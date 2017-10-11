Ben Affleck called out by Rose McGowan for knowing about Harvey Weinstein

Embed from Getty Images
Do you guys remember the video of Ben Affleck making very obnoxious drunken advances in 2004 toward a Canadian journalist while she was interviewing him? Here’s a link to that, and it reminded me a little of the incident Brie Larson described with a TSA agent hitting on her – the woman was stuck in a situation with a person of power making advances, except in Affleck’s case it was so much worse. He was grabbing the interviewer, he made her sit on his lap, he put his arms around her repeatedly and he told her to “get them titties out.”
In 2003 Affleck was also caught on camera grabbing then 21 year-old Hilarie Burton’s breasts on MTV’s Total Request Live, where Burton got her first big break. Burton confirmed that she remembered the incident after a fan tweeted her about it, and added “Seriously. Thank you for that. I was a kid.” That broke my heart a little. Here’s that exchange from Twitter and here’s a link to the video of Affleck grabbing Burton. He was 31 at the time.
After that Burton tweeted a video clip of the incident (a different version of that is below) and wrote “Girls. I’m so impressed with you brave ones. I had to laugh back then so I wouldn’t cry. Sending love.”
That’s all preface to this story of Affleck issuing a statement condemning Weinstein without ever using his name. Remember that Weinstein gave Damon and Affleck their first big break by having Miramax distribute Good Will Hunting. Affleck and Damon have worked on countless Miramax films. I don’t think that Affleck needs to be innocent of sexually harassing women in order to take a definitive stance on Weinstein’s years of predatory behavior, and I’m not equating grabbing breasts or being a sleazy pickup artist to rape or to cornering women in hotel rooms. (If that’s all Affleck has done.) It does show, however, that Affleck is part of a powerful boys club who think that sexually harassing women is acceptable and who can turn a blind eye to the worst of this behavior among their own. Affleck’s statement is below.
In contrast to the interview that Matt Damon did with Deadline (which Kaiser has covered separately), I like that Affleck didn’t use the “I have daughters/a wife/a mother” justification for caring about this issue, if he indeed does care, and that he mentioned friends and coworkers too. Compare Affleck’s carefully worded statement to the candid interview that Clooney did where he admitted he knew something about Harvey but considered Weinstein’s behavior somewhat harmless and didn’t realize how awful it was. Well Affleck knew at least something, although he’s not going to admit it. Rose McGowan, who has been attempting for at least the last year to tell her story of being raped by Weinstein, called him out for implying he didn’t know what was happening.
You want to play let's play #ROSEARMY pic.twitter.com/uqd26Z78gc
— rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 10, 2017
Is this how some of these men think? Like “oh that guy shouldn’t be raping women, I told him,” or was Affleck minimizing it and thinking that Weinstein was just a little too forceful, a little too insistent that the latest young employee of his company owed him favors? So many of them do this to various degrees, think it’s ok and never face consequences. It takes an avalanche of victims to even move the needle slightly so that it finally registers with the good old boys network, the ones making all the decisions and setting it up so that women can’t reach that level. We’ll only ever be objects to those type of men.
Candid photos show Affleck outside an outpatient treatment center yesterday. Credit: Backgrid
Ben Affleck is gross. He dated Gwyneth and did Shakespeare in love with her. He did 2 movies with McGowan. He knew.
Take them all down!
Affleck is such trash. I wonder how long it will take him to get to the “it isn’t my fault because I was drinking” excuse?
Someone in another site pointed out that he never calls Weinstein out by name. Still covering.
I feel sorry for those journalists, because they are doing what many women would do in those kind of situations: they try to laugh it off. But they are going to be attacked and judged because of that reaction. Even though it’s kind of a mechanic defence reaction. Laughing it off, ignoring it or just freezing all together…
As everyone on twitter said:
But what about Casey ben?
Casey is his brother… that’s different. He’s going to defend him no matter what. Casey was accused of sexual harassment, not rape. I’m not diminishing sexual harassment but rape is on a whole other level. And Harvey’s pattern was over 30 years…Casey a decade ago. Again, these might be trivial differences but the biggest problem I have is Casey is his brother. He’s not going to be particularly woke about his own brother
He doesn’t admit to anything though in his statement. It’s clear he’s always known Harvey was a predator and it’s what I’ve been saying repeatedly, I’m not sure what he could have done without his career being shut down. It’s also clear from Rose’s statement that he might have said something to Harvey but also continued working with him. I understand her anger, no one listened to her and they tried to silence her. Now many are trying to say they knew nothing. It’s has to be very maddening to her. Ben needs to do some soul searching and he needs a come to Jesus moment. Quickly.
Affleck didn’t write that statement. His publicist should have been more careful. He’s always been gross and entitled.
Those videos. Wow. He’s a Harvey jr.
What the f*ck did I just watch??? I’ve been thinking about him for the past few days and I couldn’t remember why I always had a gross feeling about him. Maybe a mix of the way Gwyneth described him and the fact that he participated in those poker games Molly Bloom ran. The sh*t that went down there must’ve been equally gross. But I had never seen this.
Cue the rehab in 3, 2, 1 …
People complain a lot about Twitter (rightfully so),but I really love the fact that people can provide receipts so quickly to shoot down people who are trying to build a wall of lies to protect them.
We will know men like him get it when they consider the rights and feelings of women they don’t know and will never meet, not only the women they know and may consider properties they need to “protect. “
Another enabler. He is trying to protect himself, Casey Affleck and his career and IMO that is all he cares about.
Please don’t crucify me, because I’m NOT victim blaming, but seeing the video of him groping both these women, and they are clearly uncomfortable but STILL smile embarrassed and uncomfortable – well, it ENRAGES me that women STILL think they have to be at all nice in these situations!!! I want young women to be able to react with lightning speed,”WHAT THE F DO YOU THINK YOU’RE DOING, DUDE??!! KEEP YOUR PAWS OFF ME!!” is much more the way we SHOULD be able to react in these situations, if not an actual karate chop! Really, would a man smile embarrassedly if another guy fondled his privates? This is all driving me NUTS, that guys think nothing of violating women’s persons. UGH!!!!!!!!! Really can’t STAND Affleck, total creeper…Good for Rose!!!!!!
There’s so much tea being spilled it’s hard to keep track! Chris Hayes said last night that this could be a dam breaking for Hollywood similar to the Catholic Church and their scandals. It seems like actresses are absolutely done with the BS.
He didn’t realize how bad Weinstein’s behavior was? What did he think it was, a little harmless making out?
Don’t forget how Ben for years whined that Jennifer Lopez brought him down, and how his association with him hurt his career!
He has always been an ass.
