Georgina Chapman is leaving her husband: ‘My heart breaks for all the women’

Yesterday, I gave Georgina Chapman (I literally almost just wrote “Melania Trump”) some advice: get out while the getting is good. My advice was that nothing would save her fashion line, Marchesa, and no amount of humiliation and complicity was worth all of this. Well, she took my advice! I’m taking the win here.
Harvey Weinstein’s wife, Marchesa designer Georgina Chapman, is leaving him — as more women continue to step forward to accuse the movie mogul of decades of sexual harassment and assault. Weinstein, 65, and Chapman, 41, married in 2007 and have two children together — India Pearl, 7, and Dashiell Max Robert, 4.
“My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions. I have chosen to leave my husband. Caring for my young children is my first priority and I ask the media for privacy at this time,” Chapman says in a statement to PEOPLE.
There are plans for Weinstein to enter a treatment facility — but the mogul, who has been staying at a Los Angeles hotel, has not left yet, according to a source.
My guess/hope is that Georgina just takes the kids and leaves the country for a short time while all of these stories are coming out. She’s British – maybe just go back to the UK, hide out in the English countryside for several months, meet with lawyers, figure out what to do next. I’m sure some/many will say that Georgina was complicit, that she knew about everything and did nothing for years. I think Georgina knew that her husband was a womanizer and a cheater, absolutely. But I kind of have my doubts that she knew he was an alleged sexual predator, an alleged rapist and alleged sexual assailant. Plus, we honestly don’t know what their marriage was like behind closed doors. Maybe Georgina will have her own stories to tell in the future.
Meanwhile, “sources” want you to know that for real this time, Harvey is going to enter a residential treatment facility. I don’t know if traditional rehab will do much for this kind of decades-long sexual perversion. I mean, yes, he should be under the care of professional psychiatrists, but let’s not wrap this up in some kind of “well, he was a sex addict!” bow. Maybe he is a sex addict. But that’s separate from him being a decades-long abuser of women, a serial sexual harasser, a rapist and a sexual assailant.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
How could she not have known?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s not uncommon. There’s women who lived with sexual offenders for decades and weren’t aware of their crimes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I understand completely how she might not have known, men like this are masters of manipulation. My sisters partner , step father of her Two sons was to his family everything he should have been, right up untill a year or so after they split and I was browsing a british tabloid and his name was there in bold black letters for distribution of images of children with a new partner . I had to call my sister, who then got immediately in touch with the police bcos she had two young sons who this animal had lived with and brought up… So I can very easily believe she knew nothing, that his face at home was a different one he shown his poor victims.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can see that she might not have known — but I cannot help but note that unlike other predators one hears about, this was a very well known man and the rumors were in print and in conversation for years upon years, particularly in LA and NYC and London. Perhaps she asked, and he denied with skill.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When your husband has to settle out of court eight times for sexual harassment you know.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m going to guess they spent very little time together, it was a marriage of convenience, it made him look like a family man and she got a fashion line and bunch a famous woman wearing her clothes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m so tired of this that it isn’t funny. It’s very possible she didn’t know he was assaulting women. There’s a huge difference between a guy who cheats on his wife to a guy who rapes women. Women who are married to rapists often go through this very statement you just made and feel responsible. She most likely didn’t know. She didn’t know Harvey as a sexual predator, she knew Harvey as the great charmer. They often lead double lives and many people are their victims. While Georgiana wasn’t assaulted, she’s still a victim of Harvey.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Easily. If someone who’s relatively intelligent doesn’t want you to know something, most likely you won’t. It’s not like he took her along with him for these things. I remember going on a nice shopping trip with a guy I was dating. We had fun and talked about our future, blah blah blah. The next day, I found out he’d been arrested for threatening to kill his ex-wife and bashing up her minivan with a baseball bat. Found out he’d been harassing her for months; I’d had no idea.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good decision.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Indeed. I thought she would leave him, just not right away. But she did the right thing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s not doing the right thing, she’s doing the convenient thing. She willingly stayed with an abusive pos because it suited her narrative and now she’s divorcing him because it suits her narrative. She’s a shameless, self-serving opportunist and an enabler. And a shit designer.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Keep on blaming the women…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Amazing; even if its to save her own skin, she’s doing the right thing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s getting out because he is no longer useful
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I care more about the kids. Get them away from him and think about the deal with the devil you made. Georgina had all the options in her life but she wanted so bad to be this designer that gets to dress the stars. That makes it worse imho. She wasnt some starving actress desperately trying to find work.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
On the note of Lainey’s post yesterday about cognitive effort and bias, when you are in the situation it is much more difficult to think clearly.
So while observers may have come to conclusions easily, for someone involved it can be much more difficult.
That is to say, it’s easy for us to see Wankstain as a horrid abuser, but Georgina may truly have not known.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Patriarchy rests on the inability to challenge powerful men: even if they are your husband. Being forced by the pressure of power imbalance into conscious OR unconscious complicity.
I just feel pissed off, sad, and rage-crazed by turn.
It’s like Jimmy Savile all over again. Everyone knew. And now we all have to deal with having known. I have no contact with this industry other than gossiping on this website when I have the time. And I knew he was the splashiest, skeeviest dicksplash going.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She may have known that he cheated on her and didn’t care, but didn’t realize it went to the level of abuse and coercion it did. He’s a sociopath and manipulated his victims to the point where they carried on friendships and work relationships with him for years, even after what he did to them. I don’t doubt that he manipulated his wife as well and she is coming to terms with some hard truths.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
she’s really pretty. i’m just putting that out there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Such a beautiful woman. Every time I see her face I go “bloody hell.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Seconded.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I notice she says “leaving” not divorcing him. I wonder if this is just a move to let the heat die down, see if he is accepted back into Hollywood, and then announce that they are reuniting the family as he has had treatment. The full “Stand by your man” routine. As long as the man has money, power and access of course.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Unless she lives under a ginormous rock, I’m sure she realizes that he’ll never be accepted in Hollywood again
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have no faith in Hollywood to do the moral, right thing. Polanski and Allen still work and are lauded. I think the only difference here is that famous women were victimized, so that may be the only thing that will keep Weinstein out of the inner circles.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They won’t reject him because he assaulted women, they’ll reject him because he got caught and dragged ALL of their names into it. You don’t recover from being the reason two dozen A-list stars had to release statements disavowing you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s doing the right and sensible thing. In terms of the business, she might have to do a serious rebranding and restart, but she could still survive with something.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It will be very interesting to see what kind of rebranding she’ll do. Who wants to be associated with the dresses that “the sexual predator forced women to wear”? IMHO, right now the brand name is toxic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I sincerely doubt she knew. They both worked, had young kids, and he’s great at manipulation.
Also- you dont see what seems preposterous. Someone accuses him? Spite. Tells her to leave the marriage? Jealousy. And its not necessarily what she automatically believes but also what he tells her.
And she could be like a lot of the victims: she didnt know how bad it was. She might have thought that him flirting was just part of the gig, and she could put with a few indiscretions – and that any rumors were just blown out of proportion.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree with kaiser, while sex addiction is a serious issues I hope it’s not going to be used as an excuse for his other addiction – total power over other people. Throw in narcissistic sociopath and we have no idea how he treated her. Given the way he treated so many women it wouldn’t be beyond the bounds of possibility he emotionally manipulated/ abused her as well. And on another point, is there any chance we could have these posts without pictures of him, I can’t bear to look at that slug in trousers, he makes me physically retch.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is gorgeous. Her with an ugly pig like him is nauseating. If he was funny or even super smart like Bill Gates id get it. But Harvey? There are rich old men a plenty who would want a wife like her yet she picks him? My guess is that he treated her like a queen. Adores his daughter. Worships his mother. These guys can compartmentalize like nobodies business.
What she knew is another matter …
Report this comment as spam or abuse
” There are rich old men a plenty who would want a wife like her yet she picks him?”
That can only be because of his power and his connections. She was wealthy before and is attractive she could have found a different guy if she wanted to. But 99,9% of the men dont have access, as disgusting as that word is in this context, its still fitting, to famous actresses.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
yeah, i thought the same thing. he must have charmed her socks off. and your point about compartmentalizing is so true.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sex addict? Oh f**k off. Sexual assault and rape are about a power trip, not sex. If a man like him just wanted sex he had more than enough money to pay for the services of professionals. He got off on victimizing. No rehab will ever fix that.
Good that she’s getting out but business-wise I still don’t think that saves the brand. Too tainted. This madness will be the first thing people think of when they hear “Marchesa”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sex addiction is real, no matter if you’re rich or poor, powerful or unpowerful. If he’s a sex addict, it’s awful he didn’t get help long ago, so all these innocent women didn’t have to go through this nightmare. Maybe they’ll have sex addiction rehab in the prison he belongs in for the rest of his life
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The only residential treatment facility Harvey belongs in is prison.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Georgina is Harvey’s second wife. It would be interesting to hear his first wife’s opinion on Harvey’s fall from power.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Maybe he is a sex addict. But that’s separate from him being a decades-long abuser of women, a serial sexual harasser, a rapist and a sexual assailant.”
This!!
Usually sex abusers enter some sort of rehab in addition to an appriopriate period (years!) in jail.
He can’t just walk away with some weeks spent in a luxury facility.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You know that when you said that it really shook me as I am thinking this about my work situation but I cannot afford to take the money and go…nothing like the Weinstein company situations ..just worried and wondered if I should have taken the severance offer….still I am hoping that I can continue for a couple more years without them firing me !…but those words really did resonate for me and also I saw that from my past I had not taken that step in relationships when there was obvious warning signs…
Fear? fear of the unknown..or self confidence that you will be OK..
It must be the same for many others..it takes bravery to leave any situation and when you are in it despite being bright/ clever in other ways you can cling on to hope that you are wrong or it will change or things can get better…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
B itch please.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sexual addiction is a myth – this guy is a predator.
https://www.huffingtonpost.com/2012/03/09/sex-addiction-myth-david-ley_n_1335132.html
I doubt she knew the extent and it bothers me that people assume she knew and was complicit. The mind finds ways to rationalize things it doesn’t want to believe. He manipulated scores of women – why wouldn’t he have manipulated her too?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I doubt she knew. This was all happening in hotel rooms, not her home. I imagine when this first broke he explained it as making passes at women. When the truth about how bad it was came out, she may well have been genuinely horrified.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s leaving him. Good. Let’s make him the story. Do we have to look forward to a future in which every time a man commits a heinous crime, the wife is dragged in right behind him for equal blame and censure? Remember who’s the criminal. Was this done to Sandusky’s wife? I don’t know. Madoff’s wife? Keep the focus on the perpetrator.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He is an intensely ugly man that got his rocks of forcing young beautiful women to silently tolerate an astounding array a sexual misconduct, from harrassment to assault. If it was about sex, there would be hookers, porn, mistesses and ultimately…consent.
This wasn’t about sex, it was about power. He’s a rapist and a serial abuser who needs to be locked up, not coddled. There isn’t any fixing that kind of cruelty.
As for Georgina, we can go round and round about what she knew or didn’t know. Ultimately we’ll just end up where we started. I find it difficult to believe his deep seated hatred of women ended when he opened his front door at night. For now, I hope she can protect the children from all of the sh*t coming down the pipe. This isn’t going to end well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse