“Eminem did a freestyle rap about how much he hates Donald Trump” links

I ❤ Eminem
Finally what I’ve been talking about all morning on somebody’s else thread gets some attention. He said it all, nothing left. I take a knee, get up and give a standing O to the perfection of this rap. Bravo Eminem….
This morning at like 6:38 AM my BF both sent each other this video at the same time. It was so weird.
But yes, yay Marshall!
I love when things like that happen Kitten. My husband and I, even close friends, always seem to post, text, tweet at the same time on the same subject. Like minds…….
I am here for all of what Eminem brought to this. The words, the rage, the disgust, the line in the sand.
It was amazing how he encapsulated why we hate Trump and all the Republican hypocrisy in just over 4 minutes! It was perfect.
Telling his fans, who support Trump as well, to make a decision or fuck off gave me goosebumps. This is exactly what I want to hear from people. Other celebrities came out and were vague or said something like “we should give Trump a chance” – just no.
I was so hoping Eminem was going to get covered here. Mad respect for Em to write and perform this, I think his rap style is more emphatic than usual cause of sheer hatred of Trump! I stand ( and kneel ) with Eminem!!!
This is what art is for. You send a message and you get crucified or adored. But you send it and it moves people. The last time someone did this was… when? Shoot the dog?
I’m not talking about social issues. I’m talking straight from an artist to that person who’s giving u crap
Yes. i saw this rap as soon as I woke up this morning and burst into tears, I was so moved. His anger is so pointed and I felt every word. Art and anger crystallized and directed at the person creating chaos and crap. I love what he did.
Eminem made this hip hop fan proud. Also LOLing all day at the criticism from conservatives. They don’t even know what a freestyle is!
The memes this is generating are also hilarious. EMINEM FOR PREZ
I’ve been waiting for this story to land here. Very brave and on point. I don’t follow Eminem so I’m sure he has done/said problematic things in the past. But not today. Today at least, I’m with Eminem. And as a bonus I’m loving the unhinged comments from his right wing fans. And please, please, please can Trump tweet about this? I want a rap battle! Because as we all know, Trump knows a lot of words, he has the best words!
Seeing how trump is over seventy and was a reality tv person, he has left receipts EVERYWHERE! There is a great clip where he is endorsing “Slim Shady” for President for a bit on MTV in ’04. This fool can’t hide from his past. He loves to yap and has done so for decades, i.e. the Billy Bush tape, and Stern interviews. You know he’s got people hunting for material to use against Eminem. Well I double dog dare him to try to go after Marshall Mathers. He can’t win this war of words. Impossible.
Two Scoops couldn’t win a war of words with anyone! He’s unarmed.
I totally agree, aang.
I don’t know much about Eminem, however I believe he’s got a problematic past with his ex (the mother of his daughter.) However, he is completely, 100% on point here.
Eminem owns up to his faults. trump doesn’t. That’s the difference between a man of honor and an imbecile.
All of that said, Hillary Goddamn Rodham Clinton has been saying what Eminem said for over two fucking years. Why does it take an angry white guy saying it to get people going “well, DAMN.”
EVERYBODY SHOULDA LISTENED TO THE SMART AF WOMAN. GODDAMMIT.
I’m putting your last line as a bio for everything and everywhere. So unfortunately sad and true.
I don’t think it’s ever a bad time to make this point, honestly. Thanks for bringing this up, madonami.
Yeeeeeeeeeeeeees!
Doonesbury roasts U Bum on the regular. One character just tweeted:
“Uh-oh. 6-min slam already seen by 5M. Prez countertweet can match poor grammar, but not profanity. Like bringing nail clippers to gun fight.”
HA!
LMFAO
This rap makes me soooo happy.
Love, love, love this! Standing ovation for Eminem. Pure frigging genius.
😍 love Eminem
I’m Mad as Hell Citizen number 65,844,954 and I approve this message.
I don’t even know how many times listened to this song today. Perfect. I love it
He’s as distressed and pissed as I am! Yay!
Everything Eminem said resonated. One of the parts that really got to me was when he spoke about black soldiers coming home from Iraq only to be told to go back to Africa.
30% of US armed forces are not white, they’re of other ethnicities or multi-racial. Trump and Pence pulled that stupid $240k stunt at the Colts game to showboat their supposed love for the armed forces, yet they ignored the latest white supremacist march in Charlottesville that happened around the same time. I think I could make a good argument that they were showing far more disrespect to the military, especially to the members who fight for a country where it’s just meh now for assholes with tiki torches to let them know they don’t belong in it.
And then of course there’s the whole transgender issue.
Plus, Trump’s reckless yelling and posturing over North Korea shows that he really doesn’t think much about the actual people in the armed forces. It’s a complicated situation and no, it’s not a video game where he gets to just nuke the shit out of a country right across the DMZ from South Korea and on the doorstep of China, Russia, and Japan. Any US armed engagement means boots on the ground, military personnel on the front line facing nuclear weaponry. If he plunges the US into conflict just to “win” a stupid pissing contest, he’s sending US troops there to die unnecessarily. Oh and of course all the people within range of North Korea’s nukes. /rant
“One of the parts that really got to me was when he spoke about black soldiers coming home from Iraq only to be told to go back to Africa.”
YES. That was a very powerful part, I’m glad he said it.
And he nails it. Thanks kid.
I was just about to type how the rap is a nice cleanser after a horrible week of news, but just realized it’s only Wednesday. It’s going to be a longggggg week.
ETA: If you’re looking for more anti-trump raps check out “FDT” by YG and Nipsey Hussle. Seriously catchy
Love that song!
Thank you Em
Freedom of Speech
The most disgusting thing is how once again the press has missed the marked.
Jerry Jones and Goodell have caved under the pressure of the Dotard. They make money from the sweat of these players and then they tell these grown men that they can’t protest, even though they have taken the money that these men made them and given it to the Dotard.
Now that the Dotard has stopped tweeting about how much he hates the mayor of SJ because she refused to jump on the praise the Dotard bandwagon, the press have forgotten all about Puerto Rico. Puerto Rico still needs help, where is the press?
Devin Nunes is obstructing justice and no one is stopping him.
The Dotard is a predator, yet he has not been held accountable for the women he harassed, groped, threatened to sue, and publicly trashed.
Ooh! That comment from BOB weinstein is scorching. Hypocritical certainly! But an amazingly harsh way to throw his brother under the train. And what can Harvey say? He put himself in that position.
