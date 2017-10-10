Jennifer Lawrence: ‘I did not experience any form of harassment’ from Weinstein

Jennifer Lawrence is one of the latest – and now one of the last – of the young actresses whose careers were significantly helped by Harvey Weinstein. Jennifer shocked the Hollywood establishment by waging a successful Oscar campaign for Best Actress for Silver Linings Playbook in 2013 – while she had been previously nominated for Winter’s Bone, Weinstein definitely pushed J-Law for SLP and he’s a big reason why she won that year and why she lives such a gilded existence as America’s Farty Sweetheart. That was the branding Weinstein employed for her during that campaign, and it stuck. Many people have theorized that J-Law traded favors with Harvey to get where she is now. I understand why the idle speculation exists, but I also think we should be really careful about how we talk about casting couches and abuse of power. Anyway, J-Law has issued a statement about Harvey Weinstein:
Jennifer Lawrence said she never witnessed any inappropriate behavior from Harvey Weinstein, but she nevertheless joined the chorus of actresses who spoke out on Monday about the mogul’s alleged sexual harassment of multiple women over three decades.
“I was deeply disturbed to hear the news about Harvey Weinstein’s behavior,” Lawrence said in a statement to Variety. “I worked with Harvey five years ago and I did not experience any form of harassment personally, nor did I know about any of these allegations. This kind of abuse is inexcusable and absolutely upsetting.”
She added, “My heart goes out to all of the women affected by these gross actions. And I want to thank them for their bravery to come forward.”
It feels like Meryl Streep gave everyone the blueprint for what to say, right? All of these women have come out in the wake of Meryl’s statement and they’re taking their cues from her. Anyway, I believe Jennifer, I believe that she doesn’t believe that she was personally harassed by Harvey Weinstein. I also believe that arrogant, abusive, douchey men are drawn to J-Law like moths to a flame. Between Harvey Weinstein, David O. Russell and Darren Aronofsky, I just think Jennifer has an exceptionally high tolerance for what she’ll put up with and where she’ll turn a blind eye.
Meanwhile, another actress who dealt with Harvey Weinstein at a very young age has a completely different take on her experience. Romola Garai met Weinstein when she was only 18 years old. This is what happened:
“Like every other woman in the industry, I’ve had an ‘audition’ with Harvey Weinstein, where I’d actually already had the audition but you had to be personally approved by him,” said Garai. “So I had to go to his hotel room in the Savoy, and he answered the door in his bathrobe. I was only 18. I felt violated by it, it has stayed very clearly in my memory.”
Garai, who has starred in films like”Atonement” and “Suffragette,” said that during the encounter all she had to do was sit in a chair and discuss film with Weinstein, but the encounter nonetheless left her feeling “violated.”
“The transaction was just that I was there,” said Garai. “The point was that he could get a young woman to do that, that I didn’t have a choice, that it was humiliating for me and that he had the power. It was an abuse of power.”
I have a feeling that Jennifer Lawrence probably has several versions of this kind of story but she chooses not to believe that this behavior is inappropriate or gross. Romola is absolutely correct though – “The transaction was just that I was there. The point was that he could get a young woman to do that, that I didn’t have a choice…” Yep.
PS… Please do not threadjack. There are so many stories about and around this Weinstein mess, and I will get to them. Please have faith in the gossip system and don’t derail comment threads with something which will discussed in a separate post. As always, you can email me at kaiser@celebitchy.com or tweet at me @KaiseratCB.
Photos courtesy of Getty, WENN.
J.Law stuffers from wanting to be the “guys girl” mentality (not too much judgement because I’ve been there) and I’m sure she overlooked tons of inappropriate things and/or thinks they’re funny. While she has spoken out on certain feminist issues, she doesn’t strike me as someone who can identify problems that haven’t happened to her specifically.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. Her last movie she perforated her lung with a director that is known for pushing actors past their limits. And she’s dating that dude.
I don’t buy that she never saw any inappropriate behavior. Between Weinstein, Russell and Araonfonsky? Yea I think she just takes the abuse and by now thinks it’s “normal”
I find that sad
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yup, she’s the cool girl.
Considering all the people who treat women awfully on set that she thinks are genius, I just think she’s one of those dramatic people – if its not angry/screaming it’s not passion/ art. Harvey was known for his temper as much as his assault, surely all these “not me” ladies have witnessed one if not both.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. Her image is basically being a “cool girl.” And “tough enough” to handle people like Harvey. Hollywood is not a community. It’s a collection of free agents looking out for their own interests so I don’t expect anyone to be a whistle-blower if they haven’t witnessed it, but, man, to claim they didn’t know is disingenuous and dumb.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How the hell do you guys know this? What an awful thing to ascribe to this woman! Because she’s a guys girl, she just wants to be cool, so she’s okay with being violated? She HAS been violated in a very public and humiliating way and was strong and brave and spoke clearly to the fact she wasn’t going to be shamed by what others did to her, NOT SHOULD ANY WOMAN. Or did you forget about that little episode where her private photos were exposed to the world? She most certainly understands what it’s like to be a victim of this kind of abuse.
Whether this was you intent or not, this is exactly what you just said.
And shame on this headline. You make her sound like she’s defending him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
thank you, lucy–well said and perfectly said.
the shaming of women that is happening on these threads and elsewhere is the sort of gobsmacked STUNNING–that shows how ingrained such sentiments and behavior and attitudes towards women is–in big and small ways.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Wants to be” or is “cool with” being violated?! That’s not what was said or meant. I specifically said I could see her not seeing things as a violation because of wanting to be a “guys girl” or otherwise known as internalized sexism. Do you remember how many women defended Trump after the Access Hollywood tape because he was just being a “mans man” or “locker room talk” or the “alpha man”?! I could go on and on. It’s not that these women EXPLICITLY supported men violating women, but their internalized sexism was so strong that their gauge on what was a violation was off/not working.
I could easily see J.Law having had the same “transaction” story as Romola above and laughing it off as a Weinstein being a Hollywood dinosaur who doesn’t know business is now done differently.
No one “wants to be” or is “cool with” being violated. But the election of Trump should have taught us that many women have different thoughts on what counts as a violation.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I appreciate Lucy’s comment very much. Thanks Lucy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lucy you’re on point. How do these commenters not see that they are blaming JLaw for Harvey’s action by saying she must have known or he did it to her but she’s too dumb to realize it or she just wants to be cool.
They are no better than the ones who are dragging these women who have spoke up.
If JLaw said she is not a victim of his behavior nor did she know about it then we have to take her at her word. How is it that you can believe the women that were victimized but don’t believe the ones that say they were not victimized . What you guys are doing is no better than the people who are saying these women are lying or they don’t believe them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am telling you…damned if you do damned if you don’t with this situation. People are APPALLED if someone hasn’t spoken out yet. Then ENRAGED because when they release their statements it’s not good and detailed enough. The conversation is being had. It’s a start and hopefully it will continue from here. Also, if I am going to start condemning anyone that even had a convo with Weinstein because ‘EVERYONE KNEW!!!!!” Then let’s shut the door on Hollywood in its entirety because everyone in that case should be thrown into the fire. Keep the rage where it belongs on the P.O.S Weinstein..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s what happens though. I’ve been in that position where I’ve been friends with mostly guys and you do modify your behavior to accommodate them, specifically not being critical of certain accepted “male” behaviors, like casual sexism. If you start calling them out they aren’t going to listen, they are going to tell you to go away, so you shut up about it. Hopefully we can talk about this now without anyone feeling like they’ll be rejected.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What is wrong with some posters here ?!! I knew this would be a mess.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But she is a victim of a form of sexual assault. These comments give the appearance that not only was she oblivious or complicit with the sexaual assault of other women, she did so while being a victim of a very public airing of her actual nude body. In no shape or form do I get that from her comments about her own attack or now…or when she spoke very successfully about wage disparity in Hollywood. I just find many of the comments on this thread troubling, ESPECIALLY in the wake of Trump and the fact that such a large number of women voted for him despite his history.
We are praising Clooney in another thread, a much more powerful Hollywood celeb, but she is clearly being made to sound like she’s complicit. Intent or not, that’s how all of this sounds. I hope you don’t continue to take this as an attack, it maybe another viewpoint that more aligns with your clearly strong feminist attitude (that’s a true compliment). Read more of these comments and maybe you’ll see the same narrative emerging.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
RE: “These comments give the appearance that not only was she oblivious or complicit with the sexaual assault of other women”
J.Law’s specific statement above said she was unaware. So we’re going to assume that J.Law was as big as she was, as involved in the Hollywood Machine as she was, and genuinely didn’t know (keyword: genuinely) didn’t know or hear the rumors about Weinstein?
As everyone has said on this thread and every other thread for the past few days, that excuse doesn’t fly, ESPECIALLY for those who’ve been around for enough time.
In terms of complicity, I don’t think that J.Law specifically saw him violate another girl and overlooked it, but I could see her hearing him make some crass/crude joke and taking it as as an off color remark (as opposed to inappropriate and unacceptable behavior). Again, J.Law isn’t alone in this sort of internalized sexism.
ETA: I’m not stating J.Law knew and didn’t care; I’m stating that I don’t necessarily trust her to fully recognize what is/isn’t appropriate. For example: Some people know that you can’t grope someone at work, however those same people may think joking to a coworker about her big boobs is simply crude humor. It would all be sexual harassment.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The term ‘higher tolerance’ to me means willing participant. She’s not a slut for agreeing to trade flesh for fame. It’s her prerogative. Something tells me she will suffer for it later. It reminds me of Wade Robson who testified at age 23 that Michael never molested him. Then at age 30, after intense therapy, he was able to come forward and speak (and sue) over being raped by Jackson as a child.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. However, did she actually say this or was this ascribed to her. I haven’t found the quote of her saying this, it I will reread the link to make sure. If she did, spot on. but if she didn’t, why are we saying this on her behalf?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have a problem with referring to someone who may have been exploited in a vile way as a “willing participant” just because they didn’t report it. I see the parallels to Wade Robson, but I would never call him a “willing participant.” He’s still a victim.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve been there too and have tons of judgment for my was-there younger self (kinda like how ex-smokers are the most vocal about second-hand smoke–also me). It’s such an ugly, toxic world view. I think you are bang-on that JL is exuding that miasma. I can be 100% sympathetic about anyone who has to deal with skeevy abuse but also 100% frustrated when it’s minimized like that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes. Many women and me. have to recalibrate, per se, on what is/isn’t inappropriate. I don’t know the countless women and men that I’ve heard, on myriad topics (sexual harassment, abuse, bullying, etc) that had realizations years later, even if they weren’t on the receiving end.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know that I completely buy that so many Oscar winning powerhouses were unaware of this.
The sad part is that eventually Weinstein will be welcomed back into the A list after a while just like Woody Allen & Roman Polanski. There are plenty of actors, male & female, who line up to work with those pedophiles.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know about that. The others are directors/artists. Weinstein is just a money man. People loved him solely because he would pay and bully his films into award circuits. Without the power behind him and now the gilt is off he won’t be employable, he has no means to bribe awards. The others have their “talent” that people blindly follow no matter what monstrous crimes they’ve committed. The whole Hollywood community is disgusting
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No, he won’t be back.
The difference with Harvey is that all of these actors and directors are directly involved. He’s forced all of them into the story in a humiliating way. The whispers, the stories, about these actresses including JLaw are out now and all the denials in the world will not change that. He’s made very powerful actors look bad and associated their name with his gross actions over decades. This will not be forgiven, not the sex abuse, but the humiliation he has caused these big stars. He’s done.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I suspect that there are casting couch rumors about every powerful director and producer. Trying to separate fact from fiction in Hollywood may not be as easy as we assume.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This for sure. That’s the way Hollywood has always been.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I want to believe JLaw that he never harassed her but I really am finding it hard to believe. Like it says above, she seems to have a high tolerance for gross behavior by men. But I’m wondering if maybe he did and she just doesn’t want to talk about it, which I believe is fair.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think he was too familiar with her. Example A: His fingers are inside her dress in the photo above. Most people would have their fingers outside her dress not inside the gap.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah she didn’t know, that why she joked in the press room that “She’s done in Hollywood now, since she forgot to thank him in her acceptance speech.” This is their motto now, “I didn’t know, he never did this to me, but it’s very bad, i agree!”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She was very successful with Winter’s Bone with an Academy Award before she ever worked with Harvey. He seems to have preyed on women trying to make a start on Hollywood, not established stars. I buy that he didn’t flash his dick at her, but I am sure she well knew his reputation.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There’s another actress of Lawrence’s generation who would be far more interesting to hear from…Blake Lively.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well supposedly he tried and it didn’t happen. But she took up with someone else instead
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There were a lot of blinds about this. That he had his eye on her and she refused which stalled her career (she’s also not the greatest actress, but that’s less important in Hollywood).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If you read the blinds and rumors, he tried to with her and she resisted him. He then made sure she didn’t get her big break so she’d get desperate and come running to him. Which never happened.
So while I’d like to hear her take on this, I’d understand why she doesn’t want to talk about it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope she says nothing. Going by the reactions to JLaw’s statement, it’ll only serves as a weapon for her, or any other non-faces, to be torn to shreds.
I ❤ that the Guardian called out the men – who have been absent from this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Romola is a spectacular actor. But yeah, she was 18, British and beautiful so Harry felt entitled.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not sure if I believe Jennifer’s statement or not. I haven’t seen them, or know much about what happened, but wasn’t there a theory about the nude photos that leaked of her, being quite literally taken on a couch in a hotel room? That, sadly, screams HW to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Also screams celebrity who travels A LOT for work and leisure. That scenery wouldn’t strike me as odd or leading to some sort of clue in her case, unless were nailing down specific times/dates that cross with HW’s presence
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jennifer said in interviews those pictures were taken and sent to her bf at the time (fellow XMen actor, Nicholas Hoult). I get people don’t like her, but dragging out her leaked naked pics, spinning it into some Weinstein “theory” and blaming her? Not cool.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah but someone else was clearly taking them. They were not selfies and there were two wine glasses on the table as well as mens shoes on the floor. There was even a script in one shot on the table and a mens robe/coat on the hanger.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly, it doesn’t matter who the pictures were for, what was in the background or any of that, the pictures were leaked which is illegal. So regardless of what the context was, it wasn’t for the public’s eyes.
I swear, the more and more I come here the more I see the hypocrisy of some folks.
Why are people even having this conversation?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OMG @H. I’m so with you. Some of the very same people who are so against the victimizing of women have no problem with trying to turn JLaw into a victim though she says she is not.
They are trying to give their own interpretation of what they think happened because of what was in the background of those photos. Shame on them. Stop trying to turn this girl into a victim. This makes you no better than the opposite or worse. There were men shoes and two wine glasses. Oh yeah it had to be Harvey. SMFH.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I never heard that theory. Like H said, those photos were for her and her boyfriend at the time, which seemed to have been Nicholas Hoult.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
FFS this again?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The pics were def casting couch pics. She looked miserable in them. I’d honestly have issues with Nicolas Hoult if he was getting off to them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lawrence may have sexual harassment stories from earlier in her career. But by the time she was starring in Silver Linings, she was an Oscar nominated actress with lead roles in two franchises (X-Men and Hunger Games) and was being reped by CAA. Given that, I think it’s wholly improbable that Weinstein laid a finger on her. His modus operandi was to target aspirational actresses starting out, like Romola Garai, not established players like Lawrence. So, actually, I believe her take. Harvey probably stepped carefully around her. In fact, he was probably warned off her by the head honchos at CAA – who have more power than he ever did.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yup, like goopy Gwen. They both owe their Oscars to him, but I doubt he harassed them. He saved that for women who he thought were more desperate to make it, a lot lower on the totem pole.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i agree. i don’t think actresses bear *any* culpability for weinstein’s behavior whether they heard rumors or not. nor is it their responsibility to speak out on this b/c it can still hurt careers. where are all the agents who put them in these “auditions”? or agents who shield higher power actresses from this behavior? why isn’t anyone calling them for interviews? they absolutely have responsibility in this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree with you. Jennifer Lawrence is Hollywood’s last great white hope. There is absolutely no way that Harvey Weinstein was powerful enough in 2013 to derail it. He is obviously allowed to torture a certain kind of woman but some people are too important to ruin. Besides, what is the threat? When you need the actress more than they need you, you can’t threaten them. Studios were still throwing money at Taylor Lautner. That’s how desperate they were for new “movie stars”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
From my recollections of interviews during the SLP press i believe it was DOR who really wanted her and was ready to walk out had Harvey disagreed, it was definitely something along these lines so i dont think he was able to weigh power on her cause she was already friendly with david o russell and clicked immediately with him (and it was around hunger games so people were already paying attention to her). obviously i dont know them so anything could go, really.
that those actors are shocked by the allegations is the weirdest part cause you cant go in a blind item post about casting couches story where harvey’s name doesnt show up. literally we all knew.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh c’mon Jennifer. If a woman like me in Co.Antrim Ireland knew about him, a woman like you who works in the same business did.
Maybe I’m too jaded but this looks like a thrown together wishy washy statement to quiet people who are “shaming the silent”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly!!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, it seems that people are shaming anyone who had contact with Weinstein, whether they are silent or not. Which is interesting, because it is exactly that kind of shaming behaviour that contributes to this whole problem.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. I think j law probably spent time alone with a nude Weinstein. But honestly, she refers to herself as an alpha, and has tons of guy friends, so she maybe was like “I’m Harvey’s bro!” Or something. If she doesn’t believe she was abused, then I believe her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why on earth would an Oscar nominee and franchise lead, already worth millions, sleep with Harvey Weinstein?? People are desperate to believe that casting couch stuff went on here, in the face of basic logic and common sense. It says a lot about their eagerness to throw dirt at Jennifer Lawrence…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
this shitty take is why women are scared to speak out
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jennifer wasn’t Harvey’s first choice. Ann Hathaway was doing the movie. That’s who Harvey wanted. But Ann did not get along with David O. Russell at all, and she left the project. So that’s how Jennifer came into the picture for that movie.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If Jen has a high tolerance for assholery, it’s not a character flaw, it’s not something wrong with her, it’s her being a victim. That’s all.
A victim of abuse sometimes sees it as abuse, sometimes they don’t, If Jen is used to men being jerks to her and she puts up with it, it’s because of victim mentality, maybe even Stockholm.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Predators know who not to go after- it’s part of what makes them predators. They always have a group of people they know they can turn to in order to say, “see, they’ve never complained.” Those tend to be people who have strong support systems. I have no problem believing that Weinstein didn’t pull this kind of crap on women he suspected would have credibility with the public, in part because he could co-opt that credibility.
My guess is that Jennifer Lawrence had enough of a support system around her that he left her alone so that she could be a character witness. And yes, she does seem to have a high threshold of what could be considered appropriate behavior but again, that could make her a good character witness in his mind.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Are any of the bros who undoubtedly witnessed this behavior directly going to speak up, or is it all up to the women to take the blame?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Romola was also told that she was fat and pressured to loose weight and even not to eat while filming Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights because of Harvey. Didn’t he do the same to Hayley Atwell while filming Brideshead Revisited? He called her a fat pig and asked her to loose weight but Emma Thompson intervened?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wish she hadn’t said anything. I feel like she was pressured into speaking and WHY? She shouldn’t have to. She has been slut shamed all over the internet for years, by know-nothings who live in Idaho claiming they are so in t he know and “of course” she slept with Weinstien, and of course those pictures were taken on the casting couch. That is all so much nonsense. Now she was pressured into making this statement so the entire internet can scoff and go, yeah right! like those pictures weren’t for Harvey!
Honestly this whole thing makes me so ill. A man is exposed as a predator and women are paying the price. This is just stunning.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes to this!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This comment is EVERYTHING! This is not Jennifer Lawrence’s mess. And if we’re going to attack her statement then why aren’t we attacking men’s silence? There are FAR more men who have been complicit in this. Who have accepted it and covered for him. Who had the power to help stop it. Jennifer Lawrence has absolutely no responsibility in any of this. I’m so sick of women being the first on blast.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No, you guys need to get the memo, it’s not about what she’s saying, it’s about, Who is saying it.
Jen is branded as an “Bro” and “Cool Girl” and she’s “use to abuse” so that either means, something happened and she felt she’s “tough enough” to deal with it, or nothing happened let’s all just try to dissect JL because she’s annoying.
Because that’s how this works.
JL is the enemy, not..you know.the actual pig.
Or the fact that woman are speaking up freely and getting picked apart for it but all the men, besides GC, are quiet.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was curious what Jennifer had to say. She’s had allot of success working for Weinstein. I am also curious if Gweneth Paltrow will speak up. I would like to hear from everyone who ever won an award working for this creep.
This reminds me of the Catholic priest scandal. The dirty ones isolated and chose their victims carefully and that’s how it went on for years. Not everyone knew. Not every one was a victim. On top of that you’ve got Harvey paying women off and the non disclosure agreements.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i’m clapping…and clapping…and nodding and clapping tot his comment
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you, Darla. JLaw is not my favorite actress but the slut shaming by other women has to stop.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ITA with everything you said.
JL: “I never experienced anything like this from Weinstein.”
Commenters: “Yes you did and you were naked on his casting couch!”
or “Yes you did, but you didn’t speak up because you wanted to be seen as the cool girl!”
Like FFS this is why women stay silent. Because it doesn’t f*cking matter what we say; the public will insert and project their fanciful narrative on us regardless. My god WHEN will people FINALLY start listening to and believing women?
Oh, and this thread is f*cking disgusting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Also, “let’s bring up every bad thing JL has ever done” I’m so sick of all this backwardness from a place that claims to be against this.
NO. Some are subjectively against this behavior when it’s toward certain people. The same people praising actors they liked for speaking up are going hard against JL because they don’t like her.
“She’s used to abuse, she has a high tolerance” what the freak ever. All I see excuses and bias.
This is why ppl don’t speak up. Not only because men, but as we can see…women as well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Kitten
Thank you!
This thread is disgusting!
There is so much hate for JLaw it’s disturbinh
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh dang Kitten.. AMEN! Thank you.
Such aggression towards these women. “Give us every disturbing detail…YOU KNOW IT HAPPENED!!” This thread is gross. This woman was already part of a very public violation and people are still jumping down her throat, as if they know her personally. Been following this thread all morning, but I AM OUT!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I completely agree that Harvey Weinstein is the bad guy here. There is no question. That is the main story.
At the same time, can’t we talk about whether there is a difference between slut-shaming and voicing concern that women who tolerated HW’s abuse were, in fact, enabling it? Can’t we talk about how women should handle instances of sexual harassment? Is it ever okay to just go along with it?
Okay, JL, says she wasn’t harassed and we should believe her, just as we believe those who say they were.
But those actors who were harassed and went along with it for business reasons — and presumably there were some — make it so much harder for those who follow.
Again, the root of the problem is the harasser. Absolutely. In this case, Harvey Weinstein. But women (and the men who support them) need to act in solidarity. So NO ONE should work with Woody Allen and Roman Polanski and now Harvey Weinstein, ever again.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Can’t we talk about how women should handle instances of sexual harassment? Is it ever okay to just go along with it?”
This question is problematic because you’re asking once again that the onus be placed on women to police and report the terrible behavior of men. Because the poor menz just can’t help themselves but women know better therefor we must be tasked with the responsibility of checking the abhorrent actions of male predators.
I’m just so damn TIRED of these threads that describe yet another high-profile man in a position of power repeatedly doing something disgusting and inexcusable to women and the conversation being redirected and reframed to talk about how women should handle men’s repeated victimization of us.
It’s no different than our collective conversation about rape and how it always comes back to women shouldn’t get drunk at a college party, shouldn’t walk home alone at night, shouldn’t wear provocative clothing, shouldn’t be in the wrong place at the wrong time. As women, we must always change and modify our behavior to account for male transgressions.
And we should ALWAYS know better because men will be men, right?
NOPE. I’m done with that shit. The conversation about Harvey Weinstein should start with the toxic masculinity born out of/perpetuated by a patriarchal society, the enabling and protection that is afforded to these men by our patriarchal society and should end with a discussion about how we (*we* meaning women BUT ALSO MEN) raise our young men to value/respect women as equals.
The focus should be on changing MALE behavior, not on how women handle male predators, insinuating that there’s one specific protocol that applies to every woman in situations of extreme duress when the power-disparity favors men over us.
Asking women to fix a problem that was created by men is no better than asking black people to fix a situation that was created by whites.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No, you’re absolutely right. The onus shouldn’t be on changing female behaviour, but on changing male behaviour. You’re right: the conversation should start with toxic masculinity and the patriarchy.
I’m not saying women can “fix the problem.”
I am saying that women shouldn’t sit there and take it, just as black people shouldn’t sit there and take it. Way easier said than done, I know.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Best comment in this thread.
Lawrence is damned if she does and damned if she doesn’t. She makes a statement and people are calling her a liar. If she hadn’t released a statement people would be screaming at her to speak out.
Some doing everything they can to deflect from Harvey and blaming the women involved. The vast majority of Harvey’s enablers are men – people like Matt Damon and others who helped kill any anti-Harvey stories over the years.
Some of the comments on here – by women nonetheless – are revolting and disgusting. They remind me of crap MRAs and Trump supporters say when they talk about women.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Standing ovation, Darla. A man acts badly, and all the women who ever knew him are dragged into HIS mess and shamed for it.
Why aren’t we dragging the men in Hollywood? Why force the women (many of whom may have been traumatized by him) to speak out?
Time would be better spent examining the Hollywood culture that allowed this to happen, and laying out basic principles and policies for all Hollywood entities to follow to avoid more of this in future.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Weinstein supposedly sent an email to the Hollywood elite appealing for help. I wonder if that’s what Jennifer is doing here? I have a very, very difficult time believing that she didn’t know. Someone must have at least warned her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This thread is going to be a mess. I can feel it now..
I’m not even going to bother with Jennifer.
I can’t even put into words my dislike for some of the men on that list, (are any of you truly shocked by Russell, Matt and Tarantino? Those men were always scum) so them enabling him wouldn’t surprise me nor would it affect me and what I spend my money on, since I barely support any of them. They should be held accountable, but the question is WILL THEY? With the reality of Hollywood and how disgusting it is, they were probably doing something similar.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
” also believe that arrogant, abusive, douchey men are drawn to J-Law like moths to a flame. Between Harvey Weinstein, David O. Russell and Darren Aronofsky, I just think Jennifer has an exceptionally high tolerance for what she’ll put up with and where she’ll turn a blind eye.”
This. I’ve always had the feeling jlaw is a talented girl who rose quickly and is insecure about her talents, which is why she puts up with these arrogant auteurs who think they know best. I hope she gets to work with a good female director who will allow her to be herself.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Some of these comments…wow.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There were rumors at the time of the nude pictures leaks that a few of them that were hers were for Harvey, not for her boyfriend. I’m not judging her for that if true but I am side-eyeing her statement if it’s true.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why would it be true? Those rumours were never printed in any media outlets, they began on gossip comment boards by ignorant people who know nothing and who salivate at any salacious detail they can find on the internet. It’s sickening to me how many people actually believe these types of “rumours”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I mean … what is the point of any actress saying “He never did that to me.” ? I don’t get it. So he didn’t abuse EVERYONE. Great. I have no issue with the rest of her statement. And yeah, she probably brushes off a lot more crappy behavior than others but I also believe he knew exactly who to target.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s along the lines of “If my husband ever laid a hand on me, I’d blow his brains out” in response to stories of domestic violence. If only women like Lawrence would at least add, “Though it did not happen to me, I know it could have – sexual assault and harassment could happen to anyone and don’t mean anything about the victim.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“I have a feeling that Jennifer Lawrence probably has several versions of this kind of story but she chooses not to believe that this behavior is inappropriate or gross.“
Been there. I’m just now, at 45 coming to terms with things that were done to me that I wrote off as just how men are.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m getting really uncomfortable with the speculation I keep reading about actresses. So many people are just talking shit about women they don’t like.
If a woman says she wasn’t personally harassed by Weinstein then we should believe her, just as we should believe a woman who says she was. That’s it.
The real story – the important story – is the women who were abused and the people who worked very hard to cover up that abuse with money and intimidation.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I DO believe Jennifer. I believe her when she says that she wasn’t harassed and really didn’t know. But I also can’t shake that this is a young woman who has turned a blind eye to inappropriate behavior before with the way she continued to defend David O’Russell and make public declarations of love towards him even after Amy Adams went out on a limb and called him out as an abuser. I can’t shake the feeling that Jennifer means well but isn’t willing to put herself out there to protect other women if it means cutting herself off from men in power. I blame the MEN for creating this dynamic. I blame the men for creating the power imbalance. But it does frustrate me because she has a lot of power and she has shown in the past that she’s not willing to use it to denounce men who hurt other women.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But J-Law has gone out on a limb to protest against sexist behaviour – several times already. There was her excellent equal pay piece, and her disclosure that a producer had tried to fat-shame her, and plenty of other public statements on similar topics. She’s stood up for other women in the industry lots of times, and gets plenty of grief for it from right-wingers. The idea that she doesn’t fight the power imbalance is just untrue.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Gill G— To be honest with you? While I appreciated her piece on equal pay, I found it frustrating that SHE got to be the “hero” in a situation where, in truth, she wasn’t even the one who was underpaid. It was Amy ADams who was underpaid and Lawrence hung her out to dry when she called out David O’Russell. Do you understand that Lawrence took that entire situation and essentially made herself the hero by writing that essay while still, at the same time refusing to denounce the abuser? I’m not saying that she hasn’t done good things. I like Jennifer. But I do think she is sometimes in denial about what kinds of behavior in appropriate when they come from powerful men who dote on her and like her and help her succeed. I am not saying she’s to blame for that but other women—women with less power than her or older than her—get hurt in the process.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But Lawrence had been underpaid in Hustle: very substantially, given her box office status. She didn’t mention Amy Adams in her essay, but it wasn’t her place to do that – and Amy was subsequently really enthusiastic about what J-Law had written. And that was a separate issue from the David O Russell bullying allegations: directors don’t fix star salaries, producers do. Yes, maybe she accepts stuff from directors that she shouldn’t – but the idea that she hasn’t spoken up repeatedly on gender issues is unfair.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Gill G—but she was NOT underpaid in Hustle because she had a smaller supporting role. She was NOT underpaid. Adams was the one was underpaid because she had a LEAD role that carried the movie and was paid less than Jeremy Renner.
Look, I never said that she hadn’t spoken up. But if you acknowledge that the pay gap was a separate issue from the harassment and abuse from Russell than you aren’t helping your argument. The truth is complex here. Lawrence did the right thing but writing that article but she also was in denial and made excuses about O’Russell’s abuse. It’s not an all or nothing here and I never said it was.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Anyone else think it’s possible she’s in denial or covering for him? I mean I want to give her the benefit of the doubt but with all we know about him and his behavior I’m having a hard time believing she was completely in the dark.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Considering the other men she praises as genius, the guy she’s currently dating and the fact that Weinstein just put out statements supporting her bomb of a movie? Yea that’s not a stretch at all
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So, it’s not a stretch that a hugely successful young actress worth millions would sleep with a fat pig like Harvey Weinstein after she’s already been selected for the role in SLP by David O Russell (against Harvey’s wishes, as a poster above has remarked)?? The idea that she was abused is pure wishful thinking on the part of people who really hope it’s true, for whatever dodgy reasons of their own. (An irrational hated of Lawrence, perhaps.)
By the way, I see that Martin Scorsese has also been praising Mother as a great film. Did J-Law sleep with him too?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When people say ‘Lawrence must have known’, what was she expected to do – turn down the part in Silver Linings and danage her career, while all of Hollywood was singing Harvey’s praises? I find the way people are trying to imply she’s done something wrong here a little distasteful. The blame 100% lies with Harvey and his associates.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t believe Jennifer would ever come forward and admit to knowing anything.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I understand that a lot of these people have a delicate line to walk, to condemn him but also to not undo the good he did for their career.
That being said, people who read gossip sites have known about this (or at least heard the rumors) for 7-8 years now. So saying that the people in Hollywood knew NOTHING seems a little disingenuous.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I commented on a previous post that I wasn’t surprised that many Hollywood people weren’t rushing to Twitter or their PR managers to denounce Harvey because they probably either worked for one of his friends or someone just like him, but for the ones I see as very secure in their careers—like Meryl and Jennifer—this templated, feigned innocence, denial-based approach feels a bit too much like spin control.
Jennifer had to have at least heard about it, and she won’t even acknowledge that. Jessica Chastain said straight out that she was warned. Didn’t Jennifer jokingly thank Harvey in at least one of her awards speeches for threatening or killing whoever it took to win her that trophy? So she knew he was a crazy level of ruthless but now her team is carefully choosing words to absolve her of any knowledge of the rest of his assholery? Her statement makes me think that either she’s just trying to provide cover for her image/career or there’s something to that shitty but rather insistent chatter that she’s one of the girls who’s been through his protege casting couch.
Anyhow, if the majority of the statements from the rich and famous of Hollywood are all going to go this “oh gosh, I didn’t really know” route, I’m just going to skip them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like Jennifer Lawrence and I do believe that in her mind she never experienced anything inappropriate. I do not blame women for men’s actions. That said, I have to be honest that I’ve never been able to look at Jennifer the same way after she literally left Amy Adams out to dry a few years ago. Amy called out David O’Russell for abusive behavior—behavior that other sources backed up. Amy was clearly distraught by it. Jennifer, as a younger actress with a lot of power, could have supported her. Instead, Jennifer turned a blind eye and basically insinuated that she was just willing to put up with more. Amy Adams was calling out abuse and Jennifer left her standing out there alone. It bothered me then. It bothers me now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know I might get bashed for this , but if HW asked me to come to his hotel room for a movie role answered the door in his robe and we talked about movies. I think I would think it was weird and gross, but I don’t think I would think it was sexual harassment. Reading the story though, it most certainly is sexual harassment. Honestly, though if this happened in another industry who would tell and what could you do about it? Most people need to be employed. We keep thinking about these actresses as rich celebrities, but at one time they were struggling actresses, and they still might see themselves that way, even though they may have more power than they think. These conversations are great, because they help women think about what they can do to stop this behavior. Sure the men should stop it, but that won’t happen right away if at all. I hate to say it, but I think I would have just shrugged and let it go. May have told a few girlfriends, but that would be it, and I probably wouldn’t say it even if the abuser was outed like Weinstein. I would be too embarrassed for how stupid I was.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Some of these comments are so freaking awful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Probably because there are some rumors about Lawrence and Weinstein since a moment
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No, there actually aren’t any bonafide rumours about JLaw and Weinstein, not from any legitimate outlets.
Anyone can invent a rumour on a gossip comments board. I could make one up right now, but if I did, then no one should believe it. Sadly, many people who frequent gossip sites will believe whatever they want to believe, and spread these assumptions until voila! A “rumour” is born.
Outsiders on boards like this one who make assumptions and slut shame women are as much a part of the problem of misogyny as anyone else.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And those rumors (if there are any) are AWFUL TOO! OMG.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And the people who invent and spread such rumours are just as bad as Weinstein, imo, because this is merely a printed form of sexual assault.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m honestly very disgusted with how this has been twisted from Harvey being an abuser into shaming and speculating about women. JLaw had already been cast in THG franchise by the time she was cast in SLP. Harvey picks on the most vulnerable, and I do think he’d avoid his worst behavior around JLaw because he knew he’d piss off the execs from Lionsgate if he messed with their next it girl. So no, I highly doubt JLaw got the same treatment as Romola, Ashley, etc. although I suspect he was still harassed her in a more subtle way. I also suspect that JLaw, who has dealt with a lot of manipulative/verbally abusive men like D.O.R. and Darren, might be in denial that the behavior is inappropriate.
The thing is that people who keep claiming the “casting couch” about actresses they don’t like (and who probably weren’t subject to the casting couch anyway) don’t even recognize how abusive the “casting couch” situation is in the first place. Even if a woman was doing it for purely mercenary means, it still means the person in power is greatly abusing his power. And I suspect coercion and rape is in play 99% of the time. In a narrow, incestuous industry like Hollywood you can’t quite your job and find a new one in a different city…and I suspect it is quite easy to freeze up and be terrified when a super powerful, physically intimidating man like Harvey is looming over you.
Anyway, I don’t blame actresses for not speaking out or perhaps for downplaying what Harvey did to them because look at how people react. The comments on DListed, even some on Jezebel, are disgusting. It’s never “look at Harvey intimidated and abused these women”…it’s “that’s why she has a career slash it’s all their fault (not the powerful studio execs and men, but the women) for not speaking out.” I know we are a sexist country but it is still shocking to see the amount of misogyny even from so called woke spaces.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Some of these comments are precisely why women are afraid to come forward. And they’re coming from other women! Ugh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As much her personality gets on my nerves, I never got the casting couch feel from her. Her win for SLP was similar to Gwen’s for Shakespeare in Love. Just not deserving but due to Harvey & how he operates as producer especially around Oscar time…she even said in her acceptable speech “who did you kill to get this for me?”. I can believe her to an extent. As Clooney said in the other thread, the rumors were there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Very interesting comment from Ellen Barkin:
“Standing up to any abuse of white male power will cost you your life or your life’s work. Period.”
Let’s keep this in mind please. It’s so true.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, if that’s the case, then there is no hope. Thank god there are brave women every day who DO stand up to abuses of white male power.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
JLaw had the nom for winter’s bone, had the x-men movies, plus hunger games when she met Harvey, of course he wouldn’t try shit with her.
And all of you a
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel like this kind of statement is not really helpful at all, and I’d almost rather she said nothing. You know?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sure Jen..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m sick of some of the posts I see on here. The only person responsible for this is Harvey Weinstein. We are not privacy to the brains, minds, a knowledge base of ANY of these people and we simply do not know what they “knew” or didn’t know.
People like Donna Karan who are blaming the victim deserve our scorn.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She has been problematic for me for a while. This is not helping. Like George, she is full of crap. She knew, she participated, she benefitted. She is trying to save face and condemn at the same time. Not buying it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jennifer Lawrence was in her early 20s when she became really successful. Even though she had the veneer of success, I wouldn’t necessarily expect her to come at the situation with the same wisdom as someone as Meryl Streep’s age. If Meryl Streep hasn’t done anything of note to understand how these rumours could have been true, I don’t get how anyone can expect someone as young as Lawrence to have the gumption to.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
With things as they are I sometimes absolutely hate being a woman. We can’t win.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
On the one hand, I believe she knew of his behaviour. Woman isn’t stupid. Did he ever pull anything with her, probably not, but she knew.
Does this make her, or any of the other women that knew as well, complicit? Kind of, yeah. Is it their responsibility to forfeit their career, dreams and aspirations in order to just point a finger at someone they have NEVER been personally accosted by? I think that is terribly unfair.
Most working women have had to tolerate, ignore, downplay various forms of harassment on the job, every day. Do we all stand up to it? Probably not. We pick our battles, we warn the other women, sometimes we shut that sh*t down… knowing that we might not have to deal with it, but others will.
Everyday, all day, women are complicit in the objectification of other women, that’s the sad truth. We are all freaking complicit, to varying degrees. We have to be to stay sane.
So as to the other hand… I do not blame jlaw for taking her money and running. She had just enough power to not get trapped in a bathroom alone with him. Truthfully, that’s not a lot of power.
I can’t hold these women accountable for not being brave enough to sacrifice their careers over rumor and back room warnings. And understand, that’s what they faced. All to go toe to toe with the most powerful, vindictive man in Hollywood.
I have been sexually harrassed, felt up… the works. Know how many times I have refused to work with the creeps that did it? Zero. Just saying.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Harvey Weinstein is not stupid. He’s not going to harass actresses that are already successful. When Jennifer Lawrence was campaigning for SLP, she already had the Hunger Games and the X-Men franchise, and had already been nominated for an Oscar. Weinstein only targeted either fairly unknown actresses or ones he deemed as in great need of a career push or assistants who wouldn’t get anyone’s ear about his behavior. I believe Lawrence never experienced anything but professional behavior from him.
There’s such a fine line when it comes to rumors in Hollywood between a woman doing the casting couch parade to her own advantage and a woman being forced to do the casting couch because of a rapist producer. I think that anyone who was looking at their own career would have stayed away from such rumors. Can we stop blaming actresses for this? The only one who deserves to be called out is Hillary Clinton because she’s been getting Weinstein’s money for years and years.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know if that’s entirely true. I think that even with women who have success or means, he finds something they really want and manages (or at least tries) to make them think only he can deliver it to them. His wife Georgina is the daughter of a billionaire, Gwyneth Paltrow has Hollywood parents, Ashley Judd also has a family in show business, and yes, Jennifer already had a career going when he started working with her. And yet somehow, he still managed to implant himself in their lives.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
BS. GG acceptance speech “Harvey, thank you for killing whoever you had to kill to get me here today”
so she did know and she did experience the i/ benefits /i of it.
also look up DOR called Lily Tomlin a c*** video.
Thankfully no A-List actress ever had to svck off anyone to make it, not even at the start, not in the 70s, no violence or sexual harassment from a big honcho still in place, no nothing. Or else they’d tell on them, like the brave women they praise, our allies. How lucky.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Some of you guys just truly and completely suck. I’m so glad there are some reasonable, not vile, voices here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If George Clooney, who is decades older than Lawrence and has his male physicality as a weapon, wasn’t willing to do anything to “stop” Weinstein, I don’t get how anyone can expect Lawrence to.
Report this comment as spam or abuse