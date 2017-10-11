Ronan Farrow: ‘I was threatened with a lawsuit personally by Mr. Weinstein’

You know how I can barely watch cable news in the evening anymore? I go through phases where – in Trump’s America – I just can’t watch the daily/nightly onslaught of Trump bulls–t anymore. But after all of the increasingly vile revelations about Harvey Weinstein yesterday, I actually tuned in to All In with Chris Hayes and The Rachel Maddow Show on MSNBC. I was hoping to sort of disconnect from my work-life. I was surprised to find that both Hayes and Maddow devoted large chunks of their shows to Weinstein. The story is a confluence of politics, power, Hollywood, media, women’s issues and more. So, basically, it was not the escape I was hoping for.

Maddow had an exclusive interview with Ronan Farrow on her show. Ronan spent the better part of a year working on the article which would eventually be published by the New Yorker yesterday. I finally finished reading the New Yorker piece (a few hours after I wrote about it) and it is clear that Ronan took the time to build relationships (journalist-to-subject) with the women who agreed to go on the record about the abuses and assaults. Farrow also spoke to more than a dozen current and former employees of The Weinstein Company, many of whom knew or suspected that Weinstein was abusing young women. Since Farrow was working on this piece for nearly a year, that gave a lot of people a lot of time, in both good and bad ways. Harvey knew that Ronan Farrow was digging around and interviewing people. And Harvey tried to shut it down, predictably.

Ronan Farrow told Rachel Maddow on Tuesday that he was threatened personally with a lawsuit by Harvey Weinstein while reporting on what turned out to be a New Yorker feature.

“In the course of this reporting, I was threatened with a lawsuit personally by Mr. Weinstein,” Farrow said on MSNBC. In anticipation of the story, Weinstein had enlisted a crisis management team and several attorneys, including lawyer Lisa Bloom, who resigned from the film mogul’s team on Saturday. When Maddow asked why Farrow’s feature ended up at The New Yorker rather than at NBC, where he is employed as a correspondent, he replied, “You would have to ask NBC and NBC executives about the details. I’m not going to comment on any news organization’s story that they did or did not run.”

He added: “I will say that over many years, many news organizations have circled this story and faced a great deal of pressure in doing so.”

Farrow had said that he worked for 10 months to investigate claims of harassment and assault against Weinstein. His report, published Tuesday in The New Yorker, included on-the-record recollections by actress Asia Argento and model Ambra Battilana Gutierrez. It included audio of Weinstein admitting to groping Gutierrez.

“I walked into the door at The New Yorker with an explosively reportable piece that should have been public earlier, and immediately, obviously, The New Yorker recognized that, and it is not accurate to say that it was not reportable. In fact, there were multiple determinations that it was reportable at NBC,” Farrow recalled.

I’m not as interested in the insider-y media aspect to this story, because I think it’s pretty clear that many, many media outlets had bits and pieces of the larger Weinstein narrative over the years and none of them did much about it. The New York Times, the New Yorker, NBC, CBS, ABC, Fox, the LA Times, the Wall Street Journal, and all of the trade papers likely killed critical Weinstein stories at various points in the past 25 years, at least that’s what I believe. The media side to this is only interesting to me because it’s a reflection of what NY Mag’s Rebecca Traister said from the beginning: that this story could only come out now because Harvey Weinstein’s power has been diminished. Even huge media outlets were scared of running critical stories of Weinstein in the ‘90s and throughout the 00s because of his power, because of the fear of lawsuits, because of his octopus-like reach, and because he would pull his advertising money.

90 Responses to “Ronan Farrow: ‘I was threatened with a lawsuit personally by Mr. Weinstein’”

  1. Mia4s says:
    October 11, 2017 at 8:45 am

    I think I need to subscribe to the NewYorker and the NY Times now. Hopefully this is just the start.

    Reply
  2. EOA says:
    October 11, 2017 at 8:47 am

    IMO, this is a case where Ronan Farrow could not be intimidated because of who he is and his family’s history. He must have been thinking, “oh, sure, Harvey, I am so afraid of you, when my ‘father’ has spent years gaslighting my sister about her abuse.” He really was the perfect person to pursue this story and good on him for his persistence.

    Reply
    • Birdix says:
      October 11, 2017 at 8:54 am

      So after 10 months, how’d he get scooped by the NYT by a week?

      Reply
    • Mia4s says:
      October 11, 2017 at 8:59 am

      He actually could have been the worst person to pursue this but he handled it perfectly, with no mentions whatsoever of his family conflict and history. One mention and it’s potentially twisted as “part of his personal vendetta against a man who was thoroughly investigated during a very bitter relationship split and never charged with any wrongdoing”….which is all true. You can see it right? His family history had to be treated as entirely irrelevant or it could have been used to distract. But he didn’t give them the opening. Fantastic journalism.

      Reply
      • Snazzy says:
        October 11, 2017 at 9:02 am

        I read your comment after I posted me. Agree with you as well. He handled this wonderfully.

      • EOA says:
        October 11, 2017 at 9:05 am

        Oh sure. I think he was right not to mention his own history. I just think that because of his family, he was unlikely to wilt in the face of threatened law suits.

      • bros says:
        October 11, 2017 at 9:43 am

        I heard an interview with him on NPR yesterday and the interviewer asked the question about this story only being possible now because of HW’s waning influence and Ronan totally agreed that was the case.

        What about HW’s power was waning? I wish someone would give the whole story structurally about how his influence was drying up, like what forces were at work etc., companies being bought out etc. I want the structure/backstory.

      • KB says:
        October 11, 2017 at 10:18 am

        @bros His company has been in financial trouble for a while now. And they just don’t win awards like they used to. Last year they could only put money into the campaign for Lion, it won nothing. The year before it was Carol which didn’t get a best picture nom and won nothing. The year before that it was The Imitation Game which won adapted screenplay. The year before that it was Philomena which won nothing. This year they had Wind River which wasn’t going to win anything even before this story broke.

      • annaloo. says:
        October 11, 2017 at 10:39 am

        (On that note, while people are moved to subscribe to the NYT and the New Yorker, be sure to support your member NPR stations too for their journalism as well!)

      • Borgqueen says:
        October 11, 2017 at 11:50 am

        In respect to Woody Allen, when people say he was never charged with wrondoing, actually, I read the decision of the judge when Farrow sued Allen for custody of the kids. There were many instances of impropriate behavior by Woody with ths kids. Lest us not forget that Mia found nude pics of her 18 yr Soon Yee at Woody’s apt. DO you REALLY think Woody waited till she was 18 to start having a sexual relationship. You abuse one kid, you probably abused others.

      • holly hobby says:
        October 11, 2017 at 1:40 pm

        The downfall of power is because he has not had an “acclaimed” hit movie in awhile as someone here pointed out. It is also that Harvey was a jerk to a lot of people in the past. We’re talking about temper tantrums and verbal abuse (not the sexual harassment scandal). I’m sure he made a lot of enemies who were biding their time before he is vulnerable. Then they went in on him.

    • Snazzy says:
      October 11, 2017 at 9:00 am

      Yes! I feel like he really is the right person for this.

      Reply
    • Nicole says:
      October 11, 2017 at 9:30 am

      Agreed. I think because he’s seen how Hollywood treated the op ed his sister wrote he was the perfect guy for this.
      I knew he would be the perfect guy to handle this with care. Not just the story but the victims.
      And NYT didn’t really scoop him. His story was way more in depth and detailed

      Reply
    • courtney says:
      October 11, 2017 at 9:43 am

      amazing

      Reply
  3. Who ARE these people? says:
    October 11, 2017 at 8:49 am

    So women were sacrificed on the altar of money, the way Clinton’s candidacy was last year. MSM hope you are proud of your choices.

    Reply
  4. Annabelle Bronstein says:
    October 11, 2017 at 8:52 am

    People are so critical of these media outlets for killing the story but the real problem is that no one wanted to be on the record against Harvey Weinstein. Without reportable sources (they need at least two reliable on the record sources) they could NOT print it. I’m glad we have journalistic integrity in this country.

    Reply
  5. Margo S. says:
    October 11, 2017 at 8:54 am

    I’ve always been a fan of Ronan. What a handsome fella to boot.

    I bet the head of nbc is bff’s with Weinstein or some sh!t and that’s why they didn’t want the story.

    Reply
  6. happyoften says:
    October 11, 2017 at 8:55 am

    I bet he did. Bet he was surprised when it didn’t work.

    Reply
    • K says:
      October 11, 2017 at 10:21 am

      His statement in the wake of the NYT seemed genuinely indignant that it didn’t work. After years of everyone kowtowing when you tell them to, finally being told no seemed to him like this massive injustice. He seemed to think he’d get public sympathy because he wasn’t allowed to dictate the terms of the story – that people would think that terribly unfair on the poor sexual predator.

      Reply
  7. MousyB says:
    October 11, 2017 at 9:05 am

    Alex Gibney gave an amazing interview about Harvey (he’s currently working on a Roger Alies doc). Men like Harvey in power are not the exception – they are the norm. And they protect each other at all costs. Also, I highly doubt Ronan didnt have enough evidence in the version of the article he showed to NBC. And the fact that this story couldnt come out until Harvey was not at peak power/on the decline speaks volumes.

    In Gibney’s interview, he basically said thats pretty much the only way these people go down. On the decline juuust enough for people to dare to speak out, then its like a domino effect and you have enough hard evidence. Everyone benefited from Harvey being in power, once he wasnt, people started talking.

    Reply
  8. Alix says:
    October 11, 2017 at 9:11 am

    So basically, people and/or media outlets have wanted to do the right thing for years, but it might have cost them too much money/business? Well, hell, what’s a few more attempted rapes, then… gross.

    Reply
  9. Neelyo says:
    October 11, 2017 at 9:14 am

    I’m glad the story came out, but I didn’t think it was a well written piece. All of the facts were laid out well but it read like a high school paper.

    Reply
    • Christin says:
      October 11, 2017 at 10:17 am

      My take on it was that he was careful to let it be the individual accounts.

      Going back to my journalism studies, I think he was minimizing the legal risk by simply capturing the allegations / stories from the alleged victims’ perspective. No editorializing or fluffing those accounts, which spoke volumes “as is”.

      Reply
  10. DiligentDiva says:
    October 11, 2017 at 9:15 am

    I feel like this was just a start for Ronan. Who wants to bet he goes after that nasty father/brother in law of his next? I heard rumors the reason he was so aggressive against Weinstein was because of his involvement in Woody Allen movies. I wouldn’t be shocked if Ronan’s attempting to stop his father from working somehow. Keep it up Ronan we, the sane part of humanity, are behind you.

    Reply
    • Mia4s says:
      October 11, 2017 at 9:53 am

      That’s very doubtful. Unless there was another accusation, the Allen story has run its course. He had one accusation, it was investigated, no charges, that’s it. Statute of limitations ran out (not to mention speaking as a lawyer, the press conference where the DA pulled the “yeah I could have charged him but I’m not going to” was grossly prejudicial and boarderline insane). The story has been around for over two decades and reconsidered a dozen times without a single other accusation? There’s nowhere to go.

      I think because of that he may be looking to work to bring to light what he can, not obsess on what he can’t. That’s admirable.

      Reply
  11. Iknowwhatboyslike says:
    October 11, 2017 at 9:15 am

    Honest question for clarification:

    Can someone please explain to me how has Harvey’s power waned to the point where stories that could have been reported long ago is now being reported? What happened? I hear rumblings that his brother is the one who dropped the dime on him. Then there was the horrible essay about Tulip Fever? What changed so suddenly? His girl Alicia won an Oscar just last year.

    Reply
    • cr says:
      October 11, 2017 at 9:37 am

      Alicia’s not ‘his girl’, the Danish Girl wasn’t a Weinstein production.
      And TWC hasn’t been that successful for awhile, so his power has been waning for some time.

      Reply
    • Mia4s says:
      October 11, 2017 at 9:38 am

      He wasn’t involved in the Danish Girl. At all. Not as a producer or anything else. Whatever you may think of that Oscar win (I’m not a fan and it was category fraud) it had nothing to do with him. It’s quite gross of you to say that.

      And as for the rest of it. The independent films that were his bread and butter are now dominated by other companies. Oldest story in the book, he’s losing money.

      Reply
      • Iknowwhatboyslike says:
        October 11, 2017 at 10:01 am

        Thank you for the clarification. My fault. I remembered the talk about the category and could have sworn his name was involved. I didn’t intend to be “gross.” I was really curious about how you can go from being who he was and now. It was a sincere question.

      • Mia4s says:
        October 11, 2017 at 10:19 am

        No problem. It’s just a bit of a sensitive topic as the past few days have been a lot of “well we know how she got her Oscar. *wink* *wink*”.

        To expand a bit it really is a case of him losing a lot of financial influence. Companies like Annapurna, A24, and even Netflix have provided unprecedented competition. A lot of independents go to Amazon or Netflix. Cash flow trouble too. The company keeps picking one project to push for Oscars and kind of dumps the rest. They can’t afford to support multiple projects, which means even more pissed off actors and producers. They’ve let staff go. They’re just not a good bet anymore. So the stage was primed for a take down.

      • cr says:
        October 11, 2017 at 10:19 am

        @Iknowwhatboyslike: using the phrase ‘his girl’ is similar in tone/phrasing to other posters who’ve said over the years that Alicia slept her way to the top. Hence the ‘gross’ comment, I’m presuming.

      • Iknowwhatboyslike says:
        October 11, 2017 at 10:46 am

        cr & Mia4s: You’re right, I shouldn’t have said “his girl”, I’m not here for that nonsense and I see how those words could have been interpreted as being derogatory. from your explanation, I guess it makes sense why he was so desperate for Tulip Fever to make it. I read his essay in Deadline and was floored by the desperation in it.

    • jetlagged says:
      October 11, 2017 at 11:32 am

      His power has been waning for a while. As others have stated, for a long while the Weinsteins were the only power players in the indie drama niche. Now there is a lot of competition in that area. Once upon a time, their company Miramax also scored a lot of Oscar wins against larger, more studio-driven films, but after Weinstein left Miramax and founded The Weinstein Company, his track record hasn’t been so great. I think he has been trading on his reputation and past success for the better part of a decade, and people finally noticed he wasn’t as all-powerful as he used to be.

      Reply
    • Ellen pt says:
      October 11, 2017 at 1:38 pm

      Basically, the movie industry changed so much that mid-budget films were getting squeezed out by blockbusters like those produced by big studios. It didn’t help that he was dropped by Disney after that Miramax fiasco. The Weinstein Co was never as powerful as Miramax was.

      Essentially, Iron man rose and the power of Harvey Weinstein declined.

      Reply
  12. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    October 11, 2017 at 9:16 am

    This is definitely historic, and I am so so thankful. As a woman, I have too many stories of men in the workplace affecting me and women I’ve worked with. I’ve always been an annoying loud voice protecting me and my work mates because not every woman felt they could or were scared or for whatever reason they simply ‘couldn’t.’ The culture has always been around, and I’ve been almost giddy these past few years with Cosby, Ailes, etc. I actually took the time to discuss these latest news cycles with my son driving him to school this morning lol. But not the same old, “No means no” conversations we’ve had before. But, “If you ever, EVER, see something or know something that is happening in your orbit, you MUST make it right. Whatever it takes, we have to protect those we can protect and never be afraid to be the one who stands alone.

    Reply
  13. L84Tea says:
    October 11, 2017 at 9:21 am

    I’m seriously loving Ronan Farrow and how he keeps sticking up for women. He just seems like such a solid, good person.

    Reply
  14. Boston Green Eyes says:
    October 11, 2017 at 9:31 am

    I think that Ronan was very brave going with this story – sort of a David and Goliath situation. I realize that he *is* Hollywood royalty what with his mother being Mia Farrow and his grandmother being Maureen O’Sullivan – never mind the Woody Allen/Frank Sinatra connection so I thought that maybe that brought a sense of fearlessness. But then Gwyneth is also “Hollywood royalty” and she never came out about it – even when her godfather is Steven Spielberg.

    And what a handsome man! I googled him because I knew that Mia and Woody’s bio son was named Satchel and forgot that Ronan had changed his name when all that sh–t happened with his sister. Anyway, in one picture of him I couldn’t stop being amazed at how much he looks like “Ol’ Blue Eyes” when Frank was young. Was that rumor about being Frank’s son ever disproved? I just can’t see any of Woody’s creepy squishy-ness in Ronan’s features.

    Reply
  15. Miss S says:
    October 11, 2017 at 10:09 am

    “He owns you guys, all of you,” bitches one West Coast film executive. “All media is controlled out of New York, and he is the king. He has the kind of Teflon none of us can understand.”

    from here (2001) :http://nymag.com/nymetro/news/people/features/5460/

    We shouldn’t minimize Harvey’s power and this article I’m sharing gives us a good picture of his media connections, how he “bought” journalists, how he was able to make “stuff” disappear and how visionary he was at doing business. Unless the ones going after him had the kind of proof that it’s impossible to twist he would destroy them. Hell, we have the president talking abt grabbing women’s parts and he was still elected!

    Reply
  16. cee says:
    October 11, 2017 at 11:22 am

    Mia Farrow must be the proudest mother in the USA right now.
    Good on Ronan for standing his ground. Even though he has name recognition and is already a journalist and former WH-employee, he could have lost under Weinstein’s legal machine. He still chose to go forward.

    Now, I hope one day he takes down Polanski and his own father.

    Reply
  17. babykitten says:
    October 11, 2017 at 1:24 pm

    I really like Ronan. I’m glad he’s stopped wearing the baby blue contacts to bait the Frank Sinatra question; It gives him more credibility. Hopefully he’s moved on. Unless he’s willing to demand a DNA test with Sinatra’s children, it’s a non-topic. None of us would want Woody Allen as a father, but Mia Farrow made the decision to have a child with him. Simply disavow Woody – which he has – and get on with it (which he has).

    Reply
  18. xena says:
    October 11, 2017 at 1:33 pm

    Just wanted to give a thumbs up for Ronan Farrow and his careful and persistent work.
    And I have to say, he is one of the first who made me realise with his public support of his sister, that one does not have to silently grip one’s teeth about other people enabling an abuser. When I read about it I realised how much I miss this sort of support form my father and brother. As well as the articles and comments on this site. It is not easy to create supportive environments for victims of abuse that make me feel safe and this place here has become one of them for me.

    Reply
  19. holly hobby says:
    October 11, 2017 at 1:54 pm

    I did read Ronan’s article and it was insightful and well written. I saw parts of the Maddow interview as well. He comes across well. I’m glad he did this story and it brought HW down.

    Reply

