Matt Damon: ‘I am not the story here. The story is these women & what happened’

I think the knives were probably always going to be out for Matt Damon and Ben Affleck specifically. Their careers were formed, nurtured and forever altered because of Harvey Weinstein. Weinstein packaged them and sold them and made sure that they won their screenplay Oscar. They worked with Weinstein again and again over the years. So, of course Matt and Ben would always be “expected” to come out and say something. But after Sharon Waxman published her media-criticism piece about the New York Times killing another exposé in 2004, the knives were out for Matt even more. At the time, Waxman was writing about Fabrizio Lombardo, someone employed by Weinstein in an official capacity, but someone whose main job seemed to be “procurer” and “pimp.” Waxman wrote, “After intense pressure from Weinstein, which included having Matt Damon and Russell Crowe call me directly to vouch for Lombardo and unknown discussions well above my head at the Times, the story was gutted.” Weinstein had Matt Damon provide a character reference for a man who was likely procuring women for Harvey’s pleasure.
Everyone was waiting for Matt to say something. And finally, he has. Much like George Clooney’s conversation with the Daily Beast, Matt sat down with a friendly outlet (Deadline) and even allowed follow-up questions. You can read the full piece here. Some highlights:
His memory of the phone call he made to Waxman in 2004: “My recollection was that it was about a one minute phone call. Harvey had called me and said, they’re writing a story about Fabrizio, who I knew from The Talented Mr. Ripley. He has organized our premiere in Italy and so I knew him in a professional capacity and I’d had dinner at his house. Harvey said, Sharon Waxman is writing a story about Fabrizio and it’s really negative. Can you just call and tell her what your experience with Fabrizio was. So I did, and that’s what I said to her. It didn’t even make the piece that she wrote. As I recall, her piece just said that Russell and I had called and relayed our experience with Fabrizio. That was the extent of it and so I was very surprised to see it come back. I was never conscripted to do anything. We vouch for each other, all the time, and it didn’t even make her article. Whether it didn’t jibe with her storyline…it was an incomplete rendering of someone that I was giving but I had perfectly professional experiences with Fabrizio and I didn’t mind telling her that…I’m sure I mentioned to her that I didn’t know anything about the rest of her piece, because I didn’t. And I still don’t know anything about that and Fabrizio. My experience with him was all above board and that’s what I told her.
Whether he was asked, in 2004, to provide a character reference for Harvey: “No, I just remember it being a negative piece, a hit job on Fabrizio, was what Harvey was saying. Basically, that he had no professional experience. Harvey said, you worked with him. Can you tell her that he was a professional and you had a good experience, and that was it. I didn’t mind doing it, because that was all true.
On the criticism he’s received from people like Jessica Chastain: “Look, even before I was famous, I didn’t abide this kind of behavior. But now, as the father of four daughters, this is the kind of sexual predation that keeps me up at night. This is the great fear for all of us… We know this stuff goes on in the world. I did five or six movies with Harvey. I never saw this. I think a lot of actors have come out and said, everybody’s saying we all knew. That’s not true. This type of predation happens behind closed doors, and out of public view. If there was ever an event that I was at and Harvey was doing this kind of thing and I didn’t see it, then I am so deeply sorry, because I would have stopped it. And I will peel my eyes back now, further than I ever have, to look for this type of behavior. Because we know that it happens. I feel horrible for these women and it’s wonderful they have this incredible courage and are standing up now.
The change that’s happening: “We can all feel this change that’s happening, which is necessary and overdue. Men are a huge part of that change, and we have to be vigilant and we have to help protect and call this stuff out because we have our sisters and our daughters and our mothers. This kind of stuff can’t happen. This morning, I just feel absolutely sick to my stomach.
Matt says he’s not the story: “This would have been a difficult past couple of days even if my name hadn’t been dragged into it. I am not the story here. The story is these women and what happened to them. So if I’m experiencing this discomfort, it hardly bears mention. There are some real victims here and they are being incredibly brave. Hopefully, them going through this experience right now will help them heal. They are who we all should be thinking about.
He would never try to kill that kind of story: “For the record, I would never, ever, ever try to kill a story like that. I just wouldn’t do that. It’s not something I would do, for anybody.
CB and I were talking about whether Matt Damon comes across as someone who “performs” his wokeness, and I think he does (CB thinks the same). I rolled my eyes a few times at the talk of his fears as a father and “we have our sisters and our daughters and our mothers.” Yeah, but… what about the women who aren’t related to you, dude? What about your female coworkers, your female assistants, your female producers, your female costars? Why do men think that mentioning their female relatives is some kind of shorthand for “trust me, I’m a decent guy”? Breaking news: plenty of dudes who have daughters are pretty terrible people (see also: Harvey Weinstein, Donald Trump). Now, all that being said, I do believe him about the 2004 conversation – I think Harvey asked him to do it as a defense of Fabrizio Lombardo, to provide a character reference for Lombardo and that’s it, and that’s what Matt did.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Getty.
I am over Matt Damon.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
B itch please.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Matt and Ben knew the whole time and did nothing. Guilty!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t trust Matt Damon as far as I could throw him.
Stop with the “I have a daughter, as the father of daughters” BS. Favourite line I heard yesterday; your wife gave birth to a human female, not a moral compass.
Ugh. If you didn’t know how to empathize with women before you had a daughter you were and likely still are a problem.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How are we suppose to trust him, when he spent his time covering up for Casey Affleck last Oscar season ? I agree with Kaiser on the performative wokeness, we should also add performative empathy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He didnt say he didnt empathize before having his four daughters ^^
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The whole “I have daughters!” Line when talking about feminism and topics like this is ridiculous. So you couldn’t empathize before that? With other human beings? Please. At least Clooney did not mention his kids in his statement.
As a male on twitter said “I’m a feminist because I have a son. Men do better”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Matt D is problematic for many reasons– that call to Waxman was low on the list. And it’s overshadowing what I’d like to know, which is why the NYTimes killed it, and how Jodi Kantor got her piece published.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
His damage control < his accountability in this mess. Own your complicity, dude. Bleh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The story can be about a lot of things. Talking about how men like him back up other men is part of the story. That does not take anything away from the victims. It will even help possible future victims.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Someone could tell Matt, that men backing up other men without asking question is an important part of the story.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, I’m a little less annoyed with him now. I do think he performs his wokeness as you say and isn’t as amazing a guy as he likes to portray, but I think he’s telling the truth here. I also think it’s unfair that he’s getting the heat for ‘killing’ the 2004 story too. I don’t think Waxman’s story was quite as hard-hitting as she says. She only had rumours about that Italian guy’s role and nobody prepared to go on record. The NYT and New Yorker spent months on these stories and had multiple sources confirming and verifying their stories before they published and lots of people still thought they wouldn’t right up until it dropped because they believed that Weinstein would sue them into the ground for it. So I’m inclined to give him a pass on this one – he’s right he’s not the story here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sharon Waxman confirms that he wouldn’t have known the nature of the story or what it was really about. I posted her tweet below.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I guess I don’t know why Russell Crowe isn’t being called out as much as Damon.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I guess its because of their different images. Matt likes to act like the nice guy and Russell has a bad reputation. He is also more famous in the USA. I dont even know how relevant Crowe still is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
1. Matt didn’t think it was suspicious that he was being asked to call up a journalist to give a character reference when the usual protocall is journalist seeks out moviestar (or their handlers) to gain quotes (or character references) for a story?
2. Matt didn’t think it was suspicious that he was asked to give scripted character reference for a story he was unaware was being written until he was TOLD to approach said journalist?
3. Matt doesn’t appear curious about reasons that his good friend might be the subject of a ‘hit piece’. Please Matt, tell us why you concluded it was a hit piece. In your own words. Not words Harvey scripted for you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“I didn’t see it” – The line that broke my effing heart – a former BIG fan of Matt Damon’s.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think the bigger story is Ben Affleck. I promise not to thread jack and will wait for you to get to it. I don’t think Matt Damon knew of anything specifically but he heard rumors. I also agree he only vouched for Fabrizio Lombardo because Harvey asked him to. Instead of asking himself the tough questions and maybe digging a little deeper like Clooney at least tried, Damon does this nonsense.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why do people keep saying “everybody knew”?
Celebrities are rich and have perks, but they are also human. They downplay, they dont want to admit how bad something is. How many of us actually jump to action when we here of something bad possibly happening?
They all heard rumors and they all figured he was a horny bastard, but none of them thought he was raping. The same way nobody believed the truth about Cosby at first, the same way neighbors of serial killers use the terms “but he was such a quiet man!” and “I never knew!”
Actors have cushy lifestyles, and they have been subjected to nasty lies the entire time they’be been in the spotlight by websites (who shall remain nameless but isn’t this one!) who pull stories out of their asses and print whatever they want. Is it really unbelievable that a celebrity would wave away such a crazy story?
Edit- yeah, some of them knew. But i truly believe the complicit were few and far between. Don’t care about Damon either way.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. “I’m someone who lives far away and I knew”. Reading all the gossip stuff, I thought he was a creepy guy who threw his weight around to get what he wanted, but I didn’t know it was as bad as it turned out to be. And the stuff with Gretchen Mol? Well, that turned out to be false and it ruined her career. And who knows how much of the gossip was planted by him? How can you trust any of it and would you put your career on the line based on it?
It’s easy to say “everyone knew and should’ve done something about it” when you’re not directly involved and have nothing to lose.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
People keep saying “everybody knew” because alllllllll of us who live in Who Knows Where City in Whatever Country knew. So if we all knew, they all knew.
I very much take your point that: “How many of us actually jump to action when we here of something bad possibly happening?” because I’m sure I don’t just speak for myself when I say that I’ve seen bad things happen in my workplace and have been too scared for my job to say anything. That is certainly my fault and certainly something I need to work on. But I knew such things were happening. For all of these celebrities to say that they had no idea is just BS.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bullsh*t! Yes, you are the story, Matt. You and everyone else who heard the rumors and turned off your eyes and ears. Predators can only operate in an environment of indifference.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He is part of the story because he was an enabler.Denial and a statement made up from his publicist isn’t going to make this go away.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So Matt, and other horrified men, what are you doing moving forward to help?
To change this culture, because let’s not get it wrong, this is the result the acceptance of this type of behaviour on a milder scale.
Because I’d say start with your idiot friends. Call out the asshole who is sober and trolls the bars for drunk girls at last call. Call out the friend who ‘can wear down’ any woman’s objections. Call out the friend who gets mad and calls the girl a bitch when he’s rejected.
We all probably know one broken step, let’s stop stepping over it and fix it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
YES!
There is a dodgy, handsy man in almost every workplace. All the women know about him. None of the men know about him BECAUSE THEY DON’T WANT TO KNOW and the women DON’T TRUST THEM TO KNOW.
Weinstein’s offending is only this egregious because he had more power than most of the other handsy men in the other workplaces. That’s all.
It will only change when the #notallmen brigade actually do want to know and are prepared to challenge it to the extent that women can trust them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Someone brought up the actors union yesterday. Why aren’t there protections in place for young actors? The vast majority of actors are vulnerable to this so where are their union reps to look out for their interests?
All the pledges to listen and learn are bs to me. I’m using the same expression I used yesterday -Harvey was a “broken step.” Everyone knew and worked around it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So you’re going to have a word with Casey? No? Yeah, thought so.
And as IF Ben didn’t know. The partying, drinking, poker playing, stripper-loving Ben didn’t know? Didn’t run in circles where he heard? Doesn’t know about his brother?
They can all go f*ck themselves. I used to love Matt on screen. I’m taking a looong break from him.
ETA: I feel like it’s hard to separate him and Ben Affleck. Is that just a feeling or are they actually still really close?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sharon Waxman confirms what Damon is saying. https://twitter.com/sharonwaxman/status/917821882556022786
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He WISHES he wasn’t the story!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Here’s the thing. I can believe that Matt thought he was just vouching for Fabrizio and I could even believe that Matt was blinded by his own white male privilege and never realized that Harvey went further than hitting on young women (which is bad as it is)….except for one thing….
That thing is Ben knew and if Ben knew I highly suspect Matt knew that Harvey was a monster. There are a lot of performative friendships in Hollywood, but Matt and Ben have always been tight (they lived literally down the street from one another) and back in the late 99′s early 00′s they were even tighter.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
there’s no way in hell he didn’t know Lombardo was a pimp with a fake production credit to hide his real job. He must have favored from him if he was so promptly and willing to talk good things about someone who he supposedly barely knew. Damon is the ultimate hypocrite. He’s also been around too long with the Afflecks to not know that they are sexual harassers too. He’s probably too.
PS Damon already joking about Weinstein at Kimmel is the proof he doesn’t really gives a shit and he’s totally tone deaf.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All I get from this interview is ‘BUT Harvey said it was going to be a negative article about Fabrizio, so I just called the journalist and told her Fabrizio is cool’. MD didn’t even bother to ask the journalist what the article was about? Way to go, Matt.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
THIS.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, I agree with you to a certain extent about Matt’s “wokeness”. His work with clean water is well-documented and seems real, but everything else seems like a bunch of hypocritical bs.
1) He believes in building up strong public schools yet sends his kids to posh private schools.
2) Says he believes in racial equality and yet doesn’t promote it in front of or behind the scenes where he works.
There are other things but those are just off the top of my head.
He, like most white people like him, mean well but end up doing more harm than good because they don’t see that they are part of the problem because they believe they aren’t doing anything wrong.
Back to the story, he is right that the story is not about him, but no one was making it about HIM specifically. Men helped make an environment where Harvey’s behavior is ok. He is a part of that environment whether he likes it or not. Instead of mildly complaining and deflecting, men like him need to step up and do better to make sure things like this don’t happen again. For example, not supporting your best friend and his sleazy brother when they do something similar to women. He may not have known about Harvey, but he probably knows a lot about Casey and Ben.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Shut up, whitesplainer.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s also a story of how apathy or outright support for Weinstein’s actions allowed it to go on this long, but nice try, Matt. Men don’t get to reap the benefits of a patriarchal culture and then forfeit the responsibilities when their fellows abuse that power.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think when men say the “mothers, sisters, daughters” thing, it shows their true colors. Between this and his weird racism comments, and his stupid Great Wall movie, I’m kind of over Matt Damon at this point.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He lied to protect Harvey Weinsteine. He helped quash a story that would have exposed all this years ago. That’s straight up shameful. I could say that i lost all respect for him, but i didn’t have any to begin with.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, Veronica. Also, O.J. Simpson can truthfully say, “I have two daughters.” So fucking what? The rapist director of Birth of a Nation said, “I have five daughters.” So fucking what? Congrats to them: they didn’t rape or kill their own daughters. You are fucking heroes of the world! Harvey Weinstein has at least one daughter (the seven-year old with Georgina). Means absolutely nothing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Part of ‘what happened’ is that you personally helped to shut down a story about the woman and what happened.
Asshole.
Report this comment as spam or abuse