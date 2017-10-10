Donald Trump wants to increase taxes on the NFL because of player protests

Embed from Getty Images

I continue to be shocked and appalled by this Jemele Hill situation. From the very beginning, ESPN has bungled this. Jemele Hill was suspended yesterday for merely tweeting over the weekend about certain NFL owners saying that they will suspend or fire players for kneeling or protesting during the National Anthem. This is the political circus Donald Trump wants – he doesn’t want to talk about Puerto Rico or FEMA or taxes or healthcare or even North Korea. He is simple-minded and he is only able to grasp simple, pop-culture-y controversies. After Jemele Hill simply made factual statements about Trump’s white supremacy, the White House’s OFFICIAL position was that a private citizen should be fired from her job for tweeting facts. And now Jemele Hill has been suspended for merely discussing a boycott of the NFL, which… again, is something that Donald Trump himself has brought up in tweets. So, here are Trump’s tweets today:

Why is the NFL getting massive tax breaks while at the same time disrespecting our Anthem, Flag and Country? Change tax law! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 10, 2017

With Jemele Hill at the mike, it is no wonder ESPN ratings have "tanked," in fact, tanked so badly it is the talk of the industry! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 10, 2017

First of all, the NFL should not have tax breaks. Every so often, Donald Trump accidentally falls into an okay opinion. Of course, he comes at this opinion in the completely wrong way: he wants to take away the NFL’s tax breaks because individual players are peacefully protesting. The NFL’s tax breaks should be taken away because the NFL is a multi-billion-dollar corporation and the tax breaks are corporate welfare. The NFL is a welfare queen.

As for the tweet about Jemele Hill and ratings… this is the world we live in now and I will never get used to it. The #NotMyPresident of the United States using his public platform to denigrate a private citizen and a sports media company for being critical of him. What’s worse is that ESPN HAS HIS BACK. ESPN is on his f–king side!!! People need to be fired at ESPN and none of those people are Jemele Hill.

