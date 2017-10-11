Colin Firth, Leo DiCaprio & more H’wood dudes speak out on Harvey Weinstein

Men are finally speaking about Harvey Weinstein. I tend to feel the same way about “the men” as I do about the women – no one is required to speak out about Harvey Weinstein, but I understand why someone who has had professional dealings with him would want to go on the record, especially if they’re going to condemn his actions. The problem was that there was too much conversation about how Harvey’s so-called “girls” needed to speak, and too little conversation about how Harvey’s so-called “boys” needed to speak. Women are not responsible for Harvey Weinstein and when women speak, they are speaking from outside the patriarchal systems that run Hollywood and the world, which is the same system that allowed Weinstein to hunt for victims. When men speak, they are speaking from within the patriarchal system that protects and nurtures them. So what are the men saying? Mostly boilerplate.
Leo DiCaprio: “There is no excuse for sexual harassment or sexual assault — no matter who you are and no matter what profession. I applaud the strength and courage of the women who came forward and made their voices heard.”
Colin Firth: “It’s with a feeling of nausea that I read what was going on while I was benefiting from Harvey Weinstein’s support. He was a powerful and frightening man to stand up to. It must have been terrifying for these women to step up and call him out. And horrifying to be subjected to that kind of harassment. I applaud their courage. By coming forward they’ve provided a jolting wake up throughout our industry. I hope it’s going to be a help to others, both in our own industry and elsewhere.”
Disney CEO Bob Iger: “Harvey Weinstein’s reported behavior is abhorrent and unacceptable, and it has no place in our society.”
Michael Eisner: “Fired Weinsteins because they were irresponsible, and Harvey was an incorrigible bully. Had no idea he was capable of these horrible actions.”
Jeffrey Katzenberg. Katzenberg was one of the power brokers who got an email from Harvey Weinstein last week, as the stories began to break. JK tells THR that he was floored by Harvey’s request that powerful men come to his side and back him up. JK sent him an email back, and Katzenberg gave the email to THR to publish in full – go here to read.
Director Ryan Coogler: You can read his full statement here. He says, in part: “I am disturbed and saddened at the news that several women have been victimized by a person I had come to know through the purchase of my first feature film. While I had no further business dealings with Harvey Weinstein, and no knowledge of this predatory behavior, my career did benefit from this brief involvement….I work in an industry that too many times has proven to not be a safe space for women. I make it a priority to ensure that there is gender equity and an inclusive work environment on every project I am involved with. However, just minding our business sometimes isn’t enough. It goes without saying, but I will state it now: Sexual harassment is a human rights violation, sexual assault is a human rights violation, rape is a human rights violation….As men we sit in positions of privilege. It is our responsibility to leverage our position, and be allies to the women in our industry. We need to do everything we can to make sure violations like these don’t continue to happen. The first step is to listen. Salute to the brave women who came forward. I could never imagine how difficult that must be.”
The only one that really seems authentic to me is Ryan Coogler, honestly. Coogler isn’t one of the most powerful writer-directors in Hollywood, and his professional experience with Weinstein was probably quite limited. I guess I believe Colin Firth, in that I believe he’s genuinely horrified that this man who nurtured his career for years was also abusing women during those same years. I want to believe Firth had no idea, but we’ll see. As for the others…it’s a bit rich to see Iger and Eisner sharpening their knives, just as it’s sort of odd to see Leonardo DiCaprio try to feign some sense of feminist outrage. Oh well. They tried.
Still no statements from Quentin Tarantino, David O Russell (LOL), Michael Moore, Ewan McGregor and a lot more.
They knew they knew they knew they knew
How on EARTH are we expected to believe they didn’t know when you have Angelia Jolie warning people and Gwenyth Paltrow telling her boyfriend and friends.
COME ON. They all knew. The men, the women. They just chose to look the other way as he helped them build their own careers.
I’m waiting for someone to be honest and come out and say, ‘I knew, I didn’t take it seriously, I fucked up’.
Wrap it up with this ‘ooooh I heard whispers but I didn’t really know – these were not whispers!
This is not new shocking news.
Quit it with the ‘women shouldn’t be treated this way’ chorus. OF COURSE they shouldn’t. But All of you looked the other way! Acknowledge and fix it!
I agree, they all knew and they’re just claiming that they didn’t for self preservation.
I totally believe that they knew, just like all the women knew. I also totally believe that their careers, just as much as the women’s (save the slut-shaming after-effect), would have been absolutely railroaded by this man.
They were icked out and afraid for their careers. I would also believe that while they knew, it’s a possibility that people didn’t know the extent of it. Still, Complicity is not a simple thing
I think we need to embrace our allies, as late as it may be. Maybe this will encourage them to speak up earlier in the future, rather than feign ignorance.
amen. total bullshit here. they are jumping on the “Rage train” for PR purposes and self preservation. fuck them all. especially matt damon ben affleck AND MOST OF ALL, the many who also work with woody allen and roman polanski. they are full of it. no moral compass they care only of their image and career, nothing for the victims. they are actively part of the problem. oh and kate winslet is garbage too.
preach!
I agree with you 100 percent! They are all speaking now because the cat is out of the hat. They all knew and didn’t care, as long as they are famous and have tons of money they don’t really care about other people, I think most of the charity work most of these celebrities do is just for PR purposes.
They probably knew because of rumours. I swear there are tons of men in the world like harvey. There are also men in the world who would never ever even think about sexually assaulting a woman. I’m happy that these men are speaking out. We need both woman and men to talk about it. Keep in mind, most of the people with first hand knowledge of these assaults we’re beneath Harvey. We can’t get mad at them for not being brave enough to say something you know?
I include men and women both. Everyone who has said ‘I did’t know’, instead of ‘I knew but I didn’t do anything about it because I was scared/didn’t care/couldnt be bothered/whatever’.
Given the stories that have come out, I really believe anything who claims they didn’t know, is lying. I mean, really?
They knew and still worked with him. Brad Pitt who seems to be getting a pass knew two first hand accounts and was so desperate for Hollywood gold he worked with him. A real shame.
Btw, where is his statement ? Using people magazine for cheesy puff piece doesn’t count.
Stop being fake and apologize to the mother of his children and his children for working with her abuser.
these guys aren’t that good of actors. they knew, they just didn’t want to rock the boat. zero integrity a total cowards.
I’m getting a bit uncomfortable with the EVERYONE KNEW yelling. Some of them knew yes. Some of them knew some things. Some of them knew stories. Some knew he was a bully. Some knew he propositioned women. Some knew him as a champion of independent film. But you seriously believe they all knew he was a rapist? Oh but we knew? No, we believed rumours that turned out to be true. Those of you saying you knew, did you call the police to report your suspicions? Why not? You knew.
I know you think you’d know. I know you think they should have known. Sorry, not that simple:
A former workplace I interacted with two superiors, one a complete bully and blowhard. Awful. I would have loved to see him shown the door. The other was lovely to me. Totally professional, credited me for my work, gave helpful advice, never even a questionable comment to me. But I had heard whispers about him, stories, he was apparently under restrictions from HR. And then….he continued to be lovely to me until I left that work place and to this day. But some women still have stories about him. There are accusations. What do I do with that? So sometimes a bully is just a bully, a jerk but not a harasser. And sometimes…well…to this day if someone came to me and asked me to back them up on the other guy’s bad behaviour I couldn’t do it. Not saying I don’t believe them, but my experience is nothing like theirs. So what do I know? What do I really know? What do I do?
Mia4s Some great points. I also think gossip sites that make stories up or blow them out of proportion deserve some of the blame too. Why would celebs who read or hear lies about themselves believe the stories about others? In their position I know that I wouldn’t take any notice unless someone I really trusted confided in me.
@Mia4s there is a comic my friend showed me of two eagles having coffee, saying “has the hawk bothered you? Hawks never bother me.” And the other one saying, “yeah, I don’t know what those other birds are talking about.”
I mean, isn’t that kind of what we do as people – they have never been awful to me, so until I have seen that, I am not going to believe this? Yet, if there is a pattern, I tend to think we should believe that. And as we say here, believe women.
It sucks that the person being awful to one is not enough, but at a certain point, you have to trust these (mostly) women have nothing to gain from stepping up and telling their story.
In the same vein – journalists know who they never interview alone, my female friends at the biggest company in the world tell all new female hires to never take meetings alone with soandso, and that they will always join in so people do not have to be alone.
I guess, don’t be that eagle, you know? Don’t dismiss it just because it doesn’t affect you, because the victims already disbelieve themselves a lot.
@Ladidah, I don’t disbelieve them. I don’t. But since I witnessed nothing and no one confided in me about their direct experience, saying “I know” is a problem. I don’t know. I have absolutely no information that I could offer to an investigation, nothing that could even get him called into HR. I heard things. Yes if I had heard things and women hadn’t already come forward I would have tried to speak with other women. But I know of at least two who are in my shoes. No issue, no problem. So what if I had talked to them first? No apparent problem. That’s what I feel we are missing in this EVERYONE KNEW rush. It’s rarely all or nothing. Sometimes…but rarely.
@Ladidah -thanks for sharing that. Let’s not forget that once a person is abused, it changes them sometimes in a way that almost seems to give off pheromones alerting others they can treat the person the same. I’m thinking of child abuse specifically but it happens with adults too. See Rose McGowan; my heart is with her so much it nearly breaks. Also speaking from lifetime of experience here. Been many years working on myself to try to heal. Anyway, your comment is true and I’m grateful to see it in response to Mia4s.
I do believe there is a difference between “knowing” and knowing. Someone put it quite well yesterday but I can’t find that comment now.
@Mia4s I agree with you.
What irritates me about this is… I think people are forgetting that spreading rumors like this, could get your ass sued till you have nothing, it’s not just something that is potentially career ending. It’s not all about knowing. It’s about having proof. You need to back it up. So the best thing women could do (if they were not comfortable, with going public, what is there right and is as well understandable considering the scrutiny the victims are always put through) is spread the word to warn other women, and it looks like they did this. You can have freedom of speech all you want, but if you are throwing serious allegations around you need proof to be safe.
Now, I do think that there are people that seem to be getting a pass tho. There were people that knew and could prove it.What about those who worked close with him? What about those who ordered all his victims to his hotel rooms? What about his security? What about his board? What about his brother? What about his wife? Why aren’t people outraged about them not speaking out, and letting this go on for decades?Why aren’t people outraged for them not to stop this because they had to know. They were the ones who could stop this and they are the ones who could prevent this. They were his enablers.
@Mia4s
100%. You’re not at all saying you don’t believe them – but you are in a position SO many people are in. You only have your own experiences to go by as being something you ACTUALLY know. Your own interactions were professional and kind, and you’d be unable to offer any evidence to anything else without being present or it happening to yourself.
It’s topics like this that are difficult for people to separate emotion from viable concrete proof (understandably!). If someone had come to you and said “this just happened to me, what do I do?”, or if you witnessed something happen, it’s a lot different than hearing stories second, third or fourth hand. It’s not that it makes them unbelievable, it just leaves you in a position where you can’t do a whole lot with it. You can keep a closer eye on interactions, be there for people who need help – but until you’ve ACTUALLY witnessed the behavior all you can do is believe people – you can’t go to HR or report someone to the police because “Donna told Amy what had happened, and Amy told Dan, and Dan told me”. You need something more solid to actually make a difference – and acting on something without solid evidence to supply someone who is able to make a case could easily make the whole thing worse.
I work in a satellite office of a large company. There are people in this office who I consider to be crappy people. This is based on making stupid remarks, having a poor attitude, and being disruptive. I can 100% say that I don’t think they are good people. I think they’re jerks, honestly. But even just in my department – I have heard vague comments of “from what I’ve heard, I wouldn’t trust them”. I’ve been working here for over 5 years. One person in particular that I can’t stand who has made some sexist comments over the years – always here and there, and always very carefully worded – I just found out that he was harassing one of the women I work with years ago. I 100% believe her, of course. But despite knowing he was a jerk, I didn’t know he actually had harassed someone. I didn’t know that until SHE told me. Just because everyone regards him as an idiot, a jerk, sexist, a whatever – it doesn’t mean I KNEW he had actually harassed someone. I KNEW he was a poor excuse for a person but I didn’t know the depths that it had gone. Another person who I have heard make some disgusting comments got a promotion and now from the satellite office is actually managing some of the staff in the main office. They think he’s a great guy, a hard worker. They don’t see the same person that the people on his team see, or the people who have to work near him. I know he’s been hauled into HR multiple times. Since they only interact with him occasionally over the phone, and he is a butt-kisser in their brief interactions they think they KNOW what he’s like. But they don’t.
So I completely understand where you’re coming from. There’s a difference between suspecting, believing, and disliking someone and actually being in a position with evidence to prove it.
YES! All day YES!
I actually posted about them all knowing as my Facebook status yesterday because I got sick and effing tired about all of these celebs (men and women) coming out and saying ‘we are so disturbed, disgusted, appalled’ etc when it has been rumoured and quietly talked about for years. Hell us here have been talking about him being a POS for years and most of us (if not almost all) are not in anyway related to the Hollywood scene except for reading and commenting on our favourite sites. We knew he was a piece of crap and I have no doubt that most of these people knew as well and turned a blind eye because of who he was.
GAH!
Sorry, rant over.
Ewan has issued a statement this morning via Twitter, if I’m not mistaken.
He confirmed everyone knew. And he doesn’t even live in the US.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought Jeffrey Katzenberg’s response was eloquent. It seemed sincere to me.
That he wants it published seems icky to me. He could have made a statement but his whole email is “Horrible Harvey, I knew nothing”. Harvey would know he didnt know.
Katzenberg is awful imo. He said, twice, he remains available. That right there is the abuse network operation. Women are ostracized and silenced, but friends of abusers remain by their side.
Also publishing this and the way he did tHis is manipulation and the same tactics Weinstein used for years. He had to talk with people to see what they said….Then he put it in writing and ran it by all those people. If this man can’t make a decision on this BY HIMSELF that’s because he knows he needs the abusers support network.
This is how they silenced abused women, exactly this way -set it up, put it in writing, and spread it far and wide. This guy is a phoney manipulator, same as HW.
I agree.
I thought Katzenberg’s was great. And I think it rings truer for me that he emailed this directly to Harvey before any of this actually took place.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, statements would’ve been even better years ago, guys. Cat’s out of the bag now; I’m not sure anyone needs you to jump on the “those brave women!” bandwagon… they’re doing it without your past/present help.
Please please please tell me Colin Firth truly knew nothing…
I don’t believe most of the actors and actresses who have said they did not know, but I mentioned in another post that if anyone, I’ll give more leeway to foreign actors who spend most of their time outside of LA, like Colin Firth and Judi Dench. They probably aren’t as entrenched in the day to day operations of what happens in that industry. Those who live in LA I am more inclined to believe are more in the know and hear more gossip through daily discussion with their personal friends or work associates. I will believe Colin Firth any day over Damon, Affleck, and DiCaprio. That being said, Firth has also worked with Woody Allen, so to me that means he probably hears what he wants to hear about his work associates. It’s sad because I want to like Firth as a person, but there are so many like him who seem decent, but at the end of the day, they will pick what is best for their career over doing what is morally right.
I quite liked Firth’s response as he does at least refer to the fact that he benefited while others suffered. I mean he was still blind, willfully or not, but this is something. Coogler’s response seemed very sincere.
The Weinsteins financially shafted Disney during their time running Miramax/ dimension films under it’s banner so it’s unsurprising to read Eisner’s salty response to Harvey’s troubles, and if you notice he says “THEY were irresponsible” not just Harvey, and reminds everyone that they were fired.
Iger as the next chief at Disney after Eisner inherited the shell of what the brothers left behind.
Colin and all of them knew. Like they know about all the rest of the Hollywood predators who are still protected by their silence because we all know Harvey is not the only one.
Eh. I gave up on Firth and McGregor years ago.
Colin worked with Woody Allen and Ewan with Roman Polanski. Their crimes were public record and it didn’t stop them from signing on to their projects.
Rumors that most non-industry people are unaware of clearly wouldn’t – didn’t – stop them.
Then Mr. Darcy must be forever dead to me.
I think I’ll just work on the assumption now that every man in the entertainment biz, so matter how likeable/rational/feminist he may seem, is a complicit asshole until proven otherwise. Except maybe Tom Hanks. BUT ALL THE REST!
And Mark Ruffolo please….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s solid reasoning, really.
(Although, be warned, Tom Hanks’ first marriage ended under a cloud of abuse – specifically verbal abuse, and also neglect – although the abuse was never confirmed. Oh, and probable cheating on his first wife with his current.
You can find fault with nearly anyone if you take the time.)
ETA: Oh, Mark. I don’t know of anything bad about him, but now I’m afraid.
ETA, again: Just remembered that Mark was in a dust-up a while back for the casting of a cisgender man for the role of a transgender woman. I thought his response was well done, even if it was not perfect.
Okay then, we’re down to Ruffalo, with an asterisk next to his name. Anyone else we can salvage? I won’t hold my breath…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We’ve always got Lin-Manuel Miranda.
TWC bought the movie rights to his first musical, but being as he’s a New York-based theater guy I buy that he wasn’t aware.
I’ve been wracking my brain and so far I’ve come up with two others, although I had to text my best friend for a brainstorming session:
Bryan Cranston and Neil Patrick Harris.
We need to start a list, I think. Not like it will be hard to remember, right?
THIS. their words are EMPTY PR bs. you cant work with a man who admitted to raping a 12 year old child then claim to be an ally by calling weinstein a “bully” i think the word you’re looking for is RAPIST
I agree completely. I don’t buy word coming from Firth’s mouth.
This is fucking rich coming from Dicaprio , who always has a stack of NDAs with him at all times. Give me a break. I’m sure the Pussy Posse was not so innocent… And I agree with Clare, someone needs to be honest and be like yeah we kind of knew but didnt do shit because he helped our careers. Clooney’s statement was one of the more honest ones and I’m sure he wouldve held back less if the New Yorker and second NYT articles came out BEFORE he gave his statement.
I’m waiting for stories to eventually come out about the Posse. My gut instinct says that DiCaprio is a douchebag, but all of his relationships are consensual. I am not so sure about his friends though, especially Tobey Maguire. I always got a creep vibe from him and I would not be surprised if the day comes when women come forward about being harassed or assaulted by some of the men in the Posse.
Tobey’s definitely an asshole but I don’t get the sexual predator vibe from him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@kitten is there really a predator vibe though isn’t that thinking sort of the problem? People go oh no he’s such a nice guy he could never or he’s a priest, or they didn’t seem like the type.
You never know who would or wouldn’t do this. Not saying Toby would want to make that clear as it’s it’s a huge allocation but just that the idea of there being a vibe is dangerous.
There is DEFINITELY a predator vibe, at least from my experience. I don’t think that kind of thinking is “part of the problem”, but rather symptomatic of someone’s gut instinct which for me, has been an integral aspect of keeping me safe too many times to count.
But you’re right that as celebs are strangers to us, none of us can know for sure. But it’s a gossip site where we speculate without proof, so there’s that.
Anyone else read that piece by the woman who ran the poker ring? The way Tobey treated her was disgusting, and he sounds like a horrible person. While I haven’t heard anything of him being a predator, I wouldn’t be shocked.
There’s this article written by Nancy Jo Sales from 1998 that was published in NY Magazine: http://nymag.com/nymetro/movies/features/2793/
Apparently JR Ferguson (Stan on Mad Men) was a real POS and was harassing Elizabeth Berkley so much her boyfriend got involved.
Has there ever been even a whisper about this kind of behavior from him though? We all know his dating preferences but that’s neither illegal nor painful for the women. He has a type and an age bracket. That may be distasteful to many of us and at least ONE of his posse bros seems to be a total d*ck (funnily enough the only one who played family man for years) but unless someone has said or heard anything, I’m not putting him in the same category.
I think the NDAs speak to his paranoia, not criminal behavior.
ITA I’m all in for mocking DiCaprio’s modelizing but I don’t see that behavior as indicative of serial sexual assault. I think the NDA is more about protecting DiCaprio’s privacy than covering for sex crimes.
That being said, this is Hollywood so who knows.
Well, there’s this:
“The Pussy Posse spotted Berkley in the crowd, and immediately sent L.A. publicist Karen Tenser over to scoop her up. “She said, ‘Jay Ferguson and Leo are going crazy for you, and they want you to come to Elaine’s after this.’” Berkley, who was dating actor Roger Wilson at the time, politely refused. Case closed, right? Not quite. Allegedly, Berkley was bombarded with calls from both Ferguson and Tenser, inviting her to dinner and out on the town. The harassment became so overwhelming that Wilson decided to step in: “I said, ‘Look, Jay… I know you guys are having a great time and the town is your apple—but not this part of town.’” After a pregnant pause, Ferguson responded, “Fuck you, you fuckin’ faggot motherfucker, we’ll call whoever we want and if you don’t fuckin’ like it, why don’t you come down here and tell us to our face?””
What followed was a surreal interaction at the ritzy restaurant Asia de Cuba in New York City, where The Pussy Posse was gathered at an appropriately dramatic supper. After Wilson arrived and took up Ferguson’s offer to “step outside,” DiCaprio reportedly added “let’s go kick his ass,” leading the Posse in a mass exodus. Someone punched a distracted Wilson in the Adam’s apple, damaging his larynx. Questioning the veracity of Wilson’s claims, one of Leo’s friends later insisted, “That girl would have come in a second if we’d wanted her to. Any girl would.”
https://www.thedailybeast.com/inside-leonardo-dicaprios-wolf-pack-the-pussy-posse-is-back-and-bolder-than-ever
I am now suspicious of a trail of NDAs – it just seems like they are too convenient, too reflective of power imbalance, as they were in Weinstein’s case, at covering up criminal behavior.
When I hear about (insert female celeb) having a stack of very strict NDAs maybe I will change my mind, but it would just make me think that female has some potentially abusive diva behavior tbh.
Also that dailybeast story, I mean you know none of leo’s posse would ever help a woman who cried bloody murder. I honestly feel sick at the thought of me + a bf + four guys at all times as TW (guess this site does not really do them?) an acquaintance was raped in college by her acquaintance and his four football friends.
There have been cases where NDAs have been considered void if criminal activity is happening. I know during the Jian Gomeshi shit show a lot of people were saying ‘but he says they consented to being harmed’ but when it comes down to it – you can’t consent to assault. You can sign a waiver stating to go try some crazy spicy hot wings, but you can’t sign something that states your waiter can beat punch you repeatedly. I’m not sure if there’s the same kind of thing in place in the US – but I do know there have been cases where NDAs have been void because of illegal activity. I’m not positive, but I think there have also been times where not reporting certain illegal activities have resulted in misdemeanors regardless of NDAs.
DiCaprio’s statements always sound like a robot wrote them. Zero passion or genuine emotion. Just hitting the beats. At least I fully believe Colin Firth is upset.
Very strong statement from Ryan Coogler.
Agreed and don’t you feel like it’s similar to most of the male celebrity’s statements?
They’re all so…unsatisfying.
Because you can tell none of them feel a true sense of responsibility to affect change. It’s like they’re all just getting the vapors or something.
The men’s statements are so unsatisfying because they are only issuing them out of duress. They are all gosh “I didn’t know” and “I would have stopped it” BS.
Coogler and Ruffalo seem the most genuine.
I thought Leo’s was kind of honest in the sense he didn’t claim to not know anything.
I thought Colin Firth’s was kind of fake, if he did “hear” something.
From Katzenberg’s e-mail: “There appear to be two Harvey Weinsteins…one that I have known well, appreciated and admired and another that I have not known at all.”
Interesting. Obviously this was a Jekyll and Hyde situation and i’m not going to hold every single person in Hollywood accountable because Weinstein and Weinstein alone is responsible for his actions. However, i agree that if i – 24 year old woman from Malaysia who started reading gossip forums and blogs at the age of 15 in 2008 – heard these rumours, then actual people in actual Hollywood knew about it more deeply than i ever could.
Perhaps these statements would sound more genuine if, instead of speaking of the women, these men would acknowledge their role in a patriarchal society that has enabled this abuse to go on for decades. If we want to move forward and learn from this horrendous saga, then that’s where this has to begin. Not just women being brave and speaking up about it, but men stepping up and acting as an ally rather than just talking about it.
As always, endless love to all the amazing, brave, resilient women who have spoken up about their experiences.
Read this old interview from 2001. It’s actually a profile on Harvey Weinstein and it’s clear he is loved and hated.
http://nymag.com/nymetro/news/people/features/5460/
He was very good at his job and people admired him for it, and I’m sure many heard rumors but then I ask, what kind of rumors? I think Clooney explained it well. Gossip can carry a lot of lies and knowing that a guy likes young actresses isn’t the same as saying he sexually assaults them. This isn’t a Polanski or even Woody Allen type of situation. And while I understand many are frustrated and want to point the finger at everybody, I also don’t think that’s fair.
I do agree that it’s unlikely every single person knew the full extent of his crimes and behavior. I think a lot heard whispers and rumors, but unfortunately rumors aren’t that actionable – other than keeping your distance and warning others, as Jessica Chastain and Angelina Jolie did. And I think a lot of men brushed it off like Clooney said he did, thinking it wasn’t as bad as it really was.
This is a deeply rooted culture that needs to change, and as horrible as all this is, I hope it’s a start.
The issue with gossip blogs though is that you can’t really vet what’s true, and what’s a rumor that has gotten out of hand. How many ‘blind’ gossip sites have looked at Selena Gomez who had to cancel concerts, who didn’t look especially healthy, and who was clearly going through some sort of issues and then wrote ‘blind items’ about how she’s hooked on cocaine and is in rehab. This was a HUGE ‘known’ thing that a lot of people shared and were so dead set on. Then you hear reports about her having an autoimmune disease, and more and more information came out about her struggle with Lupus.
Even during the early reporting of her having a legitimate health crisis people were clinging onto the cocaine addiction/rehab/pregnancy type stories? I know there was a decent chunk of comments on this site where people were pretty sure that she was just an addict. I’m not saying she’s NEVER dabbled in drugs or anything – but Lupus is such a terrible, life altering disease – and she was sick enough that she’s already needed a kidney transplant. And she didn’t owe it to anyone to immediately shout to the world that she had Lupus as she was leaving her drs office – so the rumors persisted for quite a while. And because they were repeated often enough by a large number of websites/comment boards it stuck in people’s memories.
I think at the end of the day we can feel like we know something – there can be plenty of rumors out there, but there ARE a lot of times where stories are made in a vague manner by focusing on a few realistic or just barely believable ‘details’ and they spiral out of control. In the case of HW the rumors turned out to be based in a good deal of fact. He’s an absolute garbage human. But until someone actually comes forward to confirm the rumors we can only speculate with the information we have.
I am sort of conflicted on Colin’s statement. He worked with Woody Allen, so that is a mark against him at the same time, he has nothing really to gain from this and seems genuine.
I don’t expect anything from David as he is guilty of being an obnoxious prick who is also a bully. He probably is afraid he will be next on the chopping block.
Ryan’s statement was well-written and seemed genuine as well.
No comment on the other guys because I will be typing all day.
I was really impressed by Ryan’s statement. The others was a generic, “oh my god, I had no idea” statement. As the stories of this disgusting behavior are coming out, and I knew it was going to be bad. I really feel that the level of sexual abuse and rape are now at criminal levels. I believe firmly that rehab is not the place for him, jail is. He has a long history of sexual assault and if anyone else did the crimes that he did they would be in jail. He is a huge risk to women and humanity. He needs to be locked up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, that was the only one that felt sincere to me as well. I don’t think it’s a coincidence that it comes from someone whose interaction with Weinstein was very limited.
They are assessories to a crime in my book. None of them are getting a pass. I’d convict them all. But yeah, Ryan gets community service.
ryan coogler is still my boo. great statement. same with colin firth. i don’t even mind leo’s statement. perfect example of someone who is a womanizer but that does not equate to an evil sexual predator.
Michael Eisner – shut up. you fired a bully and are shocked that he…gasp..bullied people? you fired him b/c he was a liability and you god damn know it.
Coogler’s response was the only “real” on to me. Again why out of all people they singled out him and Lin (the two minorities) while there are white males that have worked with him closely and for decades I don’t know.
Wait yes I do
yup yup and yup
Yes, they both demonstrated a genuine compassion for the victims instead of stating how bad it was making them feel. There is a difference I think.
Yes he’s the only one that gets it.
Where is the Gregg Popovich-esque statements from white male Hollywood?
If Seth’s joke about Harvey’s reputation, on an OSCAR stage in 2013 was any indication, this is all too little, too late from the men. It was a joke to them then, and these “boilerplate” remarks are a joke to me now. I keep chanting, “Shame” a la Cersei Lannister style.
Do you happen to have a link to that joke?
Yeah, it’s all over the place now, especially now.
http://www.independent.co.uk/arts-entertainment/films/news/seth-macfarlane-harvey-weinstein-joke-oscars-2013-women-sexual-harassment-allegations-a7994506.html
I’m absolutely disgusted that Tarantino is not speaking up. I liked his most of his movies and enjoyed following his career. I’m definitely done with him.
And Sam Jackson too, but especially Tarantino.
I call BS on everyone. Actors, actresses, former presidents, current presidents…
I knew, why didn’t you?? Just a casual gossip follower knows this, but you don’t? BS! BS! BS!
@originattessa
This!!!!
They all knew. They were all complicit. The Dems gladly accepted his donations and posed smiling alongside the abuser. I’m hugely disappointed with the Obamas. Of course they knew what he was up to, but they also knew their daughter was safe and couldn’t care less about the others. Angelina and Gwyneth spoke too late. They could have taken down this monster years ago and so many women could have been spared. Shame on all cowards crying crocodile tears for the sake of PR.
Cynical me thinks, these celebs are speaking up now for the wrong reason.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s not cynicism. That’s your brain and you’re intuiting correctly, 100% on the money!
Since Hillary is to blame for Weinstien being a rapist, according to many in the media yesterday, and since I can’t stand bernie bros and Michael Moore is a huge one, I would like to know; WHERE IS YOUR STATEMENT MOORE???
Come out come out wherever you are.
Yeah “Sicko”, right???
I thought about that yesterday and f*ck YES Moore you better speak up.
I have to say I was reading lots of stuff on blind items websites….I take it 50:50
Totally believing that someone like Weinstein can use his power and status to treaten women (men) to get what he wants…Bet most of the celebrities are like that….
But him saying its not true…
I just listened to that tape with italian model and gosh I have to say I feel frightened so I cant imagine how that girl who actually was wired and experiencing it live was feeling….
I would like to see a story touching on Terry Crews’ story on Twitter.
Came here to mention that. Very telling that he, too, was victimized by a powerful executive.
I know right. A big, physically strong man was publicly assaulted in front of his wife and didn’t even know what to do. What are the rest of us to do?!
@ kb, yes I read Terry Crews’ story yesterday on his Twitter. Unbelievable. I was so glad he spoke out about his experience.
I loved Ryan’s statement and I’m not going to fault him for selling Fruitvale to Miramax I mean it was a great Oscar worthy film and Miramax is a production company that produces wonderful films. If you dream of being a director and have a chance to sell your first work to this studio you’re going to.
What Ryan said was honest, reflective and true. I just love him.
As for Leo, STFU leader of the pussy posse! I doubt you have any issue with what Harvey did, you certainly don’t respect women. I can’t with him.
I don’t think anyone was required to speak. There’s obviously more interest in the women’s statements because they were all potential victims of Weinstein and I guess it helps clear the air if they reveal whether they experienced harassment or not, but again, they have no obligation to come out and tell her experiences just to be judged by others were they are being “genuine” or not.
As for the men, I think it’s good they are releasing statements to support victims of harassment even if many of those sound redacted by their PR person. I really don’t think this was known by everyone to the degree it really was. I’m sure everyone had heard rumors, but unless they saw it firsthand or talked to one of the victims directly, I can understand not getting further involved. The problem with this sort of behavior is that, while obviously unacceptable and disgusting, it’s not always so clear cut like rape. It’s very difficult to understand how harassment works unless you’ve experienced it, as it’s been made clear by many comments here.
Everyone’s statements are basically just variations of the same shit…
Brad Pitt needs to publicly apologize to gwyneth and Angelina for being so desperate for a Hollywood gold trinket that he worked with their abuser. Stop being a fake ass. It’s over the Hollywood veil has been lifted.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Honestly everyone in Hollywood is annoying me at this point with this bs. Like these statements are pointless. They all sound the same and they’re some variation of “I didn’t know” or “I thought they were just rumors…” They can all stop releasing statements imo cause it’s only making me dislike people more.
It is with a heavy, yet angered, heart, that I cancel Colin Firth from my life.
I am fed up. I am tired of the things we, as women, suffer and are expected to put up with just because we’re not men.
We’ve all been victimized at one point in our lives, and if you haven’t I sincerely hope you remain untouched in that way. My own country created a movement that sparked a fire but is going nowhere thanks to shoddy legislation and unhelpful men and patriarchal power.
The #NiUnaMenos banner can be used as a blanket for what happened under Weinstein’s hands and many other men in powerful positions abusing their power to exploit the vulnerable.
DiCaprio: BARF! Skeeve! “Blah blah blah” said the weirdo deviant. He gives me the major icks.
I think DiCaprio is probably “deviant” sexually but with willing partners which, while maybe gross, isn’t a crime.
dicaprio is closeted. all the models are payrolled, tit for tat. lived w/longterm lukas haas for over a decade. wherever leo and the model/models go, lukas is with. models are heterosexual decoys. Gay and straight men in this industry are all complicit. I bet Scott Rudin is the bigwig that grabbed Terry Crews.
I’m curios to listen to Alicia Vikander ‘s opinion http://www.celebitchy.com/442758/alicia_vikander_was_very_excited_when_harvey_weinstein_took_an_interest_in_her/
everybody knew. if you complain about harassment or even assault, the dudes all just stand up for each other and make you start doubting yourself. “But what was his intent? Maybe he just meant it affectionately” (because maybe a guy choking you until you say you can’t breathe was just him being affectionate!) or “You bring it on yourself, he just likes to provoke you because you act so prudish” (because its fine for a director to tell a female producer to put on a bikini and go join the extras, he doesn’t say that because she’s a woman! she should be more fun!) or “keep your voice down” (if a guy who is above you repeatedly grabs you and says he won’t let go until you kiss him and if you don’t it will be worse for you). There are never any consequences. Maybe the guy doesn’t go back to that job, but he goes on to the next and continues upward with his career while the woman has to either suffer in silence (with new fun guys to harass her!) or give up her career, neither of which is fair. Men are protected, women are not. but all these guys pretending its a shock? nope. everyone talked about it. There are more guys everyone talks about out there too. Women can be like some of these actresses who have spoke up and warn each other about specific guys’ behavior, but if no one at the top will do anything, then it all just stays covered up. Even if not all men in Hollywood are out harassing and assaulting women, even the good guys sometimes stand up for the bad guys because they are their bros and women are treated like objects. No one cares. They only care now because its in the news.
Yep. And women are part of the network protecting abusers.
I’ve decided, especially with all the extra stories being link shared, this is just human life. I’m glad I never had kids.
This applies not only to Leo:
https://imgflip.com/i/j1obl
I can’t even imagine how horrible a person you have to be, to be called “an incorrigible bully” by Michael Eisner, the Godfather of bullies.
Right??!?
I wonder if there’s anything else they should come clean about while they’re at it?
I also side eye Leo’s concern given that he has a history of viewing women as nothing more than f#ck toys.
