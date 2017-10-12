Hillary Clinton: ‘I was appalled’ by the ‘intolerable’ Harvey Weinstein revelations

I continue to find it mind-boggling to see how Hillary Clinton was repeatedly attacked for Harvey Weinstein’s actions. If actual industry insiders like George Clooney and Jeffrey Katzenberg had very little idea of the extent of Weinstein’s predatory behavior, why would Hillary Clinton have known? Clinton issued a statement earlier this week, flat-out condemning Weinstein, and it still wasn’t enough. The fact that a now-private citizen took five days to speak about Weinstein was apparently the latest “thing” for a lot of people (“Deplorables”). So she had to talk about it again. During a CNN interview, Clinton was asked about Weinstein:
Hillary Clinton said in a CNN interview Wednesday that she was “sick” and “shocked” to learn of sexual misconduct allegations against Hollywood mogul and longtime Democratic donor Harvey Weinstein, adding she will give away his past contributions to her political campaigns to charity.
“I was appalled,” Clinton said of the accusations. “It was something that was just intolerable in every way. And, you know, like so many people who’ve come forward and spoken out, this was a different side of a person who I and many others had known in the past.”
Speaking to Fareed Zakaria as part of her current book tour, the former Democratic presidential nominee acknowledged she “probably would have” called Weinstein a friend prior to hearing about his alleged misconduct.
“People in Democratic politics for a couple of decades appreciated his help and support,” she said. “And I think these stories coming to light now — and people who never spoke out before having the courage to speak out — just clearly demonstrates that this behavior that he engaged in cannot be tolerated.”
Regarding Weinstein’s donations, Clinton said it wasn’t possible to return the money but she would give it to charity.
“What other people are saying, what my former colleagues are saying, is they’re going to donate it to charity, and of course I will do that,” she said. “I give 10 percent of my income to charity every year, this will be part of that. There’s no — there’s no doubt about it.”
This reminds me so much of George Clooney’s surprising candor, the give-and-take about “well, of course there were rumors” versus “but he produces a lot of films that wouldn’t get made otherwise.” For Clinton, it was “well, he’s one of the biggest Democratic party donors in the country.” I saw an excellent tweet this week, which was basically like “I can’t believe we knew Harvey Weinstein was a sexual predator all this time and we still elected him president.” It’s so true. That’s what Clinton got too – they treated her like she was a sitting president and it was her responsibility to speak about this.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Go away Hillary. Just go away.
how about you go first, troll?
back under your bridge, please and thank you.
seriously 2017–i can’t even.
She’s allowed to dislike Hillary without being insulted…
I swear, sometimes it feels like you can’t have a different opinion on this website without being attacked.
Uggghhh. Stop. Please. Trying to squash dissent through intimidation sounds an awful lot like………dare I say it?…….nah. No need.
You can respond maybe with why you think HRC shouldn’t go away instead?
How about Hillary Clinton shouldn’t go away because she has every right to speak as
a) a person
b) a US citizen
c) the person being asked about this by reporters
d) former US Senator
e) former Secretary of State
f) longtime advocate for women’s rights
g) current bestselling book author who is on book
promotional tour *just as this story hits the news*
h) former Democratic nominee who was given some financial
support by Harvey Weinstein (support that was miniscule
relative to the support given the Republicans by the Mercer
family and Koch brothers, by the way)
You don’t want to hear what she has to say? Turn off the TV and don’t buy her book. Just don’t tell her to shut up.
@Llamas-on this site there can be no criticism of HRC, ever. It’s ridiculous.
criticism is one thing, but this poster didn’t criticize her, just told her to “go away”…which makes no sense because it’s not like the writers of Celebitchy came to the poster’s house and forced her to read their post about Hillary.
she CHOSE to come to this site and she CHOSE to click on this story just so she could say something snarky.
perhaps SHE should “go away” and then she won’t be forced to read about HRC.
Just a thought.
thanks to @Who ARE These People? who could be more cogent than the rage filled comment that i left–because seriously, go away if all you came to say is telling HRC to go away–seriously. what garbage. again, i would like to offer a more nuanced response, but i can’t say it better than it’s been said.
Ah kaye but you didn’t hear what I said aloud to my screen first! : )
Omg someone who doesn’t think Hillary hung the moon! ATTACK!
She was asked about it and answered
It’s not like she held a press conference specifically on this topic
How can she go away when you keep dragging her back into the conversation?? Republicans everywhere have been absolutely gleeful about this Weinstein thing and have somehow decided that Hillary is complicit? This has NOTHING to do with her. It’s just another one of the daily absurdities we have to endure, and I’m Canadian by the way!! SMH.
She didn’t respond, she’s attacked. She responds, she’s attacked. If you did not want to read what she had to say you didn’t have to read the post.
why should she? don’t like her? skip her stories.
but taking the time to click, read and then comment makes no sense if you’re truly “sick of her”.
I’m a 55 year old woman in Colorado and I knew he was a predatory pig. This faux outrage is disrespectful to his survivors as well as we little people
I was out to dinner last night with 4 other women in middle class suburbia-we all said we’d heard the rumors about him. Spare me the faux outrage.
Did you really though? I had never heard anything until I started coming to this website, and even then it was more along the lines of quid pro quo – parts for sex. Which is gross, but no where near as bad as we’re finding out now, I kind of believe that people didn’t know just how depraved he was.
Also – I would really appreciate if someone would answer this questions or me. A lot of people have said the ladies were able to come forward because he wasn’t as powerful as he used to be. Can anyone tell me how he lost that power? Going into this, I thought he was just as powerful as ever (but glad that he is apparently not)
His movies haven’t made the same kind of money that they used to. Money = power.
Yep
This is my guess: many people knew Harvey was sleeping around, but they assumed it was consensual and transactional – most probably Harvey encouraged that belief. And his inner circle was okay with that. But no one knew he was forcing himself on these girls. We all assumed that because he was powerful and had something to offer, therefore it had to be consensual. And that as we have seen is not true.
It is never consensual and contractual when there is such a blatant imbalance of power and when it is steeped in business.
NEVER. NEVER. Read the story right before this one. “There’s a power dynamic that’s impossible to overcome.”
Everyone needs to know and understand this.
And most relevant here, Hillary certainly knows this. She’s a lawyer, And she’s lived with it literally.
That’s just not true. It is possible for sex to be consensual even where there’s an imbalance of power (not all prostitution is rape, is it?) Women who have sex in a quid pro quo manner are not all victims. I think many knew about Harvey but assumed it was consensual and didn’t feel like it was their place to out the women who were having sex for roles. And then there were the outlier rumors that were totally false, like Gretchen Mol. The idea of consent is always complicated but here it is a nightmare to understand without nuance. A casual observer probably wouldn’t have seen his coercion.
which is why all of George Clooneys crap about ooooh I ONLY thought he was a Dog – like being a Dog is A ok – being a Dog George, is just a lower level of coercive behaviour some of the time, just because you throw in some charm, doesn’t mean you arnt taking advantage.
But George would know that seeing as he was in fact a Dog himself with a long list of much younger much lower social status and pay grade girlfriends -
@Annabelle as a former top HR exec in a very large company, this is an area I know very well.
In business there is plenty of case law which is very very clear…….that’s why so many businesses indeed have strict policies forbidding romantic relationships between bosses and subordinates. The road is very rocky and slippery and litigious. And that’s why TWC paid these women off for a range of inappropriate activity from garden variety harrassment to quid pro quo to rape.
Prostitution is illegal and a criminal activity practically everywhere in USA ……..so I’m not going to participate in an analogy that relates Prostitution to somehow legitimizing inappropriate relationships* and sexual harrassment in the workplace. It’s a straw man argument that’s off base and irrelevant in my opinion.
*even if you accept some form of romantic relationship between boss and subordinate as one of equal consensual footing (which I don’t, But apparently you do) it’s still grossly unfair to other employees and opens up allegations of favoritism in the workplace. Legitimate businesses of any size just don’t support this happening either. Besides, when the so called consensual relationship ends (and don’t most?) the aggrieved party can very easily say they felt pressure to be in the relationship due to potential loss of job. And that’s hard to disprove or argue against, hence all the policies…….
@Anotherday I believe you both missed my point and proved my point. You’re speaking on this as though it’s some black and white issue when in fact the whole thing is a hundred shades of gray.
By your logic, a romantic relationship that develops between a manager and employee is ALWAYS nonconsensual and therefore is criminal statutory rape.. that is an extreme argument, and that is what I’m calling you out on.
And you’re also making the false assumption that this was just within his company. With many of these women, Harvey did not have an employer-employee relationship. Yet he had the power to make or break careers, and he did. Some of these interactions with women were consensual, and it would be difficult for an outside observer to know the difference. That’s all I’m saying.
(The pearl clutching about the mere use of prostitution as an analogy is a red herring, and is quite telling).
No I didn’t equate statutory rape and romantic relationships between boss / employee at all. One is criminal law and one is employment law and I know and am damn clear on the difference, DOnt put words in my mouth (post).
I don’t clutch pearls over prostitution ..just analogies that don’t really make much sense in the context of the discussion.
And yes ……disproportionate power and influence relationships over others exists outside traditional, boss-subordinate employment. They have in courts of law (legally and litigiously) extended to contract and temporary employees, Vendor relationships etc.
We disagree … fine.
I stand firmly by my position. Any romantic or sexual relationship between individuals in a work related setting with disproportionate power or influence over another is fraught with ramifications….business, personal, legal. Not all end in catastrophe but all are risky. And in any company that I worked in or respected were strictly forbidden. Peer Coworkers ? Sure. Be safe, have fun, keep it out Of the workplace though.
Everyone on the board of Miramax knew-they were okaying the payouts. Every person who was assaulted told people in their lives-including famous people (i.e. Brad Pitt.) Yes-there are plenty of people who thought maybe it was consensual. But there are loads of people who knew it was not.
“I continue to find it mind-boggling to see how Hillary Clinton was repeatedly attacked for Harvey Weinstein’s actions.”
That’s the theme of the week, it seems. How many women can we attack for the behavior of predatory men? So very eye-opening.
@shambles
Totally agree. People blame everyone except the man responsible for his actions. That theme is everywhere this year and I’m so sick of it.
Everyone is blaming the man responsible. But if everyone new what he did and still accepted his money aren’t they part of the problem as well? How do you think he was able to get away with this behavior when everyone new what he did. That’s how Harvey maintained his power. I don’t agree with Hilary being singled out. I’m sure the democratic party has been accepting his money for many years.
Not surprisingly, its Hillary’s fault she didn’t speak up right away when the Weinstein news appeared. And yup … Hillary is responsible for each and every sexual predator out there and for not digging beneath the surface of their masks and false smiles. There’s always a path to blaming a woman but a male predator gets voted into the highest office.
Jenny Trout has a great tweet thread about this cause I’m also tired of the media / GOP piling on to demand a response from Hillary Clinton when something happens.
@Jenny_Trout
I feel like if people wanted Clinton to come out and address every major event in the country, they probably should have elected her?
twitter.com/Jenny_Trout/status/918290125527900162
Sorry, I believe everyone in the entertainment industry as well as the politicos that got campaign contributions from Harvey Weinstein knew about him being a sexual predator for a l-o-n-g time. Did everyone know every sordid detail of every person that Harvey preyed upon during his career? No, of course not. But there were certainly more than enough stories to show he was an unrepentant, recidivist sexual predator and bully used to getting his way.
It’s easy to issue statements of condemnation and outrage now that he’s been stripped of his power. And let’s not pretend that HW is the only pig in the pen. As for Hillary her outrage rings false and hollow: she kept silent about Bill Clinton’s sexual peccadilloes for DECADES. And when finally confronted about it she 1) Denied it and blamed the women and 2) Went on the Today Show and stated it was a right wing Republican plot to discredit her husband. Here’s a link to her January 27, 1998 Today Show Interview with Matt Lauer in which she denounces Special Prosecutor Ken Starr over the Monica Lewinsky allegations and denies them outright! There are many more examples.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JhW9eJn7rio
Credit to the courageous women like Ashley Judd, Rosanna Arquette and the lesser known actresses who had the courage of their convictions to risk scorn and ostracism and put their careers on the line by going on the record about HW.
I hope that Hillary and all of the others who accepted his campaign contributions give the money back.
Hillary Clinton was correct in denouncing and discrediting the women other than Monica Lewinsky. Their cases were discredited and/or thrown out of court. They were paid by right-wing Republican groups to smear Clinton. This year Trump’s son flew them to one of the debates, to rub salt in the wound.
Also there really was a right-wing Republican trap to smear both Clintons, and unfortunately he was such an ass he walked right into it. Monica Lewinsky was the unwitting tool. Her “friend” Linda Tripp worked for those Republican interests and betrayed the confidence.
We aren’t in the locker rooms, we aren’t part of the Wolf Pack.
Stop asking women to confront their predators, when we aren’t given the power to do so.
You think Harvey bragged to Hilary?
No. These people are very aware of their words, and their audience. He knew he could be a dog around other men, and maybe around women who couldn’t soeak up, but I very much doubt he showed his true colours to Clinton.
But surely Clinton, as well-connected as she is, would have heard the rumours – and yet, she continued to accept his donations and schmooze with him. It`s her hypocrisy which is galling: she has always proclaimed herself to be a defender of women’s rights and has blamed her election defeat on misogyny, yet she turns a blind eye to someone who abuses and exploits other women. She has finally said she will return Weinstein`s donations, days after other politicians have said they will do so, which makes me think that her entourage had to twist her arm really hard. BTW, I’m Canadian so don’t ask how I voted in the election.
Agreed. I’ve found in my profession, depending on the circles I’m in, I don’t hear about things often until later. Then people will profess surprise that I never knew. Predators are successful because they can fool people in many myriad of ways. It’s very sad when a victim starts to feel like they’re crazy, because the tactics promote that end. Believe, believe, believe the person is the lesson and I’ve seen how healing that can be. Stigma stops people from getting help. I appreciate her answer and frankly the current administration is one that would, and has, ignored this behavior. Somehow it sits much better with me than Damon or Affleck.
This must be uncomfortable for her to speak about considering her husband while president was having intimate relations with a young woman who was interning. Poor Hillary! I feel sympathy for her.
Like most, I knew about Harvey’s piggish ways through gossip sites like this one. I had no idea it was this pervasive, this mechanical, this strategic, this pre-meditated. He has a system down. He was pathological and calculating, laying out traps for these young women. I thought at worst, he was a womanizer, a disgusting man, who used his power to get women to sleep with him. Like, “if you sleep with me, I’ll take care of your career” type thing. Which, alone, is gross as hell, but if the woman is down, it’s none of my business. I had no idea he was forcing his attentions on women. I had no idea he was accused of raping Rose McGowan. So I can see how some like Clooney, just thought it was mere “rumors” and I can see how Hillary could not have know the sexual assault ring Harvey had going on. Kate Beckinsale’s story really hit home how many people kept quiet. She said a male friend warned a young lady about Harvey and what happened, Harvey was told about the warning and the guy, who tried to do the right thing, was threatened.
From Obama to Clooney, Hillary to Meryl, I. DO. NOT. BELIEVE. YOU! You knew but you didn’t care because it didn’t affect you. I have so much more respect for those who are saying “I knew but I didn’t say anything” than I do for those who are lying through their teeth to save their own reputation.
I’m stupified by people questioning why Hillary has to comment on this. Who cares if she’s a private citizen? So are the actors we are demanding answers from. Hillary needs to comment on this because, just like those actors, she has been friendly with the pig (I wrote “man” first but he doesn’t deserve to be called that) for FIFTEEN YEARS and he has helped her professionally (I.e. Donating a butt ton of money to her campaign). I’m more disappointed in her than I am about the majority of male actors who didn’t say anything. She wasn’t in a position where he could destroy her career and her reputation.
But what people still don’t get is that even if she didn’t have the connections she does to the bloated carcass, it’s still her JOB to comment on it. It’s every Hollywood execs JOB. It’s every actors, actress, unpaid interns JOB. It’s every politicians JOB. Every Midwest farmers JOB. Every celebrity blogger and every commenters JOB, to SPEAK UP. Asking why “so and so” has to comment on this is ridiculous. Staying silent is what creates the environment where people like Weinstein can thrive.
The thing that annoys me is that HRC was very clear in her condemnation of HW. She didn’t excuse or play it down. She didnt reguse to talk about it because ‘now is not the time’ or she ‘didn’t want to politicise it’.
Last week when 500 were injured and 58 murdered by a white man with a gun, the people now criticising HRC issued meaningless statements offering prayers for the victims and shot down any attempt to have a proper conversation about gun control because they’re taking huge money from the NRA.
