Donald Trump wants to increase taxes on the NFL because of player protests

I continue to be shocked and appalled by this Jemele Hill situation. From the very beginning, ESPN has bungled this. Jemele Hill was suspended yesterday for merely tweeting over the weekend about certain NFL owners saying that they will suspend or fire players for kneeling or protesting during the National Anthem. This is the political circus Donald Trump wants – he doesn’t want to talk about Puerto Rico or FEMA or taxes or healthcare or even North Korea. He is simple-minded and he is only able to grasp simple, pop-culture-y controversies. After Jemele Hill simply made factual statements about Trump’s white supremacy, the White House’s OFFICIAL position was that a private citizen should be fired from her job for tweeting facts. And now Jemele Hill has been suspended for merely discussing a boycott of the NFL, which… again, is something that Donald Trump himself has brought up in tweets. So, here are Trump’s tweets today:
Why is the NFL getting massive tax breaks while at the same time disrespecting our Anthem, Flag and Country? Change tax law!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 10, 2017
With Jemele Hill at the mike, it is no wonder ESPN ratings have "tanked," in fact, tanked so badly it is the talk of the industry!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 10, 2017
First of all, the NFL should not have tax breaks. Every so often, Donald Trump accidentally falls into an okay opinion. Of course, he comes at this opinion in the completely wrong way: he wants to take away the NFL’s tax breaks because individual players are peacefully protesting. The NFL’s tax breaks should be taken away because the NFL is a multi-billion-dollar corporation and the tax breaks are corporate welfare. The NFL is a welfare queen.
As for the tweet about Jemele Hill and ratings… this is the world we live in now and I will never get used to it. The #NotMyPresident of the United States using his public platform to denigrate a private citizen and a sports media company for being critical of him. What’s worse is that ESPN HAS HIS BACK. ESPN is on his f–king side!!! People need to be fired at ESPN and none of those people are Jemele Hill.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
It’s all personal to President Moron. The NFL rejected his proposed merger for his pathetic United States Football League and 25 years later the moron is getting his revenge. First to go after black athletes all under the fake excuse of patriotism, then he attacks the owners for the same reason.
He is seriously mentally ill.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s just incredible. I always thought he was an egotistical idiot but to be so motivated by revenge is sick. You know the reason he’s so focused on dismantling everything Obama did is because of the put down Obama had on him during that press corp dinner thing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s also crazy jealous of Obama.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@indianajoanna
+1,000
Revenge is his only motivation. It’s like a vampire with blood.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Who doesn’t he have a vendetta against? Who isn’t he holding a grudge against?
He’s using the office of POTUS to even old scores and past wrongs against him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Basically. And we saw it coming. He was always going to be the Revenger in Chief.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Can you use a picture of a kitten or puppy instead of that hideous face? I can’t look at him without my blood pressure rising.
Can he just go to prison already?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There is a chrome extension that replaced all pictures of the Orange Moron with a kitten picture.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The most punchable face in political history. And that’s saying something.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes because taxes are punishment.The emperor must show his power.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My co worker and I are having coffee and our usual morning discussion about how fcuked everything has been since last November. Every day it is either horrifying news, worrisome news, irritating news, exasperating news. This “presidency” has been a long, bad dream. I am constantly having apocalyptic nightmares about the end of the world, nuclear war, mass shootings.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
F*ck you trump.
I’m so sick of this freak I can’t even compose an articulate response. God please don’t let this all end with WW3.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“First of all, the NFL should not have tax breaks. Every so often, Donald Trump accidentally falls into an okay opinion. Of course, he comes at this opinion in the completely wrong way: he wants to take away the NFL’s tax breaks because individual players are peacefully protesting. The NFL’s tax breaks should be taken away because the NFL is a multi-billion-dollar corporation and the tax breaks are corporate welfare. The NFL is a welfare queen.”
Thank you for saying this. Trump is wrong but it is also wrong that the NFL is getting tax breaks. I live in Atlanta where we just handed Arthur Blank — who is a multi-biliionaire — $300 million cash for a new Falcons stadium, plus we are paying the interest on the remaining loans.
Meanwhile half the city is missing sidewalks and the Atlanta Public School system is short of money. Personally I would like to see all pro sports leagues lose their monopoly exemptions, tax breaks, and free public stadiums, not just the NFL and certainly not over this free speech issue.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
YEEESSSS!!!! I’m always shocked that this is not more widely known.
NFL TEAMS ARE NONPROFITS. It’s sick. To be a non-profit you have to give away only 5% of your income.
Meanwhile, they’re operating tax free, and tax payers are footing the bill for these ridiculous stadiums while the owners become billionaires. It’s sick.
(Despite all of this, I can’t bring myself to say Trump is right… lol)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree, the NFL has gotten away with paying no taxes for decades.
But President Moron is doing this out of spite. It started with his disparaging of the players exercising their first amendment rights and now it is blackmail. All because President Moron was humiliated years ago.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought it was “mic”, not “mike”. mic drop. microphone. microwave? (bad joke)
ok! so much to unpack from this weekend past.
I certainly hope every single player of the Dallas Cowboys sinks to one knee this sunday. Let them try to win, which is what they ultimately want (gotta get that money), when every player in benched. I pray for this, and I don’t even believe in god.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s World Mental Health Day and I can’t with this a**hole.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
IKR. This shit never stops.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So kneeling is bad but black men getting shot by cops is ok? Got it!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
His vitriol has nothing to do with the flag or kneeling for police brutality. This has everything to do with the fact that the NFL basically took his ass to court and won when he tried to use the courts to bully his way into getting into the league. He probably hates Jerry Jones because Jones got what Dump wanted back in 1989 and legit made The Cowboys the most valuable sports franchise when Dump’s team folded within two years of him buying the NJ Generals.
Now that he is the puppet in chief, he thinks he is going to settle a score with Jerry and other owners by doing what he is doing…and he really is since Jerry and the others in the league are capitualating to that bloviating toad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m so tired of this #bum ass president, I don’t think I can take 4 full years of this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ha ha!! The ballless wonder owners suck up to Trump re “the flag” and this is his response?? TAX them??? You cannot make this up! Maybe the owners will start a protest😀
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How is this joke still president?
Report this comment as spam or abuse