filming Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights because of Harvey. Didn’t he do the same to Hayley Atwell while filming Brideshead Revisited? He called her a fat pig and asked her to loose weight but Emma Thompson intervened?

    Reply
  17. Darla says:
    October 10, 2017 at 8:44 am

    I wish she hadn’t said anything. I feel like she was pressured into speaking and WHY? She shouldn’t have to. She has been slut shamed all over the internet for years, by know-nothings who live in Idaho claiming they are so in t he know and “of course” she slept with Weinstien, and of course those pictures were taken on the casting couch. That is all so much nonsense. Now she was pressured into making this statement so the entire internet can scoff and go, yeah right! like those pictures weren’t for Harvey!

    Honestly this whole thing makes me so ill. A man is exposed as a predator and women are paying the price. This is just stunning.

    Reply
    • Gill G says:
      October 10, 2017 at 8:50 am

      Yes to this!

      Reply
    • LooseSeal says:
      October 10, 2017 at 9:03 am

      This comment is EVERYTHING! This is not Jennifer Lawrence’s mess. And if we’re going to attack her statement then why aren’t we attacking men’s silence? There are FAR more men who have been complicit in this. Who have accepted it and covered for him. Who had the power to help stop it. Jennifer Lawrence has absolutely no responsibility in any of this. I’m so sick of women being the first on blast.

      Reply
      • MommyMaura says:
        October 10, 2017 at 9:16 am

        No, you guys need to get the memo, it’s not about what she’s saying, it’s about, Who is saying it.
        Jen is branded as an “Bro” and “Cool Girl” and she’s “use to abuse” so that either means, something happened and she felt she’s “tough enough” to deal with it, or nothing happened let’s all just try to dissect JL because she’s annoying.
        Because that’s how this works.
        JL is the enemy, not..you know.the actual pig.
        Or the fact that woman are speaking up freely and getting picked apart for it but all the men, besides GC, are quiet.

    • browniecakes says:
      October 10, 2017 at 9:07 am

      I was curious what Jennifer had to say. She’s had allot of success working for Weinstein. I am also curious if Gweneth Paltrow will speak up. I would like to hear from everyone who ever won an award working for this creep.
      This reminds me of the Catholic priest scandal. The dirty ones isolated and chose their victims carefully and that’s how it went on for years. Not everyone knew. Not every one was a victim. On top of that you’ve got Harvey paying women off and the non disclosure agreements.

      Reply
    • Lizzie says:
      October 10, 2017 at 9:14 am

      i’m clapping…and clapping…and nodding and clapping tot his comment

      Reply
    • H says:
      October 10, 2017 at 9:14 am

      Thank you, Darla. JLaw is not my favorite actress but the slut shaming by other women has to stop.

      Reply
    • Kitten says:
      October 10, 2017 at 9:27 am

      ITA with everything you said.

      JL: “I never experienced anything like this from Weinstein.”

      Commenters: “Yes you did and you were naked on his casting couch!”
      or “Yes you did, but you didn’t speak up because you wanted to be seen as the cool girl!”

      Like FFS this is why women stay silent. Because it doesn’t f*cking matter what we say; the public will insert and project their fanciful narrative on us regardless. My god WHEN will people FINALLY start listening to and believing women?

      Oh, and this thread is f*cking disgusting.

      Reply
      • MommyMaura says:
        October 10, 2017 at 10:03 am

        Also, “let’s bring up every bad thing JL has ever done” I’m so sick of all this backwardness from a place that claims to be against this.
        NO. Some are subjectively against this behavior when it’s toward certain people. The same people praising actors they liked for speaking up are going hard against JL because they don’t like her.
        “She’s used to abuse, she has a high tolerance” what the freak ever. All I see excuses and bias.
        This is why ppl don’t speak up. Not only because men, but as we can see…women as well.

      • StormsMama says:
        October 10, 2017 at 10:10 am

        @Kitten

        Thank you!
        This thread is disgusting!
        There is so much hate for JLaw it’s disturbinh

      • littlebowbee says:
        October 10, 2017 at 10:37 am

        Oh dang Kitten.. AMEN! Thank you.
        Such aggression towards these women. “Give us every disturbing detail…YOU KNOW IT HAPPENED!!” This thread is gross. This woman was already part of a very public violation and people are still jumping down her throat, as if they know her personally. Been following this thread all morning, but I AM OUT!

    • stephka says:
      October 10, 2017 at 9:36 am

      I completely agree that Harvey Weinstein is the bad guy here. There is no question. That is the main story.

      At the same time, can’t we talk about whether there is a difference between slut-shaming and voicing concern that women who tolerated HW’s abuse were, in fact, enabling it? Can’t we talk about how women should handle instances of sexual harassment? Is it ever okay to just go along with it?

      Okay, JL, says she wasn’t harassed and we should believe her, just as we believe those who say they were.

      But those actors who were harassed and went along with it for business reasons — and presumably there were some — make it so much harder for those who follow.

      Again, the root of the problem is the harasser. Absolutely. In this case, Harvey Weinstein. But women (and the men who support them) need to act in solidarity. So NO ONE should work with Woody Allen and Roman Polanski and now Harvey Weinstein, ever again.

      Reply
      • Kitten says:
        October 10, 2017 at 9:58 am

        “Can’t we talk about how women should handle instances of sexual harassment? Is it ever okay to just go along with it?”

        This question is problematic because you’re asking once again that the onus be placed on women to police and report the terrible behavior of men. Because the poor menz just can’t help themselves but women know better therefor we must be tasked with the responsibility of checking the abhorrent actions of male predators.

        I’m just so damn TIRED of these threads that describe yet another high-profile man in a position of power repeatedly doing something disgusting and inexcusable to women and the conversation being redirected and reframed to talk about how women should handle men’s repeated victimization of us.

        It’s no different than our collective conversation about rape and how it always comes back to women shouldn’t get drunk at a college party, shouldn’t walk home alone at night, shouldn’t wear provocative clothing, shouldn’t be in the wrong place at the wrong time. As women, we must always change and modify our behavior to account for male transgressions.

        And we should ALWAYS know better because men will be men, right?

        NOPE. I’m done with that shit. The conversation about Harvey Weinstein should start with the toxic masculinity born out of/perpetuated by a patriarchal society, the enabling and protection that is afforded to these men by our patriarchal society and should end with a discussion about how we (*we* meaning women BUT ALSO MEN) raise our young men to value/respect women as equals.
        The focus should be on changing MALE behavior, not on how women handle male predators, insinuating that there’s one specific protocol that applies to every woman in situations of extreme duress when the power-disparity favors men over us.

        Asking women to fix a problem that was created by men is no better than asking black people to fix a situation that was created by whites.

      • stephka says:
        October 10, 2017 at 10:40 am

        No, you’re absolutely right. The onus shouldn’t be on changing female behaviour, but on changing male behaviour. You’re right: the conversation should start with toxic masculinity and the patriarchy.

        I’m not saying women can “fix the problem.”

        I am saying that women shouldn’t sit there and take it, just as black people shouldn’t sit there and take it. Way easier said than done, I know.

    • Kelsey says:
      October 10, 2017 at 10:11 am

      Best comment in this thread.

      Lawrence is damned if she does and damned if she doesn’t. She makes a statement and people are calling her a liar. If she hadn’t released a statement people would be screaming at her to speak out.

      Some doing everything they can to deflect from Harvey and blaming the women involved. The vast majority of Harvey’s enablers are men – people like Matt Damon and others who helped kill any anti-Harvey stories over the years.

      Some of the comments on here – by women nonetheless – are revolting and disgusting. They remind me of crap MRAs and Trump supporters say when they talk about women.

      Reply
    • Another Anne says:
      October 10, 2017 at 10:32 am

      Standing ovation, Darla. A man acts badly, and all the women who ever knew him are dragged into HIS mess and shamed for it.

      Why aren’t we dragging the men in Hollywood? Why force the women (many of whom may have been traumatized by him) to speak out?

      Time would be better spent examining the Hollywood culture that allowed this to happen, and laying out basic principles and policies for all Hollywood entities to follow to avoid more of this in future.

      Reply
  18. Juliaoc says:
    October 10, 2017 at 8:44 am

    Weinstein supposedly sent an email to the Hollywood elite appealing for help. I wonder if that’s what Jennifer is doing here? I have a very, very difficult time believing that she didn’t know. Someone must have at least warned her.

    Reply
  19. Ayra. says:
    October 10, 2017 at 8:46 am

    This thread is going to be a mess. I can feel it now..
    I’m not even going to bother with Jennifer.

    I can’t even put into words my dislike for some of the men on that list, (are any of you truly shocked by Russell, Matt and Tarantino? Those men were always scum) so them enabling him wouldn’t surprise me nor would it affect me and what I spend my money on, since I barely support any of them. They should be held accountable, but the question is WILL THEY? With the reality of Hollywood and how disgusting it is, they were probably doing something similar.

    Reply
  20. Moon says:
    October 10, 2017 at 8:49 am

    ” also believe that arrogant, abusive, douchey men are drawn to J-Law like moths to a flame. Between Harvey Weinstein, David O. Russell and Darren Aronofsky, I just think Jennifer has an exceptionally high tolerance for what she’ll put up with and where she’ll turn a blind eye.”

    This. I’ve always had the feeling jlaw is a talented girl who rose quickly and is insecure about her talents, which is why she puts up with these arrogant auteurs who think they know best. I hope she gets to work with a good female director who will allow her to be herself.

    Reply
  21. MommyMaura says:
    October 10, 2017 at 8:53 am

    Some of these comments…wow.

    Reply
  22. the_blonde_one says:
    October 10, 2017 at 8:53 am

    There were rumors at the time of the nude pictures leaks that a few of them that were hers were for Harvey, not for her boyfriend. I’m not judging her for that if true but I am side-eyeing her statement if it’s true.

    Reply
    • Tiny Martian says:
      October 10, 2017 at 9:33 am

      Why would it be true? Those rumours were never printed in any media outlets, they began on gossip comment boards by ignorant people who know nothing and who salivate at any salacious detail they can find on the internet. It’s sickening to me how many people actually believe these types of “rumours”.

      Reply
  23. littlemissnaughty says:
    October 10, 2017 at 8:56 am

    I mean … what is the point of any actress saying “He never did that to me.” ? I don’t get it. So he didn’t abuse EVERYONE. Great. I have no issue with the rest of her statement. And yeah, she probably brushes off a lot more crappy behavior than others but I also believe he knew exactly who to target.

    Reply
    • Who ARE These People? says:
      October 10, 2017 at 10:38 am

      It’s along the lines of “If my husband ever laid a hand on me, I’d blow his brains out” in response to stories of domestic violence. If only women like Lawrence would at least add, “Though it did not happen to me, I know it could have – sexual assault and harassment could happen to anyone and don’t mean anything about the victim.”

      Reply
  24. CommentingBunny says:
    October 10, 2017 at 8:56 am

    “I have a feeling that Jennifer Lawrence probably has several versions of this kind of story but she chooses not to believe that this behavior is inappropriate or gross.“

    Been there. I’m just now, at 45 coming to terms with things that were done to me that I wrote off as just how men are.

    Reply
  25. msd says:
    October 10, 2017 at 8:57 am

    I’m getting really uncomfortable with the speculation I keep reading about actresses. So many people are just talking shit about women they don’t like.

    If a woman says she wasn’t personally harassed by Weinstein then we should believe her, just as we should believe a woman who says she was. That’s it.

    The real story – the important story – is the women who were abused and the people who worked very hard to cover up that abuse with money and intimidation.

    Reply
    • Kathleen says:
      October 10, 2017 at 9:23 am

      I DO believe Jennifer. I believe her when she says that she wasn’t harassed and really didn’t know. But I also can’t shake that this is a young woman who has turned a blind eye to inappropriate behavior before with the way she continued to defend David O’Russell and make public declarations of love towards him even after Amy Adams went out on a limb and called him out as an abuser. I can’t shake the feeling that Jennifer means well but isn’t willing to put herself out there to protect other women if it means cutting herself off from men in power. I blame the MEN for creating this dynamic. I blame the men for creating the power imbalance. But it does frustrate me because she has a lot of power and she has shown in the past that she’s not willing to use it to denounce men who hurt other women.

      Reply
      • Gill G says:
        October 10, 2017 at 9:33 am

        But J-Law has gone out on a limb to protest against sexist behaviour – several times already. There was her excellent equal pay piece, and her disclosure that a producer had tried to fat-shame her, and plenty of other public statements on similar topics. She’s stood up for other women in the industry lots of times, and gets plenty of grief for it from right-wingers. The idea that she doesn’t fight the power imbalance is just untrue.

      • Kathleen says:
        October 10, 2017 at 9:41 am

        @Gill G— To be honest with you? While I appreciated her piece on equal pay, I found it frustrating that SHE got to be the “hero” in a situation where, in truth, she wasn’t even the one who was underpaid. It was Amy ADams who was underpaid and Lawrence hung her out to dry when she called out David O’Russell. Do you understand that Lawrence took that entire situation and essentially made herself the hero by writing that essay while still, at the same time refusing to denounce the abuser? I’m not saying that she hasn’t done good things. I like Jennifer. But I do think she is sometimes in denial about what kinds of behavior in appropriate when they come from powerful men who dote on her and like her and help her succeed. I am not saying she’s to blame for that but other women—women with less power than her or older than her—get hurt in the process.

      • Gill G says:
        October 10, 2017 at 10:04 am

        But Lawrence had been underpaid in Hustle: very substantially, given her box office status. She didn’t mention Amy Adams in her essay, but it wasn’t her place to do that – and Amy was subsequently really enthusiastic about what J-Law had written. And that was a separate issue from the David O Russell bullying allegations: directors don’t fix star salaries, producers do. Yes, maybe she accepts stuff from directors that she shouldn’t – but the idea that she hasn’t spoken up repeatedly on gender issues is unfair.

      • Kathleen says:
        October 10, 2017 at 10:53 am

        @Gill G—but she was NOT underpaid in Hustle because she had a smaller supporting role. She was NOT underpaid. Adams was the one was underpaid because she had a LEAD role that carried the movie and was paid less than Jeremy Renner.

        Look, I never said that she hadn’t spoken up. But if you acknowledge that the pay gap was a separate issue from the harassment and abuse from Russell than you aren’t helping your argument. The truth is complex here. Lawrence did the right thing but writing that article but she also was in denial and made excuses about O’Russell’s abuse. It’s not an all or nothing here and I never said it was.

  26. Tanesha86 says:
    October 10, 2017 at 8:59 am

    Anyone else think it’s possible she’s in denial or covering for him? I mean I want to give her the benefit of the doubt but with all we know about him and his behavior I’m having a hard time believing she was completely in the dark.

    Reply
    • AN says:
      October 10, 2017 at 9:14 am

      Considering the other men she praises as genius, the guy she’s currently dating and the fact that Weinstein just put out statements supporting her bomb of a movie? Yea that’s not a stretch at all

      Reply
      • Gill G says:
        October 10, 2017 at 9:43 am

        So, it’s not a stretch that a hugely successful young actress worth millions would sleep with a fat pig like Harvey Weinstein after she’s already been selected for the role in SLP by David O Russell (against Harvey’s wishes, as a poster above has remarked)?? The idea that she was abused is pure wishful thinking on the part of people who really hope it’s true, for whatever dodgy reasons of their own. (An irrational hated of Lawrence, perhaps.)

        By the way, I see that Martin Scorsese has also been praising Mother as a great film. Did J-Law sleep with him too?

  27. Cassie 231 says:
    October 10, 2017 at 9:01 am

    When people say ‘Lawrence must have known’, what was she expected to do – turn down the part in Silver Linings and danage her career, while all of Hollywood was singing Harvey’s praises? I find the way people are trying to imply she’s done something wrong here a little distasteful. The blame 100% lies with Harvey and his associates.

    Reply
  28. gwen says:
    October 10, 2017 at 9:02 am

    I don’t believe Jennifer would ever come forward and admit to knowing anything.

    Reply
  29. Miss b says:
    October 10, 2017 at 9:05 am

    I understand that a lot of these people have a delicate line to walk, to condemn him but also to not undo the good he did for their career.
    That being said, people who read gossip sites have known about this (or at least heard the rumors) for 7-8 years now. So saying that the people in Hollywood knew NOTHING seems a little disingenuous.

    Reply
  30. Greenie says:
    October 10, 2017 at 9:15 am

    I commented on a previous post that I wasn’t surprised that many Hollywood people weren’t rushing to Twitter or their PR managers to denounce Harvey because they probably either worked for one of his friends or someone just like him, but for the ones I see as very secure in their careers—like Meryl and Jennifer—this templated, feigned innocence, denial-based approach feels a bit too much like spin control.

    Jennifer had to have at least heard about it, and she won’t even acknowledge that. Jessica Chastain said straight out that she was warned. Didn’t Jennifer jokingly thank Harvey in at least one of her awards speeches for threatening or killing whoever it took to win her that trophy? So she knew he was a crazy level of ruthless but now her team is carefully choosing words to absolve her of any knowledge of the rest of his assholery? Her statement makes me think that either she’s just trying to provide cover for her image/career or there’s something to that shitty but rather insistent chatter that she’s one of the girls who’s been through his protege casting couch.

    Anyhow, if the majority of the statements from the rich and famous of Hollywood are all going to go this “oh gosh, I didn’t really know” route, I’m just going to skip them.

    Reply
  31. Kathleen says:
    October 10, 2017 at 9:20 am

    I like Jennifer Lawrence and I do believe that in her mind she never experienced anything inappropriate. I do not blame women for men’s actions. That said, I have to be honest that I’ve never been able to look at Jennifer the same way after she literally left Amy Adams out to dry a few years ago. Amy called out David O’Russell for abusive behavior—behavior that other sources backed up. Amy was clearly distraught by it. Jennifer, as a younger actress with a lot of power, could have supported her. Instead, Jennifer turned a blind eye and basically insinuated that she was just willing to put up with more. Amy Adams was calling out abuse and Jennifer left her standing out there alone. It bothered me then. It bothers me now.

    Reply
  32. noway says:
    October 10, 2017 at 9:25 am

    I know I might get bashed for this , but if HW asked me to come to his hotel room for a movie role answered the door in his robe and we talked about movies. I think I would think it was weird and gross, but I don’t think I would think it was sexual harassment. Reading the story though, it most certainly is sexual harassment. Honestly, though if this happened in another industry who would tell and what could you do about it? Most people need to be employed. We keep thinking about these actresses as rich celebrities, but at one time they were struggling actresses, and they still might see themselves that way, even though they may have more power than they think. These conversations are great, because they help women think about what they can do to stop this behavior. Sure the men should stop it, but that won’t happen right away if at all. I hate to say it, but I think I would have just shrugged and let it go. May have told a few girlfriends, but that would be it, and I probably wouldn’t say it even if the abuser was outed like Weinstein. I would be too embarrassed for how stupid I was.

    Reply
  33. SBS says:
    October 10, 2017 at 9:29 am

    Some of these comments are so freaking awful.

    Reply
  34. Div says:
    October 10, 2017 at 9:31 am

    I’m honestly very disgusted with how this has been twisted from Harvey being an abuser into shaming and speculating about women. JLaw had already been cast in THG franchise by the time she was cast in SLP. Harvey picks on the most vulnerable, and I do think he’d avoid his worst behavior around JLaw because he knew he’d piss off the execs from Lionsgate if he messed with their next it girl. So no, I highly doubt JLaw got the same treatment as Romola, Ashley, etc. although I suspect he was still harassed her in a more subtle way. I also suspect that JLaw, who has dealt with a lot of manipulative/verbally abusive men like D.O.R. and Darren, might be in denial that the behavior is inappropriate.

    The thing is that people who keep claiming the “casting couch” about actresses they don’t like (and who probably weren’t subject to the casting couch anyway) don’t even recognize how abusive the “casting couch” situation is in the first place. Even if a woman was doing it for purely mercenary means, it still means the person in power is greatly abusing his power. And I suspect coercion and rape is in play 99% of the time. In a narrow, incestuous industry like Hollywood you can’t quite your job and find a new one in a different city…and I suspect it is quite easy to freeze up and be terrified when a super powerful, physically intimidating man like Harvey is looming over you.

    Anyway, I don’t blame actresses for not speaking out or perhaps for downplaying what Harvey did to them because look at how people react. The comments on DListed, even some on Jezebel, are disgusting. It’s never “look at Harvey intimidated and abused these women”…it’s “that’s why she has a career slash it’s all their fault (not the powerful studio execs and men, but the women) for not speaking out.” I know we are a sexist country but it is still shocking to see the amount of misogyny even from so called woke spaces.

    Reply
  35. Freddy Spaghetti says:
    October 10, 2017 at 9:36 am

    Some of these comments are precisely why women are afraid to come forward. And they’re coming from other women! Ugh.

    Reply
  36. M.A.F. says:
    October 10, 2017 at 9:37 am

    As much her personality gets on my nerves, I never got the casting couch feel from her. Her win for SLP was similar to Gwen’s for Shakespeare in Love. Just not deserving but due to Harvey & how he operates as producer especially around Oscar time…she even said in her acceptable speech “who did you kill to get this for me?”. I can believe her to an extent. As Clooney said in the other thread, the rumors were there.

    Reply
  37. Darla says:
    October 10, 2017 at 9:42 am

    Very interesting comment from Ellen Barkin:

    “Standing up to any abuse of white male power will cost you your life or your life’s work. Period.”

    Let’s keep this in mind please. It’s so true.

    Reply
  38. Caitiecait says:
    October 10, 2017 at 9:43 am

    JLaw had the nom for winter’s bone, had the x-men movies, plus hunger games when she met Harvey, of course he wouldn’t try shit with her.

    And all of you a

    Reply
  39. tealily says:
    October 10, 2017 at 9:47 am

    I feel like this kind of statement is not really helpful at all, and I’d almost rather she said nothing. You know?

    Reply
  40. dowdowdowd says:
    October 10, 2017 at 9:50 am

    Sure Jen..

    Reply
  41. paranormalgirl says:
    October 10, 2017 at 9:56 am

    I’m sick of some of the posts I see on here. The only person responsible for this is Harvey Weinstein. We are not privacy to the brains, minds, a knowledge base of ANY of these people and we simply do not know what they “knew” or didn’t know.

    People like Donna Karan who are blaming the victim deserve our scorn.

    Reply
  42. Madly says:
    October 10, 2017 at 10:03 am

    She has been problematic for me for a while. This is not helping. Like George, she is full of crap. She knew, she participated, she benefitted. She is trying to save face and condemn at the same time. Not buying it.

    Reply
  43. perplexed says:
    October 10, 2017 at 10:15 am

    Jennifer Lawrence was in her early 20s when she became really successful. Even though she had the veneer of success, I wouldn’t necessarily expect her to come at the situation with the same wisdom as someone as Meryl Streep’s age. If Meryl Streep hasn’t done anything of note to understand how these rumours could have been true, I don’t get how anyone can expect someone as young as Lawrence to have the gumption to.

    Reply
  44. Cee says:
    October 10, 2017 at 10:19 am

    With things as they are I sometimes absolutely hate being a woman. We can’t win.

    Reply
  45. happyoften says:
    October 10, 2017 at 10:23 am

    On the one hand, I believe she knew of his behaviour. Woman isn’t stupid. Did he ever pull anything with her, probably not, but she knew.

    Does this make her, or any of the other women that knew as well, complicit? Kind of, yeah. Is it their responsibility to forfeit their career, dreams and aspirations in order to just point a finger at someone they have NEVER been personally accosted by? I think that is terribly unfair.

    Most working women have had to tolerate, ignore, downplay various forms of harassment on the job, every day. Do we all stand up to it? Probably not. We pick our battles, we warn the other women, sometimes we shut that sh*t down… knowing that we might not have to deal with it, but others will.

    Everyday, all day, women are complicit in the objectification of other women, that’s the sad truth. We are all freaking complicit, to varying degrees. We have to be to stay sane.

    So as to the other hand… I do not blame jlaw for taking her money and running. She had just enough power to not get trapped in a bathroom alone with him. Truthfully, that’s not a lot of power.

    I can’t hold these women accountable for not being brave enough to sacrifice their careers over rumor and back room warnings. And understand, that’s what they faced. All to go toe to toe with the most powerful, vindictive man in Hollywood.

    I have been sexually harrassed, felt up… the works. Know how many times I have refused to work with the creeps that did it? Zero. Just saying.

    Reply
  46. Ana says:
    October 10, 2017 at 10:24 am

    Harvey Weinstein is not stupid. He’s not going to harass actresses that are already successful. When Jennifer Lawrence was campaigning for SLP, she already had the Hunger Games and the X-Men franchise, and had already been nominated for an Oscar. Weinstein only targeted either fairly unknown actresses or ones he deemed as in great need of a career push or assistants who wouldn’t get anyone’s ear about his behavior. I believe Lawrence never experienced anything but professional behavior from him.

    There’s such a fine line when it comes to rumors in Hollywood between a woman doing the casting couch parade to her own advantage and a woman being forced to do the casting couch because of a rapist producer. I think that anyone who was looking at their own career would have stayed away from such rumors. Can we stop blaming actresses for this? The only one who deserves to be called out is Hillary Clinton because she’s been getting Weinstein’s money for years and years.

    Reply
    • Greenie says:
      October 10, 2017 at 10:43 am

      I don’t know if that’s entirely true. I think that even with women who have success or means, he finds something they really want and manages (or at least tries) to make them think only he can deliver it to them. His wife Georgina is the daughter of a billionaire, Gwyneth Paltrow has Hollywood parents, Ashley Judd also has a family in show business, and yes, Jennifer already had a career going when he started working with her. And yet somehow, he still managed to implant himself in their lives.

      Reply
  47. Nobody's fan says:
    October 10, 2017 at 10:33 am

    BS. GG acceptance speech “Harvey, thank you for killing whoever you had to kill to get me here today”
    so she did know and she did experience the i/ benefits /i of it.
    also look up DOR called Lily Tomlin a c*** video.

    Thankfully no A-List actress ever had to svck off anyone to make it, not even at the start, not in the 70s, no violence or sexual harassment from a big honcho still in place, no nothing. Or else they’d tell on them, like the brave women they praise, our allies. How lucky.

    Reply
  48. SBS says:
    October 10, 2017 at 10:39 am

    Some of you guys just truly and completely suck. I’m so glad there are some reasonable, not vile, voices here.

    Reply
  49. perplexed says:
    October 10, 2017 at 10:53 am

    If George Clooney, who is decades older than Lawrence and has his male physicality as a weapon, wasn’t willing to do anything to “stop” Weinstein, I don’t get how anyone can expect Lawrence to.

    Reply

