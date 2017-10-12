Please enjoy these photos of Angelina Jolie wearing a blanket to a premiere

There’s sack dressing, and then there’s whatever the hell this is. These are photos of Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Lawrence at the premiere of Faces Places in LA. Angelina and Jennifer didn’t have anything to do with the film getting made (at least, not as far as I can tell), but they must enjoy feel-good documentaries, so they came out for the premiere. Angelina’s fashion choice reflects that, I guess – she’s dressed like someone prepared to watch a DVD at home. She even brought her special couch-throw-blanket. My God, I know this is not the most important thing, but I’d love it if New, Single Angelina hired a new stylist. I want her to shake things up sartorially so badly. There’s no reason for this!!
As for the film, it’s a documentary and it won the top documentary prize at the Cannes Film Festival this year. Here’s Vulture’s summary:
When was the last time you saw a movie that made you want to hug a stranger, or strike up a conversation on the subway? For her latest, and perhaps last, documentary, Faces Places (a.k.a. Visages Villages), legendary 89-year-old French New Wave director Agnès Varda teamed up with 34-year-old street artist JR to drive around to villages in France with JR’s signature Photobooth truck. People step inside, it prints out giant black-and-white portraits from its side, and then JR and his team paste the portraits on the sides of buildings. (JR has also done numerous projects in New York City; his Instagrams of his friendship with Varda are the cutest.)
On their adventure, they meet the sole woman living in a row of abandoned mining houses and paste her face to the front of her home. She’s so overwhelmed she bursts into tears. They also take photos of the wives of dock workers and paste them, side by side, on a massive stack of shipping crates, then ask the wives to sit inside the hearts of their blown-up images, flapping their wings like birds….
It sounds very sweet. I would like to see this! I wouldn’t even mind the subtitles.
Oh, and Jennifer Lawrence wore a dress from L. Wells Bridal. Is this literally a wedding dress??
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
I don’t blame her, really. Every time she’s photographed, people comment on her weight and her breasts.
Exactly. Why is it so hard to believe that a woman who gets body shamed every time she leaves the house would cover up?
Plus she has a lot going on and it seems like “bowing down to people demanding she dress like a sex kitten” is far down her list.
and though she is STILL gorgeous, is she really even “sex kitten” anymore?
I don’t think anyone thinks of her that way…more like a humanitarian/actress/director who just happens to be strikingly beautiful.
her hair has been looking great lately. I really like the darker brunette over the sort of reddish/light brown she had previously.
I don’t think anyone expects her to be a sex kitten. I did like when she wore pink to the FTKMF event in Cambodia though.
Anyone who thinks Angelina wears what she wears or does what she does because, insecurity- probably just dropped in from Mars or hasn’t read much about her.
It’s what she likes. Don’t know why some people can’t get it.
Her outfit still looks better than Jlaw’s, who bizarrely seems to be channeling the virgin bride in a Harlequin after dark romance.
Welp……
At least she’s warm and cozy?
j Law’s face looks strange here..she’s becoming a Gaga in that I’m not really certain I know what she looks like anymore.
I think this is the exact blanket I need for my couch.
What is Jlaw doing exactly? Is it weird makeup or tweaking?
This is like a high class, cashmere snuggie or slanket or whatever the hell they are.
IMO Jlaw looks stunning, I hate her dress, though.
I like the color of AJ’s blanket. That’s all I’ve got.
Do we think Angie has hair extensions? I would love to have her hair.
As far as jLaw’s face, she’s been subtly tweaking it for years. Brow lift was first, then she’s has some work to her nose, just a little over the last few years so everytime you see her, she looks a little different but you can’t really tell what. I’m adamant she had her lips done last year. Who ever is doing her work is doing a great job. It’s slow enough that in 10 years she’ll have a new face and we won’t even notice.
JLaw’s dress is gorgeous. I assume AJ forgot the ashes to go along with her sackcloth?
Lmao
…aaaaaand she still looks gorgeous.
Why bother with anything fashionable or form-fitting when THAT FACE is gonna steal the show anyway?
That’s what I think-her face is so gorgeous. Nothing can compete with that. And her face is glowing-she looks really happy here.
Agreed!
Also, she’s wearing a black dress or romper underneath. This is just a cover-up, which she likely removed once inside.
Lol high five @brittney
In a way, it really is like BAM! FACE. She’s giving only face, and people need to be grateful.
Also, her posture is incredible. You can only wear that stuff when your carriage is like a ballerina’s. If you hunch around or trip or slouch, long and flowy cover ups are not for you.
My thoughts exactly, like wow she looks so beautiful here! Love the subtle make-up look, too.
Whatever it is…it looks very comfortable.
My first thought was “fancy nap time” and I love it. Comfort all day everyday.
I used to ‘wear’ my blanket around the house when I was a child. It’s super comfortable. So I appreciate Angelina’s effort to make blankets acceptable/professional wear in public. Go cuddly blanket fashion!
Jolie wore a blanket and JLaw wore a nightgown. They’re both ready for bed.
Indeed, rock those comfortable duds proudly, ladies.
And she still looks AMAZING!
Looks comfy. They both look great imo.
They do. Lovely.
After the weeks news, I am surprised we are not all wandering around in mumus.
Haha – and that’s why burqas were invented. But really, we need to actively teach girls how to say, and do, NO. I wish someone had taught me. I didn’t know how to say NO, and had some bad experiences. Not that it was my fault, but I didn’t know how to take care of myself. This is female empowerment, and it’s up to women, b/c Harvey’s ilk.
Anyway, AJ is awesome, she looks comfy, unusual choice but hey.
Hugging you, CrazyDaisy. I, too, was never taught how to say no. The effects are lifelong.
Yea, my comment was in no way support for Donna Karan’s mindset. Burn her clothes & we should all be able to run around naked. But I do feel like wearing a blanket, crying & napping all week to feel good movies. I’m with AJ on this one.
I don’t think any woman who was abused by Harvey Weinstein didn’t know how to say “No” properly or “do no” properly. There is no easy time to say “NO” and wiggle out of an encounter with a man like that & keep all your stuff (reputation, job, friendship with said man, etc). That is a farce that was fed to us. Smart, virtuous women will find a way out but not the others…..nope. I am done with that narrative. We don’t need to learn how to say “No” better, people need to learn to hear No & stop.
You didn’t have bad some experiences cuz you didn’t know how to take care of yourself- you had some bad experiences cuz others didn’t know how to care for you. I hear you, though, that we do need to live on the defensive cuz men like this are out there & people are complicit.
Same here, crazydaisy. Some bad experiences that have left me ashamed and physically damaged. I was also the “cool girl” and it’s taken me this long to realize how damaging that was to myself as well as other women. It’s no wonder I only had male friends. And they all used me in some form or another that I’m just realizing now. It’s never too late to change for the better and I’m doing that now, and I’ll never turn a blind eye to be “cool” ever again.
I wish that the boys were actively taught not to put you in the position where you had to say Yes or No. Even women who do know how to say “No” can find themselves so startled that training does not kick in, or there is a power imbalance, or they are drugged, or they are physically overwhelmed. It’s not all “just say no” out there in the world of sexual assault.
haha I love it!
La Jolie looks better. Healthier? Happier? Is it the added weight? The relief of divorce? I am not a filler/Botox/plastic surgery interpreter but all I can say is she looks great, better than she has in a few years. Blanket or not I’m a fan!
I honestly think (and I might get slammed for this) that she is relieved to be “rid of” Pitt.
I think their marriage was strained for a while, and it showed on her physically (him, too, at times). I think she wanted so badly to keep the family together that she put up with bad behavior thinking it would change. but once she made the decision to cut the cord, so to speak, the relief was evident and she thrived.
She looks good. Nice and comfortable. I like the soft muted colour on her. I’m freezing in a cold, rainy and windy autumn weather, so I’m biased to all the nice, cozy and warm clothes at the moment.
I think it’s elegant. It’s a liiiittle too long, and I am not crazy about the colour, but I think she looks elegant.
Love it.
She looks ridiculous.
yep
Blanket or no blanket, I still would. Girl crush 5 ever.
This is the picture you should have shown.
Angie’s shawl is for sharing.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BaJSCP9nKDJ/
Omg. All the warmest fuzzies. And she looks stunning.
Lol, that’s cute!
Thank you for posting this. This would have been a better picture to post but then it wouldn’t get the same response
awwww, thank’s for sharing! Lovely picture!
That is a great picture. So cute.
That’s adorable.
That is adorable!!!
LoL too funny.
Lovedeelove!
Oh wow. This makes me so happy. Love this!! They are sooo cute! Almost teared up.
That’s an awesome picture. Thanks for sharing, gennline.
Yep that’s a blanket! lol It’s looks comfortable and strangely good tho.
Not a great premiere outfit.
Jennifer’s dress is kind of pretty, but a little bridal.
She should wear fuzzy slippers to match it, not heels
The rihanna designed Puma Fenty slippers would go great with her outfit.
She looks beautiful as always. I know I feel incredibly elegant in a flowing wrap. Unfortunately the way it looks doesn’t necessarily connect to how it feels. I dressed similarly at home once, feeling so divine—son walks in “You sick?” Husband walks in “You sick?” Oh well.
Lol. I got the same comment, too from my husband. 😭😭
Angie looks very tired. Her eyes have deep craters for lack of a better word. I’ve noticed that same tired look in past pictures of her. I wonder if its hormonal. I get them when the weather changes.
Jennifer is so pretty!
I actually like both outfits. AJ is perfect for this time of year and JL’s is definitely something I would wear in the Summer.
Both Angelina and Jennifer look beautiful.
I’m in immediate menopause from chemo and hormone related treatments secondary to breast cancer. I have been utterly SHOCKED at what the hormones do to you physically. Overnight I have horribly dry skin, aching bones, exhaustion and my vagina practically creaks when I walk. She goes pretty hard for what she’s been through! I don’t know if menopause is easier when one is gradually undergoing it, but I can tell you, this way SUCKS.
I did the gradual, all-natural menopause thing and it also sucks. The difference, I think, is that I slowly grew accustomed to the symptoms and didn’t notice the emotional side effects until I was actually suicidal. I’m coming out of the worst of it now.
In all fairness, I think that menopause should return us to our 10 year old selves, with the addition of wisdom and wrinkles.
It’s like an abaya
Maybe she saw it lying on the couch and went ‘I’d look FABULOUS in that!’
Ponchos and wraps seem to be back and she’s just the right body type for them, so enjoy. Beautiful colour and fabric.
JLaw looks like she sleep walked to the premiere. Nightgown, slack jawed sleep face …
the dresses in the picture made me think that the dress code is: we’re having a sleepover! feel good movie and carpetsurfing and pedicures! dress accordingly!
