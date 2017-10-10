People: Georgina Chapman & Harvey Weinstein’s split is ‘inevitable’

I’ve been reading so much about Harvey Weinstein over the past week, I can’t always cite some of the periphery pieces which aren’t always newsworthy. But it’s worth linking to this Variety piece, which came out in the immediate wake of the NYT article and Harvey’s initial statement, lawsuit threat and stupid first interview. Variety’s PR experts are basically like WHOA, Harvey bungled the sh-t out of his own PR. His own crisis response was deplorable at every level. That’s what this People Magazine article reminds me of too – just at a PR level, Georgina Chapman needs better people. She needs to take someone else’s advice. If she doesn’t change her reactions, she’s going to be hit in the press just as hard as her husband. From People Mag:
The future of Harvey Weinstein’s marriage to Georgina Chapman, as well as the future of her fashion label Marchesa, is up in the air after allegations of sexual misconduct were levied against the powerhouse producer last week. Multiple sources confirm to PEOPLE that the movie mogul, 65, and the fashion designer, 41, are together at a hotel in Los Angeles. The duo tied the knot in 2007 and have two children — India Pearl, 7, and Dashiell Max Robert, 4.
As for the future of their marriage, one source tells PEOPLE a split is “inevitable” but not happening right now, while another claims that “Georgina is really mad” but “not even really at Harvey.” Instead, the second source says Chapman is concerned with the impact the scandal might have on her fashion label Marchesa, whose gowns are often worn on red carpets by A-list actresses.
“Georgina is furious and embarrassed,” a third source says. “She is very upset, but not rushing to file for divorce. This doesn’t even seem like an option.” The source adds, “Georgina talks about the incidents like they happened before they were married. Still, it’s very sad and disappointing to Georgina that Harvey has behaved like this. It’s not anything that can just be forgotten, or forgiven. Right now, she seems very focused on Marchesa. Marchesa is her baby too. It’s a family business. She has several friends working for Marchesa and also her brother. She needs to keep business going. She will do what she can to keep her personal life away from Marchesa.”
Despite Chapman’s talent as a designer, the source says success in her industry often comes down to connections. “Georgina didn’t have those connections for Marchesa to be successful, but Harvey did,” says the source. “Georgina is in a tricky situation now. She truly loves her life.”
A television and fashion insider also tells PEOPLE that the future of Marchesa could be in jeopardy. “Harvey is the one with all the friends,” the TV-fashion source says. “It’s going to be a tough time for her and Marchesa.”
Yeah, woe is Georgina’s business, have some sympathy for THAT! Dear Georgina: DO BETTER. YOU DO NOT NEED HIM. Stop listening to the people telling you to ride this out by his side. Stop allowing people to try to paint you as sympathetic and long-suffering to People Magazine. It’s not helping. Get better people. Take care of yourself and your children, hire a great divorce lawyer and start with this thought: “I am healthy, capable and free.” So what if Marchesa folds? You can start another fashion line or work somewhere else. No amount of career-saving or marriage-saving is worth this mess, especially when it’s not even a secret that you’ll leave him eventually! Get out while the getting is good, that’s what my mother always said.
According to Town and Country, she is prepared to weather the storm. Did you see Donna Karan’s comments? Unbelievable:http://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/donna-karan-defends-harvey-weinstein-directs-blame-at-womens-sexuality-are-we-asking-it-1047245
I hope Marchesa and DK both tank.
If I had to guess, she signed a pretty ironclad pre-nup, and she knows the life she’ll have to lead if she divorces him will be very different from the life she leads with him. So I wouldn’t be surprised if she really didn’t want to give up the life she has now. And let’s be real here. She’s NOT a great designer. If it wasn’t for her husband forcing the actresses in his films to wear her designs, would anyone choose to wear them?? We can all hope she’d have enough self-respect to divorce him regardless of the money, but come on. Does anyone doubt that’s the entire reason she married him?? Money and connections.
She wouldnt have had a career like that without his influence. She cant think its unfair now that she gets to deal with a part of the fallout but thought it was all okay while she made bank with his power. And she 100% knew about his behaviour. (That doesnt mean she was aware of every single case but you dont have to know about everything he did to distance yourself) Why on earth would she marry him anyway if not for his connections? For his washboard abs? His kind nature? His mild temper? His beautiful eyes?
Good riddance.
Yes, yes, yes, and AMEN.
He’s done and so is she.
Yep. Not feeling bad for her here
yep, she’s going to have sophie’s choice on her hands. which thing to save, the fashion label or the marriage? Because if she stays married, her label will go under. No one is going to wear marchesa because of its association with jerking off into a plant. If she wants her label to stand a chance, she needs to run for the hills while the running is good. every day she stays, her label becomes synonymous with fat hairy dude wanting you to watch him shower–not a feeling you want to think about while wearing couture.
Nobody’s going to wear Marchesa because Marchesa is what happens when you give a twelve year old girl a gift card to Michael’s and a glue gun and let them go wild. That stuff is tacky craftsy FUGLY 95% of the time. She is only successful because her man bullied his actresses into wearing it just like he bullied them into wearing whatever else. GAME OVER.
Um have you see Marchesa? If it weren’t for the Weinstein connection there is no way anyone would wear the stuff. She, and the line, need him more than he needs her.
Honestly. Her label, her money, her whole business, those are things she may eventually be able to recover. I hope she can get out of it.
Don’t feel sorry for her at all! She was ok with him being the person he is as long as she got what she wanted. She’s going to wait and see how bad the fallout is before she decides what she’s going to do. She made her bed, now she can lie in it. Not an ounce of sympathy for her or Melania. Same situation with Melania. She knows what trump is, doesn’t care as long as she gets what she wants.
I’m betting on a spilt.
Marchesa is done for the foreseeable future and likely permanently. If I’m a manager/agent/publicist/hanger-on I’ve already told my star to burn every piece of Marchesa they own. The implication for a starlet wearing Marchesa now is…well you know what it is. The brand is now toxic.
