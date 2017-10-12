Hillary Clinton: ‘I was appalled’ by the ‘intolerable’ Harvey Weinstein revelations

Embed from Getty Images

I continue to find it mind-boggling to see how Hillary Clinton was repeatedly attacked for Harvey Weinstein’s actions. If actual industry insiders like George Clooney and Jeffrey Katzenberg had very little idea of the extent of Weinstein’s predatory behavior, why would Hillary Clinton have known? Clinton issued a statement earlier this week, flat-out condemning Weinstein, and it still wasn’t enough. The fact that a now-private citizen took five days to speak about Weinstein was apparently the latest “thing” for a lot of people (“Deplorables”). So she had to talk about it again. During a CNN interview, Clinton was asked about Weinstein:

Hillary Clinton said in a CNN interview Wednesday that she was “sick” and “shocked” to learn of sexual misconduct allegations against Hollywood mogul and longtime Democratic donor Harvey Weinstein, adding she will give away his past contributions to her political campaigns to charity.

“I was appalled,” Clinton said of the accusations. “It was something that was just intolerable in every way. And, you know, like so many people who’ve come forward and spoken out, this was a different side of a person who I and many others had known in the past.”

Speaking to Fareed Zakaria as part of her current book tour, the former Democratic presidential nominee acknowledged she “probably would have” called Weinstein a friend prior to hearing about his alleged misconduct.

“People in Democratic politics for a couple of decades appreciated his help and support,” she said. “And I think these stories coming to light now — and people who never spoke out before having the courage to speak out — just clearly demonstrates that this behavior that he engaged in cannot be tolerated.”

Regarding Weinstein’s donations, Clinton said it wasn’t possible to return the money but she would give it to charity.

“What other people are saying, what my former colleagues are saying, is they’re going to donate it to charity, and of course I will do that,” she said. “I give 10 percent of my income to charity every year, this will be part of that. There’s no — there’s no doubt about it.”